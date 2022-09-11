Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra displays range on opening night with Stravinsky, Beethoven

From Stravinsky’s playful ballet suite inspired by commedia dell’arte to Beethoven’s emotional Symphony No. 7, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra launches the fall season this weekend with an invigorating program that demonstrates the chamber ensemble’s might. Tossed in the mix is a short but soaring landscape of sound by American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

Introducing Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from “Pulcinella” on Friday, artistic director and principal violinist Kyu-Young Kim noted the composer wrote the ballet from which the suite is based after recovering from a difficult bout with the Spanish flu. With a creative dream team that included Pablo Picasso designing the sets, the ballet premiered in 1920 on the heels of the flu pandemic. “This piece is about the rediscovery of joy,” Kim said.

Stravinsky drew from the work of 18th-century composers in creating the score, and it has a much more accessible feel than the composer’s earlier revolutionary work, “Rite of Spring.” It’s all play, even if that play takes considerable concentration and stamina on the part of the musicians. Kim noted the physicality of Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella.” You can hear the work the musicians’ bodies are doing as they play.

The piece opens with the oboe floating atop with its melodic line. Later, an oboe solo in the Serenata movement has a hint of melancholy, almost sounding flute-like at times. In the Gavotta con due variazione movement, the flute follows the oboe’s melody. The section also features vigorous accompaniment by other wind and brass instruments.

The trombone has a chance to shine in the Vivo movement, splatting comically, evoking the scene of Italian comic characters that populated the original ballet. By the Minuetto – Finale, the SPCO musicians have created a dizzying pace, in a rambunctious rush toward the conclusion.

Following the Stravinsky piece, the SPCO performed “Song Form” from Sinfonietta No. 1, by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. A co-founder and musical director of the first racially integrated orchestra in the U.S., the Symphony of the New World, Perkinson’s career began in the middle of last century. Sinfonietta No. 1 is an early work, written in 1953.

It’s a sumptuous piece of music. Performed by the string players of SPCO, it seems to emerge as if from the mist. There are moments of dissonance that Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson explores, yet as a whole the effect is bucolic. Then just like that, the notes disappear, evaporating again into the mist.

After intermission, the SPCO tackles Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 magnificently.

The timpani sits near the front of the stage for the piece, showcasing the instrument’s important role. The first movement builds tension, and incorporates repetition, including a call and response section, and syncopated rhythms.

The second movement, Allegretto, is one most people would recognize. It’s ominous, with plenty of surprises. For instance, a shift from minor to major keys transforms the movement into a new direction, even as it pushes forward with more strength. The third movement has dynamics that continue to disorient. Then in the final movement, there’s a feeling of circularity— almost like circling troupes, or a hurricane brewing.

Through it all, the musicians of SPCO carried the passion and energy of Beethoven’s dramatic work. They performed the work just before the start of the pandemic. They seem to have returned to it with renewed urgency and strength.