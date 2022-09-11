In early June, a student with special needs approached the principal of a school cafeteria in Fresno, California, and pointed his finger at the adult. Seconds later, the principal pushed the 10-year-old boy to the ground in front of school staff and other students, an inaudible 30-second clip shows.
Seeds Fincap closes another round of capital injection
The recent round was funded by existing investors as well as developers.
Seeds Fincap Private Limited (SEEDS), a Gurugram-based NBFC start-up serving MSME clients, has raised another funding round of Rs 10 crore. The recent round was funded by existing investors as well as developers.
With the current cycle, the total capital increase of the company is Rs 40 crore. Recently, SEEDS also hit the remarkable benchmark of Rs 100 crore. Assets under management and well positioned to achieve its growth plans.
Along with equity, from April 2021 to August 2022, SEEDS also raised over Rs 100 crore in debt from several financial partners including private sector banks and NBFCs. SEEDS has raised debt from reputable financial institutions, such as DCB Bank, RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, InCred Financial Services Limited, Northern Arc, Vivriti Capital, Hinduja Leyland Finance, etc.
Currently, it has 22 lending partners and plans to take on new debt. The company is also in contact with renowned investors for another capital raise of Rs 50-60 crore in the current financial year.
Bootstrapped, SEEDS has also linked up with two reputable financial services companies in certain pockets based on a trade correspondent model. The company also began securing financing in the first quarter of FY23.
First post: Sep 10, 2022, 4:44 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn from practice squad following injury to Lewis Cine
The Vikings on Saturday elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Green Bay at U,S. Bank Stadium, an indication rookie safety Lewis Cine might not be ready to make his NFL debut.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round, was listed as questionable Friday due to a knee injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he aggravated a previous injury before Thursday’s practice and that he was “truly questionable for the game.” Cine was limited in practice on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.
Cine didn’t want to talk about his injury on Friday but told the Pioneer Press he was hoping to play.
“That’d be huge,” he said. “That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
Cine was in the mix to start for the Vikings before being beaten out in training camp and in the preseason by Camryn Bynum. The Vikings’ other starting safety is Harrison Smith, and they also have Josh Metellus on the 53-man roster.
Dorn is in his third season with the Vikings. He was on injured reserve in 2020 and was on the practice squad last season, although he was elevated to play in nine games.
California manager charged after video shows him pushing autistic child
Authorities have since charged Brian Vollhardt, then principal of Wolters Elementary School, with child abuse and endangerment in connection with the incident involving the minor, who has not been publicly identified, according to court records. .
The misdemeanor charge comes after the Fresno Unified School District released a copy of the June 7 video earlier this week. District officials said Vollhardt and staff members were “working with an upset student” in the school cafeteria that June morning. It is unknown what happened before the start of the video.
“Instead of defusing the situation, the former principal chose to aggressively push the student down,” Superintendent Bob Nelson said Thursday at a news conference. He called the behavior “appalling” and inexcusable.
Vollhardt could not be reached by The Washington Post. His attorney, Roger Wilson, told the Post that his client was reviled by the 30-second clip, adding that the kid was known to “act out all the time.”
“He [Vollhardt] is a reputable educator and that’s completely irrelevant,” Wilson told the Post.
Ann Frank, the boy’s mother, told KFSN that her child has autism. Frank added that the video wouldn’t have been made public if it weren’t for the fact that two weeks ago she complained to authorities because no charges had been filed months after the incident.
“My son was forcefully pushed by this manager who was supposed to protect him,” Frank told the local station.
Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama acknowledged that his department initially did not prioritize the case.
“We cannot change the fact that our process did not properly categorize the incident as an ‘active case’ and there was an unnecessary and unacceptable delay in our process,” Balderrama told The Post in an email. mail. “…I should have been made aware of the incident much sooner.”
Nelson said the boy did not sustain any injuries.
The school district suspended Vollhardt on June 8, Nelson said at the press conference. He quit after the district disciplined him, Nelson said.
Vollhardt, who became the assistant principal of the Golden Plains Unified School District, was placed on leave Thursday after the press conference, school district superintendent Martin Marcias told The Post in an email.
Balderrama said he apologized to the child’s guardian on Friday.
“My standards and expectations for the Fresno Police Department are far higher than what was revealed last week,” Balderrama added. “We have to do better and we will do better because the children in our community need us.
Vollhardt is due in court on September 26, records show.
washingtonpost
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history.
The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was an act of cooperation to ensure the area was preserved as a sacred site. More than 200 Native Americans — including children and elderly people — were killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. The bloodshed marked a seminal moment in the frontier battles the U.S. Army waged against tribes.
“It’s a small step towards healing and really making sure that we as a tribe are protecting our critical areas and assets,” Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer told The Associated Press.
The tribes agreed this week to petition the U.S. Department of the Interior to take the land into trust on behalf of both tribes. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site, Indian Country Today reported. The title to the land will be held in the name of the Oglala Sioux tribe.
Marlis Afraid of Hawk, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe whose grandfather, Albert Afraid of Hawk, survived the 1890 massacre as a 13-year-old boy, said she was overjoyed to see the tribes take ownership. She said she carries on the oral tradition of telling her grandchildren how her grandfather survived by fleeing through a ravine after a rifle held by a U.S. calvary soldier failed to fire at him.
As a member of a group that represents the descendants of the massacre’s survivors, she had initially raised objections to the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s purchase of the land, but said the joint purchase made her feel “honored and grateful.”
Members of the Oglala Sioux, Standing Rock Sioux, Rosebud Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes were all at Wounded Knee in 1890, Afraid of Hawk said.
She hoped the site could be used for “education for the people who come and see the massacre site.”
“They need to know the history. It needs to come through the true, true Lakota people,” she said.
The tribes’ agreement ends a decades-long dispute over ownership of a site that has figured largely in Indigenous people’s struggles with the U.S. government. Jeanette Czywczynski became sole owner of the property after her husband, James, died in 2019. He had purchased the property in 1968.
The Czywczynski family operated a trading post and museum there until 1973, when American Indian Movement protesters occupied the site, destroying both the post and Czywczynski’s home.
The 71-day standoff that left two tribal members dead and a federal agent seriously wounded led to heightened awareness about Native American struggles and propelled a wider protest movement.
The family moved away from the area and put the land up for sale, asking $3.9 million for the 40-acre parcel nearest the massacre site even though the land, including an additional adjacent 40-acre plot, had been assessed at $14,000.
In 2013, film star Johnny Depp announced a plan to buy the property and donate it to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Depp, who played the role of Tonto in a remake of the film, “The Lone Ranger,” was criticized for trying to capitalize on the film by making unsubstantiated claims of having Native American ancestry. Depp did not follow through on the purchase.
Killer, the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s president, said the tribe’s resolution for the land purchase calls for it to be preserved as a sacred site.
He said, “There’s still a lot of unresolved artifacts and items that should be left undisturbed.”
Manny Iron Hawk, another member of the Wounded Knee Survivor’s Association, said he saw the land acquisition as another step in the century-old Indian revival movement known as the Ghost Dance. The U.S. military was trying to suppress the Ghost Dance in 1890 after it had swept across Indigenous communities with a prophecy that colonial expansion would end and Native American communities would unite for prosperity.
“The Ghost Dance was a beautiful dream for our people. It wasn’t a dream of death, it was a dream of life,” Iron Hawk said. “Today we are the new Ghost Dancers and we carry on a duty that came to us to do what we can for our relatives there at Wounded Knee.”
A punter with a plan for America
Bala CynwydPa.
In 1987, with friends at SUNY Binghamton who shared his interest in poker and odds, Jeff Yas launched options trading powerhouse Susquehanna International Group. Their corporate life was happy: no customers, no shareholders, little reason to worry about public controversy.
wsj
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.
“The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office Saturday night. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.”
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.
Konashenkov said the Russian move was being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,’” an eastern area home to two separatist regions that Russia has declared sovereign.
The claim of a withdrawal to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year when they failed to take the capital.
Igor Girkin, a Russian who was an early leader of a Moscow-backed separatist uprising in Donetsk in 2014, sneered at the portrayal of the pullback being strategic. On the messaging app Telegram, he acidly called it “the brilliant (clearly within the framework of the plan and even ahead of schedule) operation to transfer the cities of Izyum, Balakliya and Kupiansk to respected Ukrainian partners.”
Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko also suggested troops had retaken Kupiansk, a town along the main supply route to Izyum, long a focus on the Russian front line and the site of heavy artillery and other fighting. Nikolenko tweeted a photo showing soldiers in front of what he said was a government building in Kupiansk, 73 kilometers (45 miles) north of Izyum.
The Ukrainian Security Service posted a message hours later saying troops were in Kupiansk, further suggesting it had been seized. The military did not immediately confirm entering the town, a railway hub that Russia seized in February.
Videos on social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Izyum at a roadside checkpoint. A large statue with the city’s name could be seen in the images. Ukrainian forces did not acknowledge holding the city.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that it believed Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Kharkiv, and described Russian forces around Izyum as “increasingly isolated.”
“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” the British military said, adding that the loss of Kupiansk would greatly affect Russian supply lines.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, likewise referenced sweeping Ukrainian gains, estimating that Kyiv has seized around 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) in its eastern breakthrough. The institute said it appeared that “disorganized Russian forces (were) caught in the rapid Ukrainian advance,” and cited social media images of apparent Russian prisoners seized around Izyum and surrounding towns.
The same report said Ukrainian forces “may collapse Russian positions around Izyum if they sever Russian ground lines of communication” north and south of the town.
Vladislav Sokolov, head of the Russian-appointed local administration, said on social media that authorities in Izyum had started evacuating residents to Russia.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine comes amid an ongoing offensive around Kherson in the south. Analysts suggest Russia may have taken soldiers from the east to reinforce the latter area, offering the Ukrainians the opportunity to strike a weakened front line.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the television channel Ukraina that the Russians had no food or fuel for their troops in the area as Kyiv had cut off their supply lines.
“It will be like an avalanche,” he said, predicting a Russian fallback. “One line of defense will shake, and it will fall.”
The Ukrainian military was more circumspect, claiming to have taken “more than 1,000 square kilometers” (386 square miles) from pro-Kremlin forces this week. It said that “in some areas, units of the Defense Forces have penetrated the enemy’s defenses to a depth of 50 kilometers,” matching the British assessment, but did not disclose geographical details.
Officials in Kyiv have for weeks been tight-lipped about plans for a counteroffensive, urging residents to refrain from sharing information on social media.
However, Zelenskyy said Friday that troops had reclaimed more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region since the start of the counteroffensive.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian emergency services reported that a 62-year-old woman was killed in a Russian missile strike in the Kharkiv region when her home was flattened overnight.
The Ukrainian governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, accused Moscow of pummeling retaken settlements. He said via Telegram that five civilians were hospitalized in the Izyum district, while nine others suffered injuries elsewhere in the region.
In the embattled Donbas, the Ukrainian governor said civilians were killed and wounded overnight by Russian shelling near the city of Bakhmut, a key target of the stalled Russian offensive. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that two people died and two were injured in Bakhmut and the neighboring village of Yahidne.
In the Russina-held city of Enerhodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, electricity and water were restored after a four-day outage due to an explosion, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, said.
Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, which Russia and Ukraine each other the other of committing. The shelling has raised fears of a radiation leak at the plant, which has been cut off from outside power sources; the facility has been forced to rely on power from its only working reactor for systems cooling and other safety measures.
Orlov said workers from the plant assisted in restoring Enerhodar’s power, but it was not clear if the electricity was coming from the plant or from a nearby thermal generating station.
Also Saturday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv and said Europe would not tire of helping Ukraine, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to raise the pressure by withholding energy supplies.
Baerbock said Germany will assist Ukraine in finding and removing mines and other unexploded ordnance left by Russian troops in areas where they have been pushed back.
Despite Ukraine’s gains, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO warned Friday that the war would likely drag on for months. Blinken said the conflict was entering a critical period and urged Ukraine’s Western backers to keep up their support through what could be a difficult winter.
Kozlowska reported from London. Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.
Josey Jewell’s calf injury is already testing Broncos inside linebacker body depth
Josey Jewell’s calf injury is already testing the depth of the Broncos’ inside linebacker corps.
Jewell, who is tasked with relaying defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s play call to the rest of the defence, missed practice for a second straight day on Saturday with a calf injury, and is listed as doubtful to play at the season opener Monday night in Seattle. . Jewell signed a new two-year contract this offseason after missing the last 15 of 21 games with a torn pectoral.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Alex Singleton would most likely start in place of Jewell, but the Broncos haven’t decided who will wear the “green dot” to relay Evero’s play call. Early in camp, Jonas Griffith, the other starter, got some work by taking the play call.
Griffith returned to training earlier this week after suffering a dislocated elbow in the preseason opener against Dallas and will wear a brace on that left elbow all year. Singleton, a free agent pick this offseason, has led the Eagles in tackles each of the past two seasons.
The other inside linebacker on the Broncos roster is Justin Strnad, who played 16 games (five starts) in his sophomore season last year after missing his entire rookie campaign with a wrist injury.
Also on the injury front, Hackett said receiver KJ Hamler (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.
Bonitto ready to debut. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, the team’s first draft pick this year in the second round ranked 64th overall, is eager to make his NFL debut after playing all three preseason games.
Bonitto was quiet in those first two games — no solo tackles and two penalties — before heading into the final against Minnesota. In the win at Empower Field, the Oklahoma rookie had six tackles (four solo), two sacks for 17 yards, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
“I feel like when he came here, he was a little scared of being wrong when it came to games,” Chubb said. “But as pre-season went on I saw him getting more and more comfortable, and the last game of pre-season was a testament to how he’s already totally evolved as a that rookie. He went out there and got sacks on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter and that was a big statement.
Bonitto has played on special teams sparingly throughout pre-season but could see some shots on those teams on Monday.
denverpost
