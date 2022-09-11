Sachin Tendulkar winds up the clock as he plays Lofted Shot during the Road Safety World Series. look

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) — New COVID-19 boosters are rolling out to the Bay Area this weekend. The recalls, recently approved by the FDA and CDC, target the hyper-infectious strains of the Omicron variant that caused an increase in COVID cases over the summer.

Richmond residents were ready to roll up their sleeves on Saturday for the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. Cesar Zepeda was more than ready.

“We want to make sure everyone gets an updated booster. Right now I have four, so get four back and you’ll be healthy at the end of the day,” Zepeda said.

The line was open at the Memorial Auditorium for this clinic offering boosters targeting the Omicron strain.

The new Pfizer booster is available for anyone over 12 and Moderna for anyone over 18 and two months after their last shot.

“This is a much more targeted, more effective vaccine, and if you don’t want to get sick, get this vaccine and reduce your chances of getting Omicron,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

The rollout comes as COVID-19 cases plateau nationwide, following a summer surge in the Bay Area. Bride-to-be Jennifer Tintoc wants to make sure she and her groom are protected when they get married next week.

“I have a lot of family coming to town, and I want to make sure we can be as safe as possible during this event. It’s outdoors. We want to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said said Tintoc.

“I’m 70. I don’t want to get sick if I can do anything, like get vaccinated,” Beverly Needham of El Cerrito said.

Contra Costa County officials say they currently have enough vaccines to meet demand, but the Richmond clinic ran out of a Moderna booster by noon Saturday.

The White House has signaled a new reality in the fight against the virus: the likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines, just like flu shots.

“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving toward a point where a single annual COVID vaccine should provide a high degree of protection against serious disease year-round,” said response coordinator Dr. Asish Jha. White House COVID-19.

The Richmond Clinic and others in Contra Costa County are now offering the new boosters Tuesday through Saturday.

