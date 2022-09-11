News
Running on fumes, Twins roll to curb with 6-4 loss to Guardians
It’s the most important time of the season, and the Minnesota Twins are running on fumes.
With a chance to catch first-place Cleveland during a three-game, head-to-head American League Central showdown at Target Field, the Twins played with six former starters on the injured list and an overmatched lineup that seems to have hit a wall.
The Twins made it interesting again with a late rally, plating four runs on six hits and in the ninth inning, but they had dug another hole too big for them to get out of and fell, 6-4, in front of an announced crowd of 26,073.
Ahmed Rosario gave the Guardians a two-run lead with a first-inning home run, and Triston McKenzie scattered six hits over seven innings as Cleveland dropped the Twins deeper into third place. They’ll start Sunday’s series finale 3½ games behind the Guardians and 2½ games behind second-place Chicago after spending 94 days in first, and leading the division by five games on June 1.
The Twins still have six games left against Cleveland, including five in four days next week at Progressive Field, but don’t look like a team ready to rally. They’ve lost 8 of 10 games, including the first two of this series, and 14 of their past 21 overall.
They rallied for six unanswered runs on Friday but were down 7-0 after five innings. On Saturday, they were down 6-0 heading into the ninth.
Meanwhile, the Twins are hoping injured starters such as Byron Buxton (hip/knee), Jorge Polanco (knee), Trevor Larnach (core) and Tyler Mahle (shoulder) can return from injury in time to help. The Twins have 24 regular-season games left.
Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (12-5) scattered six hits over seven innings to earn the victory. He walked two and struck out five.
Saturday’s starter, Chris Archer, was charged with two earned runs on three hits and a walk before leaving after two innings with a tight pectoral, the first of four Twins pitchers. His immediate replacement, rookie Cole Sands, walked five batters and hit two as Cleveland jumped out to a five-run lead in the fourth.
As they did in a 7-6 loss on Friday, the Twins mounted a late rally, plating three ninth-inning runs off right-hander Bryan Shaw. But they spent their second out to score the first run on Gary Sanchez’s sacrifice fly. Jake Cave and Luis Arraez added run-scoring hits to make it 6-3 before Cleveland manager Terry Francona pulled closer Emmanuel Clasé out of the bullpen.
Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa singled off Clasé, another run scoring on third baseman’s Ramirez’s two-base error, but Clasé Max Kepler on a grounder to third to earn his AL-leading 33rd save in 36 chances.
Emilio Pagan gave up a run on two hits and a walk over 2⅓ innings when. With runners at second and third and none out in the seventh, second baseman Nick Gordon fielded a grounder from Oscar Gonzalez and tagged out the runner leaving second as Jose Ramirez jogged home to score the Guardians’ sixth run.
The Twins put runners at first and third with one out in the third and fifth innings with a double by Luis Arraez and single by Carlos Correa. Each time they failed to score. Correa’s singles were the team’s only hits with a runner in scoring position (2 for 7).
Archer (2-8) was in trouble from the start, walking leadoff hitter Steven Kwan before giving up a two-run home run to Ahmed Rosario to stake the Guardians to a quick 2-0 lead.
After surrendering a single to Joe Ramirez, Archer settled down, striking out Josh Naylor and retiring Oscar Gonzalez and Andres Giménez on fly balls to end the inning. The right-hander retired the side in order in the second but never came out for the third.
Instead, Cole Sands took the mound and he, too, immediately found trouble. Walking Kwan before Rosario grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, started with a remarkable grab and throw by Gio Urshela.
Sands then walked Ramirez, hit Naylor and walked Gonzalez to load the bases. Giménez walked to force in Ramirez, and Sands then hit Will Benson with his next pitch to score Naylor for a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Sands retired No. 9 hitter Myles Straw on a fly to left before Kwan drew another walk, the fifth off the Twins rookie, and stole second base. He came home on Ramirez’s single to right for a 5-0 lead.
Luis Arraez hit a one-out double in the third inning and moved to third on a single by Carlos Correa. But McKenzie got Jose Miranda to pop out to right field, too shallow to score Arraez, and Max Kepler’s line drive to right was snared by second baseman Giménez, who was shifted into shallow right, to end the inning.
Arraez hit another one-out double in the fifth and again moved to third on a single by Correa. This time, Miranda grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
The series concludes with a 1:10 first pitch on Sunday.
SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as CFO
Mumbai:
Low-cost airline SpiceJet announced on Friday that it has appointed Ashish Kumar as chief financial officer.
Mr. Kumar’s appointment to the post is effective from September 9, SpiceJet said in a statement.
He succeeds Sanjeev Taneja, who left the struggling carrier on August 31.
Prior to joining the Gurugram-based low-cost airline, Mr Kumar served as vice president of corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises since January 2019, SpiceJet said.
Previously, he served as chief financial officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018, according to the statement.
Facing a cash crunch, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 784 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 731 crore a year earlier.
The company had also reported a loss of Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended in March.
“Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish’s experience and track record will enable him to successfully lead this effort,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and CEO of SpiceJet. .
ndtv
Shooting at Oak Cliff mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting at a popular Oak Cliff mall left one dead and two injured.
Dallas police said just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a suspect shot several people inside Big T Plaza off West Ledbedder Drive and I-35 East.
“Scary isn’t it?” said Leshenda Griffin who came to the square to go to the beauty shop. “I don’t know why it happened but it just has to stop happening, it just doesn’t make sense.”
Griffin and others who came to see the heavy police presence hope to find solutions to prevent this kind of violence from happening in the popular square.
“I don’t know if this place has electric monitors or anything, that might be a good first step to start with, you know, everyone is going to have to poke around when they walk in and I don’t mind poking around if that means I’m not going to die, I’m going to go home,” Griffin added.
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold represents this area and spoke with the owner of Big T Plaza.
“The Big T Bazaar is committed to maintaining that it is a safe place to shop, that [the owner is] committed as he always has been, as he said, to making sure he has a partnership with this city but also with the Dallas Police Department and this surrounding community,” Arnold said.
She says she works with police, businesses and community groups to make sure visitors are safe in these commercial areas.
“We’re going to make sure that we work with our community partners to make sure that no matter where you shop, no matter where you live, we know it’s going to be a safe place and we just have to work together in tandem to make sure the public safety comes first,” Arnold said.
It’s a community trying to change the narrative of this place so that visitors don’t have to think like that the next time they come here.
“I better get in and out and hopefully get home to see my family tonight,” Griffin added.
Police have not released the name of the suspect or identified any of the victims.
Grub5
Students born after 9/11 on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks mean to them
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News Digital spoke with Gen Z Americans on campuses across the country ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
They are the first generation to learn of the attacks from others since they weren’t even born the day America was attacked. Members of the college class of 2026 were not born until three years after the attacks.
“It’s hard to find that super meaningful just because you weren’t there when it happened,” admitted a student from the University of Texas at Austin.
The students agreed that it was important for future generations to continue to learn about the events of September 11 at school, just as they did.
TUNNEL TO TOWERS’ FRANK SILLER RIPS OVER LACK OF 9/11 EDUCATION IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS: ‘IT’S SCARY’
“I think 9/11 is a very relevant piece of American history,” a University of Florida student told Fox News Digital. While all of the college students Fox News Digital spoke to said they had been told about the attacks, some thought “it should be taught more.”
The attacks revealed a deeply shaken nation, with many coming together in a spirit of sadness and patriotism. The attacks led to wars with the Middle East, around which the public initially rallied.
The historic event also shaped how Americans perceived the threat of terrorism at home, with many supporting security measures at airports and other public spaces.
Although the majority of students interviewed weren’t alive to see the towers fall, the students grew up in the process and got to see America come together in the face of their common tragedy.
The lasting legacy of 9/11 is still shared today, with many Americans remembering what they were doing and where they were when they first learned about the attacks.
Despite an ongoing debate about how history should be taught in school, 9/11 lessons continue to shine a light on the brave acts of the men and women of the World Trade Center and first responders.
“It’s about sacrifice and not forgetting the people who gave their lives for others,” said a University of Florida student.
The students see the annual remembrance as an opportunity to also celebrate how the nation came together after that day and “Never Forget” the tragedy that shaped their childhood.
21 YEARS AFTER 9/11: DO OUR LEADERS STILL UNDERSTAND ENSURING THE SAFETY OF AMERICANS IS THE FIRST MISSION OF THE GOVERNMENT?
“The whole country was together,” said a University of Florida student. “There was no type of animosity towards each other. Everyone was American after that day.”
Noting the country’s recent polarization, a University of Central Florida student admitted it was a reminder that the country might not be as divided as it seems.
“I guess we have more in common than we think because after things like this happen a lot of people come together,” the college student told Fox News Digital.
A University of Texas student noted that while people may have “different political beliefs and backgrounds,” it’s important to stay “united.”
“Things that happen impact everyone,” she said.
Other students shared what they thought were important lessons from these horrific attacks.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Always check in on your loved ones,” said a University of Central Florida student. “Always tell them you love them.”
A University of Florida student said it was a reminder that not everything should be divided along partisan lines.
“Thousands of people lost their lives because of 9/11,” the student told Fox News Digital. “It shouldn’t be a politicized issue.”
Fox
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book aimed at helping others move on
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked three planes and dramatically changed America’s sense of security. The widower of one of the 40 people who died aboard Flight 93, bound for San Francisco from Newark, New Jersey, has just written a book that shares his long journey through depression and trauma in hopes that it will help others facing unexpected tragedy.
The granite marker at the Flight 93 Memorial in Union City is engraved with “Lauren Grandcolas and the Unborn Child”.
Lauren was just three months old when the hijackers crashed the plane she was on in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing 40 passengers and crew.
RELATED: California Man Whose Wife Died on 9/11 Remembers Flight 93 as ‘First Victory Against Hate’
Jack Grandcolas, who was at home that day in Marin County, decided he wanted to write a book dedicated to the boy or girl who would have been the couple’s first child. He now lives on the Monterey Peninsula.
“I will never have a full shutdown,” Grandcolas said. “I will always have a scar on my heart, but this is definitely a way for me to do something to commemorate the unborn child.”
Titled “Like a River to the Sea”, the book describes his years of depression and post-traumatic stress, and then the therapy that later allowed him to get rid of the ashes of his wife and child.
“I held them because it was the only tangible DNA I had from the unborn child, so it allowed me to release those ashes in a beautiful place,” he said.
VIDEO: ‘Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens’ reveals untold stories, rare video from America’s darkest day
Initially, Grandcolas says he was withdrawn, but was later convinced to go to a holiday party where he met actor Sean Penn, whose friendship was a turning point.
“Sean has a big heart, and he’s a very passionate man in everything he does and he’s pretty smart,” Grandcolas said. “But his compassion is more than shown by the way he treated me.”
Today, Grandcolas remarried. His wife, Sarah Hopkins is an artist, who wears Lauren’s wedding ring, which was at the jeweler on 9/11. It provides a special link. First Jack and now both say Lauren continues to talk to them with advice, encouragement and support.
“It comes to you when you least expect it, but it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.
RELATED: 9/11/01 Timeline: How the Terror Attacks Unfolded on September 11, 2001
Grandcolas hopes her book, which details her difficult journey, will help others cope with sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others deal with a lost generation due to an unexpected death.
“So it’s kind of a generational book because it’s a love letter to the generation that would now be in their twenties,” Grandcolas said.
Among them would be Lauren and Jack’s unborn child.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
New King and Queen consort of the United Kingdom
mini
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles ascended the throne as King Charles III. The official coronation will take place on September 10 at the first proclamation, with Charles officially taking office as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom as well as 14 other Commonwealth realms. King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has now become the official Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, a title reserved for a woman marrying the ruling sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Along with their elevation, here are the key things you need to know about them.
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. At birth, he was immediately heir presumptive – the next in line for the throne in the UK – a position he held for nearly 70 years. After completing his education, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, a centuries-old tradition of the royal family.
READ ALSO :
His courtship, his subsequent marriage, and the disastrous implosion of the same marriage to Princess Diana née Spencer catapulted Charles into global media attention. He had two children with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The marriage was tumultuous and difficult. The two finally separated in 1992, just 11 years after their marriage due to incompatibility and a 13-year age difference. The whole episode led Charles to have a terse relationship with the press.
As Prince of Wales, Charles assumed official duties on behalf of the Queen. Charles made several hundred appearances each year while in office. Additionally, he has been deeply involved in several philanthropic and charitable causes, with environmentalism, sustainability and the built environment being some of the causes close to his heart. King Charles is also the author and co-author of several books.
Queen Camilla is the second wife of King Charles III. The duo married in 2005. The two had been romantically involved during Charles’ first marriage to Diana. Queen Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between the two and as a result was reviled by British tabloids. Since her marriage to King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla has been elevated to the rank of Duchess of Cornwall although she has not received the title of Princess of Wales which has been retained with Princess Diana. She accompanied King Charles on his trips abroad and on his various appearances in her duties as Duchess of Cornwall.
Just like King Charles, Queen Camilla is also a patron of several philanthropic and charitable causes. Some of the causes she champions are osteoporosis awareness, rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Trailer, Says Film Will “Kick Your Ass”
Harrison Ford Returns as Legendary Indiana Jones Explorer on June 30, 2023and to Disney D23 2022 Exhibition On Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences their first taste of how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford’s 80s.
The trailer has yet to appear online, but CNET’s Sean Keane, who is on the ground at D23, called the footage “spectacular” and says one of the most memorable moments sees Indy savagely whipping a bunch of goons, who respond by pulling out guns and opening fire on our hapless hero. It’s a clear riff from the iconic moment Indy casually shoots the swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark, except Indy manages to get out of the way here.
“Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” Ford said from the scene alongside director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “We have a great story to tell, and a movie that will kick your ass.”
“I’m very proud to say this one is fantastic,” Ford said, pointing to Waller-Bridge and adding, “And that’s one of the reasons.”
Produced by Steven Spielberg, the fifth Indy film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.
Ford teased the first look at the film at Star Wars Anaheim Celebration in May, showing that unmistakable figure on a rope bridge in a shady cave. The film was originally slated for release in 2019, but pandemic delays pushed it back to the summer of 2023. By then, Ford will be just short of his 81st birthday.
Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from all three days of D23, which runs through Sunday.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
