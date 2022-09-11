In early June, a student with special needs approached the principal of a school cafeteria in Fresno, California, and pointed his finger at the adult. Seconds later, the principal pushed the 10-year-old boy to the ground in front of school staff and other students, an inaudible 30-second clip shows.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out for Sunday’s season opener vs. Jets; OLB Steven Means activated
Ronnie Stanley’s return to the field will have to wait at least another week.
The Ravens’ starting left tackle has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, and he will not travel with the team. Ja’Wuan James is expected to start in his place.
Stanley, who has missed 28 of the Ravens’ past 29 games since injuring his left ankle Nov. 1, 2020, practiced Monday for the first time this preseason, but it was unlikely for the 2019 All-Pro to play Sunday after a short ramp-up period. The 2016 first-round draft pick has practiced just three times since being activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Aug. 26.
“It just depends on how he’s doing, you know?” coach John Harbaugh said after Monday’s practice. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling and if he’s ready to go, if he feels strong and he’s moving, if he feels like he could be successful and if we see what we need to see.”
Stanley played in just one game last season, the opener, before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday as he works his way back to full strength after a long rehabilitation.
OLB Means activated
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s season opener.
With Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo both sidelined as they recover from Achilles tendon injuries, the Ravens are thin at outside linebacker. Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are the expected starters. Malik Harrison has also trained at outside linebacker, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell can line up on the edge.
Means, 31, joined the Ravens this offseason after recording 43 tackles in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. The 2013 fifth-round pick has six sacks in seven seasons, but impressed during training camp and the preseason.
As Kay weakens, heavy rains and flash flooding remain a threat to Southern California and the Southwest Desert
Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and moved away from the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rains and flash flooding, especially in areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat to parts of southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern India. Arizona on Saturday as they move further into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, the meteorologist said. Eight million people, including Las Vegas and Palm Springs, are currently under flood alert due to the threat of rain, which could bring 0.5 to 2 inches of rain this weekend. High winds and lightning can also be expected.
Kay’s increased cloud cover and humidity, however, will relieve the record-breaking heat that has gripped the West for the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said. California fire activity was also reduced due to post-cyclone Kay humidity.
California’s Fairview Fire, which claimed two lives after it erupted southeast of Los Angeles on Monday, was 40% contained thanks to Kay, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The 28,307-acre blaze is expected to be fully contained by Monday.
There are also “red flag warnings” in place until 11 p.m. Saturday night for many areas of the Northwest, including Seattle and Tacoma in Washington and Bend and Portland in Oregon. About 9 million people are currently in extreme fire weather conditions.
According to a Tweeter from the National Weather Service field office in Portland, there is heavy smoke over northwestern Oregon and parts of southwestern Washington “largely from the Cedar Creek Fire”.
Oregon utility company Pacific Power cut power to about 12,000 customers on Friday to reduce wildfire risk, they said in a Tweeter. Wind conditions overnight “materialized and peaked as expected” and the agency is now verifying that the system is secure.
“Once the patrols are complete, we will begin the process of restoring service to customers,” the agency said in a press release on Saturday. “However, if repairs are needed, restoring service could take until the afternoon or evening.”
The agency said it will notify customers when power is fully restored and will share the locations of “temporary community resource centers” where residents can seek refuge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
christine rapp contributed.
Yankees clobber Corey Kluber with seven straight singles en route to 10-3 romp over the Rays
The Yankees came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. After another lifeless loss on Friday, the Bombers seemed like an entirely different team in their 10-3 win on Saturday.
The Yankees jump-started their afternoon in the bottom of the first with seven straight singles leading to an early 4-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka knocked in the fifth run of the inning on a fielder’s choice and Aaron Judge delivered the final blow to Corey Kluber with his second single of the inning giving the Bombers a 6-0 lead. Kluber was pulled with two outs in the first inning allowing six runs on eight hits.
Perhaps the Yankees seemed like an entirely different team because they quite literally were. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup and slotted into the second and fourth spots in the order. Donaldson was on the paternity list and returned with some newly acquired ‘Dad strength.’
The third baseman’s second-inning solo shot gave the Bombers a commanding 7-0 lead. Donaldson was 2-3 with a homer, mixed in with a bat flip single off the right field wall in the first. Donaldson also scored the eighth run of the game on a wild pitch.
Stanton slotted right behind Judge in the batting order and provided much more impact than the box score indicates. The 32-year-old was 2-5 with a homer that came off catcher Christian Bethancourt who pitched the ninth. The immediate protection provided to Judge was exactly what the doctor ordered.
Judge was 3-4 with an RBI on Saturday, adding to his MVP resume by bringing his season batting average up to .307 just 11 points behind AL leader Xander Bogaerts which may begin the AL Triple Crown watch amidst his already historic season.
Jameson Taillon delivered in his biggest outing of the season. The right-hander was pulled with one out in the eighth inning allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight. Estevan Florial miss-played a ball in center field — which was not charged as an error — leaving two runners on base as Taillon exited.
Before Saturday’s start, Taillon only faced the Rays once this season back on May 27. when he threw eight shutout innings at Tropicana Field.
Lou Trivino inherited a jam in the top of the eighth. With runners on second and third and one out, Trivino struck out Randy Arozarena and then allowed a two-RBI single to Harold Ramirez. Both runs were charged to Taillon as the Rays still trailed by six. Jonathan Loaisiga was called on to pitch the ninth inning and retired the side in order, finishing the game off at 10-3.
The Bombers needed a laugher in the worst way and it to came in the heat of a divisional battle with the cloud of a historic collapse flying over their heads. Their division lead is back up to three games in the loss column and five and a half games overall.
Seeds Fincap closes another round of capital injection
The recent round was funded by existing investors as well as developers.
Seeds Fincap Private Limited (SEEDS), a Gurugram-based NBFC start-up serving MSME clients, has raised another funding round of Rs 10 crore. The recent round was funded by existing investors as well as developers.
With the current cycle, the total capital increase of the company is Rs 40 crore. Recently, SEEDS also hit the remarkable benchmark of Rs 100 crore. Assets under management and well positioned to achieve its growth plans.
Along with equity, from April 2021 to August 2022, SEEDS also raised over Rs 100 crore in debt from several financial partners including private sector banks and NBFCs. SEEDS has raised debt from reputable financial institutions, such as DCB Bank, RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, InCred Financial Services Limited, Northern Arc, Vivriti Capital, Hinduja Leyland Finance, etc.
Currently, it has 22 lending partners and plans to take on new debt. The company is also in contact with renowned investors for another capital raise of Rs 50-60 crore in the current financial year.
Bootstrapped, SEEDS has also linked up with two reputable financial services companies in certain pockets based on a trade correspondent model. The company also began securing financing in the first quarter of FY23.
First post: Sep 10, 2022, 4:44 PM STI
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn from practice squad following injury to Lewis Cine
The Vikings on Saturday elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Green Bay at U,S. Bank Stadium, an indication rookie safety Lewis Cine might not be ready to make his NFL debut.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round, was listed as questionable Friday due to a knee injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he aggravated a previous injury before Thursday’s practice and that he was “truly questionable for the game.” Cine was limited in practice on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.
Cine didn’t want to talk about his injury on Friday but told the Pioneer Press he was hoping to play.
“That’d be huge,” he said. “That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
Cine was in the mix to start for the Vikings before being beaten out in training camp and in the preseason by Camryn Bynum. The Vikings’ other starting safety is Harrison Smith, and they also have Josh Metellus on the 53-man roster.
Dorn is in his third season with the Vikings. He was on injured reserve in 2020 and was on the practice squad last season, although he was elevated to play in nine games.
California manager charged after video shows him pushing autistic child
Authorities have since charged Brian Vollhardt, then principal of Wolters Elementary School, with child abuse and endangerment in connection with the incident involving the minor, who has not been publicly identified, according to court records. .
The misdemeanor charge comes after the Fresno Unified School District released a copy of the June 7 video earlier this week. District officials said Vollhardt and staff members were “working with an upset student” in the school cafeteria that June morning. It is unknown what happened before the start of the video.
“Instead of defusing the situation, the former principal chose to aggressively push the student down,” Superintendent Bob Nelson said Thursday at a news conference. He called the behavior “appalling” and inexcusable.
Vollhardt could not be reached by The Washington Post. His attorney, Roger Wilson, told the Post that his client was reviled by the 30-second clip, adding that the kid was known to “act out all the time.”
“He [Vollhardt] is a reputable educator and that’s completely irrelevant,” Wilson told the Post.
Ann Frank, the boy’s mother, told KFSN that her child has autism. Frank added that the video wouldn’t have been made public if it weren’t for the fact that two weeks ago she complained to authorities because no charges had been filed months after the incident.
“My son was forcefully pushed by this manager who was supposed to protect him,” Frank told the local station.
Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama acknowledged that his department initially did not prioritize the case.
“We cannot change the fact that our process did not properly categorize the incident as an ‘active case’ and there was an unnecessary and unacceptable delay in our process,” Balderrama told The Post in an email. mail. “…I should have been made aware of the incident much sooner.”
Nelson said the boy did not sustain any injuries.
The school district suspended Vollhardt on June 8, Nelson said at the press conference. He quit after the district disciplined him, Nelson said.
Vollhardt, who became the assistant principal of the Golden Plains Unified School District, was placed on leave Thursday after the press conference, school district superintendent Martin Marcias told The Post in an email.
Balderrama said he apologized to the child’s guardian on Friday.
“My standards and expectations for the Fresno Police Department are far higher than what was revealed last week,” Balderrama added. “We have to do better and we will do better because the children in our community need us.
Vollhardt is due in court on September 26, records show.
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history.
The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was an act of cooperation to ensure the area was preserved as a sacred site. More than 200 Native Americans — including children and elderly people — were killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. The bloodshed marked a seminal moment in the frontier battles the U.S. Army waged against tribes.
“It’s a small step towards healing and really making sure that we as a tribe are protecting our critical areas and assets,” Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer told The Associated Press.
The tribes agreed this week to petition the U.S. Department of the Interior to take the land into trust on behalf of both tribes. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site, Indian Country Today reported. The title to the land will be held in the name of the Oglala Sioux tribe.
Marlis Afraid of Hawk, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe whose grandfather, Albert Afraid of Hawk, survived the 1890 massacre as a 13-year-old boy, said she was overjoyed to see the tribes take ownership. She said she carries on the oral tradition of telling her grandchildren how her grandfather survived by fleeing through a ravine after a rifle held by a U.S. calvary soldier failed to fire at him.
As a member of a group that represents the descendants of the massacre’s survivors, she had initially raised objections to the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s purchase of the land, but said the joint purchase made her feel “honored and grateful.”
Members of the Oglala Sioux, Standing Rock Sioux, Rosebud Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes were all at Wounded Knee in 1890, Afraid of Hawk said.
She hoped the site could be used for “education for the people who come and see the massacre site.”
“They need to know the history. It needs to come through the true, true Lakota people,” she said.
The tribes’ agreement ends a decades-long dispute over ownership of a site that has figured largely in Indigenous people’s struggles with the U.S. government. Jeanette Czywczynski became sole owner of the property after her husband, James, died in 2019. He had purchased the property in 1968.
The Czywczynski family operated a trading post and museum there until 1973, when American Indian Movement protesters occupied the site, destroying both the post and Czywczynski’s home.
The 71-day standoff that left two tribal members dead and a federal agent seriously wounded led to heightened awareness about Native American struggles and propelled a wider protest movement.
The family moved away from the area and put the land up for sale, asking $3.9 million for the 40-acre parcel nearest the massacre site even though the land, including an additional adjacent 40-acre plot, had been assessed at $14,000.
In 2013, film star Johnny Depp announced a plan to buy the property and donate it to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Depp, who played the role of Tonto in a remake of the film, “The Lone Ranger,” was criticized for trying to capitalize on the film by making unsubstantiated claims of having Native American ancestry. Depp did not follow through on the purchase.
Killer, the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s president, said the tribe’s resolution for the land purchase calls for it to be preserved as a sacred site.
He said, “There’s still a lot of unresolved artifacts and items that should be left undisturbed.”
Manny Iron Hawk, another member of the Wounded Knee Survivor’s Association, said he saw the land acquisition as another step in the century-old Indian revival movement known as the Ghost Dance. The U.S. military was trying to suppress the Ghost Dance in 1890 after it had swept across Indigenous communities with a prophecy that colonial expansion would end and Native American communities would unite for prosperity.
“The Ghost Dance was a beautiful dream for our people. It wasn’t a dream of death, it was a dream of life,” Iron Hawk said. “Today we are the new Ghost Dancers and we carry on a duty that came to us to do what we can for our relatives there at Wounded Knee.”
