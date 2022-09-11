Stop Indoor Pests With $10 Off Katchy Insect Traps

Four people died after a massive fire broke out at the Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow

A total of 15 civil servants from five government departments have been suspended on the orders of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for their negligence which led to the tragic fire which took place in a hotel in Lucknow and which kills four.

The action will also be brought against four retired officers for their negligence and irregularities.

The action was launched after a two-member Board of Inquiry comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob submitted their report.

Giving the information, the State Government Spokesman said: “These instructions were given by the Chief Minister after receiving the investigation report from Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire “.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has ordered strict action against officials who were on the face of irregularity and negligence in the fire at the Levana Hotel in Lucknow.

The spokesperson said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, ministerial action will be taken against officers from the Home Office, Energy Ministry, Appointments Department, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Excise Department by suspending them. Measures will be taken against retired officers taking into account the rules in force in the services concerned.

“Relevant departments have been ordered to suspend officials and initiate departmental lawsuits and take action against retired officers in accordance with the rules in light of the existing rules,” the official statement said.

The Home Ministry officers who have been suspended are Sushil Yadav (Firefighter), Yogendra Prasad (Secondary Firefighter), Vijay Kumar Singh (Fire Chief) and action would also be taken against the retired Fire Chief, Abhaynath Pandey.

From the Department of Energy, three officers who have been suspended are Vijay Kumar Rao, deputy director (electrical safety); Ashish Kumar Mishra (Junior Engineer) and Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Sub-Divisional Officer).

Mahendra Kumar Mishra, who was then assigned to the LDA, was also suspended from the appointments service.

Other LDA officers who are suspended include then Assistant Engineer Rakesh Mohan, Junior Engineer Jitendra Nath Dubey, Junior Engineer Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, Junior Engineer Jaiveer Singh and another officer Ram Pratap .

The action was also brought against retired executive engineer Arun Kumar Singh, retired executive engineer Om Prakash Mishra and retired junior engineer Ganeshi Dutt Singh of the LDA department.

In the Excise Department, action has been ordered against Lucknow District Excise Officer Santosh Kumar Tiwari, Lucknow Sector 1 Excise Inspector Amit Kumar Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner of excise of Lucknow Division, Jainendra Upadhyay.

According to sources, the report cited negligence as the cause of the fire and held six departments including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department as responsible. of the incident.

The names of the officers and engineers responsible for the fire were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on LDA officers and fire departments.

Furthermore, the joint report mentions a list of illegally built hotels in Lucknow. He also suggested action against hotels that did not follow the guidelines.

Four people have died and 10 have been injured after a massive fire broke out at the Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow on Monday morning.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint investigation by Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Commissioner of Police Lucknow into the cause of the fire at the hotel.

Lucknow Police registered an FIR and detained the owners and general manager of the Levana Hotel.

“We have arrested hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. The FIR has been registered. A Board of Inquiry consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will investigate the matter,” said Piyush Mordia , Co-Commissioner of Police of Lucknow.

Additionally, fire department officials inspected the hotel on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the administration of Lucknow ordered to seal and demolish the hotel.

“The Levana Hotel in Lucknow is to be demolished. The Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the hotel’s approved map has been given to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)”, said Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Lucknow.

