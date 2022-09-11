KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s atomic energy operator said on Sunday that the last reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant had been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the power grid.
News
Shutdown of the last reactor of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia
Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored on Saturday evening, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
The company said the risk remains high that outside power could be cut again, in which case the plant would have to switch on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.
The plant, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the war. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for bombing the plant which damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.
In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Its manager called for a safety zone around the factory to avoid a disaster.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
washingtonpost
News
7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea in the southwest Pacific on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake happened around 9:46 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was about 41 miles east of Kainantu in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, according to the USGS.
The full extent of the damage, as well as whether there were casualties, was not immediately clear.
USGS geophysicist Jana Pursley said damage could be moderate to heavy, but no major population centers appeared to be in the path of the quake’s deadliest waves.
“It could definitely be a damaging earthquake,” Pursley said.
Despite liquefaction, where waterlogged land loses its fundamental strength, and other instabilities, such as possible landslides, the USGS said it’s likely a relatively small population was exposed. at the worst of the earthquake.
Renagi Ravu was meeting two colleagues at his home in Kainantu on Sunday morning when the earthquake struck.
Ravu, who is a geologist, said he tried to calm everyone down as the shaking continued for more than a minute, sending plates and cups crashing to the ground.
“It’s a common thing for earthquakes to be felt here, but it usually doesn’t last as long and isn’t as violent as this one,” Ravu said. “It was pretty intense.”
About 10,000 people live in and around his town and there are many settlements scattered across the highlands, he said.
Friends of Kainantu sent him descriptions of cracked roads, broken pipes and fallen debris, Ravu said.
Further east, photos of a multi-storey structure at Goroka University in the town of the same name showed it damaged, fragile and appearing to be shaky.
Papua New Guinea is experiencing a high rate of seismic activity, according to the USGS, which noted 78 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater in the quake area over the past 50 years.
The earthquake occurred following a normal fault about 56 miles below an area of the country near the northern edge of the Australian plate, the USGS said.
The Federal Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said the quake ultimately posed no tidal wave threat to US coastlines and Pacific territories.
Michelle Acevedo, Christian Santana and The Associated Press contributed.
nbcnews
News
Brawl at NYC parade turns into stabbing
New York police have released footage of a fight that occurred during the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, resulting in a man being assaulted at gunpoint ‘a knife.
The footage shows a chaotic scene where several individuals are involved in a fight at 327 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where the parade took place.
Look:
RESEARCH FLIGHT: 05/09/22 at 7:00 p.m. in front of 327 Eastern Pkwy @NYPD77Pct the victim was approached by 12 individuals who showed a knife attacking and slashing him while removing property. Any information, call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/Qh2Q7rGZTH
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022
According to the NYPD, the victim was swarmed by 12 individuals during the scuffle, where they proceeded to assault and rob him at knifepoint.
Video footage indicates that a man who was wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt fell victim to the attack, as he was seen being attacked by a group of individuals.
The victim was reportedly lacerated in the chest and stripped of his mobile phone, wallet, car keys and two chains, the New York Post reported, citing police.
The victim was treated for his injuries at Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.
Police are still looking for suspects involved in the attack.
According to Jobpolice arrested a man who arrived at the scene of the fight with a gun.
During the festivities, another 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania was stabbed by an unknown person near the parade route. The victim was taken to hospital but was listed in stable condition.
It is unclear whether he or the stranger was taking part in the parade.
As these attacks occurred at or near the event, a few cops were seen provocatively dancing with scantily clad parade dancers in the street, Breitbart News reported.
Violent crime in New York is up 35.3% since this time last year under Democratic Mayor Eric Adams. All categories of violent crime saw an increase in reported incidences, with the exception of homicides.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Gators flop vs. Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half to walk away with consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
“I played terribly” – The Denver Post
A sold-out crowd at the Swamp, a national television audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for a Saturday night callback against Kentucky.
With a top-10 finish in sight on a day filled with upheaval and Heisman hype after just a week, the inactive Florida quarterback fell back to earth and the sudden rise of the No. 12 Gators s collapsed in a 26-16 loss to No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each bore the blame in the Gators’ third loss in five meetings with the Wildcats, losing 31 straight in the series until a decisive win in 2018 at Gainesville.
“You have to take a good look at yourself in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff are going to do.”
Richardson planned to look inside.
The second redshirt student from Gainesville took full responsibility for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terribly.
“I didn’t do anything that could have helped my team.”
Richardson was nervous from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes in the opener, failed to record back-to-back completions in the first half, and went 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier, he had rushed for 274 yards, rushed for 3 touchdowns and hadn’t committed a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
Saturday night’s 2 interceptions led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 left in the third quarter and the Gators behind the wheel.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, another first-round prospect, showed superior poise in his second season as a Wildcats starter in front of a crowd of 88,993.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception under constant pressure from the Gators defense. The Kentucky QB connected with Dane Key for 55 yards as the 6-foot-3 freshman passed cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterbacks rush a week after failing to knock Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good defensively,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, on a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set the Gators up for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense faltered as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball over nearly 18 minutes of the second half to come away with straight wins over the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida finished the night 5 of 19 in third/fourth place a week after being 9 of 14.
“We will learn from this experience and we will improve,” Napier said. “We are going back to work. You have to own. As a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better and we can play better. It starts with me.
“We will go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
denverpost sports
News
Yogi Adityanath suspends 15 officials over Lucknow fire
Luck now:
A total of 15 civil servants from five government departments have been suspended on the orders of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for their negligence which led to the tragic fire which took place in a hotel in Lucknow and which kills four.
The action will also be brought against four retired officers for their negligence and irregularities.
The action was launched after a two-member Board of Inquiry comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob submitted their report.
Giving the information, the State Government Spokesman said: “These instructions were given by the Chief Minister after receiving the investigation report from Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire “.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has ordered strict action against officials who were on the face of irregularity and negligence in the fire at the Levana Hotel in Lucknow.
The spokesperson said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, ministerial action will be taken against officers from the Home Office, Energy Ministry, Appointments Department, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Excise Department by suspending them. Measures will be taken against retired officers taking into account the rules in force in the services concerned.
“Relevant departments have been ordered to suspend officials and initiate departmental lawsuits and take action against retired officers in accordance with the rules in light of the existing rules,” the official statement said.
The Home Ministry officers who have been suspended are Sushil Yadav (Firefighter), Yogendra Prasad (Secondary Firefighter), Vijay Kumar Singh (Fire Chief) and action would also be taken against the retired Fire Chief, Abhaynath Pandey.
From the Department of Energy, three officers who have been suspended are Vijay Kumar Rao, deputy director (electrical safety); Ashish Kumar Mishra (Junior Engineer) and Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Sub-Divisional Officer).
Mahendra Kumar Mishra, who was then assigned to the LDA, was also suspended from the appointments service.
Other LDA officers who are suspended include then Assistant Engineer Rakesh Mohan, Junior Engineer Jitendra Nath Dubey, Junior Engineer Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, Junior Engineer Jaiveer Singh and another officer Ram Pratap .
The action was also brought against retired executive engineer Arun Kumar Singh, retired executive engineer Om Prakash Mishra and retired junior engineer Ganeshi Dutt Singh of the LDA department.
In the Excise Department, action has been ordered against Lucknow District Excise Officer Santosh Kumar Tiwari, Lucknow Sector 1 Excise Inspector Amit Kumar Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner of excise of Lucknow Division, Jainendra Upadhyay.
According to sources, the report cited negligence as the cause of the fire and held six departments including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department as responsible. of the incident.
The names of the officers and engineers responsible for the fire were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on LDA officers and fire departments.
Furthermore, the joint report mentions a list of illegally built hotels in Lucknow. He also suggested action against hotels that did not follow the guidelines.
Four people have died and 10 have been injured after a massive fire broke out at the Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Monday morning.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint investigation by Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Commissioner of Police Lucknow into the cause of the fire at the hotel.
Lucknow Police registered an FIR and detained the owners and general manager of the Levana Hotel.
“We have arrested hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. The FIR has been registered. A Board of Inquiry consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will investigate the matter,” said Piyush Mordia , Co-Commissioner of Police of Lucknow.
Additionally, fire department officials inspected the hotel on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, the administration of Lucknow ordered to seal and demolish the hotel.
“The Levana Hotel in Lucknow is to be demolished. The Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the hotel’s approved map has been given to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)”, said Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Lucknow.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Anthony Richardson & Gators flop against Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half to walk away with consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
Shutdown of the last reactor of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia
7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
Brawl at NYC parade turns into stabbing
Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Gators flop vs. Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
Cosmos Touches Highest Point Since May As ATOM Expands 25%
“I played terribly” – The Denver Post
Yogi Adityanath suspends 15 officials over Lucknow fire
Anthony Richardson & Gators flop against Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
Colts’ Quenton Nelson Becomes Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History With New Extension: Reports
NFL Week 1 Predictions: Take the Vikings over the Packers
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed