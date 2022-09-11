News
Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and willingness to remain a secret
London:
The wealth of Queen Elizabeth II, often referred to as one of the richest women in the world, has remained secret, as have her last wishes and testament detailing how her wealth will be distributed after her death in Scotland on Thursday.
The British monarchy as a brand was valued at around $88 billion in 2017 by valuation consultancy Brand Finance, with the Queen’s personal wealth from investments, art, jewelery and property being estimated by ‘Forbes’ at around 500 million dollars.
Historically, the sovereign’s wishes have remained private with other members of the royal family.
‘The Sunday Times Rich List’ calculated the late Queen’s wealth at £340 million in 2015, with the main source of a British sovereign’s personal money being the Duchy of Lancaster.
It is the private domain of the sovereign, existing solely to give an income to the reigning monarch: in the financial year ending March 31 it was valued at around £652 million and generated a net surplus of £24 million. books.
According to ‘The Times’, as it is an inalienable asset of the Crown, it would not even appear in the queen’s will and would simply pass from sovereign to sovereign, without any tax being paid.
The newspaper notes that no inheritance tax is due on the Queen’s personal fortune due to a 1993 agreement with the government then led by John Major, in which the Queen agreed for the first time to pay income tax.
As part of this agreement, it was stipulated that legacies between sovereigns would be exempt from inheritance tax.
The Treasury’s Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation, drafted in 2013, states: “The reasons for not taxing assets passing to the next sovereign are that private assets such as Sandringham and Balmoral have official as well as private use and that the monarchy as an institution needs sufficient private resources to enable it to continue to play its traditional role in national life and to have some financial independence from the government of the day.” A court heard during a legal battle over the will of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, that “the main reason and purpose for the sealing of Royal Wills is to protect the privacy of the Sovereign”.
Also, for technical legal reasons – because the deceased monarch was the source of legal authority – his will does not have to be published like others.
However, many of the sources of his wealth – palaces, crown jewels and works of art – do not fall into the category of his private property but are held in trust for future generations and will simply pass to the king. .
Earlier on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and heir, King Charles III, reaffirmed the tradition of ceding all royal revenues from the Crown Estate to the nation, in return for the Sovereign Grant which covers the costs of the UK royal family.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Gophers safety Jordan Howden redeems himself with diving interception
Jordan Howden got his redemption in the second half Saturday.
After giving up a 36-yard pass completion in the first half, the Gophers safety made a diving interception on another deep ball in the second half of the 62-10 blowout of Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You are going to have good and bad plays,” Howden said. “The bad ones you try to shake off because you still have … more time to the game, so you have to forget it.”
Howden made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-3 on Western Illinois first drive, which started in Minnesota territory after a U fumble.
The Gophers were even on turnover margin Saturday after being plus-one in the 38-0 win over New Mexico State last week.
Howden had two previous career interceptions, but Saturday’s was his first since the 2019 season.
SCOREBOARD APPROVED
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday approved the purchase and installation of a $5.7 million scoreboard for Huntington Bank Stadium before the 2023 football season.
The regents’ finance and operations committee had eight votes in favor, no votes against, two absences and one abstention. Regent Darrin Rosha abstained seeking more clarity on the financial component.
The Gophers athletics department must repay a $21.5 million loan from the university to bridge a budget hole from the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an estimated $40 million in remaining debt on the Athletes Village project.
The Gophers are expecting a huge influx of media revenue annually with the Big Ten Conference expanding to 14 teams with the high-profile additions of Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024.
HAPPY FOR JELEN
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell was cheering loudly when Presten Jelen scored on a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. After Jelen tore his ACL last August, he and Autman-Bell worked out together in the offseason.
“That one hit the heart,” Autman-Bell said. “… Seeing a guy like Presten Jelen working his butt off all year, since this winter and finally getting his change … I was happy.”
FIRST FOR KALIAKMANIS
Second-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed all three of his passes for 67 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Gophers defenders were not surprised.
“Athan is the future of the program,” former U cornerback Coney Durr tweeted Saturday of the team’s backup QB. “I will never forget the day he torched the (starting) defense last year as the scout team QB.”
Howden backed it up. “I forgot what practice it was, but he was dropping them in like every rep we had,” he said. “You can tell that he is getting very mature; that is something that you need to do, especially at the quarterback position.”
BRIEFLY
After allowing only 33 plays to New Mexico State last week, Minnesota’s defense gave up 51 against Western Illinois. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said it felt like fewer. … The 10 points allowed through two games are the fewest in the first two games since 1999. … After having 10 pass catchers in the opener, Minnesota spread it around to eight, with 10 targeted. … Fleck gave a shoutout to women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen for her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. … Saturday was the Gophers’ Mental Health Awareness Game.
Chief Justice John Roberts says barricaded Supreme Court was ‘heartbreaking’ to watch
Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and said he was pained to see the public prevented from approaching the court, which he said would soon change.
“It was heartbreaking every morning to walk into a Supreme Court surrounded by barricades,” Roberts said at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Spring, Colo., on Friday.
Roberts described the past year as unusual and difficult, pointing out that the public was not allowed inside the court, which was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and closed in May when protests broke out outside the court and outside. the homes of some Supreme Court justices. after the unprecedented leak of a document suggesting that the court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Barriers have fallen around the Supreme Court and Roberts says the public will be welcome when the new session begins in October.
KAMALA HARRIS HURT ‘ACTIVIST’ SUPREME COURT AFTER DOBBS RULING
Roberts did not provide an update on the investigation he launched earlier this year into the identity of the individual who leaked the draft opinion that caused a storm in the abortion debate, but Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said at the same conference that he expects a resolution. soon.
“The Chief Justice has appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Gorsuch said. “This committee has been busy, and we look forward to their report, hopefully soon.”
MSNBC’S LAWRENCE O’DONNELL ADVOCATES EXTENSION OF SUPREME COURT TO ‘DILUTE TRUMP POISON’
Gorsuch added that it is “extremely important” to identify the funder.
“Inappropriate efforts to influence judicial decision-making, from any side, from anyone, pose a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said.
UC BERKELEY LAW DEAN SLAMS THE ‘BURGER’ OF ‘ORIGINALIST’ READING OF THE CONSTITUTION IN THE TIMES OP-ED
Not to mention the controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Roberts expressed dismay at those who questioned the court’s legitimacy in response to rulings they might disagree with.
“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I don’t know who would take on that role,” Roberts said. “You don’t want political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide to the proper decision.”
Suspect in custody after firing shots in suburban Midlothian neighborhood – NBC Chicago
Midlothian Suburb Police said a suspect was in custody and the scene was secure after a man fired a shot early on Saturday morning.
Authorities say police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue around 5 a.m. after a report of gunfire.
Officers arrived at the scene and were informed that the individual had rushed into a nearby house.
After nearly six hours, police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody and the scene had been secured.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and further details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Mercedes-Amg Eqs 53 and Audi A8l Facelift Review First Drive Review
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has big shoes to fill given that it is Mercedes Benz’s first all-electric AMG and also has a 55-year heritage filled with everything from high-capacity, thunderous V8s to most powerful four-cylinder in the world. Simran Rastogi finds out if the AMG EQS 53 meets all his expectations.
The Audi A8L is known for being a quintessential business limo with a work-not-play attitude that is reflected in its styling. However, that all changed with the 2022 version of the Audi A8 L. Changes include more customization options in the cabin and a predictive active suspension that eliminates the (tough) job of lifting the car to clear speed breakers. . However, is this the most luxurious offer in the country today that Simran Rastogi discovers?
Watch the video to learn more
Trudy Rubin: Queen Elizabeth’s death deprives Britain and the world of a rock of stability
When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, it is the marmalade sandwich I will always remember.
For those who never saw the video she made with an animated Paddington Bear that was released during her Platinum Jubilee in June, now is the time to watch it on YouTube. Watching Paddington tip his hat and thank the queen “for everything” (after she has just pulled a marmalade sandwich from her purse to show him) was incredibly touching.
But, when the two then began to clink their spoons on their teacups in tune with the ongoing celebrations outside Buckingham Palace, it was a reminder that, underneath her fabled sense of duty, Elizabeth was also human. No scriptwriter could have produced the twinkle in her eye and the clear enjoyment she showed alongside her bearish companion.
Queen Elizabeth was a rock, the world leader who was there for our entire lives, from post-World War II through the end of the imperial era through the Cold War and the Unipolar U.S. Moment up until our current Age of Uncertainty. That is what makes her long-expected passing at age 96 still so shocking to absorb.
But it was those flashes of humor, those rare hints of deeper emotions (sometimes reflected in the colors of her outfits) that made her such a compelling figure. The world seems even more unstable now that she is gone.
There was something incredibly reassuring about having the same queen in England even as dictators were toppled, presidents were defeated by voters, civil wars raged in the Mideast, and prime ministers rose and fell in Britain.
When one turned on the morning news to learn what new tragedies had befallen Ukraine, what right-wing pols were gaining strength in Europe, or how many farmers had died in Pakistani floods, there was one thing you could be sure of: Queen Elizabeth was still there.
Even when her family became the stuff of soap operas, she almost always rose above the drama. Her biggest mistake was taking too long to acknowledge the intense public distress over the death of Princess Diana in 1997, which generated immense public criticism. But her commonsense antennae kicked in and she rectified the damage during Diana’s funeral by bringing the family outside Buckingham Palace and bowing to Diana’s casket as the cortege passed by.
The queen was also the global exemplar of values that seem to have long ago gone out of fashion: devotion to duty and country and traditions in the best sense, not as attributes that are claimed exclusively by one race or political party. “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service,” she told Britons on her 21st birthday in 1947, when she was still a princess.
So, if the world is bereft by the loss of Elizabeth the Great Stabilizer, the impact on Britain will be far more destabilizing. Already, British commentators are stunned at the fact that, after 70 years, the lyrics to the national anthem must change from “God Save the Queen” to “God Save the King,” Charles III. And the faces on British coinage and postage stamps must also be redone.
As for Charles, there is no way he can live up to his mother’s 70-year example. One can only wish him good luck.
Queen Elizabeth “was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” said new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, in front of 10 Downing Street, after the queen’s passing. Poor Truss only got the traditional permission to form a government on Tuesday — from the ill queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The queen, as always, did her duty, despite her poor health.
Now Truss, not a popular political figure, faces the huge challenges of inflation, soaring energy prices, economic malaise and the consequences of a hard Brexit that she championed — all as the country is going through a period of mourning.
The queen had hinted obliquely (she did not do politics openly) that she did not favor Brexit and hoped for close relations with Europe. In 2018, she told the king and queen of the Netherlands that Britain was looking “toward a new partnership with Europe” and that Britain’s shared values with Europe were “our greatest asset.”
Unfortunately, Truss’ tough anti-EU positions spell trouble for future trade relations and could provoke new troubles in Northern Ireland, threatening the 1988 Good Friday accord between Northern Irish Protestants and Catholics.
That would be a tragedy, and it brings me to what I believe was one of Queen Elizabeth’s finest moments.
That moment came with the queen’s historic handshake in Belfast in June 2012 with former top IRA commander Martin McGuinness, then deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, in an amazing moment of reconciliation at which the monarch wore an emerald green outfit. The moment was even more stunning because McGuinness was a top official of the IRA when the organization killed the queen’s beloved cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in a bomb blast in 1979.
It was a reminder that Queen Elizabeth was not only a rock for Britain and the world, but possessed keen diplomatic skills that were not always apparent. Her death is another reminder that we are heading into very uncertain times.
latest news 2 firearms stolen in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home
A burglar or burglars broke into Rep. Karen Bass’ home on Friday night and fled with two guns, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.
In the brief statement, Bass said she returned home on Friday to find obvious signs of a break-in and police were called. She said the thief or thieves stole two firearms, which were “stored securely” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables.
“It’s nerve-wracking and unfortunately it’s something far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said.
When contacted for comment after the statement was released, LAPD officials said they were checking their records for more details about the incident.
“We have not released any specific information as to when [the break-in occurred]said Officer J. Chavez, the department’s spokesman.
Bass, a six-term congressman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has built a double-digit lead over billionaire mall developer Rick Caruso in polls for the mayoral race, less than two month of election day.
The race has intensified in recent days, with Bass and Caruso pressing each other to come clean about their relationship with USC, which has been rocked by multiple scandals in recent years.
Bass is facing new questions about a $95,000 scholarship awarded to her by USC in 2011, which federal prosecutors have said is ‘essential’ to their investigation into allegations of corruption within the USC’s social work program. ‘university.
