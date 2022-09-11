Queen Elizabeth Ii Death: Coffin Makes Long Journey From Balmoral Castle To London

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin slowly made its way through the rugged Scottish countryside on Sunday on a multi-day journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London. Mourners filled bridges and city streets and lined rural roads and highways, some throwing flowers to honor the monarch who reigned for 70 years.

The hearse passed piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car motorcade from Balmoral, where the Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, for a six-hour journey through Scottish towns to at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The late Queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made from the estate’s flowers, including sweet peas, one of the Queen’s favourites.

The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Hours before the coffin was due to arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, people turned out early to grab space near police barricades. In the afternoon, the crowds were 7-8 deep within, eager to be part of such a historic occasion.

“I think she was always a constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under and she was always there,” Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old Edinburgh civil servant, said as he awaited the arrival. of the coffin.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of adjustments for her not to be here. It’s quite sudden. We knew she was getting more fragile, but it’s going to be a good reign for King Charles.” he predicted.

The first village the procession passed through was Ballater, where locals consider the royal family to be neighbours. Hundreds of people watched in silence, and some threw flowers in front of the hearse as it passed.

“She meant so much to people in this area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guesthouse manager.

In every Scottish town and village the entourage passed through, they were greeted with muted scenes of respect. The people stood mostly in silence; some cheered politely, others pointed their phone cameras at passing cars. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the road with an honor guard of dozens of tractors.

Before reaching Scotland’s capital, the procession traveled what is effectively a royal memorial lane – passing by places steeped in history from the House of Windsor. These included Dyce, where in 1975 the Queen officially opened Britain’s first North Sea pipeline, and Fife, near the University of St. Andrews, where her grandson Prince William, today Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.

Sunday’s solemn walk came as the Queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch – King Charles III – in the rest of the UK nations: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It came a day after a grand accession ceremony in England for this king who was steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

“I am keenly aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been handed down to me,” Charles said on Saturday.

Just before the reading of the proclamation on Sunday in Edinburgh, a protester appeared with a placard condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy”. She was taken away soon after by the police. Reaction to the protest was mixed. A man shouted, “Let her go! It’s freedom of expression! while others shouted: “Have some respect!”

Yet there were also boos in Edinburgh when Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, ended his proclamation with the words “God save the king!”

Ann Hamilton, 48, said she found it “absolutely terrible” that people were booing the Royal Family at the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.

“There are tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect. For them to be here, heckling through things, I think it was terrible. If they were so against it, they wouldn’t shouldn’t have come,” she said.

Yet it was a sign of how some, including former British colonies, are struggling with the legacy of the monarchy. Previously, proclamations were read in other parts of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand.

Charles, even as he mourned his late mother, set to work at Buckingham Palace, meeting the Secretary General and other Commonwealth officials. Many in these nations struggle with affection for the Queen and a lingering bitterness about their colonial heritage, which ranged from outright slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had begun laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after an election in May, said on Sunday that now was not the time for change but to pay tribute to the late Queen.

India, a former British colony, observed a day of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the country.

Amid the grief shrouding the Windsor home, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance on Saturday.

The queen’s coffin was making a circuitous journey to the capital. On Monday, he will be flown from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where he will remain until Tuesday, when he will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to remain undisturbed until the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

In Ballater, the Reverend David Barr said locals consider members of the Royal Family “neighbors” and try to treat them like locals when they summer in the Scottish Highlands.

“When she gets here and walks through these doors, I think the royal part of her mostly stays on the outside,” he said. “And as she goes in, she’s been able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mom, a loving grandmother, and then later a loving great-grandmother – and an aunt – and be normal.”

Elizabeth Taylor, of Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin passed through Ballater.

“It was very moving. It was respectful and showed what they thought of the Queen,” she said. “She certainly did this country a service, even up to a few days before her death.”