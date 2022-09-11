Sources believe Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens contract offer worth around $250m

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ken Haskell was off duty on September 11, 2001. But when a Boeing 767 slammed into the North Tower that morning, the firefighter fired towards his station before rushing towards the World Trade Center.

“As soon as the plane touched down, I knew it was a terrorist attack,” he told Fox News.

Timmy and Tommy Haskell, Ken’s brothers and fellow New York firefighters, also rushed to the Twin Towers. Each brother came from a different part of town and arrived separately.

The trio were drawn to public service at an early age. They wanted to follow in the footsteps of their father, who served as a Marine and as a firefighter in New York.

BLIND 9/11 SURVIVOR EXPLAINS HOW GUIDE DOG SAVED HIM FROM WORLD TRADE CENTER COLLAPSE

“We’ve all always wanted to help others,” Ken said. “I think that’s really what drove us to this work.”

A second plane slammed into the South Tower around 9 a.m. and went down at 10 a.m., before Ken could get to the crash site.

When the North Tower fell just before 10:30 a.m., he was driving over the Manhattan Bridge. He turned to a colleague and said, “We all know someone who has just died.

“I didn’t know about my brothers at the time,” he told Fox News.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks – 21 years ago on Sunday – killed nearly 3,000 people, including nearly 350 firefighters. Timmy and Tommy were among them. Timmy’s body was found four days later. Tommy’s remains have never been identified.

“If those planes hit again tomorrow, they would be the first to come back out there,” Ken told Fox News. “There is no doubt in my mind.”

“But I take comfort in the fact that they died doing what they loved,” he added.

MANY 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS STILL FIGHTING FOR HEALTH BENEFITS 21 YEARS LATER

“It’s something to announce”

Even though Ken misses his brothers, he emphasized how proud he was of their heroic final moments, which other FDNY firefighters in the towers told him about.

Timmy, like Ken, was off duty on 9/11, but rushed from his home in midtown Manhattan anyway. He and another firefighter from Squad 18 sped up a flight of stairs in the North Tower as soon as they arrived.

“They were able to get to about the 30th floor and came across someone” in medical distress, Ken told Fox News. “They stopped and gave first aid.”

The couple determined that they needed to help the man down the stairs. Timmy’s colleague went to check another staircase, but Timmy was gone when he returned. A Port Authority police officer who arrived as the firefighter left said Timmy went further to help someone else.

“He made a decision, and nothing surprised me about the decision he made,” Ken told Fox News. “Someone else needed help, and he was going to.”

Timmy’s colleague and the officer helped the man down instead. The three men made it safely to the hall. The building began to collapse and created a force that propelled them out of the building, the firefighter told Ken.

Timmy, meanwhile, made it to the top of the building before it collapsed.

“It left him pretty high in the rubble pile,” Ken said. “We found him four days later.”

RETIRED FLIGHTMAN PAYING TRIBUTE TO 9/11 FLIGHT CREW BY PUSHING DULLES DRINK CART AT PENTAGON

Ken was at Ground Zero every day, on and off duty in the weeks following the collapse. He was at the South Tower collecting remains when Timmy was identified.

“I saw one of the corporate guys there, and he just had this look on his face,” Ken said. “I knew. I just said ‘which one?’”

Ken traveled to Seaford, Long Island, where his family was gathered around the television, hoping for good news.

“It was a hard time to have to say [my mother]“, Ken told Fox News. Then she asked about Tommy.

“I said ‘well, we’re still looking for him,’” the firefighter said.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS’ FRANK SILLER RIPS OVER LACK OF 9/11 EDUCATION IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS: ‘IT’S SCARY’

Tommy’s company, Ladder 132, was right behind Ladder 113 in the south tower, Ken was told.

“All the guys in 113 survived and all the guys in 132, a few more seconds, they might have survived, but they were all lost,” Ken said.

Tommy’s three children filled his coffin with memorabilia as his remains were never identified.

Ken said Tommy, as captain, made it his priority to be “mindful of the well-being of everyone else around him”.

“I knew that day he would be the last out, no matter what,” Ken added.

He said that if he could see his brothers again, he would give them big hugs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m grateful to know what they’ve done and I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Ken told Fox News. “People made decisions, put themselves in danger, and that’s something that needs to be announced.”

“I miss them terribly,” he continued. “We did everything together. We did the same careers together. I cherish those memories.”

“I want to live the best life possible because of their example,” Ken said. “I know I’m going to see them again. That’s what keeps me going.”