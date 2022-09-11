Running on fumes, Twins roll to curb with 6-4 loss to Guardians

It’s the most important time of the season, and the Minnesota Twins are running on fumes.

With a chance to catch first-place Cleveland during a three-game, head-to-head American League Central showdown at Target Field, the Twins played with six former starters on the injured list and an overmatched lineup that seems to have hit a wall.

The Twins made it interesting again with a late rally, plating four runs on six hits and in the ninth inning, but they had dug another hole too big for them to get out of and fell, 6-4, in front of an announced crowd of 26,073.

Ahmed Rosario gave the Guardians a two-run lead with a first-inning home run, and Triston McKenzie scattered six hits over seven innings as Cleveland dropped the Twins deeper into third place. They’ll start Sunday’s series finale 3½ games behind the Guardians and 2½ games behind second-place Chicago after spending 94 days in first, and leading the division by five games on June 1.

The Twins still have six games left against Cleveland, including five in four days next week at Progressive Field, but don’t look like a team ready to rally. They’ve lost 8 of 10 games, including the first two of this series, and 14 of their past 21 overall.

They rallied for six unanswered runs on Friday but were down 7-0 after five innings. On Saturday, they were down 6-0 heading into the ninth.

Meanwhile, the Twins are hoping injured starters such as Byron Buxton (hip/knee), Jorge Polanco (knee), Trevor Larnach (core) and Tyler Mahle (shoulder) can return from injury in time to help. The Twins have 24 regular-season games left.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (12-5) scattered six hits over seven innings to earn the victory. He walked two and struck out five.

Saturday’s starter, Chris Archer, was charged with two earned runs on three hits and a walk before leaving after two innings with a tight pectoral, the first of four Twins pitchers. His immediate replacement, rookie Cole Sands, walked five batters and hit two as Cleveland jumped out to a five-run lead in the fourth.

As they did in a 7-6 loss on Friday, the Twins mounted a late rally, plating three ninth-inning runs off right-hander Bryan Shaw. But they spent their second out to score the first run on Gary Sanchez’s sacrifice fly. Jake Cave and Luis Arraez added run-scoring hits to make it 6-3 before Cleveland manager Terry Francona pulled closer Emmanuel Clasé out of the bullpen.

Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa singled off Clasé, another run scoring on third baseman’s Ramirez’s two-base error, but Clasé Max Kepler on a grounder to third to earn his AL-leading 33rd save in 36 chances.

Emilio Pagan gave up a run on two hits and a walk over 2⅓ innings when. With runners at second and third and none out in the seventh, second baseman Nick Gordon fielded a grounder from Oscar Gonzalez and tagged out the runner leaving second as Jose Ramirez jogged home to score the Guardians’ sixth run.

The Twins put runners at first and third with one out in the third and fifth innings with a double by Luis Arraez and single by Carlos Correa. Each time they failed to score. Correa’s singles were the team’s only hits with a runner in scoring position (2 for 7).

Archer (2-8) was in trouble from the start, walking leadoff hitter Steven Kwan before giving up a two-run home run to Ahmed Rosario to stake the Guardians to a quick 2-0 lead.

After surrendering a single to Joe Ramirez, Archer settled down, striking out Josh Naylor and retiring Oscar Gonzalez and Andres Giménez on fly balls to end the inning. The right-hander retired the side in order in the second but never came out for the third.

Instead, Cole Sands took the mound and he, too, immediately found trouble. Walking Kwan before Rosario grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, started with a remarkable grab and throw by Gio Urshela.

Sands then walked Ramirez, hit Naylor and walked Gonzalez to load the bases. Giménez walked to force in Ramirez, and Sands then hit Will Benson with his next pitch to score Naylor for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Sands retired No. 9 hitter Myles Straw on a fly to left before Kwan drew another walk, the fifth off the Twins rookie, and stole second base. He came home on Ramirez’s single to right for a 5-0 lead.

Luis Arraez hit a one-out double in the third inning and moved to third on a single by Carlos Correa. But McKenzie got Jose Miranda to pop out to right field, too shallow to score Arraez, and Max Kepler’s line drive to right was snared by second baseman Giménez, who was shifted into shallow right, to end the inning.

Arraez hit another one-out double in the fifth and again moved to third on a single by Correa. This time, Miranda grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

The series concludes with a 1:10 first pitch on Sunday.