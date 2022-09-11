News
Police: Man shot dead in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -Shots were fired at a McDonald’s in a northern suburb of Minneapolis on Saturday night, resulting in a man in hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 1480 85th Avenue North after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.
Police said they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside. The victim was taken to hospital.
Several used shell casings were found in the parking lot.
The incident is under investigation.
News
The Coming Global Climate Policy Crisis
Let’s go out right now and say it: anyone who still thinks about the climate change is a greater threat than the climate Politics to financial stability deserves to be exiled to a burning peat yurt in the desert.
Remember, the world’s central banks and other regulators are in the midst of a major push to introduce various forms of climate stress testing into their oversight. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, among others, want to know how changes in global temperature from one century to the next could affect TownWhere Barclays‘ Where German Banktoday’s capital and risk weightings. The fashion is to quantify, with absurd false precision, the costs of reinsuring flood or fire risks, or the decline in corporate profits of a hotter dystopian future.
News
An Indian film crew loses its job to foreigners? Bollywood unions claim violation of visa standards
Cinema employee unions and political party representatives claim that foreigners are hired in large numbers as junior actors, make-up artists, hairdressers, dancers, action directors, stuntmen, costume designers, art directors and technicians in Bollywood.
The Indian film industry, like its counterparts in sectors like IT and telecommunications, is increasingly hiring foreign talent in fields like cinematography, directing, producing, screenwriting and young artists and dancers. The majority of foreigners are licensed from countries like the UK, Russia, and Uzbekistan, to name a few.
Cinema employee unions and political party representatives claim that foreigners are hired in large numbers as junior actors, make-up artists, hairdressers, dancers, action directors, stuntmen, costume designers, art directors and technicians in Bollywood.
It may seem like a win-win situation for the film industry and foreigners, as the industry attracts a variety of talent and foreigners earn a stable income, but unions differ.
“We all know that the Indian film and advertising industries rank first in the world when it comes to the number of films produced per year. Annual revenue is set at $2.7 billion. Indian cinema is made up of various regional language film industries employing a large number of people. However, the Indian film industry is now facing a major problem with the foreign crew replacing their Indian counterparts. Many of these foreigners are working illegally in India in violation of visa standards,” said a union leader.
Why shouldn’t the employment of foreign crews be banned the same way Pakistani actors and technicians are not allowed to work in the Indian film industry, he asked.
News
Gators fall 26-16 to Kentucky on tough night for QB Anthony Richardson – The Denver Post
A sold-out crowd at the Swamp, a national television audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for a Saturday night callback against Kentucky.
With a top-10 finish in sight on a day filled with upheaval and Heisman hype after just a week, the inactive Florida quarterback fell back to earth and the sudden rise of the No. 12 Gators s collapsed in a 26-16 loss to No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each bore the blame in the Gators’ third loss in five meetings with the Wildcats, losing 31 straight in the series until a decisive win in 2018 at Gainesville.
“You have to take a good look at yourself in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff are going to do.”
Richardson planned to look inside.
The second redshirt student from Gainesville took full responsibility for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terribly.
“I didn’t do anything that could have helped my team.”
Richardson was nervous from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes in the opener, failed to record back-to-back completions in the first half, and went 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier, he had rushed for 274 yards, rushed for 3 touchdowns and hadn’t committed a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
Saturday night’s 2 interceptions led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 left in the third quarter and the Gators behind the wheel.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, another first-round prospect, showed superior poise in his second season as a Wildcats starter in front of a crowd of 88,993.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception under constant pressure from the Gators defense. The Kentucky QB connected with Dane Key for 55 yards as the 6-foot-3 freshman passed cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterbacks rush a week after failing to knock Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good defensively,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, on a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set the Gators up for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense faltered as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball over nearly 18 minutes into the second half.
Florida finished the night 5 of 19 in third/fourth place a week after being 9 of 14.
“We will learn from this experience and we will improve,” Napier said. “We are going back to work. You have to own. As a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better and we can play better. It starts with me.
“We will go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
News
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson to UFC 279 main event, swears he’ll return to promotion
LAS VEGAS — When this week started, Nate Diaz’s opponent was dominant rising star Khamzat Chimaev — a little parting gift from the UFC as Diaz heads for the door.
Saturday night, with Tony Ferguson as his opponent after several bizarre and unprecedented days, Diaz will leave the promotion as the winner, thanks to a guillotine choke submission 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the fourth round of the main event of the ‘UFC 279. at T-Mobile Arena. And with that, the tradition of Diaz — one of the most popular and unconventional fighters in MMA history — continues.
“I told them, ‘Give me whoever you want,’” Diaz said in his post-fight interview. “At least I have a worthy OG representative of mixed martial arts.”
Diaz was originally supposed to fight Chimaev, but Chimaev dropped 7.5 pounds on Friday, dropping to 178.5 for a fight at 171 pounds. Diaz naturally chose not to fight an overweight opponent. Diaz called Chimaev a “b—-ass rookie” and said he only trained in wrestling during this camp because Chimaev is a dominant wrestler.
Chimaev’s missing weight caused a chain reaction with the UFC trying to salvage the pay-per-view. For most of Friday, promotion officials, including chief commercial officer Hunter Campbell and UFC president Dana White, worked to edit the first three fights. Ferguson agreed to fight Diaz in a five-round bout.
It was the last fight of Diaz’s UFC contract and he indicated he would not be returning to the promotion at this point. Earlier this week, Diaz’s team announced that Diaz would be launching his own combat sports promotion, Real Fight Inc. Diaz has been in the UFC since 2007 and has been a mixed martial arts professional for 18 years.
“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take control and own another sport like you’re supposed to,” Diaz said, adding that he was talking about boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. . “Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I’m going to take up another profession and become the best at it.”
And after that?
“Just the f— coming back here to get another UFC title,” Diaz said.
Ferguson was scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, who was traded to a fight with Daniel Rodriguez. Chimaev, meanwhile, took on Kevin Holland in the co-main event.
Diaz (21-13) is a cult favorite who shot to stardom with a 2016 submission win over Conor McGregor. The California native is 2-2 in his last four fights, but came close to knocking out Leon Edwards – who is now the UFC welterweight champion – in his last bout in June 2021.
Ferguson (25-8) has lost five in a row, most recently a knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May. The California native is a former interim UFC lightweight champion. Ferguson, 38, won 12 straight fights from 2013 to 2019, tied for the UFC lightweight record streak with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
News
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfires
Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and scattered rain on Saturday as a tropical storm deflected off the Pacific coast and subsided, helping end a scorching heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state power grid.
Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles area on Saturday and may persist in mountainous areas on Sunday. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico this week, it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and weakened further until it mostly disappeared, said John Dumas, a meteorologist with the Oxnard National Weather Service, adding that scattered rain falling in the area is residual moisture from a past storm.
“Is the worst over? Yes,” said Dumas.
In Southern California, cooler temperatures and humidity brought respite to firefighters battling the Massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat pushed temperatures past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many places this week.
The blaze threatened more than 10,000 homes and other structures, but firefighters made progress and said they expected full containment on Monday.
Fire officials have warned, however, that northern California communities are still at risk of heat waves and wildfires and that there is a risk of lightning Sunday in the northern Sierra. In the foothills east of Sacramento, the Mosquito Fire spread at least 51 square miles on Saturday, threatening 3,6,000 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties and blanketing the area in smoke.
“We’re not seeing a corresponding drop in fire activity at this point,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Issac Sanchez said.
The National Weather Service predicted the end of the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area on Saturday. A flood watch remained in effect in mountainous areas previously charred by wildfires until late in the day, and there was potential for coastal flooding due to high surf, Dumas said.
In Southern California, officials in coastal towns posted warning signs and made sandbags available to residents, fearing flooding. Minor flooding was reported in a beach parking lot and on some local roads in arid desert communities around Palm Springs.
Some mountain communities east of San Diego reported several inches of rain early Saturday, while low-lying coastal areas saw less than an inch.
In Huntington Beach, Orange County, it was hot, muggy and drizzly on Saturday as Aaron French, 30, played disc golf with friends. A midday breeze made the game more comfortable after a week of sweltering heat and humidity.
“It’s been a wild, wild week of weather,” French said, while sending a disc whistling through the unusually quiet park. “You just have to accept that time is time and live your life no matter what.”
September has already produced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record in California and some other western states. Nearly 54 million people were subject to heat warnings and advisories across the region this week as temperature records were shattered in many regions.
California’s state capital, Sacramento, hit a record 116 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a 97-year-old record. The state set an energy consumption record on Tuesday as air conditioners hummed amid the heat and authorities nearly instituted blackouts when power grid capacity was at breaking point.
Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
Firefighters said on Saturday they had so far been unable to surround part of the Mosquito Fire, which burned near the town of Foresthill, which is home to around 1,500 people. David Hance was sleeping on the porch of his mother’s Foresthill mobile home when he awoke to glowing skies early on Wednesday and was told to evacuate.
“It was actually terrifying, because they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s getting closer,’” he said. “It was like a sunset in the middle of the night.”
The blaze covered much of the region in smoke, and California health officials urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors whenever possible. Tour de Tahoe organizers have canceled Sunday’s annual 72-mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe due to thick smoke from the fire – more than 50 miles away. Last year’s ride was canceled due to smoke from another large fire south of Tahoe.
The cause of the Mosquito Fire remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred shortly after Tuesday’s report of the fire.
News
Dan Bongino: American voters are ‘exactly where a dictator wants them to be’
Fox News host Dan Bongino described the steps that lead a nation to fascism and why America might be headed in that direction on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
DAN BONGINO: The first step in the march towards totalitarianism is discontent, friends. Inflation, wars, rising crime, energy crisis. Voters are ripe for change. They are where a dictator wants them to be.
CNN POLITICAL ANALYST DEFENDS BIDEN’S USE OF ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ TO ATTACK REPUBLICANS
…
Total control also means going after political opponents, of course, by militarizing the powers of the federal government. You know, when you do things like raid your political opponent’s house in Mar-a-Lago. Oh, that never happened. People, it’s only one side that does this.
