Steve Bannon said his arrest for money laundering and conspiracy was ‘one of the best days of my life’
-
Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, said his arrest was “one of the best days” of his life.
-
Bannon earlier this week was arrested and charged with money laundering and conspiracy.
-
Prosecutors alleged that Bannon conspired to commit fraud through a mob-funded charity to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Steve Bannon, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a border wall construction project at the US-Mexico border, said the experience of being handcuffed was one of his favorite days .
“It was a very powerful spiritual day for me,” he said in a segment on conservative pundit Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Friday. “A lot of things have become very clear.”
He then called the event “one of the best days of my life”.
“I was totally in the zone – as you say in sports – the whole time. They’re not going to shut me up,” he continued.
Bannon, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House adviser, was charged on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with his role in the ‘We Build the Wall’ organization, as reported reported Insider’s Laura Italiano.
Related video: Steve Bannon says Trump firing Comey was a big mistake
An indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged that Bannon conspired with three men – Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, venture capitalist Andrew Badolato and businessman from the Colorado Timothy Shea – for laundering money and committing fraud through a crowdfunded charity.
In 2020, federal prosecutors alleged Bannon scammed people who donated to help build a wall between the United States and Mexico — the heart of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. million dollars poured in, and Bannon and the three men pocketed the money instead, prosecutors said.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, taking advantage of their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of this money would be spent on construction,” the court said. Manhattan acting attorney Audrey Strauss. said in a statement at the time.
“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a penny, the defendants secretly conspired to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. “
Earlier this year, Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty in federal court. Neither has yet been convicted. And Shea will be retried in October after the end of his first trial before a hung jury.
“It is a crime to profit by lying to donors, and in New York you will be held accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, adding that Bannon and the three others had defrauded. thousands of people across the country.
Bannon received a pardon from Trump in the remaining days of his presidency. But as Insider’s Tom Porter notes, presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, meaning state prosecutors can investigate and file separate charges if they choose.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Jennifer Lopez is seen bonding with hubby Ben Affleck’s teenage daughter Violet in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending quality time with her husband, Ben Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, in Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday.
The 53-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits as she strolled through Beverly Hills for a bite to eat, then let the teenager take the wheel as she drove through the star-studded city.
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor, 50, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became his stepmother, along with his two other children, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13.
Bonding time: Jennifer Lopez, 53, was seen spending the afternoon with her husband’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner
Enjoying the afternoon: The talented singer and her teenage daughter-in-law were all smiles as they talked and strolled through Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became her stepmother, along with her two other children, Samuel and Seraphina
Jennifer kept her look smart and casual for her brief afternoon outing with her eldest daughter-in-law.
She donned a pair of chic, baggy white pants that were fastened with a brown belt at the waist.
The Hustlers actress teamed the classic pants with a plain white short-sleeved t-shirt.
The now mum-of-five donned a pair of open toe heeled sandals to complete her late summer look.
Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her early afternoon outing while getting to know Violet a little better.
Stylish: The actress and performer spent the afternoon in style as she enjoyed a light lunch with her eldest daughter-in-law on Saturday
Quality time: After her lavish wedding in Georgia and her second honeymoon, Jennifer has some free time to bond with her new stepchildren
To accessorize her outfit for the weekend outing, Jennifer added a pair of large gold hoop earrings.
The star also wore a long gold chain necklace with a small embellished tag as well as gold bracelets to match the jewelry color scheme. She donned a gold watch on her left wrist to help her keep track of time, while flashing her gorgeous wedding band.
The Selena actress donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes as the sun peaked through the thick cloud cover.
A tan Christian Dior tote bag slung in the crook of her elbow to carry a few important items she needed throughout the day. Her hair has been styled in an assortment of waves to add a finishing touch to her overall ensemble.
Violet also kept her look simple and casual, wearing a sleeveless floral summer dress which she paired with black ankle boots.
At the wedding: Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended the wedding ceremony in Georgia which took place last month on August 20
To the next destination: The talented performer was seen entering on the passenger side to allow Violet to drive
After the duo enjoyed some fresh air in Beverly Hills, they were soon spotted getting into a Toyota SUV.
Jennifer was seen sliding into the passenger seat to allow her 16-year-old daughter to drive them to their next destination.
The Marry Me star seemed more than happy to let Violet take the wheel and hone her driving skills.
Practice makes perfect: Violet was pictured getting into the driver’s seat to hone her driving skills
Buckle up: Jennifer was seen tightening her seat belt as her daughter-in-law prepared to blend into the busy street
Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended their recent wedding ceremony at the actor’s Georgia mansion last month on August 20.
In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the singer’s twins, followed the couple down the aisle as the ceremony began.
Ahead of the wedding, a source told People that their “kids will also be part of the celebrations.” It will be a beautiful weekend.
Some of the stars’ children also witnessed their nuptials in Las Vegas which took place earlier on July 16 at A Little White Wedding Chapel, followed by a brief romantic getaway to Paris together.
Minister Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding in Las Vegas, told Page Six, “It was a really special and emotional ceremony and moment that they shared.” And their kids were absolutely into it.
Having fun: The duo appeared to be enjoying their time together on Saturday
Family of seven: Jennifer herself has twins whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and has become stepmother to Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner .
During an interview with Good Morning America in June before her two wedding ceremonies and her glamorous honeymoons in Paris and then Italy with Ben, Jennifer opened up about the bond between their two families.
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to start a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. to be,” she explained.
“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment.”
Gorgeous: The two lovebirds tied the knot for a second time in a stunning wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate, which spans 87 acres
Adorable: Ahead of their nuptials in Las Vegas, Jennifer told Good Morning America that ‘nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to start a family with someone I love dearly…’
NEXT Weather: rainy start to the week
TV networks have a new role: farm crews for streaming shows
Broadcast networks are releasing fewer new shows than usual this fall, the latest sign of their declining popularity and ambitions in the face of ever-increasing competition from streaming services.
The parent companies of ABC, NBC and SCS now see the networks as a first stop for their content before it moves on to their sister streaming services. They argue that this is the role they should be judged on for now.
wsj
Democrat John Fetterman values ’criminals above the innocent’
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for US Senator from Pennsylvania, appeared on Sirius XM Breitbart News Saturday and lambasted his Democratic opponent John Fetterman’s record and hardline stances on crime and law and order.
As Pennsylvania’s sitting lieutenant governor, Fetterman chairs the state’s Board of Pardons, which has become abruptly radicalized under his leadership. Since taking office in 2019, the five-person board led by Fetterman has recommended at least 46 commutations to Gov. Tom Wolfe (D). During Wolfe’s first term as governor, before Fetterman was elected as lieutenant governor, the board made only six recommendations, as the Philadelphia plaintiff Noted. Additionally, Fetterman has previously said that law-abiding Pennsylvanians would be no less safe if the state guts its prison systems by a third party.
“He seems to value the positions of criminals above innocents, which again far-left radicals tend to do, but it goes beyond that,” Oz said. Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.
“Not only does he want to free a third of all prisoners, saying it wouldn’t change anything, but he wants to legalize all drugs, wants to have heroin injection sites”, and “he wants an open border”, said Oz referring to Fetterman’s call for safe injection sites in Philadelphia in 2018.
LISTEN:
The famed doctor went on to point to Philadelphia’s high murder and overdose rates, calling the Kensington neighborhood “an open-air drug market.”
“Philadelphia’s homicide rates – the highest they’ve ever been,” Oz said. “Fentanyl overdose rates – Philadelphia is the epicenter of the country right now – we’re number three in the country in Pennsylvania. And we have bigger outdoor drug markets than anywhere else, like in Kensington, which is part of Philadelphia, where you can’t walk block after block. There are zombies with needles sticking out of their bodies, and law enforcement has been ordered to step aside.
“Actually, that’s sort of the overall message of John Fetterman,” Oz continued. “He despises law enforcement for the challenges they have in doing their job. When I got the endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, it was unanimous. Do you know how difficult it is? Everybody voted for me because John Fetterman fought them so many times and hurt them so much, and nobody’s getting into the force now. So there is anarchy in many parts of Pennsylvania, and we don’t want that kind of approach in Washington. This will make the situation worse for the whole country.
During the interview, Oz pointed out that although Fetterman ultimately said he would debate after feverishly ducking out, the Democrat did not make a formal offer, as noted in detail by Hannah Bleau of Breitbart News. Fetterman said he would take the stage “sometime in mid to late October,” but early voting would be well underway by then. Friday, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen called on Fetterman to debate Oz before mail-in voting begins on September 19.
Breitbart News
Jee Advanced Result 2022 Announced – How to Download Dashboard, Answer Key
mini
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website, by entering their matriculation number, date of birth and mobile number. Here is how to access the JEE Advanced result.
IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) announced the JEE Advanced 2022 results on Sunday at 10 a.m. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list as well as the answer key were also released.
How to access the JEE Advanced 2022 results
Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. They need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced 2022 result.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
How to Check JEE Advanced Result and Download Dashboard
2nd step: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials – JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile phone number.
Step 4: Click on ‘submit’.
JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to download the answer key
First ranks
RK Shishir from Bombay area won first rank in IIT JEE-Advanced Entrance Examination. According to IIT Bombay, which organized the exam, Shishir scored 314 out of 360 points.
Tanishka Kabra from Delhi zone is the best among female students with 277 points. His rank for all India is 16.
More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which more than 40,000 qualified.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by news agency PTI as told.
Qualified candidates can now register for the Architectural Aptitude Test (AAT) until 5:00 p.m. on September 12 through the candidate portal.
JEE-Main – which is the entrance test for engineering colleges across the country – is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
cnbctv18-forexlive
Liz Truss knew before standing in the Commons that Queen Elizabeth was gravely ill
It was one of Liz Truss’s most vocal critics who shed light on the weight that rests on the shoulders of the new Prime Minister.
Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party, was keen to tell the Commons that his thoughts were with Ms Truss, who ‘just days into her term’ had to ‘come to terms with the extent of the loss of leadership’. of state, and show the leadership which is now required in his position”.
It was believed that the first time Ms Truss knew of Queen Elizabeth II’s declining health was when Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, urgently briefed the Prime Minister following a statement of the Commons on its energy rescue plan, 24 hours earlier.
But The Telegraph understands that when Ms Truss entered the Commons to announce Britain’s biggest peacetime economic intervention, she already knew the monarch’s health was rapidly declining and his death was considered imminent. Mr Zahawi’s update shortly after noon delivered the latest in a series of messages of royal aides that morning.
Ms Truss was first informed of the Queen’s condition early on Thursday morning when Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary, interrupted a meeting to announce the news. At Balmoral, worried aides to the Queen had also sounded the alarm to those around Prince Charles. The monarch’s burgundy-coloured helicopter was dispatched from Windsor at 6.48am to collect the heir to the throne from Dumfries House in Ayrshire. Charles arrived at Balmoral at 10:30 a.m.
Until the time of Mr Case’s intervention, Ms Truss had focused entirely on the planned unveiling of her energy price guarantee: the centerpiece of a monumental support package designed to protect households from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis and launch his premiership. at once.
The Prime Minister had finalized the details of the plan at 10.30 p.m. the previous evening, following a series of meetings in the Cabinet Room, during which she had, according to an aide, reviewed the package “line per line”, grilling officials on the most delicate points.
By the time Ms Truss’ convoy rolled into Parliament from Downing Street 20 minutes later at 10.50am, Mr Case was already starting to put Downing Street and the wider Whitehall machine into action. It wasn’t just the Prime Minister who was new to his role – Ms Truss had started her first day at No 10 on Tuesday with staff leaving and her new generation of aides just beginning the process of settling in their new roles.
Fortunately, Mr Case, as Prince William’s former private secretary, is steeped in royal protocol, as well as the mechanics of Whitehall. The civil service machine has shown how “incredibly efficient” it can be at times like this, a staff member said.
Ms Truss was in her Commons office, a few yards from the House of Commons, making final preparations for her statement, when she was told the Queen’s death was thought to be ‘imminent’.
The news was met with “shock, overwhelming sadness and disbelief,” a source said.
The sequence of events helps explain the somber expression on Ms Truss’s face when she entered the chamber shortly before 11.40am, when she exchanged brief words with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons , before heading to his place on the front bench. This also explains why Mr. Zahawi’s subsequent intervention did not cause visible shock or surprise.
Delighted cheers from Tory MPs as Ms Truss made her way to her seat clashed with the Prime Minister’s insight into events at Balmoral. But it took another 30 minutes before it started to become obvious to others in the room that something was wrong.
Ms Truss delivered the prepared statement revealing energy bills for typical households would be capped at £2,500 for the next two years – an announcement that was meant to be seismic but was set to be eclipsed by an event that would reverberate around the world. .
Minutes after she sat down and Sir Keir Starmer began his response to the statement, Mr Zahawi entered the bedroom and crowded onto the front bench, between Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor . He began whispering in the prime minister’s ear before handing him a square-folded note.
A similar note was forwarded to Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s deputy, as the Labor leader continued his response.
A quarter of an hour later, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision”. The statement added: “The Queen remains comfortable.”
Ms Truss has reconvened her staff to finalize a second speech this afternoon – a response to the unfathomable loss of the monarch with whom she expected to attend weekly audiences as prime minister.
At 4.30pm she was in the Prime Minister’s apartment above 11 Downing Street when a phone call came in from the Palace. It was up to Mr. Case to get the message across: the Queen was dead. Warnings earlier in the day did little to diminish the magnitude of the news.
The following day, Ms Truss was escorted through Buckingham Palace for her first audience with the new king. After an initial curtsey, the Prime Minister offered him ‘very, very heartfelt condolences’ and the new monarch described his mother’s death, ‘The moment I dreaded – as I know many people did’ .
Now, an aide suggested, the prime minister will focus on helping ‘steer the country through this extraordinary time over the next 10 days and beyond’.
yahoo
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane makes emergency landing: report
Disappearing Ohio teen last seen at Atlanta airport with stranger
Are we safer today than 9/11/2001
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
