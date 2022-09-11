News
Sources believe Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens contract offer worth around $250m
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have kept details of their contract negotiations under wraps, league sources believe the star quarterback turned down an offer worth around $250 million.
The Ravens also balked at Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal similar to Deshaun Watson’s, sources told ESPN, prompting the sides to negotiate contracts through the end of the 2022 season.
Sources told ESPN that the contract offered by the Ravens was supposed to pay Jackson a higher average salary and more guaranteed money than the deals signed this summer by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chicago quarterback. Cardinals Kyler Murray.
Wilson signed a $242.5 million contract earlier this month, averaging $48.5 million a year and including $161 million guaranteed, about six weeks after Murray received a $230.5 million contract with an average value of $46 million per year and including $189.5 million guaranteed.
But the problem for Jackson wasn’t so much Wilson’s or Murray’s as it was Watson’s, sources say. The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, and Jackson wanted to match him, sources said.
Jackson acted as his own agent in the negotiations while relying on the help of his mother and the NFL Players Association, whose job it is to offer statistics, information, advice and to be a sounding board. , which was the case during this process.
When the Ravens balked at Jackson’s desire for a full guarantee, the Ravens announced Friday that the parties were halting contract negotiations and would resume after this season.
Jackson, 25, will earn $23.016 million in his fifth-year option but has no guaranteed money after this season. The former league MVP is hoping to land an extension after this season with the Ravens, who are expected to apply their franchise tag to Jackson and prevent him from hitting true free agency if the teams still can’t reach a deal.
Jackson is making football’s biggest bet on himself, much like former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco – who starts against Baltimore on Sunday for the Jets – did once in 2012, when his contract was set to expire and he led Baltimore to a Super Bowl title before becoming one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
Jackson, who has taken more hits (737) than any other quarterback since 2018, was asked last week if he thought it was a risk to play with no guaranteed money beyond this season.
“It was a big risk last season. The year before that,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I just play football. Anything can happen. God forbid a bad thing to happen.”
Jackson has proven to be one of the NFL’s best playmakers and winners over the past four seasons. Since becoming the Ravens’ starter midway through the 2018 season, Baltimore is 37-12 (.755) with him and 2-5 (.286) without him. He was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.
But Jackson is coming off his toughest season of 2021, when he threw a career-worst 13 interceptions and missed a career-high five games, including the last four with an ankle injury. .
espn
News
British pop music has strained relationship with Queen Elizabeth: NPR
Mirrorpix/John Mead/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has aroused empathy from some British pop artists. Elton John, for example, paid tribute to the Queen during a concert earlier this week.
But the relationship between British pop and the late monarch has long been much more strained.
Until the 1970s, the Queen of England made little more than innocuous appearances in British pop songs. The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” is a good example, with the whimsical lyrics “Penny Lane, there’s a firefighter with an hourglass/And in his pocket is a portrait of the Queen”.
Feelings changed after the Sex Pistols released “God Save the Queen” in 1977.
The song, which the punk band released in tandem with Queen’s Silver Jubilee, equates the monarchy with a right-wing dictatorship.
“It’s really an indictment of the system,” said Paul McEwan, a professor of media and communications at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, where he teaches a course in pop music history. “By using the title, ‘God Save the Queen’, you’re obviously invoking the national anthem and doing more than it does.”
McEwan said a string of songs that followed in the 1980s – a time of high unemployment and unassailable class divisions in the UK – continued to attack the Queen for her symbolic status.
Including a comedic scene that references an actual burglary at Buckingham Palace (“So I broke into the palace with a sponge and a rusty key / She said, ‘I know you and you can’t sing’ / I said, ‘It’s nothing, you should hear me play the piano’”) The Smiths’ “The Queen is Dead” pokes fun at Elizabeth. The 1986 track sees the monarch as the figurehead of a dissolute empire.
Harry Prosser/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
McEwan said this wave of anti-monarchy music, largely led by white people, died down in the 1990s as economic prospects for this segment of the population began to improve.
“And so there’s a little less of that deep anger, just like there’s still a lot of poverty in Britain,” he said.
But the financial pressures and racism faced by the country’s many citizens with roots in Britain’s former colonies have largely continued to grow.
A new batch of songs targeting the queen by acts like slowthai and Bob Vylan have emerged in recent years from the hip-hop community in the UK. These tracks are even more direct than their punk and alt-rock predecessors.
Slowthai’s ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ and Bob Vylan’s ‘England’s Ending’ criticize the monarch’s greed.
For example, Bob Vylan’s lead begins with a direct f-bomb order to kill the queen, and goes on to explain why:
“Cause England is ending, death’s still pending/Where’s that money you spent?/Work all week, still work weekends/I still can’t pay my rent/Times are hard/I’ve had enough.”
Katja Ogrin/Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Reuters Connect
Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan (the band’s other member, who plays drums, is called Bob Vylan) said the late monarch still owes a debt to black and brown British families.
“She never personally came to my house and took food out of my fridge,” the rapper and songwriter said. “But our families, our community, our ancestors suffered at the hands of this monarchy.”
Vylan said the band planned to perform the song on their upcoming US tour this fall. Now that Elizabeth is dead, they plan to update the lyrics to be about King Charles.
Meanwhile, former Smiths frontman Morrissey apparently still espouses anti-royalist sentiments. The cover of his recent solo album, Weak in high school, shows a boy holding up a sign that reads “Axe the Monarchy”. But pop music scholar McEwan noted that Morrissey and Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon (known at the time as Johnny Rotten) identify with far-right politics these days. Lydon has been a strong supporter of former US President Donald Trump. Morrissey has pledged allegiance to the far-right political party For Britain.
“It’s a nasty turn,” McEwan said. “I’m not sure what to think about it, that these two people who had these anti-monarchy songs, both became, really unusual for pop music, right-wing people.”
Entertainment
News
9/11 firefighter mourns his two FDNY brothers who rushed into the World Trade Center to save lives
Ken Haskell was off duty on September 11, 2001. But when a Boeing 767 slammed into the North Tower that morning, the firefighter fired towards his station before rushing towards the World Trade Center.
“As soon as the plane touched down, I knew it was a terrorist attack,” he told Fox News.
Timmy and Tommy Haskell, Ken’s brothers and fellow New York firefighters, also rushed to the Twin Towers. Each brother came from a different part of town and arrived separately.
The trio were drawn to public service at an early age. They wanted to follow in the footsteps of their father, who served as a Marine and as a firefighter in New York.
BLIND 9/11 SURVIVOR EXPLAINS HOW GUIDE DOG SAVED HIM FROM WORLD TRADE CENTER COLLAPSE
“We’ve all always wanted to help others,” Ken said. “I think that’s really what drove us to this work.”
A second plane slammed into the South Tower around 9 a.m. and went down at 10 a.m., before Ken could get to the crash site.
When the North Tower fell just before 10:30 a.m., he was driving over the Manhattan Bridge. He turned to a colleague and said, “We all know someone who has just died.
“I didn’t know about my brothers at the time,” he told Fox News.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks – 21 years ago on Sunday – killed nearly 3,000 people, including nearly 350 firefighters. Timmy and Tommy were among them. Timmy’s body was found four days later. Tommy’s remains have never been identified.
“If those planes hit again tomorrow, they would be the first to come back out there,” Ken told Fox News. “There is no doubt in my mind.”
“But I take comfort in the fact that they died doing what they loved,” he added.
MANY 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS STILL FIGHTING FOR HEALTH BENEFITS 21 YEARS LATER
“It’s something to announce”
Even though Ken misses his brothers, he emphasized how proud he was of their heroic final moments, which other FDNY firefighters in the towers told him about.
Timmy, like Ken, was off duty on 9/11, but rushed from his home in midtown Manhattan anyway. He and another firefighter from Squad 18 sped up a flight of stairs in the North Tower as soon as they arrived.
“They were able to get to about the 30th floor and came across someone” in medical distress, Ken told Fox News. “They stopped and gave first aid.”
The couple determined that they needed to help the man down the stairs. Timmy’s colleague went to check another staircase, but Timmy was gone when he returned. A Port Authority police officer who arrived as the firefighter left said Timmy went further to help someone else.
“He made a decision, and nothing surprised me about the decision he made,” Ken told Fox News. “Someone else needed help, and he was going to.”
Timmy’s colleague and the officer helped the man down instead. The three men made it safely to the hall. The building began to collapse and created a force that propelled them out of the building, the firefighter told Ken.
Timmy, meanwhile, made it to the top of the building before it collapsed.
“It left him pretty high in the rubble pile,” Ken said. “We found him four days later.”
RETIRED FLIGHTMAN PAYING TRIBUTE TO 9/11 FLIGHT CREW BY PUSHING DULLES DRINK CART AT PENTAGON
Ken was at Ground Zero every day, on and off duty in the weeks following the collapse. He was at the South Tower collecting remains when Timmy was identified.
“I saw one of the corporate guys there, and he just had this look on his face,” Ken said. “I knew. I just said ‘which one?’”
Ken traveled to Seaford, Long Island, where his family was gathered around the television, hoping for good news.
“It was a hard time to have to say [my mother]“, Ken told Fox News. Then she asked about Tommy.
“I said ‘well, we’re still looking for him,’” the firefighter said.
TUNNEL TO TOWERS’ FRANK SILLER RIPS OVER LACK OF 9/11 EDUCATION IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS: ‘IT’S SCARY’
Tommy’s company, Ladder 132, was right behind Ladder 113 in the south tower, Ken was told.
“All the guys in 113 survived and all the guys in 132, a few more seconds, they might have survived, but they were all lost,” Ken said.
Tommy’s three children filled his coffin with memorabilia as his remains were never identified.
Ken said Tommy, as captain, made it his priority to be “mindful of the well-being of everyone else around him”.
“I knew that day he would be the last out, no matter what,” Ken added.
He said that if he could see his brothers again, he would give them big hugs.
“I’m grateful to know what they’ve done and I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Ken told Fox News. “People made decisions, put themselves in danger, and that’s something that needs to be announced.”
“I miss them terribly,” he continued. “We did everything together. We did the same careers together. I cherish those memories.”
“I want to live the best life possible because of their example,” Ken said. “I know I’m going to see them again. That’s what keeps me going.”
Fox
News
Why EVs are good for business, not so good for the world
mini
If you thought electric vehicles were the panacea for a green planet, think again. But there is money to be made with the switch to electric vehicles.
A rapid expansion in electric vehicle volumes is needed to replace the existing stock of gasoline/diesel vehicles, and significant pressure on global resources is expected until we reach a stage of electric mobility close to 100%, after which recycling the materials can reduce the demand for those materials. To give you an idea of the current situation, it is estimated that the world today has around 1.446 billion cars and that for a population of 8 billion people, which suggests a ratio of 180 cars per 1,000 people. This is expected to increase as the world’s population reaches nearly 9 billion and incomes rise with economic growth by 2050 (according to the World Energy Council).
For context, electric vehicle sales of 6.6 million vehicles in 2021 accounted for just over 9% of global passenger vehicle sales, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to nearly 16. ,5000000. While this is a huge jump from the 120,000 numbers sold in 2018, it just indicates the huge replacement potential when considered in the context of the total number of personal vehicles on the roads. Electric vehicles and its ecosystem are therefore a great growth opportunity for companies, and it is not surprising that private investors are also betting big on the infrastructure game, the recent Tata Power deal in renewable energy being one of them. example.
EV DOESN’T SPELL EVERYTHING GREEN
In the United States, California is the state with the highest car sales. The state recently made the decision to phase out sales of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Accordingly, its recent missive to residents not to charge their vehicles on Labor Day weekend evenings , when electricity demand peaks and solar power supply drops, invited more than a few jibes. Residents were not amused to be pressured to switch to electric vehicles and then have to reduce their energy consumption.
The incident, while not an EV switch derailer, highlighted the harsh reality of EVs. Their batteries must be charged with electricity from power stations, which do not all run on green energy. In fact, the IEA estimates that renewable energy will represent only 27% of the global energy mix by 2050. And this, even if the electricity demand of electric vehicles can reach 8,855 TWh in 2050, 20% of total energy consumption.
Then there is the need for materials, which puts pressure to dig up our planet more. According to IDTechEx, “While the combustion engine and drivetrain rely heavily on aluminum and steel alloys, Li-ion batteries alone also require a large amount of nickel, cobalt, aluminum, lithium , copper, insulation and thermal interface materials”. And this puts significant pressure on resources like cobalt (until the emergence of alternative technologies), where there is already talk of a “cobalt cliff”. Mining as we know it comes with its ills, and with much of the resources in Africa and South America, the rush for materials won’t necessarily be a big boon to society. Some reports suggest that the nature of resource demand may also shift the balance of energy needs from West Asia to China (which provides many inputs for electric vehicles), which could be another geopolitical concern.
There will also be a need for lots of polymers and crude-based materials for battery packaging which will not diminish the demand for fossil oil, although less will be consumed as the primary fuel.
A 2018 McKinsey report sought to dispel the myth. “Having more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road should only modestly reduce oil demand over the next 10 to 15 years,” he observed. Although this indicated that the increased demand for electricity was largely met by greater use of natural gas.
DON’T BUY A VEE JUST TO BE GREEN
The McKinsey report suggests that most consumers base their decision to buy an electric vehicle on “the desire to help the environment”. And this thesis is flawed. McKinsey adds, “Our research reveals that several common assumptions about electric vehicles and the Earth’s resources are wrong. And in some cases, the common wisdom is almost entirely wrong.”
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Steve Bannon said his arrest for money laundering and conspiracy was ‘one of the best days of my life’
-
Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, said his arrest was “one of the best days” of his life.
-
Bannon earlier this week was arrested and charged with money laundering and conspiracy.
-
Prosecutors alleged that Bannon conspired to commit fraud through a mob-funded charity to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Steve Bannon, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a border wall construction project at the US-Mexico border, said the experience of being handcuffed was one of his favorite days .
“It was a very powerful spiritual day for me,” he said in a segment on conservative pundit Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Friday. “A lot of things have become very clear.”
He then called the event “one of the best days of my life”.
“I was totally in the zone – as you say in sports – the whole time. They’re not going to shut me up,” he continued.
Bannon, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House adviser, was charged on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with his role in the ‘We Build the Wall’ organization, as reported reported Insider’s Laura Italiano.
Related video: Steve Bannon says Trump firing Comey was a big mistake
An indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged that Bannon conspired with three men – Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, venture capitalist Andrew Badolato and businessman from the Colorado Timothy Shea – for laundering money and committing fraud through a crowdfunded charity.
In 2020, federal prosecutors alleged Bannon scammed people who donated to help build a wall between the United States and Mexico — the heart of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. million dollars poured in, and Bannon and the three men pocketed the money instead, prosecutors said.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, taking advantage of their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of this money would be spent on construction,” the court said. Manhattan acting attorney Audrey Strauss. said in a statement at the time.
“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a penny, the defendants secretly conspired to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. “
Earlier this year, Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty in federal court. Neither has yet been convicted. And Shea will be retried in October after the end of his first trial before a hung jury.
“It is a crime to profit by lying to donors, and in New York you will be held accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, adding that Bannon and the three others had defrauded. thousands of people across the country.
Bannon received a pardon from Trump in the remaining days of his presidency. But as Insider’s Tom Porter notes, presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, meaning state prosecutors can investigate and file separate charges if they choose.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Jennifer Lopez is seen bonding with hubby Ben Affleck’s teenage daughter Violet in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending quality time with her husband, Ben Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, in Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday.
The 53-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits as she strolled through Beverly Hills for a bite to eat, then let the teenager take the wheel as she drove through the star-studded city.
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor, 50, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became his stepmother, along with his two other children, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13.
Bonding time: Jennifer Lopez, 53, was seen spending the afternoon with her husband’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner
Enjoying the afternoon: The talented singer and her teenage daughter-in-law were all smiles as they talked and strolled through Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became her stepmother, along with her two other children, Samuel and Seraphina
Jennifer kept her look smart and casual for her brief afternoon outing with her eldest daughter-in-law.
She donned a pair of chic, baggy white pants that were fastened with a brown belt at the waist.
The Hustlers actress teamed the classic pants with a plain white short-sleeved t-shirt.
The now mum-of-five donned a pair of open toe heeled sandals to complete her late summer look.
Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her early afternoon outing while getting to know Violet a little better.
Stylish: The actress and performer spent the afternoon in style as she enjoyed a light lunch with her eldest daughter-in-law on Saturday
Quality time: After her lavish wedding in Georgia and her second honeymoon, Jennifer has some free time to bond with her new stepchildren
To accessorize her outfit for the weekend outing, Jennifer added a pair of large gold hoop earrings.
The star also wore a long gold chain necklace with a small embellished tag as well as gold bracelets to match the jewelry color scheme. She donned a gold watch on her left wrist to help her keep track of time, while flashing her gorgeous wedding band.
The Selena actress donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes as the sun peaked through the thick cloud cover.
A tan Christian Dior tote bag slung in the crook of her elbow to carry a few important items she needed throughout the day. Her hair has been styled in an assortment of waves to add a finishing touch to her overall ensemble.
Violet also kept her look simple and casual, wearing a sleeveless floral summer dress which she paired with black ankle boots.
At the wedding: Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended the wedding ceremony in Georgia which took place last month on August 20
To the next destination: The talented performer was seen entering on the passenger side to allow Violet to drive
After the duo enjoyed some fresh air in Beverly Hills, they were soon spotted getting into a Toyota SUV.
Jennifer was seen sliding into the passenger seat to allow her 16-year-old daughter to drive them to their next destination.
The Marry Me star seemed more than happy to let Violet take the wheel and hone her driving skills.
Practice makes perfect: Violet was pictured getting into the driver’s seat to hone her driving skills
Buckle up: Jennifer was seen tightening her seat belt as her daughter-in-law prepared to blend into the busy street
Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended their recent wedding ceremony at the actor’s Georgia mansion last month on August 20.
In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the singer’s twins, followed the couple down the aisle as the ceremony began.
Ahead of the wedding, a source told People that their “kids will also be part of the celebrations.” It will be a beautiful weekend.
Some of the stars’ children also witnessed their nuptials in Las Vegas which took place earlier on July 16 at A Little White Wedding Chapel, followed by a brief romantic getaway to Paris together.
Minister Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding in Las Vegas, told Page Six, “It was a really special and emotional ceremony and moment that they shared.” And their kids were absolutely into it.
Having fun: The duo appeared to be enjoying their time together on Saturday
Family of seven: Jennifer herself has twins whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and has become stepmother to Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner .
During an interview with Good Morning America in June before her two wedding ceremonies and her glamorous honeymoons in Paris and then Italy with Ben, Jennifer opened up about the bond between their two families.
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to start a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. to be,” she explained.
“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment.”
Gorgeous: The two lovebirds tied the knot for a second time in a stunning wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate, which spans 87 acres
Adorable: Ahead of their nuptials in Las Vegas, Jennifer told Good Morning America that ‘nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to start a family with someone I love dearly…’
dailymail us
News
