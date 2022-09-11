Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano prayed for Trump to ‘take power’ by Jan. 6, video shows

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is greeted by former President Donald Trump during a rally in support of local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pennslyvania State Senator Doug Mastriano urged Congress to “disregard” the results of the 2020 election.

Video of a Zoom call showed him praying for lawmakers to “stand up boldly” on Jan. 6.

Mastriano is the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania.

In a December 2020 meeting with Christian nationalists, State Senator Doug Mastriano urged Congress to “stand up” on Jan. 6 and “disregard” Pennsylvania election results, video shows published Friday by Rolling Stone.

Mastriano — the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania — participated in a Zoom meeting hosted by Jim Garlow, a former megachurch pastor associated with the New Apostolic Reformation, a far-right Christian movement. According to Rolling Stone, Garlow believes the Bible should dictate how American government works, a Christian nationalist principle.

During the “Global Prayer for Election Integrity” call, Mastriano led a prayer on the 2020 election results in which he made numerous biblical and historical references linking Christianity and the United States.

“We remember 1776, our declaration of independence, speaking the truth and the word of God about what would become the United States of America,” he said. Mastriano also mentioned Abraham Lincoln’s speech at Gettysburg in 1863 and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in which a “strong Christian man” confronted the hijackers and said “let’s go” – a reference akin to Todd Beamer, who was on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

“God, I ask you to help us ride through these dark times, that we not fear the darkness,” he continued, citing more biblical references.

“I pray that we will take our responsibility – we will seize the power that we have given by the Constitution, and also by you, providentially. I also pray for the leaders of the federal government, God, on the 6th of January that they will rise boldly,” he said.

Mastriano also prayed that God would bless the letters “outlining the fraud in Pennsylvania” he was sending to Senator Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at Trump’s request, and that the letters would encourage them to “stand firm and ignore this.” happened in Pennslyvania until we have an investigation.”

President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election and a close “risk mitigation audit” was completed. No evidence of widespread fraud has ever been uncovered.

Right Wing Watch first reported Mastriano’s participation in the call to prayer in May 2021, but Rolling Stone was first to release the video.

Mastriano, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, was criticized earlier this year for his ties to far-right extremists and Christian nationalists. Campaign finance documents showed Mastriano paid $5,000 in consulting fees to Gab, a social network founded by self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Andrew Torba, Insider’s Charles Davis reported.

Christian nationalism is an ideology that asserts that Christianity and the United States are intrinsically linked and therefore religion should have a privileged position in American society. He’s had a mainstream resurgence as lawmakers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert embrace his ideals.

A representative for Mastriano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

