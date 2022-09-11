News
Panic Over ‘My Son Hunter’ Shows Left Won’t Give Culture Away Without a Fight
New media veteran conservative writer Christian Toto, author of virtue bombs, argues that films exhibiting values contrary to Hollywood’s leftist orthodoxy face an uphill battle and relentless attacks from the entertainment industry. The panic is over My hunter son, Toto says, is the latest example of the “David-vs. Goliath-sized struggle” facing centre-right films and filmmakers.
Toto observes:
Director Robert Davi’s film cannot be seen in any traditional theater. The stars, including Laurence Fox and Gina Carano, won’t be sitting on any late-night sofas to promote the film. And the team behind the film lacks the resources for billboard promotion or other proven techniques.
…
The reaction so far is on par with releasing on 3,000 screens with the full weight of a studio behind it.
Why such venom towards an independent film covering a subject that the mainstream media and Big Tech hid during an election cycle? Can’t this story be told, warts and all? Hollywood, with its wonderful resources and endless pool of talent, shouldn’t have said that first?
Why so afraid? Critics regularly review bad movies, but their reviews don’t reach that level.
…
Progressives both in Hollywood and in the media want the cultural landscape to be permanently one-sided. These are our stories, our path, and intruders will be dealt with harshly.
We see it in real time with “My Son Hunter”.
Now, it’s up to audiences to determine if “My Son Hunter” and other subversive stories can survive these attacks and draw a significant crowd.
Read the full article here:
my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. my hunter son stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) like Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Movie Gosnell, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available NOW for streaming and download at MySonHunter.com.
The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Watch the trailer:
Breitbart News
Letters: One tax and price increase after another
Increase after increase
Just saw the Pioneer Press article highlighting the expected property tax increase of from 15-20% for next year. In the past two weeks, I have received a letter from my homeowner’s association noting a 22% increase in dues to be assessed next year.
Also received notice from my long-term health care insurance provider that I can expect a 52% increase in premiums over the next several years.
In addition, received notice of an 18% increase in my auto insurance policy.
Of course, this is in addition to the escalating energy cost for gas and electric.
Let us also not forget the rising cost of groceries (went to the grocery hungry for a BLT — at the cash register discovered that I had just purchased a $2 tomato).
Just not sure how long our economy can sustain any type of job growth when so much of our income is going towards the basics. Somehow government has to rein in expenses and the taxes associated with those expenses or we will start to see a growing number on unemployment.
Don Lohrey, Shoreview
What evidence suggests this will help, City Council?
I watched Wednesday’s St. Paul City Council hearing on the proposed amendments to the Rent Stabilization Initiative passed last November by the citizens of St. Paul, in order to begin addressing the problem of insufficient rental housing that is affordable, particularly for city residents whose income is at or below 30% of the average median income.
Council President Amy Brendmoen defended her support for an amendment for new construction to be exempted from rent stabilization for 20 years, saying that she had heard from several developers that they need 30 years of exemption to encourage them to invest in new housing construction in St. Paul.
I wondered why this concern of a few large developers should outweigh the votes of thousands of St. Paul citizens. For many years now the development of rental housing for low-income residents on fixed incomes or the working poor has been inadequate. The failure to construct such housing is a clear example of a market failure. Developers have not been building enough units that are affordable to low-income individuals and families. As a result, we have individuals and families who are homeless, either in shelters or on the streets, endangering our public health at increasing cost to the city. So, why give such a strong voice to a few developers who have failed the city, its residents, and its public health and safety?
Why does the City Council believe that listening to the concerns of developers who have failed the city and its residents in the past will make them do what they have failed to do all along?
Yes, the developers may build more high- and medium-income housing, but will they suddenly begin to build the low-income housing needed for St. Paul’s working poor and elders? On what basis does the City Council believe that?
Since it is now predicted that the city council will vote to pass substantial restrictions to the Rent Stabilization Initiative this week, I ask them to agree to set up an open meeting a year from now to determine whether their deference to developers has, in fact, led to the construction of more right-sized housing for residents earning 30% AMI or less.
In the meantime, since such housing is inadequate, what is the Council going to do to support shelter and care for our city’s homeless residents and its renters living on the verge of homelesssness? When the Council overrides the voice of the majority of St. Paul’s citizens at its meeting this week, I suggest that setting a date certain for such a meeting is the least they can do.
Grant Abbott, St. Paul
The writer is an Episcopal priest and a retired executive director Saint Paul Area Council of Churches (now Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul)
‘It doesn’t concern me’
I went to the beauty shop the other day and mentioned the abortion issue. I was shocked when the women there said the issue didn’t concern them, because they were past reproductive age.
Even if they didn’t want a better future for their descendants, voting the wrong way could still affect their lives and health. If the need for abortions for rape, incest and birth control were magically eliminated, the procedure is still necessary for incomplete miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and in utero deaths. If doctors are not allowed or available to provide surgery, how many women will die from these conditions?
If the doctors are prevented from saving lives, we will lose them. Lack of OB/GYN doctors will increase maternal and infant mortality and delay early detection of reproductive cancers.
Banning abortion will supposedly strengthen our families, according to some candidates. What if Mom dies from otherwise treatable pregnancy complications? What about rape? How many seeds can be planted before he is caught? How many people will have to pay for his crimes? Who provides for the children?
We need comprehensive sex education, including economic consequences, interpersonal relationships, and medication understanding.
“It doesn’t concern me” until the bill comes for the fallout, in the form of higher life insurance, health insurance and taxes.
Rochelle McDonald, Hastings
They didn’t shoot all the horses
When Henry Ford made the first Model Ts, they didn’t go out and shoot all the horses – they moved to the automobile by attracting customers.
Sherco is our horse (workhorse) and building additional safe efficient nuclear power plants that can be our ever improving model T.
So many of the new Green ideas (mandates can create resentments) are being forced on the public before overcoming the negatives and are understood and corrected before some new disaster comes to us.
Keep what works until it can be replaced by something that is an attraction and will seamlessly replace our current workhorse.
Richard Larson, Vadnais Heights
Falling down on the stairs
I would think the Nicholson family should get a refund (“Will St. Paul stairway ever be reopened,” Sept. 1). It appears, again, St Paul hasn’t lived up to the agreement they signed. (Pedro Park comes to mind.) St. Paul has done very little, which appears to be how they handle things like this. Maybe they could start a go-fund-me program or use the wall as a training ground for the folks at the tech school.
With the trash program we heard the city council say “we have to study it” when problems were brought before them after the start-up. Years later the problems are ongoing. When will they stop studying things and accomplish things instead? It would be very interesting to track the Nicholsons’ 83 grand to see where it was spent. My guess is it wasn’t on the steps.
Dave DeBace, Cottage Grove
Russian long-range bombers hit Ukraine with X-22 missiles
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, 12:11 PM
The Russians launched a long-range missile attack on Ukraine on Sunday, September 11, with details confirmed.
Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force during the Joint National 24/7 Newscast
Quote from Ihnat: “Russian aircraft were active: Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers, which first struck from the north of the country, apparently with X-22 missiles, and then flew to the occupied peninsula area and allegedly attacked the southern regions of our country from the Cape Tarkhankut region.
There are reports that there were explosions, but this needs to be confirmed, as it was literally minutes ago.
We remind everyone once again that the threat [of missile strikes – ed.] did not leave. The fact that our soldiers are liberating the land is good news, but it is far from a victory. The enemy will continue to terrorize us with missile attacks.
Unfortunately, we do not yet have the means to get our hands on these planes [long-range Russian bombers – ed.], but I am convinced that we will. And then we’ll breathe a little better.”
Details: An anti-aircraft siren sounded across Ukraine around noon on Sunday, September 11.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line.
Support Ukraine Pravda or become our patron.
yahoo
Literary calendar for the week of Sept. 11
INGRID ANDERSSON: Discusses “Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife,” published by Holy Cow Press in Duluth. Andersson, a board-certified nurse midwife for more than 20 years, has helped birth more than a thousand babies at home. “Jordemoder” is an old Swedish word for midwife that means earth/land/world/mother. Free. 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis
GRETHEN ANTHONY: Minnesota author of “Evergreen Tidings From the Baumgartners” reads from “The Book Haters’ Book Club,” an homage to strife and love in complex families, and to independent bookstores and the people who love and patronize them. In conversation with Joshua Moehling. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis
ANTONIA ANGRESS: Minneapolis resident and University of Minnesota MFA graduate introduces her debut novel, “Sirens & Muses,” about four artists drawn into a web of rivalry and desire at an elite art school in 2011. When one of them concocts an explosive hoax, they must struggle to find new identities in art, in society and among each other. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
CHRISTMAN/HOPPER: Jill Christman presents “If This Were Fiction: A Love Story in Essays” in conversation with editor/writing coach Kate Hopper, author of the award-winning “Ready for Air: A Journey through Premature Motherhood.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
HUGH EAKIN: Presents “Picasso’s War: How Modern Art Came to America.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
KYLE MILLS: Introduces “Oath of Loyalty,” the new thriller featuring agent Mitch Rapp in the series begun by the late Vince Flynn. Rapp agrees to hide in plain sight when the president of the United States deems him a threat. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.
DAN MUNSON: Reads from “Malice Toward None,” his survival story about four Kochendorfer siblings orphaned by the Dakota War of 1862. The family was among founders of what is known as Old Salem Shrine, a small, one-room church on the shores of Schmidt Lake in Inver Grove Heights. The author tells of how the four children reestablished their lives through the help of members of the Old Salem congregation. 2-3 p.m. open house, 3 p.m. author presentation, Sunday, Sept. 18, Old Salem Shrine, Upper 55th Street and Annette Avenue, Inver Grove Heights.
OLDER LGBTQ+: Readings of original works of poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction by writers who participated in a creative writing class sponsored by Quatrefoil Library, taught by teaching artist and author Brian Malloy. Free. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
THOMAS R. SMITH: Poet and Loft instructor, long-time assistant to the late poet Robert Bly, hosts the Twin Cities launch of his new collection, “Medicine Year,” about 2020 when he and his wife went through personal crises that coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, in a medical “perfect storm.” But the poems are not fundamentally about illness or pandemic, but about healing and being alive in times that deplete our physical and emotional resources. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., St. Paul.
MELISSA STEUSSY: Signs copies of “Let Your Privates Breathe.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Opus & Olives, Oct. 9: Four high-profile authors will be guest readers at Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s Oct. 9 Opus & Olives fundraiser.
Emcee will be White House correspondent April Ryan, CNN political analyst and author of the new book “Black Women will Save the World.”
Joining her will be:
- Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize winner (“Friday Night Lights”) and former Pioneer Press reporter, introducing his nonfiction book set in World War II, “The Mosquito Bowl”
- Ann Hood, whose memoir “Fly Girl” is about working as a flight attendant in the late 1970s
- And Weike Wang, born in China and a “5 Under 35” honoree whose new novel is “Joan is OK.”
5 p.m. cocktail reception, 6:15 p.m. dinner, St. Paul River Centre. Tickets are $50 per person. Go to thefriends.org.
Talking Volumes and Club Book reading series begin their fall/winter season this week.
Talking Volumes, presented by Minnesota Public Radio and Star Tribune at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, opens the series with bestselling historian Karen Armstrong discussing her new book “Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond With the Natural World.” Armstrong is the author of numerous books on religious affairs. In 2008 she was awarded the TED prize and began working with TED on the Charter for Compassion, created online by the general public and crafted by leading thinkers in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.
Armstrong is on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Other guest authors are Celeste Ng, Oct. 26; Dani Shapiro, Oct. 28; and Ross Gay, Nov. 2. Tickets are $28. For information, go to mprevents.org.
Club Book, which brings authors to local libraries for free readings, launches with a virtual appearance by Somalia-born Boyan J. Farah at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
He is the author of “America Made Me A Black Man,” one of the first full-length examinations of American racism from an African outsider’s perspective. Other Club Book authors, appearing either virtually or in person, are Peng Shepherd, Jamie Ford, Mohsin Hamid, Kristin Harmel, Leila Mottley, Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Nick Hornby. Go to clubbook.org.
In surprise offensive, Ukraine retakes territory from Russian forces in Kharkiv
Ukraine’s armed forces have recaptured large swathes of territory and are making “significant gains” against Russia’s occupation of the northwestern Kharkiv region, the British Ministry of Defense said in a press briefing on Sunday. on the information.
Russian forces have likely “withdrawn units from the area”, but fighting continues around the strategically important towns of Kupyansk and Izyum, he said in his daily update on the war in Ukraine, posted on Twitter .
The Ukrainian government says Russia’s withdrawal from Kharkiv is a major turning point in the six-month-old conflict, as thousands of Russian troops abandoned stockpiles of arms and ammunition to flee the Ukrainian advance, it said. they stated.
Some Western experts described the withdrawal as the worst defeat for Russian forces since they were pushed back from the capital Kyiv in March.
On his Telegram channel on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said that the Ukrainian flag had “returned to Chkalovske, in the Kharkiv region”.
“It will be like that everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian town and village,” he added.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post on Saturday that “a decision had been made to regroup” some of its troops from the Balakliya and Izyum regions — Izyum had been a major base for troops from Moscow — and transfer them to the eastern region of Donetsk in Ukraine.
The decision was taken “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbass”, the ministry said, referring to the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine which has become the focal point of the Kremlin War after being forced to give up on its assault on the capital, Kyiv.
NBC News could not independently verify either party’s claims.
nbcnews
Other voices: Texas governor’s Operation Lone Star isn’t perfect but it’s necessary
DALLAS — Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star have attacked it from every angle, as ineffective, unnecessary, illegal, or all of the above.
What’s clear from on-the-ground reporting is that the work Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel are doing is both difficult and important and needed to help border communities struggling with a massive migration crisis.
We have expressed concern about the decision to spend billions of dollars in state funds to deploy state troops to border communities. And the impact of Operation Lone Star deserves a qualified third-party review in light of questions about statistics on its effectiveness released by the governor’s office.
But a recent report from Dallas Morning News reporters who were given rare access to operations indicates that Operation Lone Star is leading to the apprehension of migrants who are not surrendering upon crossing the border like many asylum-seekers.
Meanwhile, migrants, often through the direction of coyotes controlled by criminal cartels, use any number of methods to deter capture.
The number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. without authorization has spiked since President Joe Biden took office. Instead of dismissing or undermining Operation Lone Star, the administration would do better to partner more closely with border states on securing the border.
The lesson from Lone Star should not be that Abbott shouldn’t have undertaken the effort. It should be that border states need greater federal resources for security.
The border is in an immigration crisis. Former Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, a border rancher, told our reporters that he agreed to permit the state to place concertina wire along his property because migrants’ trash is sickening his cattle.
And while he has criticized Operation Lone Star, he acknowledges that it will take military force to deter migrants.
That is not forthcoming from the federal government. So the state has stepped forward.
Critics are perhaps right that it will not be effective so long as there is little or no strategic federal cooperation. And the deep roots of the migration crisis won’t be corrected no matter how many people the state or federal government apprehends.
That will take a long and expensive commitment from the United States and our allies in Mexico and Central America to confront criminal gangs in those countries and to root out the human and drug smuggling networks that undermine life.
Migration will continue for the foreseeable future, and it will have to be met with stronger enforcement.
Criticizing Operation Lone Star is easy because it can feel like taking the moral high ground.
The reality on the actual ground is that border communities cannot sustain the inflow. State military and law enforcement officers are engaged in securing the border for that reason.
And they are doing it because the federal government’s response is inadequate.
Jee Advanced Result 2022 – Check List of Top 10 Rank Holders Here
mini
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: RK Shishir from IIT Bombay Zone is the top ranked Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He scored 314 points out of 360. Meanwhile, Tanishka Kabra from IIT Delhi Zone is the “top-ranked woman”.
JEE Advanced Results 2022
: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Entrance Examination results were announced on Sunday. More than 1.5 lakh candidates sat for the JEE exam, of which more than 40,712 qualified.
Zone IIT Bombay’s RK Shishir has emerged as number one in the Common Ranking List (CRL). He scored 314 points out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the “highest ranked woman”, ranked 16th in the CRL.
Candidates can download the score card from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in, by entering the service number, date of birth and mobile number.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by the PTI news agency as said.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
cnbctv18-forexlive
