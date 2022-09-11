News
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.
“The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office Saturday night. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.”
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.
Konashenkov said the Russian move was being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,’” an eastern area home to two separatist regions that Russia has declared sovereign.
The claim of a withdrawal to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year when they failed to take the capital.
Igor Girkin, a Russian who was an early leader of a Moscow-backed separatist uprising in Donetsk in 2014, sneered at the portrayal of the pullback being strategic. On the messaging app Telegram, he acidly called it “the brilliant (clearly within the framework of the plan and even ahead of schedule) operation to transfer the cities of Izyum, Balakliya and Kupiansk to respected Ukrainian partners.”
Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko also suggested troops had retaken Kupiansk, a town along the main supply route to Izyum, long a focus on the Russian front line and the site of heavy artillery and other fighting. Nikolenko tweeted a photo showing soldiers in front of what he said was a government building in Kupiansk, 73 kilometers (45 miles) north of Izyum.
The Ukrainian Security Service posted a message hours later saying troops were in Kupiansk, further suggesting it had been seized. The military did not immediately confirm entering the town, a railway hub that Russia seized in February.
Videos on social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Izyum at a roadside checkpoint. A large statue with the city’s name could be seen in the images. Ukrainian forces did not acknowledge holding the city.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that it believed Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Kharkiv, and described Russian forces around Izyum as “increasingly isolated.”
“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” the British military said, adding that the loss of Kupiansk would greatly affect Russian supply lines.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, likewise referenced sweeping Ukrainian gains, estimating that Kyiv has seized around 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) in its eastern breakthrough. The institute said it appeared that “disorganized Russian forces (were) caught in the rapid Ukrainian advance,” and cited social media images of apparent Russian prisoners seized around Izyum and surrounding towns.
The same report said Ukrainian forces “may collapse Russian positions around Izyum if they sever Russian ground lines of communication” north and south of the town.
Vladislav Sokolov, head of the Russian-appointed local administration, said on social media that authorities in Izyum had started evacuating residents to Russia.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine comes amid an ongoing offensive around Kherson in the south. Analysts suggest Russia may have taken soldiers from the east to reinforce the latter area, offering the Ukrainians the opportunity to strike a weakened front line.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the television channel Ukraina that the Russians had no food or fuel for their troops in the area as Kyiv had cut off their supply lines.
“It will be like an avalanche,” he said, predicting a Russian fallback. “One line of defense will shake, and it will fall.”
The Ukrainian military was more circumspect, claiming to have taken “more than 1,000 square kilometers” (386 square miles) from pro-Kremlin forces this week. It said that “in some areas, units of the Defense Forces have penetrated the enemy’s defenses to a depth of 50 kilometers,” matching the British assessment, but did not disclose geographical details.
Officials in Kyiv have for weeks been tight-lipped about plans for a counteroffensive, urging residents to refrain from sharing information on social media.
However, Zelenskyy said Friday that troops had reclaimed more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region since the start of the counteroffensive.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian emergency services reported that a 62-year-old woman was killed in a Russian missile strike in the Kharkiv region when her home was flattened overnight.
The Ukrainian governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, accused Moscow of pummeling retaken settlements. He said via Telegram that five civilians were hospitalized in the Izyum district, while nine others suffered injuries elsewhere in the region.
In the embattled Donbas, the Ukrainian governor said civilians were killed and wounded overnight by Russian shelling near the city of Bakhmut, a key target of the stalled Russian offensive. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that two people died and two were injured in Bakhmut and the neighboring village of Yahidne.
In the Russina-held city of Enerhodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, electricity and water were restored after a four-day outage due to an explosion, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, said.
Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, which Russia and Ukraine each other the other of committing. The shelling has raised fears of a radiation leak at the plant, which has been cut off from outside power sources; the facility has been forced to rely on power from its only working reactor for systems cooling and other safety measures.
Orlov said workers from the plant assisted in restoring Enerhodar’s power, but it was not clear if the electricity was coming from the plant or from a nearby thermal generating station.
Also Saturday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv and said Europe would not tire of helping Ukraine, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to raise the pressure by withholding energy supplies.
Baerbock said Germany will assist Ukraine in finding and removing mines and other unexploded ordnance left by Russian troops in areas where they have been pushed back.
Despite Ukraine’s gains, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO warned Friday that the war would likely drag on for months. Blinken said the conflict was entering a critical period and urged Ukraine’s Western backers to keep up their support through what could be a difficult winter.
___
Kozlowska reported from London. Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.
News
Josey Jewell’s calf injury is already testing Broncos inside linebacker body depth
Josey Jewell’s calf injury is already testing the depth of the Broncos’ inside linebacker corps.
Jewell, who is tasked with relaying defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s play call to the rest of the defence, missed practice for a second straight day on Saturday with a calf injury, and is listed as doubtful to play at the season opener Monday night in Seattle. . Jewell signed a new two-year contract this offseason after missing the last 15 of 21 games with a torn pectoral.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Alex Singleton would most likely start in place of Jewell, but the Broncos haven’t decided who will wear the “green dot” to relay Evero’s play call. Early in camp, Jonas Griffith, the other starter, got some work by taking the play call.
Griffith returned to training earlier this week after suffering a dislocated elbow in the preseason opener against Dallas and will wear a brace on that left elbow all year. Singleton, a free agent pick this offseason, has led the Eagles in tackles each of the past two seasons.
The other inside linebacker on the Broncos roster is Justin Strnad, who played 16 games (five starts) in his sophomore season last year after missing his entire rookie campaign with a wrist injury.
Also on the injury front, Hackett said receiver KJ Hamler (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.
Bonitto ready to debut. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, the team’s first draft pick this year in the second round ranked 64th overall, is eager to make his NFL debut after playing all three preseason games.
Bonitto was quiet in those first two games — no solo tackles and two penalties — before heading into the final against Minnesota. In the win at Empower Field, the Oklahoma rookie had six tackles (four solo), two sacks for 17 yards, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
“I feel like when he came here, he was a little scared of being wrong when it came to games,” Chubb said. “But as pre-season went on I saw him getting more and more comfortable, and the last game of pre-season was a testament to how he’s already totally evolved as a that rookie. He went out there and got sacks on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter and that was a big statement.
Bonitto has played on special teams sparingly throughout pre-season but could see some shots on those teams on Monday.
denverpost
News
Trevor Williams presents interesting dilemma for the Mets
Long relief is one of the most thankless jobs in sports.
Being the long man out of the bullpen — i.e. coming in to pitch multiple innings, usually with your team either ahead by a lot or losing by a lot — typically comes with an unspoken message: let’s just finish this thing up.
For the Mets, their long reliever lives on the opposite ends of many pre-supposed spectrums. He has long hair, is covered in tattoos and loves metal music. He’s also as laid back as they come, with a Southern California background that means wearing checkered Vans and sometimes speaking so quietly it’s hard to hear him. One might expect someone who has Williams’ interests and appearance to be quite loud, boisterous and intimidating. In reality, he is none of those things.
One might also expect, due to the nature of the role and how managers have used it over the years, for a long reliever to be a below average pitcher. After all, their job description is usually centered around pitching in low-leverage spots, eating innings so the more important relievers and starting pitchers don’t go too hard. But, once again zigging where others zag, Williams has been much better than that. He’s been fabulous this season.
There’s good reason for Williams being one of Buck Showalter’s most praised players on the roster. He’s thrown the sixth-most innings on the team and done so with a 2.92 ERA. In his 15 appearances as a reliever, he’s touting an even better 1.53 ERA. Ten of those relief appearances have been two innings or longer. His 6.9% walk rate matches the lowest of his career and three of the nine spot starts he’s made this year included five innings or more with two earned runs or fewer.
Players like Williams — who emerge from relative obscurity to become an indispensable part of the winning equation — are a hallmark of any playoff club. But the question for Williams, who ideally will not start another game and doesn’t have the raw stuff to be a late-inning fireman, is what to do with him now.
For the rest of the regular season, he should obviously remain doing what he’s been doing. If a starting pitcher struggles to get through the early innings, Williams needs to be the first call. But after that, as the Mets prepare for a playoff series, things get murkier. If they lose out on the division title and have to play a best-of three wild card series, there’s a serious conversation to be had about whether Williams should be on the roster.
The shortness of the series, which could be over in two games, means that a team won’t need to carry as many relievers as they would for a best-of-seven. If the Mets are able to line up Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for those first two games, with Chris Bassitt behind them, they can also feel good about each of those three giving them some length. That eliminates much of the need for Williams, whose roster spot could then go to someone like Terrance Gore, the Mets’ hired gun for the postseason whose pinch-running abilities have more of a place in the seventh, eighth or ninth inning than Williams’ arm does.
Ten of Williams’ 24 outings this year have also begun with the Mets either losing by four runs or more or winning by four runs or more. Those scenarios rarely occur in the playoffs, which typically feature much tighter games, again putting Williams in a bit of an odd place. The Division Series are also still best-of-five, meaning the all-hands-on-deck bullpen usage that comes in seven-game series won’t be needed until the Championship Series.
If the Mets leave Williams off the roster for those first two rounds, will rust set in before they call his number in the Championship Series? What about in the World Series? Would you want someone who wasn’t on the roster (or who was on the roster but didn’t end up having to pitch) getting outs in the Fall Classic? These are all hypotheticals, but it’s definitely something that the Mets will have to consider very soon.
Assuming they go to a four-man pitching staff in the postseason too, that means a difficult conversation with other people about changing their role dramatically in October. Taijuan Walker and David Peterson are the most obvious candidates to shift from the starting rotation to the bullpen for the playoffs, making Williams somewhat redundant. No team really needs three long relievers in a playoff series, especially with the Mets having three starters that can pretty much be counted on to get 18 outs every time they take the ball.
The flip side of this argument is that Williams has been too good all season not to factor into the playoffs in some form or another. These are all things for the organization to worry about later, as the sole focus now is securing their best possible seed in the playoffs, not worrying about their roster once they qualify. But these are things that elite teams have to think about, and probably something that teams like the Astros and Dodgers have already discussed internally.
Maybe the Mets have done that too, and Williams knows exactly what his role is for the rest of 2022. If not, they need to figure that out soon, as one of the best long relievers in the game either deserves to continue being part of this team or deserves a solid explanation for why he might not be in the postseason.
()
News
Serena Williams: How tennis genius rewrote the playbook for female athletes juggling motherhood and sport
The 23-time Grand Slam winner was pictured on a beach at sunset wearing a Balenciaga dress, with Olympia’s face peeking out from behind the train of her powder blue dress.
“If I was a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife did the physical labor to expand our family.
“I was hesitant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to stop playing tennis,” she added.
Williams expressed the emotional turmoil of making the decision to grow her family and give up her dedication to her sport – a difficult situation that many professional female athletes face during their athletic careers.
“The pain in the article that Serena talked about, people don’t realize that, and I’m glad she’s talking about it very loudly,” Lindsay Flach, a heptathlete for the USA team, said in the first Scenes from CNN’s new movie, “Serena Williams: On Her Terms.”
“People don’t realize that sometimes you have to…choose motherhood over athletics.
“It’s hard to choose one or the other. And it’s certainly very hard to do both.”
Play against all odds
Early in her career, Williams learned to thrive in conditions that weren’t designed for her to succeed, as a black female athlete.
Born in September 1981 in Saginaw, Michigan and raised in the blue-collar town of Compton, California, Williams grew up with her older sisters, Venus, Lyndrea, Isha and Yetunde and her mother, Oracene Price. Her father, Richard Williams, started training her with Venus when the duo were toddlers.
“Venus and Serena, with the help of their father, knowingly or unknowingly came to tennis without any excuse. Young black girls playing in this white world,” journalist Cari Champion told CNN during the documentary.
“He felt like he could teach his daughters that this white world of tennis is not your friend, and if you can thrive in this world under all circumstances, given the worst and the best, you can do anything. in life.”
As the sisters’ tennis abilities developed, so did the buzz surrounding their budding career.
In 1990, Venus became Southern California’s highest-ranked under-12 player, landing the cover of The New York Times and the pages of Sports Illustrated.
In 1991, the family moved to Florida, where the two sisters trained with professional trainers for the first time. After playing tennis outside of the junior circuit for several years, Williams turned professional at age 14, a year after Venus.
A new era
During her meteoric rise to one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams has proven that she has the will to take on many professional and personal challenges.
In 1999, 18-year-old Williams stunned world No. 1 Martina Hingis in the US Open final to win her first grand slam, marking the dawn of a new era.
“It’s really great news. I’m doing really well, and it’s great news for minorities and just a different group of people to see tennis, and to see tennis in a different light,” Williams said. in a post-game interview.
She became world number 1 for the first time in her career at the age of 20, after defeating defending champion Venus in the Wimbledon final in 2002. She then performed her first “Serena Slam”, in winning all four Grand Slam titles from 2002 to 2003.
In 2006, Wiliams took a break from tennis and dropped into the top 100 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
She entered the Australian Open in 2007 ranked 81st, according to the tournament’s official website. Despite her break, she remained unbeatable and triumphed over Maria Sharapova in the final in 63 minutes, winning 6-1 6-2.
In the years to come, Williams added to her tally of Grand Slam wins, winning her third straight US Open title in September 2014 and her seventh Wimbledon title in 2016, tying Steffi Graf for the most wins. singles titles from the Open era.
“She was on fire”
When Williams entered the third decade of her career, her next goal was to break Graf’s record for the most Open-era singles titles.
In 2017, she did just that by beating Venus in the Australian Open final.
“It’s so great to have 23. It’s really great,” Serena told reporters in a post-match press conference.
“She was on fire in this tournament. She was just beating players,” Rennae Stubbs, a former professional tennis player and four-time Olympian, told CNN during the documentary.
“What I didn’t realize was that she was already pregnant, which is just unreal.”
Flach found herself in the same situation as Williams when she competed at the 2021 Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, 18 weeks into her pregnancy with her son, Rylan.
“I wish it had gone a lot better even being pregnant,” Flach told CNN during the documentary. “I had no idea what was going on. I had no idea what the next step would be.”
After announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December 2016, Williams gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, just eight months after winning the Australian Open.
In January 2018, she opened up about the many medical trials she faced in the weeks following her labor and delivery, telling Vogue: “Nobody talks about the tough times – the pressure you feel, the incredible disappointment every time you hear the baby cry… The emotions run wild.”
Jennie Finch, a former softball player and Olympic medalist, had her first child, Ace, in May 2006. She tells CNN that, like Williams, she struggled to deal with the tidal wave of emotions that came with maternity.
“As an athlete, you’re selfish, you know? You’re a fierce competitor. Your whole life has been like that. And then this little kid comes along and takes your heart and steals it,” Finch said during the documentary.
“All those sweet emotions that I feel like we’re told to suppress. That’s it, you’re faced with a heart torn in two.
“I’m so grateful that I can still be in the game, and that’s still a big part of who I am and what I do. But it’s different when you really hang up the cleats for good.”
Take control of your story
In September, Williams’ tennis career likely came to an end after she fell to Australian Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open.
In a moment of fortuitous symmetry, she bid farewell on the court where she won her first Grand Slam.
“I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus,” she told ESPN during an on-court interview after the match. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”
Throughout her illustrious career, Williams has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles, including 39 Grand Slam titles – 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two doubles titles mixed. She is one Grand Slam singles title behind the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.
“For me, Serena is the figurehead of a strong female athlete. Now she wants to focus on her family, but it showed everyone that you can be a mother and be a top athlete. “, WNBA player Napheesa Collier told CNN during the documentary.
From her appearance in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and her six Oscar nominations for “King Richard,” to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Williams has paved the way for black female athletes to forge multifaceted careers.
“Growing up, I never thought I was different because, you know, the number one player in the world was someone who looked like me,” said world number 12 Coco Gauff.
“She introduced people who had never heard of tennis into the sport, and I think I’m a product of what she did,” four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also said.
As for the future, Williams said she will step away from tennis to focus on her venture capital fund, Serena Ventures. The company has invested in 66 startups, 78% of which were created by women and people of color.
“We’ve seen her evolve into this beautiful, business-savvy young woman who is now really looking to the future and making sure her career and her legacy are told entirely through her,” Champion said in the documentary.
“At the end of the day, I am who I am and I love who I am. And I love the impact I can have on people across business, women and people of color,” Williams said. .
“If I didn’t have the passion I have on the tennis court, I wouldn’t have the passion for what I do now.”
Don’t miss the premiere of CNN’s new documentary, “Serena Williams: On Her Terms” on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Sports
News
Gophers cruise to a 62-10 win over Western Illinois
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck described Minnesota’s 38-0 season-opening win over New Mexico State as “workmanlike.”
Leading Western Illinois 31-3 at the half on Saturday, Fleck was a man working every angle and not liking everything he saw. He was perturbed by a turnover, an explosive play allowed and even wanted one second left on the clock after a Leatherneck turnover on downs just before intermission.
While it might not have been perfect, the Gophers cruised to a 62-3 win over the FCS-level Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said Wednesday the improvement between Week 1 and 2 can be the biggest jump within a season. That seemed to pan out.
Minnesota’s point total was the most since they beat Indiana 63-26 in 2006 and their 679 total yards was third most in program history.
If Fleck wanted to instill his perfectionism on something, he could have directed his attention to Goldy. The mascot’s pushups to match the points scored come the fourth quarter were pretty suspect. His hairy arms shook as his form lacked and he needed to drop down to his knees to approach the big number.
The Gophers had five rushing touchdowns in the win over New Mexico State and poured in seven on the ground Saturday. Trey Potts and Mo Ibrahim contributed two. Quarterbacks and backup tailbacks got in the end zone, too.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan had completed 68 percent of his passes for 174 yards against New Mexico State and completed 74 percent for 297 yards and his first TD pass. That’s a jump.
While Minnesota remained run-heavy Saturday, they had success through the air with Leathernecks putting more players in the box. Morgan had big plays to Chris Autman-Bell (54 yards), Lemeke Brockington (36) Michael Brown-Stephens (35), including yards after the catch.
The biggest was the U’s first passing TD of the season, when Morgan found a wide open Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Gophers suffered their first turnover of the season on the opening drive, with receiver Brown-Stephens fumbling on the game’s second play. Nothing will irk Fleck quite like a fumble.
But after forcing Western Illinois into turnover on downs on the next drive, Minnesota put together a long and a short touchdown drive its first 14-point opening quarter since November 2020. It was a span of 16 games since they scored that much in the opening 15 minutes.
They would pour on points from there.
Safety Jordan Howden was beat on a deep ball in the first quarter, which led to Western Illinois’s lone field goal. But Howden made a stunning, diving interception to get Minnesota the ball back before the Spann-Ford’s TD.
The Gophers gave up their lone touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Fleck probably didn’t like that, either, but there is no denying it was better overall from Week 1.
News
Laura Ingraham Drops Exclusive ‘My Son Hunter’ Music Video Featuring Gina Carano, Laurence Fox and John James
my hunter son director Robert Davi joined Fox News’ Friday night show Ingraham’s Angle to launch an exclusive music video featuring Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist), Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman), and John James (Dynasty). In the clip, Carano, who was very publicly canceled by Disney from her role in the mandalorianplays a secret service agent who basically narrates the movie, breaking the 4e wall and guiding the public through the Biden family’s corrupt dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Host Laura Ingraham then spoke with my hunter son director, Robert Davis. Ingraham noted that Hunter Biden’s life “is basically perfect for a Hollywood movie, except unlike Hunter with his many prostitutes, Tinseltown just isn’t going to touch it.”
Davi went on to explain how the story was based on well-researched sources and real-life material. “The script was pretty well documented, you had Peter Schweizer’s book, you had the laptop from hell, you had some nice stuff I read, you had Hunter Biden’s own autobiography, and the screenwriter and [producer] Phelim McAleer and the folks at the Unreported Story Society had done a lot of research, and then I did when I got the movie to make.
Davi continued: “As the film Laura says, he says, ‘It’s not a true story except for all the facts. So we used a lot of their own words, a lot of their own situations, but now it’s dramatized in a different way and with a satirical aspect.
Davi recalled that while the production was on location in Serbia, they received a strange visitor claiming to represent a documentary film crew who wanted to shoot some footage.
“I suspected that,” Davi said. It later turned out that the visitor was actually Hunter Biden’s attorney, he said. “What was their motive, I have no idea. But they showed up on set under the auspices of a documentary film crew.
Ingraham concluded the segment by noting that the mainstream media’s negative reviews of my hunter son only encourage people to watch the film. In fact, the establishment media criticism that slams the film is essentially the film’s imprimatur.
“I think they don’t realize that when the left-leaning media criticizes a movie like this, they just send independents and conservatives to watch the movie. They don’t seem to understand that.
#MySonHunter is out!
The story the media doesn’t want you to see, available to stream now! is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup
— Hunter of my son | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022
my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Movie Gosnell, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available NOW for streaming and download at MySonHunter.com.
The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Watch the trailer:
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences.
It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences.
Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
Catherine, for her part, focused on young children in the crowd, bending down low to speak to them warmly face-to-face.
The late sovereign’s coffin now rests at Balmoral Castle, the summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands where Elizabeth died on Thursday. Palace officials promised Saturday that the public will have opportunities to see the late monarch’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh and then to London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.
Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of funeral arrangements, said the ceremonies would be “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.”
The queen’s eldest son and successor Charles was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online.
The 73-year-old Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother died and vowed to follow her example. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step that introduced the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications.
“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” Charles said as he took on the duties of monarch.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors were among scores of current and former British politicians who gathered at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.
Saturday’s accession ceremony ended with a royal official publicly proclaiming King Charles III to be the country’s new monarch from a balcony at the palace. In centuries past, this would have been the first official confirmation the public had of their new sovereign.
David White, the Garter King of Arms, made the proclamation, flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes before leading cheers — “hip, hip, hooray!” — for the new king. Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, at the Tower of London and at military sites around the U.K. as he announced the news, and scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard doffed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.
The proclamation was read at other locations across the U.K., including in the medieval City of London.
The new king formally approved a series of orders, including one declaring the day of his mother’s funeral as a public holiday.
Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and eldest son Prince William, who is now heir to the throne and known by the title that Charles long held, the Prince of Wales. In his first statement since his grandmother’s death, William said the queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life” — a clear reference to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” William said.
People came by the thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London. The scene was repeated at other royal residences across the U.K. and at British embassies around the world.
For many Britons, the queen’s passing, though long expected, is a destabilizing experience. Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch most have ever known, and her death comes as many Britons are facing an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.
The country has also just seen a change of leader. Truss was appointed prime minister by the queen on Tuesday, just two days before the monarch died. On Saturday, Truss and other senior U.K. lawmakers lined up in the House of Commons to take an oath of loyalty to the new king.
Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons held a rare Saturday session so lawmakers could pay tribute to the late monarch.
Charles has struck a note of continuity, vowing in a televised address Friday to carry on the queen’s “lifelong service,” with his own modernizing stamp.
The new monarch looked both to the past — noting his mother’s unwavering “dedication and devotion as sovereign” — and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signaling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.
He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the queen’s reign into a society “of many cultures and many faiths,” and pledged to serve people in Britain and the 14 other countries where he is king “whatever may be your background or beliefs.”
For a second day on Saturday, Charles waded into the crowds to meet his subjects and shake hands. Trying to overcome a reputation for aloofness, in his first days as monarch he is signaling a more relaxed approach to the monarchy than that of his mother.
“It just felt like a really special moment in history,” said Beverly Nash from Kent. “And it was lovely actually seeing him. I didn’t think I would feel as emotional as I did.”
___
Follow AP stories on Queen Elizabeth II’s death and other stories about the British monarchy at
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Josey Jewell’s calf injury is already testing Broncos inside linebacker body depth
Trevor Williams presents interesting dilemma for the Mets
Serena Williams: How tennis genius rewrote the playbook for female athletes juggling motherhood and sport
Gophers cruise to a 62-10 win over Western Illinois
Laura Ingraham Drops Exclusive ‘My Son Hunter’ Music Video Featuring Gina Carano, Laurence Fox and John James
Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public
Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public – The Denver Post
Veteran archaeologist BB Lal dies aged 101, PM pays tribute
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 1: Buccaneers’ Sunday night opener creates lineup dilemmas
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years