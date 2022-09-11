Rupee gains sharply as dollar retreats broadly from two-decade highs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a stroll past Windsor Castle.

The crowd of spectators erupted in cheers and applause as the foursome walked out the door together on Saturday.

Despite the strained relationship between the couples, the joint appearance signaled a united front following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The brothers were both dressed in navy blue suits with dark ties while their wives wore black dresses. The four walked side by side looking at the piles of flowers, notes and tributes that had been left outside the door by members of the public.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ABSENCE IN SCOTLAND LIKELY DUE TO KATE MIDDLETON’S DECISION TO STAY BEHIND, EXPERT SAYS

The Sussexes held hands and at one point hugged. Kate was seen gently patting William on the back during the outing.

William, 40, and Kate, 40, who were recently given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 41, then walked to the barricades to wave the mourning crowd. William and Harry were seen chatting at one point before splitting to speak with their followers.

Kensington Palace told People magazine that William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on the outing.

A source told the outlet that security was unaware the two couples would be making an appearance together.

Although they went outside the castle in separate cars, the foursome left together in a car driven by William.

Royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted: “The Welsh had always planned to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made at the eleventh hour.

“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

He shared a video of the reunion in another tweet, writing: “After chatting, hugging and sharing condolences with members of the public for over 40 minutes, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Windsor Estate together.”

The appearance marked the first time the couples had been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service. Tensions have simmered between the four since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.

The feud was reportedly further exacerbated by accusations of racism against an unnamed member of the royal family which were made by Harry and Meghan in a 2021 TV special hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

After hearing of the Queen’s serious condition on Thursday, the brothers took separate flights to Balmoral Castle. Prince William was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Essex, on board a Royal Air Force jet, while Harry took a flight in a hired plane for commercial purposes.

Royal reporter Neil Sean expressed his doubts that the joint appearance meant the couple’s relationship had been fully mended.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He told Fox News Digital: “It was a shock to many, but at the instigation of King Charles as a form of unity. Not trust, but a united front and so many people will see Meghan playing the royal role. wise.”

Neil continued: “However, the crowds were receptive which was incredible considering what they said about the media and the British public. In future it could come back to haunt the start of King Charles’ reign as Brits just don’t trust Harry and Meghan.”

“Even now we wonder if this will all be the subject of some sort of reality TV show,” he added. “If this is her second chance we’re stunned, but let’s face it. This is a woman who dumped her own family and father and recently said Harry lost his family too.”

He noted that the appearance demonstrated “nothing” other than the kindness of William and Kate.

“Is this the ice melting? Not according to my sources, but in this difficult time the British Royal Family have shown they are the greatest person. Now can Meghan forgive the Royal Family , which she only printed last week.”

He observed that there was “no body language” between Kate and Meghan, which he said was the “biggest problem”.

“The story is far from over,” concluded Neil.