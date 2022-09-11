News
Pleasant temperatures tomorrow, but the heat is slowly increasing during the week
Oil prices slump as recession fears rise
Another turbulent week in oil markets took crude prices to their lowest level since January, with weak trading and a hazy outlook for supply and demand driving a choppy 30% drop from highs this year.
Notwithstanding a 5.9% gain since Wednesday, the main U.S. oil benchmark has lost about $35 a barrel since peaking above $122 three months ago. West Texas Intermediate closed Friday at $86.79. Brent crude futures, the main international price indicator, ended at $92.84.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin begins its journey to London – NBC Chicago
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on Sunday as the late monarch after 70 years on the throne begins his final journey back to London for a state funeral.
Six gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the Queen died on Thursday, will carry the oak coffin of the late sovereign from the castle ballroom to a hearse to begin a six-hour, 280-kilometre (175-mile) journey ) through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh.
Crowds are expected to line the road as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Early on Sunday, flowers and other tributes – a small Paddington Bear toy, a hand-drawn image of the Queen – were piled up outside the gates of Balmoral.
Sunday’s solemn walk through Scotland comes a day after the Queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch – King Charles III – in a lavish accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism .
“I am keenly aware of this great heritage and of the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been handed down to me,” Charles said on assuming the duties of monarch.
He will be proclaimed king in other UK nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – on Sunday.
Even as he mourned his late mother, Charles got to work. He was meeting at Buckingham Palace with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the group of former colonies of the British Empire who are struggling with affection for the Queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial heritage. It ranges from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artefacts held in British institutions.
Amid the grief shrouding the Windsor home, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance on Saturday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a dark occasion.
The Queen’s coffin will make a circuitous journey to the capital. On Monday he will be flown from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles Cathedral, where he will remain until Tuesday when he will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to remain undisturbed until the funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
In the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, the Reverend David Barr said locals see members of the Royal Family as ‘neighbors’ and try to treat them like locals when they summer in the Scottish Highlands .
“When she gets here and walks through these doors, I believe the royal part of her mostly stays on the outside,” he said. “And coming in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a mom, a loving grandmother, and then later a loving great-grandmother – and an aunt – and be normal.”
Four years after transitioning to new Ravens era, QB Lamar Jackson and Jets’ Joe Flacco prepare to face off
There was considerable potential for awkwardness, friction even.
In one corner, with a battered hip, sat the most accomplished quarterback in Ravens history — a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and one-time owner of the richest contract in NFL history. In the other sat the team’s most recent first-round pick — a Heisman Trophy winner with dazzling legs and a suspect arm, at least if you listened to his sharpest critics.
Between them lay the fate of a team that had not made the playoffs in four years. Would coach John Harbaugh stay with the rookie, Lamar Jackson, or go back to Joe Flacco, the calm hand who’d won him so many big games?
Harbaugh texted Flacco on a Tuesday morning to tell him the news he would share with the world the next day: Jackson would be the Ravens’ starter going forward. “Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest possible team we can be,” Harbaugh told reporters.
With this blunt statement on Dec. 12, 2018, he kicked off a new era of Ravens football, one that has included gaudy regular-season records, innumerable Jackson highlights and less playoff success than the team achieved in the first five years of Flacco’s run.
The Ravens will face their former quarterback for the first time Sunday when he fills in as starting quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2022 season opener. This sets up an inevitable time of reflection on what the team achieved with Flacco, what it might achieve with Jackson and on the moment of transition from one quarterback to the other.
Jackson and Flacco never came off as close over their year together in Baltimore. When the Ravens traded for the last pick in the first round to select Jackson, they set a loudly ticking clock on the remainder of Flacco’s time with the franchise. It was just that no one knew exactly when the alarm would go off. The two men are 12 years apart in age and nearly as far apart in demeanor: Flacco so understated that teammates and coaches make fun of him for it, Jackson easygoing but boisterous. As quarterbacks, they could not be more different: Flacco the thrower of beautiful balls from a fixed position in the pocket, Jackson one of the most fluid improvisers we have ever seen on a football field.
For all that separated them, however, Flacco and Jackson handled the 2018 season gracefully. The rookie spoke deferentially, always reminding us that Flacco had been where he wanted to go. The veteran said he was not ready to concede his starting spot but that he admired the way Jackson ran the team when he had to step in.
“They both handled it great,” Harbaugh recalled. “If I think back quickly, Lamar was excited to be with Joe and learn from Joe, in terms of what Joe could teach him as a quarterback, and he did a great job, I thought. Joe was great with Lamar; Joe supported him and helped him, and even at the end there — when Joe came back and Lamar was the quarterback — Joe was very supportive of him there.”
This extended to the team’s home playoff loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, in which Jackson played poorly and heard loud boos from fans who wanted Flacco inserted in relief. “If you remember the story in the playoffs, Joe wanted Lamar to stay in the game there,” Harbaugh said.
The decision to switch quarterbacks began organically. Flacco had started the season well, but the Ravens were about to lose their fourth game in five weeks when Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt drove him to the ground and injured his hip. Flacco played the rest of that afternoon but was out when the Ravens returned two weeks later against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was the starter because he had to be, but the team transformed with him at its center, winning his first three starts and surpassing 200 rushing yards in each of those games.
By the time Flacco was ready to play again, the Ravens had a clear path to the playoffs, and Jackson was the most obvious reason. Harbaugh made the unsentimental decision to stick with what was working.
“It’s not easy standing on that sideline, knowing that you have no hand in what’s going on,” Flacco said at the time. “But … you have to be a professional about it.”
Perhaps because of the way Flacco and Jackson conducted themselves, teammates never felt they had to choose a camp.
“They were both extreme pros about it,” tight end Nick Boyle said. “Stuff like that happens all around the NFL, and a lot of times, it’s a huge media thing, a huge turmoil thing within the locker room. But Joe handled it awesomely, Lamar handled it awesomely, and I think they still have a great relationship.”
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey noted that even though the transition happened just four years ago, it feels like a lifetime in NFL terms (only 12 current Ravens were on the roster in 2018). “I kind of remember it happening seamlessly,” he said. “I think Joe got hurt, so it was kind of an injury thing, and then Lamar started winning all these games and we were just riding behind him. … I just remember it being a little weird, because when I got here, Joe was the QB, Super Bowl MVP, had done a lot. So, it was interesting in that point, but as far as how it went, I thought both guys handled it really well.”
The Ravens have not looked back. They finished with the league’s best record in Jackson’s first full season as the starter, and he was named Most Valuable Player, an individual honor Flacco never came close to winning. They made the playoffs again in 2020 and held the AFC’s top seed last season before injuries, including one to Jackson’s ankle, dismantled them.
Flacco did not fare as well, going 2-6 in one partial season as a starter for the Denver Broncos before returning to the East Coast as a seasoned backup for the Jets, who are hoping 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is their quarterback of the future. At 37, with the end of his career likely drawing near, Flacco is the same steady presence.
“He’s been the same since the day I met him,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said on a conference call with Baltimore reporters. “I’m sure you guys are familiar with his personality; he’s very even-keeled, same guy every single day, does a great job in preparation, very likable in the locker room, and he’s just been a very calming force, if you will, just running the offense.”
What do Flacco and Jackson, the principals in the drama (or non-drama) of 2018, think of each other now?
“He meant a lot [to me],” Jackson said. “Playing with a Super Bowl quarterback, seeing what he did on the field, stuff like that, how he took apart the game, took apart practice and stuff like that. Seeing him sling the ball from one side of the field to the next side of the field, from our 20 [-yard line] to the opposite opponent’s 20 [-yard line] … It was ridiculous. It will be great seeing him.”
In a classic narrative twist, Jackson is now in the position Flacco was entering the 2012 season, playing on the last year of his rookie contract with no extension signed and a potentially elite team on his shoulders. That scenario led to Flacco’s defining achievement: a flawless run through the playoffs capped by his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLVII and a record contract soon after.
Flacco laughed recently on the Jets’ official podcast when former teammate Bart Scott suggested Jackson might “harness his inner Joe Flacco” by betting on himself. But he does not expect to talk contract when they see each other Sunday.
“I’m sure that will not come up,” he said. “Lamar’s a good kid, and I’m sure he’ll be worried about just playing the football game.”
Sources believe Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens contract offer worth around $250m
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have kept details of their contract negotiations under wraps, league sources believe the star quarterback turned down an offer worth around $250 million.
The Ravens also balked at Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal similar to Deshaun Watson’s, sources told ESPN, prompting the sides to negotiate contracts through the end of the 2022 season.
Sources told ESPN that the contract offered by the Ravens was supposed to pay Jackson a higher average salary and more guaranteed money than the deals signed this summer by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chicago quarterback. Cardinals Kyler Murray.
Wilson signed a $242.5 million contract earlier this month, averaging $48.5 million a year and including $161 million guaranteed, about six weeks after Murray received a $230.5 million contract with an average value of $46 million per year and including $189.5 million guaranteed.
But the problem for Jackson wasn’t so much Wilson’s or Murray’s as it was Watson’s, sources say. The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, and Jackson wanted to match him, sources said.
Jackson acted as his own agent in the negotiations while relying on the help of his mother and the NFL Players Association, whose job it is to offer statistics, information, advice and to be a sounding board. , which was the case during this process.
When the Ravens balked at Jackson’s desire for a full guarantee, the Ravens announced Friday that the parties were halting contract negotiations and would resume after this season.
Jackson, 25, will earn $23.016 million in his fifth-year option but has no guaranteed money after this season. The former league MVP is hoping to land an extension after this season with the Ravens, who are expected to apply their franchise tag to Jackson and prevent him from hitting true free agency if the teams still can’t reach a deal.
Jackson is making football’s biggest bet on himself, much like former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco – who starts against Baltimore on Sunday for the Jets – did once in 2012, when his contract was set to expire and he led Baltimore to a Super Bowl title before becoming one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
Jackson, who has taken more hits (737) than any other quarterback since 2018, was asked last week if he thought it was a risk to play with no guaranteed money beyond this season.
“It was a big risk last season. The year before that,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I just play football. Anything can happen. God forbid a bad thing to happen.”
Jackson has proven to be one of the NFL’s best playmakers and winners over the past four seasons. Since becoming the Ravens’ starter midway through the 2018 season, Baltimore is 37-12 (.755) with him and 2-5 (.286) without him. He was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.
But Jackson is coming off his toughest season of 2021, when he threw a career-worst 13 interceptions and missed a career-high five games, including the last four with an ankle injury. .
British pop music has strained relationship with Queen Elizabeth: NPR
Mirrorpix/John Mead/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has aroused empathy from some British pop artists. Elton John, for example, paid tribute to the Queen during a concert earlier this week.
But the relationship between British pop and the late monarch has long been much more strained.
Until the 1970s, the Queen of England made little more than innocuous appearances in British pop songs. The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” is a good example, with the whimsical lyrics “Penny Lane, there’s a firefighter with an hourglass/And in his pocket is a portrait of the Queen”.
Feelings changed after the Sex Pistols released “God Save the Queen” in 1977.
The song, which the punk band released in tandem with Queen’s Silver Jubilee, equates the monarchy with a right-wing dictatorship.
“It’s really an indictment of the system,” said Paul McEwan, a professor of media and communications at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, where he teaches a course in pop music history. “By using the title, ‘God Save the Queen’, you’re obviously invoking the national anthem and doing more than it does.”
McEwan said a string of songs that followed in the 1980s – a time of high unemployment and unassailable class divisions in the UK – continued to attack the Queen for her symbolic status.
Including a comedic scene that references an actual burglary at Buckingham Palace (“So I broke into the palace with a sponge and a rusty key / She said, ‘I know you and you can’t sing’ / I said, ‘It’s nothing, you should hear me play the piano’”) The Smiths’ “The Queen is Dead” pokes fun at Elizabeth. The 1986 track sees the monarch as the figurehead of a dissolute empire.
Harry Prosser/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
McEwan said this wave of anti-monarchy music, largely led by white people, died down in the 1990s as economic prospects for this segment of the population began to improve.
“And so there’s a little less of that deep anger, just like there’s still a lot of poverty in Britain,” he said.
But the financial pressures and racism faced by the country’s many citizens with roots in Britain’s former colonies have largely continued to grow.
A new batch of songs targeting the queen by acts like slowthai and Bob Vylan have emerged in recent years from the hip-hop community in the UK. These tracks are even more direct than their punk and alt-rock predecessors.
Slowthai’s ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ and Bob Vylan’s ‘England’s Ending’ criticize the monarch’s greed.
For example, Bob Vylan’s lead begins with a direct f-bomb order to kill the queen, and goes on to explain why:
“Cause England is ending, death’s still pending/Where’s that money you spent?/Work all week, still work weekends/I still can’t pay my rent/Times are hard/I’ve had enough.”
Katja Ogrin/Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Reuters Connect
Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan (the band’s other member, who plays drums, is called Bob Vylan) said the late monarch still owes a debt to black and brown British families.
“She never personally came to my house and took food out of my fridge,” the rapper and songwriter said. “But our families, our community, our ancestors suffered at the hands of this monarchy.”
Vylan said the band planned to perform the song on their upcoming US tour this fall. Now that Elizabeth is dead, they plan to update the lyrics to be about King Charles.
Meanwhile, former Smiths frontman Morrissey apparently still espouses anti-royalist sentiments. The cover of his recent solo album, Weak in high school, shows a boy holding up a sign that reads “Axe the Monarchy”. But pop music scholar McEwan noted that Morrissey and Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon (known at the time as Johnny Rotten) identify with far-right politics these days. Lydon has been a strong supporter of former US President Donald Trump. Morrissey has pledged allegiance to the far-right political party For Britain.
“It’s a nasty turn,” McEwan said. “I’m not sure what to think about it, that these two people who had these anti-monarchy songs, both became, really unusual for pop music, right-wing people.”
9/11 firefighter mourns his two FDNY brothers who rushed into the World Trade Center to save lives
Ken Haskell was off duty on September 11, 2001. But when a Boeing 767 slammed into the North Tower that morning, the firefighter fired towards his station before rushing towards the World Trade Center.
“As soon as the plane touched down, I knew it was a terrorist attack,” he told Fox News.
Timmy and Tommy Haskell, Ken’s brothers and fellow New York firefighters, also rushed to the Twin Towers. Each brother came from a different part of town and arrived separately.
The trio were drawn to public service at an early age. They wanted to follow in the footsteps of their father, who served as a Marine and as a firefighter in New York.
BLIND 9/11 SURVIVOR EXPLAINS HOW GUIDE DOG SAVED HIM FROM WORLD TRADE CENTER COLLAPSE
“We’ve all always wanted to help others,” Ken said. “I think that’s really what drove us to this work.”
A second plane slammed into the South Tower around 9 a.m. and went down at 10 a.m., before Ken could get to the crash site.
When the North Tower fell just before 10:30 a.m., he was driving over the Manhattan Bridge. He turned to a colleague and said, “We all know someone who has just died.
“I didn’t know about my brothers at the time,” he told Fox News.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks – 21 years ago on Sunday – killed nearly 3,000 people, including nearly 350 firefighters. Timmy and Tommy were among them. Timmy’s body was found four days later. Tommy’s remains have never been identified.
“If those planes hit again tomorrow, they would be the first to come back out there,” Ken told Fox News. “There is no doubt in my mind.”
“But I take comfort in the fact that they died doing what they loved,” he added.
MANY 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS STILL FIGHTING FOR HEALTH BENEFITS 21 YEARS LATER
“It’s something to announce”
Even though Ken misses his brothers, he emphasized how proud he was of their heroic final moments, which other FDNY firefighters in the towers told him about.
Timmy, like Ken, was off duty on 9/11, but rushed from his home in midtown Manhattan anyway. He and another firefighter from Squad 18 sped up a flight of stairs in the North Tower as soon as they arrived.
“They were able to get to about the 30th floor and came across someone” in medical distress, Ken told Fox News. “They stopped and gave first aid.”
The couple determined that they needed to help the man down the stairs. Timmy’s colleague went to check another staircase, but Timmy was gone when he returned. A Port Authority police officer who arrived as the firefighter left said Timmy went further to help someone else.
“He made a decision, and nothing surprised me about the decision he made,” Ken told Fox News. “Someone else needed help, and he was going to.”
Timmy’s colleague and the officer helped the man down instead. The three men made it safely to the hall. The building began to collapse and created a force that propelled them out of the building, the firefighter told Ken.
Timmy, meanwhile, made it to the top of the building before it collapsed.
“It left him pretty high in the rubble pile,” Ken said. “We found him four days later.”
RETIRED FLIGHTMAN PAYING TRIBUTE TO 9/11 FLIGHT CREW BY PUSHING DULLES DRINK CART AT PENTAGON
Ken was at Ground Zero every day, on and off duty in the weeks following the collapse. He was at the South Tower collecting remains when Timmy was identified.
“I saw one of the corporate guys there, and he just had this look on his face,” Ken said. “I knew. I just said ‘which one?’”
Ken traveled to Seaford, Long Island, where his family was gathered around the television, hoping for good news.
“It was a hard time to have to say [my mother]“, Ken told Fox News. Then she asked about Tommy.
“I said ‘well, we’re still looking for him,’” the firefighter said.
TUNNEL TO TOWERS’ FRANK SILLER RIPS OVER LACK OF 9/11 EDUCATION IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS: ‘IT’S SCARY’
Tommy’s company, Ladder 132, was right behind Ladder 113 in the south tower, Ken was told.
“All the guys in 113 survived and all the guys in 132, a few more seconds, they might have survived, but they were all lost,” Ken said.
Tommy’s three children filled his coffin with memorabilia as his remains were never identified.
Ken said Tommy, as captain, made it his priority to be “mindful of the well-being of everyone else around him”.
“I knew that day he would be the last out, no matter what,” Ken added.
He said that if he could see his brothers again, he would give them big hugs.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’m grateful to know what they’ve done and I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Ken told Fox News. “People made decisions, put themselves in danger, and that’s something that needs to be announced.”
“I miss them terribly,” he continued. “We did everything together. We did the same careers together. I cherish those memories.”
“I want to live the best life possible because of their example,” Ken said. “I know I’m going to see them again. That’s what keeps me going.”
