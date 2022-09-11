Connect with us

Senate wrestles with electoral reform legislation as time is running out for action

Senate Wrestles With Electoral Reform Legislation As Time Is Running Out For Action

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing attempts to steal an election and another attack on the Capitol is pending, and as time is running out on the current Democratic-controlled Congress, it remains unclear when a vote will will take place, or what the proposals will be. ultimately look like.

“It’s something we would like to do. And we’re going to try to figure out the best way to do that,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told reporters this week.

Urgent action is needed because Democrats – and some Republicans – fear that a possible GOP-controlled House, fearful of incurring the wrath of former President Donald Trump, will ignore the issue next year. But in the Senate, there is growing expectation that a vote will be cast in the lame duck session between the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the Jan. 3 meeting of the new Congress.

“Hopefully there will be a vote soon,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the bipartisan group that crafted the bills.

The momentum is there, and it has generated optimism. As with most lawsuits in Congress today, the key question is how far Republicans are willing to go, as their support is needed to secure 60 votes to defeat a guaranteed filibuster.

“Anything we can do to make sure there’s less confusion, less controversy associated with our election processes would be helpful,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a close ally of the minority leader. to Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who praised the effort. “I have great faith in Sen. [Susan] Collins and the process they went through, and I’m supportive, but I haven’t read it yet,” Cornyn said.

One of the reasons for the delay is the schedule. Congress is racing to avoid a government shutdown before September 30, when the current fiscal year ends. This is when leaders of both parties expect to adjourn so MPs can go home and campaign in their constituencies. And Schumer also guaranteed a vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage, which could waste more time and cause contentious debate.

The second reason is that the proposals are not ready for prime time. Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a hearing and indicated she wants changes, which are still being negotiated. His committee is likely to mark bills before a full Senate vote. And any proposal would need House support to become law, but the Jan. 6 select committee has yet to conclude its investigation and come up with its own legislative recommendations.

This leaves the duck session lame. The Senate task force, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va., split the bills in two because one was considered more likely to get the Republican support needed to pass.

What’s in the bills and do they have the votes?

Voter Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act would clarify 1887 law to limit vice president’s role in counting votes, raise threshold for objection to certain voters, strengthen certification laws elections for the legitimate winner and promote an orderly presidential transition. He recently landed his 10th GOP sponsor in the person of Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, giving him enough support to overcome a filibuster if the Democrats unite.

“I’m happy to take a look at it, but I haven’t looked at their specific legislation,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a Trump ally who is locked in a tough race to his re-election. in an interview. “I support the review of this law and its correction.”

The second bill is the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act, which would establish new rules to protect electronic records and toughen penalties for intimidating election workers or officials. There is some pessimism that he won’t get the 60 votes needed to smash a filibuster, as some Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, endorsed the first bill but not the second.

Johnson said he strongly opposes the second bill.

“I’m generally not in favor of the federal government getting involved in elections that should be run by the states,” Johnson said, arguing that it’s better for “individual states to be responsible for their elections.”

But some members of the bipartisan task force, including Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., hope both bills can get the 60 votes needed to pass, even if it’s a different set of Republicans who get eventually every bill across the finish line.

“It may be different coalitions, so it’s not necessarily the same vote count and the same number … but there may be some overlap,” Tillis told NBC News.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., agreed with Tillis, though he said Congress should prioritize the voter count law.

“I think we have support for both bills, but the voter count law is by far the priority at this point. It’s a complete package. The other is important, but there are issues that could arise,” Cardin said in an interview.

“It’s going to take cooperation, and I think we’re looking for an opportunity to do that before the election, but I would say more likely a lame duck, but I’m optimistic we’ll get there.”

Many Republicans are expected to oppose the package, fearing it will alienate Trump supporters who may see it as a swipe at the former president.

Even after fleeing rioters on Jan. 6, Trump’s Senate allies said they weren’t overly concerned about future elections and saw no need to change the country’s archaic laws.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, RN.D., argued that Congress has finally certified President Joe Biden’s election victory – albeit after a deadly attack on the Capitol that delayed proceedings for hours.

“Well, I’m not really sure the states need federal intervention now,” Cramer said. “God gave us the Ten Commandments and the founders gave us the Constitution. We have tried to improve it with hundreds, thousands and millions of bills and we haven’t done much to improve it.

“I think the constitutional traditions have been damn good, including in the last presidential election — they worked the way they were supposed to,” Cramer added. “And so I hate tinkering with the Constitution too much.”

Hop on the favorite in this one

September 11, 2022

There are eight home underdogs in the NFL on Sunday. One of those underdogs is the Detroit Lions, who had four points at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s no doubt that a handful of home dogs will make money in Week 1, although I don’t think the Lions will be one of them. The darlings of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” money poured into Detroit from casual punters who watched the show. And while head coach Dan Campbell will swing the players up and down for great television, it may not lead to many more wins.

Claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000

New customers only. Must be 21 years or older. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome offer not available in NY and PA) Full terms and conditions apply.

Caesars Sportsbook Logo Square

First bet up to $1,250 on Caesars

New users only, 21 years or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full terms and conditions apply.

Hop On The Favorite In This One

Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply

The Lions have more talent this season, but my problem with them is on the defensive side of the ball. Even with the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, there are still too many holes in defense, especially the back seven. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have a big game as both a rusher and passer and I don’t see Detroit’s offense holding up for four quarters.

Betting on the NFL?

Both of those teams played last season in Detroit, and Philadelphia blasted the Lions, 44-6. In that game, the Eagles rushed for 236 yards and 5.1 ypc. Expect the same on Sunday.

I’m putting that line closer to the Eagles -6, so there’s some value in backing Philadelphia as a modest road favorite. The Lions have been talked about this summer, but they just don’t mix well with the Eagles. Lay the dots in this one.

The game: Eagles -4.

New York Post

The threatened Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia closes its doors

September 11, 2022

The Threatened Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant In Zaporizhzhia Closes Its Doors
By PA Sep 11, 2022, 6:09 PM STI (Update)

mini

200 Days of Russian-Ukrainian War: While the Zaporizhzhia reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, a power outage could knock out safety-critical cooling systems reactors. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.

The last operating reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe, was shut down on Sunday to reduce the threat of a radioactive disaster amid continued fighting.

The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid.

RADIATION THREAT

Fighting near the plant has fueled fears of a disaster like Chernobyl in 1986, where a reactor exploded and spewed deadly radiation, contaminating a large area in the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

The plant, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine and Russia have swapped responsibility for the bombardment around the plant, which did not damage its six reactors or the storage of spent nuclear fuel, but repeatedly struck power lines and some auxiliary equipment.

While Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, an interruption in the power supply could knock out cooling systems critical to the reactors’ safety. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.

After the facility was cut off from transmission lines on September 5 following a fire caused by bombing, a single reactor remained operational to power cooling systems and other crucial equipment in so-called islanded mode.

RISKY “ISLAND MODE”

Operation in “island mode” feeds the removal of waste heat from reactor cores and spent fuel pools.

Experts say it is very unreliable. They point out that if the diesel generators fail, a core meltdown could occur within hours.

If the reactor is already shut down, the risk depends on the time elapsed since the shutdown. The less time has elapsed, the more cooling is needed.

Although the pool containing spent fuel from Zaphorizhzha is located inside the plant’s containment area, a severe reactor accident would likely affect the pool as well.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said restoring one of the power lines connecting the plant to the country’s power grid enabled engineers to shut down its last working reactor.

Energoatom said the move was necessary to avoid a situation where the plant would have to rely exclusively on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The head of the company told The Associated press Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, confirmed to the AP on Sunday that its last reactor was shut down after power was restored. external.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for a safe zone around the plant to avert disaster, but fighting continued.

First post: Sep 11, 2022, 6:08 PM STI

cnbctv18-forexlive

Why Barr is breaking with Trump — and the GOP — over the Mar-a-Lago search

September 11, 2022

Why Barr Is Breaking With Trump — And The Gop — Over The Mar-A-Lago Search
Former Attorney General William Barr has become one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump could be in grave legal danger over his handling of sensitive documents, underscoring the growing rift between the former president and his old staunch ally.

Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News in recent weeks, weighing in on the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and the ensuing court battles over what the Justice Department (DOJ ) can do with what he found.

This isn’t the first time Barr, a frequent target of criticism from Democrats as attorney general, has broken with Trump. He is also not the first former member of the Trump cabinet to criticize the former president.

But he has recently stood out for his willingness to undermine not only Trump’s own defense, but also the favored narrative of Trump allies and large swaths of the Republican Party.

“Bill Barr was a real law and order guy and strongly protected national security interests and the interests of the Department of Justice,” said Alan Morrison, a law professor at George Washington University. .

“And I think he’s always considered himself to be on that side: tough on people who violate criminal laws, and I think his remarks here are along the lines of that. He’s trying to protect the department of Justice, which he led not once but twice,” Morrison said.

Barr actually just did, offering the Justice Department’s defenses and the legitimacy of its investigation of Trump in a series of Fox News appearances over the past two weeks.

Earlier in the month, the former attorney general pushed back against various defenses Trump and his team offered in response to the FBI raid, telling Fox News he was skeptical that Trump had declassified anything he had brought to Mar-a-Lago as the former president had done. claims.

“Let me say that I think the pilot on this from the start was full of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. People say that [raid] was unprecedented – well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club, okay,” Barr said.

Barr also criticized Trump’s push for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. The former attorney general called the legal strategy a “red flag” since federal authorities had likely already sifted through most of the documents seized.

Barr this week urged the Justice Department to appeal Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master, calling the decision “deeply flawed in several respects.”

During an appearance on Fox on Thursday, Barr said he believed the Justice Department was “closer” to the point where it could indict someone in the case, potentially including Trump.

The comments were notable coming from a man who Democrats and some legal experts have criticized throughout his last term as attorney general, accusing him of viewing himself as the president’s lawyer rather than the country’s.

“I think it’s partly a repudiation of Trump, but it’s a lot more wearing his law and order hat than a repudiation of Trump,” Morrison said.

Barr’s appearances on Fox News undermining Trump are the latest example of what has grown steadily between the two men.

A former Trump administration official said there was no love lost between Trump and Barr, and the relationship had steadily deteriorated since the 2020 election, when Trump was upset that his attorney general publicly stated that he had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Barr was a key witness for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with recordings of his closed-door depositions featuring prominently in the panel’s public hearings.

Barr told the panel that he thought Trump’s claims about voter fraud were “bullshit”, “absurdity” and “idiot”. A hearing showed video of Barr saying he feared Trump had become “detached from reality” as he raised the false premise that voting machines were designed to rig the election.

Trump, who often mocked his former attorney general as a “RINO” or a “Republican in name only,” used the same insult in response to Barr’s comment on Fox in which he said authorities probably had good evidence to continue his search for Trump. residence.

“Bill Barr had ‘no courage’ and got ‘no glory,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. “He was a weak and pathetic RINO [Republican in name only]who was so afraid of being impeached that he became a captive of the radical left democrats.

While the vast majority of conservatives lined up behind Trump in offering shifting defenses to the former president and criticizing the Justice Department as politicized, a few conservatives and former Trump officials joined Barr in publicly acknowledging the seriousness of the affair.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is seen as laying the groundwork for a 2024 bid, said in New Hampshire late last month he was “deeply troubled” by the research, but added that the public should “let the facts unfold” and condemned. attacks against law enforcement.

Ty Cobb, who served as Trump’s White House counsel during the Russia investigation, told CBS News on Friday that he believed Trump was in “serious legal waters,” not just because of the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents, but because of efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 elections in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Like Barr, Cobb told the outlet he thinks the possibility of Trump being indicted is “very high.”

For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.

yahoo

Mascot issue still sparks debate at Cambridge School Board meetings | Local

September 11, 2022

Mascot Issue Still Sparks Debate At Cambridge School Board Meetings | Local
EVAN LAWRENCE Special for The Post-Star

CAMBRIDGE — Two members of the Cambridge School Board argued Thursday night during a presentation at last month’s meeting by Andre Billeaudeaux, executive director of the Native American Guardian’s Association.

At the August board meeting, Billeaudeaux posed as a social scientist and cited a study purporting to show that students at a Virginia school were harmed by efforts to remove the Native American mascot from school, compared to students at a similar school where there were no such efforts. Billeaudeaux said his “mentor” in championing the Indigenous-themed mascots was renowned social psychologist Phil Zimbardo, professor emeritus at Stanford University.

School board member Neil Gifford said his review of Billeaudeaux’s credentials did not support Billeaudeaux’s claims. He found no indication online that Billeaudeaux held advanced degrees, and Billeaudeaux had contributed to only one peer-reviewed paper, in 2004. When contacted, Gifford said, Zimbardo said denied being Billeaudeaux’s mentor and accused Billeaudeaux of “deliberately weaponizing psychology” to defend Native-themed mascots.

Billeaudeaux claims 2% Aboriginal ancestry but is not a registered member of any recognized tribe. He was accompanied in August by two members of the Navajo Nation, who said they like the native mascots. Gifford contacted the National Congress of American Indians, which has opposed Native-themed mascots since 1968. In its response, the NCAI said it was the only group that officially represents all 573 recognized tribes. by the federal government and that the NAGA had no authority to represent Native Americans.

Gifford said he tried to read the study cited by Billeaudeaux, but the link on the NAGA website was broken and he couldn’t find it elsewhere.

“Presenting false credibility hurts our decision-making process,” Gifford said.

School board member Dillon Honyoust, who supports the Cambridge Indian’s retention, said it was ‘unfair’ to criticize Billeaudeaux when he was not present to defend himself. The study cited by Billeaudeaux has been used in two court cases to resist efforts to remove Indigenous mascots, Honyoust said.

NAGA members were in the area collecting oral histories and came to the board meeting to “share their opinions,” Honyoust said. “It’s unacceptable to stop people speaking because what they’re saying doesn’t align with your views,” he told Gifford.

Gifford said he defends everyone’s right to speak up but is opposed to the introduction of questionable information. The board has passed a resolution that would allow it to appeal the decision that the school should discontinue the Indian, but has yet to act on it, Gifford said.

“New information is always influencing us,” Gifford said.

Gifford’s comments about Billeaudeaux’s background were supported by resident Rachel Costello, who spoke during the public comment period. Costello also contacted Zimbardo. Zimbardo said it was “not acceptable to use mascots that make fun of racial and ethnic groups” and that there is no research showing that students are harmed by replacing these mascots.

“He totally misrepresents my position,” Zimbardo said.

Although Billeaudeaux was one of his undergraduate students, Zimbardo denied being his current mentor.

“I literally have no memory of him,” Zimbardo said.

Council chairman Shay Price said the council’s legal team submitted a review of the council’s legal options to retain the mascot earlier today. He would send it to the other board members on Friday.

  • Drama Club members Carol Boehlke and Adeline Record asked the board to wait a year before bringing the drama club back to Hubbard Hall, where it has met for several years. Students said they preferred Hubbard Hall’s theatrical spaces and appreciated the help they received from Hubbard Hall staff. Earlier in the meeting, the board approved extending his contract with Hubbard Hall for the 2022-23 school year.
  • School superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the school’s construction committee is considering upgrading or replacing the school’s auditorium as one of several capital projects on the wish list. from school. In its draft report, the committee said a new auditorium would cost $9 million to $10 million, all of which would go to district taxpayers. There was also the question of where a new auditorium would go on the school campus. The improvement of the existing auditorium could, however, benefit from state aid. Other priorities are creating rooms for vocational technical education, agriculture and shop classes, revamping classrooms and improving facilities for arts programs, Silvernell said. The replacement of sports fields with artificial turf was also mentioned. The building committee wants to hold a referendum on $8 million to $10 million capital projects in March to keep public building assistance in the district, Silvernell said. “Eight to 10 million won’t cover all of these things,” so the committee will have to choose which projects to present first and hold back the others for five to 10 years, he said.
  • The board created a position of director of student services/associate primary director for the 2022-23 school year and appointed Darlene King as interim. King, an experienced educator, will receive a daily salary of $550. Silvernell said that since the school year had already started, he did not want classroom teachers to compete for the position and King was available.

Cnn

Lisa Jarvis: Eradicating the 'forever' from 'forever chemicals'

September 11, 2022

Lisa Jarvis: Eradicating The 'Forever' From 'Forever Chemicals'
You might not have heard of “forever chemicals,” but you’ve certainly been exposed to them. This large family of molecules can be found in everything from the wrapper on your take-out burger to the stain-resistant fabric on your couch. You might unwittingly encounter them when you floss your teeth, apply your mascara, or fry an egg in your nonstick pan.

Known to scientists as PFAS (shorthand for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), these pervasive chemicals can linger for many years in soil and water — and in our bodies, where they have been linked to a range of diseases. They’ve been found in the drinking water in many parts of the U.S., particularly areas near chemical plants that currently or previously made them. So much of this stuff is out there that researchers recently detected unsafe levels in rainwater.

Now, there might be a way to strike the “forever” from those chemicals. Scientists at Northwestern University have come up with a simple and cheap method of breaking down some of these molecules into benign parts. That feat, and, more realistically, others it might inspire, has the potential to play a critical role in the massive and costly effort to eradicate these chemicals from the environment. The discovery is far from an immediate solution to the world’s PFAS problem. But it arrives at a time when the U.S. is starting to put real money into efforts to pull these contaminants out of the water supply, which would create a lot of PFAS waste with nowhere good to go.

Forever chemicals exist to add durability during manufacturing and enable consumer-friendly features like water- and grease-resistance. The problem is that the carbon-fluorine bonds that endow these qualities also make these chemicals annoyingly stable. Getting rid of them is a massive and expensive headache. One community in North Carolina spent some $50 million to upgrade its water treatment plant to filter out PFAS each year and is on the hook for several million more dollars to change the filter and get rid of the chemicals it captured.

Northwestern professor William Dichtel is one of many scientists working on methods to pull these chemicals out of water. But a question has always lingered, he said. “What do you do with the PFAS after you’ve removed them from contaminated water?” Prying apart those carbon-fluorine bonds currently requires brute force — think energy-intensive measures like incineration at extreme temperatures. And even that doesn’t always break everything down.

The team from Northwestern team struck upon a simple alternative. Certain types of PFAS (ones featuring carboxylic acids) can be dissolved in mild conditions using just water, a widely used solvent called DMSO, and sodium hydroxide. What’s left in the end is benign. The lab also partnered with scientists at other universities to do a deep dive into how these chemicals fall apart. Those details may not seem as exciting as an easy recipe for PFAS destruction but are just as important in that they help inform future research.

Such efforts will be needed. The Northwestern team’s findings have not been proven on an industrial scale. DMSO, for example, is not typically used at an industrial scale. The reaction also only works on some kinds of PFAS, so other approaches need to be explored.

Progress in addressing those questions is urgently needed. A lot of forever chemicals could soon be pulled out of our water. The Biden administration’s infrastructure bill included $1 billion to address PFAS contamination as part of an overall $5 billion commitment, with a particular focus on aiding remediation efforts in small or disadvantaged communities.

As part of the plan, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed lowering the acceptable level in drinking water to practically zero for two older chemicals (PFOA and PFOS), and issued a health advisory for two others. Two weeks ago, the agency proposed adding PFOA and PFOS to its list of hazardous substances, a move that could put some of the clean-up cost back on the chemical companies.

Companies keep churning out forever chemicals, and consumers keep buying products made more convenient because of them. Unfortunately, that cycle doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. And although the Northwestern team’s discovery won’t fix the world’s PFAS problems anytime soon, it could help with the clean-up and inspire other inventions that bring safer drinking water closer to reality.

Panic Over 'My Son Hunter' Shows Left Won't Give Culture Away Without a Fight

September 11, 2022

New media veteran conservative writer Christian Toto, author of virtue bombs, argues that films exhibiting values ​​contrary to Hollywood’s leftist orthodoxy face an uphill battle and relentless attacks from the entertainment industry. The panic is over My hunter son, Toto says, is the latest example of the “David-vs. Goliath-sized struggle” facing centre-right films and filmmakers.

Toto observes:

Director Robert Davi’s film cannot be seen in any traditional theater. The stars, including Laurence Fox and Gina Carano, won’t be sitting on any late-night sofas to promote the film. And the team behind the film lacks the resources for billboard promotion or other proven techniques.

The reaction so far is on par with releasing on 3,000 screens with the full weight of a studio behind it.

Why such venom towards an independent film covering a subject that the mainstream media and Big Tech hid during an election cycle? Can’t this story be told, warts and all? Hollywood, with its wonderful resources and endless pool of talent, shouldn’t have said that first?

Why so afraid? Critics regularly review bad movies, but their reviews don’t reach that level.

Progressives both in Hollywood and in the media want the cultural landscape to be permanently one-sided. These are our stories, our path, and intruders will be dealt with harshly.

We see it in real time with “My Son Hunter”.

Now, it’s up to audiences to determine if “My Son Hunter” and other subversive stories can survive these attacks and draw a significant crowd.

Read the full article here:

my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. my hunter son stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) like Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Movie Gosnell, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available NOW for streaming and download at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.

Watch the trailer:

Breitbart News

