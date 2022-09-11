News
SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as CFO
Mumbai:
Low-cost airline SpiceJet announced on Friday that it has appointed Ashish Kumar as chief financial officer.
Mr. Kumar’s appointment to the post is effective from September 9, SpiceJet said in a statement.
He succeeds Sanjeev Taneja, who left the struggling carrier on August 31.
Prior to joining the Gurugram-based low-cost airline, Mr Kumar served as vice president of corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises since January 2019, SpiceJet said.
Previously, he served as chief financial officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018, according to the statement.
Facing a cash crunch, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 784 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 731 crore a year earlier.
The company had also reported a loss of Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended in March.
“Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish’s experience and track record will enable him to successfully lead this effort,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and CEO of SpiceJet. .
Shooting at Oak Cliff mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting at a popular Oak Cliff mall left one dead and two injured.
Dallas police said just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a suspect shot several people inside Big T Plaza off West Ledbedder Drive and I-35 East.
“Scary isn’t it?” said Leshenda Griffin who came to the square to go to the beauty shop. “I don’t know why it happened but it just has to stop happening, it just doesn’t make sense.”
Griffin and others who came to see the heavy police presence hope to find solutions to prevent this kind of violence from happening in the popular square.
“I don’t know if this place has electric monitors or anything, that might be a good first step to start with, you know, everyone is going to have to poke around when they walk in and I don’t mind poking around if that means I’m not going to die, I’m going to go home,” Griffin added.
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold represents this area and spoke with the owner of Big T Plaza.
“The Big T Bazaar is committed to maintaining that it is a safe place to shop, that [the owner is] committed as he always has been, as he said, to making sure he has a partnership with this city but also with the Dallas Police Department and this surrounding community,” Arnold said.
She says she works with police, businesses and community groups to make sure visitors are safe in these commercial areas.
“We’re going to make sure that we work with our community partners to make sure that no matter where you shop, no matter where you live, we know it’s going to be a safe place and we just have to work together in tandem to make sure the public safety comes first,” Arnold said.
It’s a community trying to change the narrative of this place so that visitors don’t have to think like that the next time they come here.
“I better get in and out and hopefully get home to see my family tonight,” Griffin added.
Police have not released the name of the suspect or identified any of the victims.
Students born after 9/11 on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks mean to them
Fox News Digital spoke with Gen Z Americans on campuses across the country ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
They are the first generation to learn of the attacks from others since they weren’t even born the day America was attacked. Members of the college class of 2026 were not born until three years after the attacks.
“It’s hard to find that super meaningful just because you weren’t there when it happened,” admitted a student from the University of Texas at Austin.
The students agreed that it was important for future generations to continue to learn about the events of September 11 at school, just as they did.
TUNNEL TO TOWERS’ FRANK SILLER RIPS OVER LACK OF 9/11 EDUCATION IN AMERICAN SCHOOLS: ‘IT’S SCARY’
“I think 9/11 is a very relevant piece of American history,” a University of Florida student told Fox News Digital. While all of the college students Fox News Digital spoke to said they had been told about the attacks, some thought “it should be taught more.”
The attacks revealed a deeply shaken nation, with many coming together in a spirit of sadness and patriotism. The attacks led to wars with the Middle East, around which the public initially rallied.
The historic event also shaped how Americans perceived the threat of terrorism at home, with many supporting security measures at airports and other public spaces.
Although the majority of students interviewed weren’t alive to see the towers fall, the students grew up in the process and got to see America come together in the face of their common tragedy.
The lasting legacy of 9/11 is still shared today, with many Americans remembering what they were doing and where they were when they first learned about the attacks.
Despite an ongoing debate about how history should be taught in school, 9/11 lessons continue to shine a light on the brave acts of the men and women of the World Trade Center and first responders.
“It’s about sacrifice and not forgetting the people who gave their lives for others,” said a University of Florida student.
The students see the annual remembrance as an opportunity to also celebrate how the nation came together after that day and “Never Forget” the tragedy that shaped their childhood.
21 YEARS AFTER 9/11: DO OUR LEADERS STILL UNDERSTAND ENSURING THE SAFETY OF AMERICANS IS THE FIRST MISSION OF THE GOVERNMENT?
“The whole country was together,” said a University of Florida student. “There was no type of animosity towards each other. Everyone was American after that day.”
Noting the country’s recent polarization, a University of Central Florida student admitted it was a reminder that the country might not be as divided as it seems.
“I guess we have more in common than we think because after things like this happen a lot of people come together,” the college student told Fox News Digital.
A University of Texas student noted that while people may have “different political beliefs and backgrounds,” it’s important to stay “united.”
“Things that happen impact everyone,” she said.
Other students shared what they thought were important lessons from these horrific attacks.
“Always check in on your loved ones,” said a University of Central Florida student. “Always tell them you love them.”
A University of Florida student said it was a reminder that not everything should be divided along partisan lines.
“Thousands of people lost their lives because of 9/11,” the student told Fox News Digital. “It shouldn’t be a politicized issue.”
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book aimed at helping others move on
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked three planes and dramatically changed America’s sense of security. The widower of one of the 40 people who died aboard Flight 93, bound for San Francisco from Newark, New Jersey, has just written a book that shares his long journey through depression and trauma in hopes that it will help others facing unexpected tragedy.
The granite marker at the Flight 93 Memorial in Union City is engraved with “Lauren Grandcolas and the Unborn Child”.
Lauren was just three months old when the hijackers crashed the plane she was on in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing 40 passengers and crew.
RELATED: California Man Whose Wife Died on 9/11 Remembers Flight 93 as ‘First Victory Against Hate’
Jack Grandcolas, who was at home that day in Marin County, decided he wanted to write a book dedicated to the boy or girl who would have been the couple’s first child. He now lives on the Monterey Peninsula.
“I will never have a full shutdown,” Grandcolas said. “I will always have a scar on my heart, but this is definitely a way for me to do something to commemorate the unborn child.”
Titled “Like a River to the Sea”, the book describes his years of depression and post-traumatic stress, and then the therapy that later allowed him to get rid of the ashes of his wife and child.
“I held them because it was the only tangible DNA I had from the unborn child, so it allowed me to release those ashes in a beautiful place,” he said.
VIDEO: ‘Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens’ reveals untold stories, rare video from America’s darkest day
Initially, Grandcolas says he was withdrawn, but was later convinced to go to a holiday party where he met actor Sean Penn, whose friendship was a turning point.
“Sean has a big heart, and he’s a very passionate man in everything he does and he’s pretty smart,” Grandcolas said. “But his compassion is more than shown by the way he treated me.”
Today, Grandcolas remarried. His wife, Sarah Hopkins is an artist, who wears Lauren’s wedding ring, which was at the jeweler on 9/11. It provides a special link. First Jack and now both say Lauren continues to talk to them with advice, encouragement and support.
“It comes to you when you least expect it, but it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.
RELATED: 9/11/01 Timeline: How the Terror Attacks Unfolded on September 11, 2001
Grandcolas hopes her book, which details her difficult journey, will help others cope with sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others deal with a lost generation due to an unexpected death.
“So it’s kind of a generational book because it’s a love letter to the generation that would now be in their twenties,” Grandcolas said.
Among them would be Lauren and Jack’s unborn child.
New King and Queen consort of the United Kingdom
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles ascended the throne as King Charles III. The official coronation will take place on September 10 at the first proclamation, with Charles officially taking office as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom as well as 14 other Commonwealth realms. King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has now become the official Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, a title reserved for a woman marrying the ruling sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Along with their elevation, here are the key things you need to know about them.
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. At birth, he was immediately heir presumptive – the next in line for the throne in the UK – a position he held for nearly 70 years. After completing his education, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, a centuries-old tradition of the royal family.
READ ALSO :
His courtship, his subsequent marriage, and the disastrous implosion of the same marriage to Princess Diana née Spencer catapulted Charles into global media attention. He had two children with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The marriage was tumultuous and difficult. The two finally separated in 1992, just 11 years after their marriage due to incompatibility and a 13-year age difference. The whole episode led Charles to have a terse relationship with the press.
As Prince of Wales, Charles assumed official duties on behalf of the Queen. Charles made several hundred appearances each year while in office. Additionally, he has been deeply involved in several philanthropic and charitable causes, with environmentalism, sustainability and the built environment being some of the causes close to his heart. King Charles is also the author and co-author of several books.
Queen Camilla is the second wife of King Charles III. The duo married in 2005. The two had been romantically involved during Charles’ first marriage to Diana. Queen Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between the two and as a result was reviled by British tabloids. Since her marriage to King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla has been elevated to the rank of Duchess of Cornwall although she has not received the title of Princess of Wales which has been retained with Princess Diana. She accompanied King Charles on his trips abroad and on his various appearances in her duties as Duchess of Cornwall.
Just like King Charles, Queen Camilla is also a patron of several philanthropic and charitable causes. Some of the causes she champions are osteoporosis awareness, rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Trailer, Says Film Will “Kick Your Ass”
Harrison Ford Returns as Legendary Indiana Jones Explorer on June 30, 2023and to Disney D23 2022 Exhibition On Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences their first taste of how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford’s 80s.
The trailer has yet to appear online, but CNET’s Sean Keane, who is on the ground at D23, called the footage “spectacular” and says one of the most memorable moments sees Indy savagely whipping a bunch of goons, who respond by pulling out guns and opening fire on our hapless hero. It’s a clear riff from the iconic moment Indy casually shoots the swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark, except Indy manages to get out of the way here.
“Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” Ford said from the scene alongside director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “We have a great story to tell, and a movie that will kick your ass.”
“I’m very proud to say this one is fantastic,” Ford said, pointing to Waller-Bridge and adding, “And that’s one of the reasons.”
Produced by Steven Spielberg, the fifth Indy film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.
Ford teased the first look at the film at Star Wars Anaheim Celebration in May, showing that unmistakable figure on a rope bridge in a shady cave. The film was originally slated for release in 2019, but pandemic delays pushed it back to the summer of 2023. By then, Ford will be just short of his 81st birthday.
Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from all three days of D23, which runs through Sunday.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
NFL season: a glossary of football terms and jargon you’ll need to understand
With these in your arsenal, whether with family, friends, or co-workers, you’ll be able to figure out what’s going on and wow others — or at least get by — with your diverse knowledge. of America’s favorite game.
Back field: This is divided into offensive and defensive sections. The offensive backfield is the area behind the offensive line where the quarterback and running back line up. The defensive backfield is the area behind the defensive line where linebackers and defensive backs line up.
Blitz: A defensive tactic where more than four defenders, sometimes including linebackers or defensive backs who usually don’t cross the line of scrimmage, choose to run full out to the opposing quarterback rather than cover the backfield (see below). over it) in an attempt to tackle or gain possession of the ball.
Down: The action step of the game when the ball is live until it is declared dead and play stops. Most downs start with a snap from center position, but can start with kickoffs and punts. An attack has four tries or less to advance 10 yards from the ball’s original position on the first down to earn another first down and retain possession for another potential series of four tries. Teams start with first down, and each subsequent down is numbered – second, third, and fourth. If an offense fails to make the required 10 yards of forward progression from the first down position, possession passes to the other team.
End area: The area at each end of the field that teams attempt to reach to score a touchdown. Players must either catch the ball inside or carry the ball into the opponents’ end zone which measures 10 yards by 53 ⅓ yards.
Additional point: After scoring a touchdown, a team may choose to attempt a kick, equivalent to a 33-year field goal, through the vertical goal posts at either end of the field to earn an additional point.
Field objective: A kick from a placekicker that goes through the vertical goal posts scores three points for a team. It can be attempted at any time within a team’s four downs, but is usually done when a team is on their fourth down and does not believe a touchdown is possible. The longest field goal in NFL history was made by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Tucker managed to convert a 66-yard field goal, which bounced off the crossbar and more, so that time was running out to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
To grope: When a player, who is in control of the ball, drops it or the opposing team drops it – and said player is not considered to be already on the ground and governed by contact. Once a player has fumbled, the offense or defense can recover. If the defense recovers, it is considered a turnover.
Interception: When a defending player catches a forward pass by the offense, usually the quarterback, resulting in a change of possession.
Line of scrimmage: The virtual lines on which the offensive and defensive linemen position themselves. The offensive line runs from sideline to sideline and is marked from the front tip of the ball after a referee spots it. Players cannot cross their respective lines until the ball is broken.
Offensive line: The five players designated to protect the quarterback at all costs – especially on passing plays. However, these same keepers open holes for the ball carriers to pass through. Each attacking line has a cross, who slams the ball to start a down (see above), two guards and two tackles – although more members of the attack can be part of the attacking line.
Sadness: If a team or player is deemed to have violated the Laws of the Game, they will be assessed a penalty. These could take the form of a yardage penalty or loss of down. When a penalty is imposed, an official will throw a yellow flag on the field.
Poached: The area that is formed around the quarterback by his offensive line to prevent a defensive player from firing him.
Red zone: The nickname for the area spanning the final 20 yards that an offense must move to score a touchdown – from the defense’s 20-yard line to the goal line.
Dash : When a ball is advanced by a running offensive player with the ball in their hands, it is called rushing.
Bag: When a defensive player tackles the quarterback, while the ball is in his hands, behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of yardage.
Instantaneous: The action that starts playing from a scrum. For a snap to occur, the center – or in some cases, the long snapper – passes the ball between his legs to the quarterback, punter or starter. In rare cases, the center may direct the snap to a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.
Special teams: All 22 players on the field on punts, field goals, extra points and kickoffs. Specialist players will feature in each phase, such as specialist punters, position kickers and kickoff returners.
Landing: Worth six points, a touchdown is scored if a player carries the ball across the goal line or catches the ball in the opponent’s end zone.
Turnover: A delicious pastry often stuffed with a fruit filling – uh, we digress. When a defensive player gains possession after the offensive team has lost it often via a fumble or interception.
Two-point conversion: After scoring a touchdown, a team has the option of executing a single play from the two-yard line of defense to earn two points, instead of one point via an extra kick. The two-point conversion is complete if the ball is carried over the goal line or caught in the end zone, such as to score a touchdown.
The gritty nitty and the slang
Audible: When a quarterback changes the original play called in the huddle to a different play at the line of scrimmage.
Encroachment: A defensive penalty when, before the snap, a defensive player enters the neutral zone – the area on which players line up before the snap.
Grill: The stadium.
Hard counting: A technique used by quarterbacks by varying their number of audible snaps, telling the center when to snap the ball, with the aim of inadvertently encroaching defensive players into the neutral zone and therefore advancing the offense five yards to following a penalty.
Hurry offense: When an offensive team chooses to run multiple plays in a row without huddle to concert. Usually used when time is of the essence, the goal is to use as little time as possible to run as many games as possible.
Glaze the kicker: The act of calling a time out just as the opposing team’s kicker is about to take a consecutive kick. The tactic is used in hopes of disrupting the kicker’s timing and modeled process. The theory is that the extra time will put more pressure on the kicker to consider the consequences of the situation.
In the trenches: The line of scrimmage where offensive and defensive linemen face off at the snap of the ball.
The locker room guy: Not necessarily a player who is present at every game, but a player who is essential to the success of the team, providing moral support on and off the pitch (see above). Often an older player, the extra experience helps select teams after losses or keep a team focused after a win.
Kick outside: A kick-off deliberately shortened in the hope that the team giving the ball away retains possession of the ball. Usually used at the end of matches by teams following.
Choose six: An interception (pick) that is returned for a touchdown.
Pigskin: A nickname for real football. Rumor has it that the nickname comes from the story that the first soccer balls were made of an inflated pig’s bladder encased in pigskin or similar tough leather. Nowadays, they are made of cowhide.
Punch : When a kicker deliberately chooses not to kick full force in an effort to prevent a possible backward run from a dangerous returner. The ball often finds itself landing short – in and around blockers who rarely touch a ball during the season, let alone a game. Typically used at the end of halves or games, the offensive team concedes distances in hopes of wrapping up a result.
Shotgun: When the quarterback chooses to receive the snap several steps behind the center.
Formation of Victory: When a team is looking to hold a lead and cut time, the team’s quarterback will kneel immediately after the snap, allowing time to run out. Usually used by a winning team at the end of halves or matches.
