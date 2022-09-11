News
Taylor Swift discusses the meaning of the red scarf in All Too Well
Taylor Swift remained enigmatic when asked about this red scarf.
Speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 to promote his 10-minute short Very goodthe singer opened up about the headscarf she refers to in the song, which many of her fans have long suspected is her ex, Jake Gyllenhaalwhom she briefly dated in 2010. In the short, Sadie sink wears a red scarf.
“The scarf is a metaphor,” Swift said during a panel at the event, “and we made it red because red is a very important color on this album, which is called Red.”
She continued with a laugh, “And, I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just going to stop, and I’m going to say, thank you for the amazing question, whoever asked it. really took you for a ride.”
The original version of “All Too Well” includes the lyrics, “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s / And you still got it in your drawer, even now.”
thousands take to the streets against inflation and anti-Russian sanctions — RT in French
Like in several European countries, rising prices, particularly of energy, are causing concern in Austria. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Vienna to express their opposition to sanctions targeting Russia.
Contrary to the unanimity displayed at the summits of the European Union in the pursuit of sanctions against Russia, Austrians demonstrated on September 10 in Vienna to demand an end to sanctions and inflation.
“Open Nord Stream”, we could see on one of the posters brandished by the demonstrators, in reference to the gas pipeline project suspended within the framework of the sanctions against Moscow after the launch of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The sanctions taken against Russia are a mortal blow against Europe
“The sanctions taken against Russia are a mortal blow against Europe. We pull in both knees at the same time. Sanctions have no effect, they only destroy Europe,” Hannes Brejcha of the Fairdenken movement, organizer of the rally, told the podium.
Beyond the sanctions, a strong dissatisfaction against inflation was expressed: “This year, the price of wood has doubled compared to last year. And with the cheap excuse, it’s because of the Ukrainian war. But the wood does not come from Ukraine, it comes from Austria”, explained a demonstrator to the Ruptly agency.
The electricity bill is skyrocketing
Extremely dependent on Russian gas, Austria is in a bad position in this period of energy crisis. The government announced on September 7 its intention to cap electricity prices to curb rising energy costs. Around three to four billion euros will be allocated to the measure, which will come into force in December and last until the end of June 2024.
Demonstrations against inflation have already taken place in several EU countries: 70,000 people demonstrated in Prague on September 3 to demand the resignation of the government and, among other issues, to denounce inflation and the too big sacrifices made to Ukraine.
In France, an anti-NATO and anti-sanctions demonstration was organized in Paris on September 3 at the initiative of the Les Patriotes party and gave rise to controversy, with LCI journalists denying its existence before acknowledging their error. In France, the denunciation of the sanctions is highly criticized by editorialists and media commentators who justify the policy of maximum hostility towards Russia.
RT All Fr Trans
Business People: Tom Clark takes St. Paul senior design role at Wold Architects & Engineers
OF NOTE — ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Wold Architects & Engineers announced the hire of Tom Clark as senior design leader in its St. Paul office. Clark previously was an associate vice president at HGA, Minneapolis.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
The Association for Black Economic Power announced a name change for Black-led community credit union Arise Community Credit Union, based in North Minneapolis; the previous name was Village Financial Credit Union.
ECONMIC DEVELOPMENT
Greater MSP, a St. Paul-based regional promotional organization, announced that Morris Goodwin will join as Forge North managing director and enterprise financial adviser. Goodwin previously was chief financial officer of St. Paul-based American Public Media Group. Forge North is a business-funding initiative of Greater MSP.
LAW
Minneapolis-based intellectual property firm Patterson Thuente IP announced the additions of attorneys Jeffer Ali and Daidre Burgess as principals. Ali attended University of Minnesota Law School and has been with the firm since 2005; Burgess previously was a engineer at 3M, Maplewood, and is a graduate of William Mitchell College of Law, now Mitchell Hamline, St. Paul. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Travis R. Panneck has joined as an associate in the Bank & Finance Group, and that attorney Sarah B. Bennett has joined as an officer in the Real Estate, Corporate & Securities, Bank & Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups. … Minneapolis-based intellectual property firm Merchant & Gould announced that Daniel L. Bruzzone joined as a partner in the Electrical Practice Group.
MANUFACTURING
Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnetonka-based maker of capital equipment and 3D printing equipment for industry, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as chief operating officer. Blank previously held the same role at NanoVox / Vadient Optics.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Omcare, a Burnsville-based provider of connectivity technology for health care professionals, announced that Chuck Mooty has joined its board of directors. Mooty is a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee who previously held executive roles at Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services and Jostens Inc. … Miromatrix, an Eden Prairie developer of transplantable regenerative human organs, announced the hire of University of Minnesota professor and liver transplantation expert Dr. Jack Lake as medical director; Lake will concurrently retain his roles at the U. … Humanetics Corp., an Edina-based developer of clinical-stage drugs for cancer and COVID-19 patients, announced the addition of life science industry venture capitalist Jake R. Nunn to its board of directors. … Nonin Medical, a Plymouth-based developer of noninvasive patient monitoring devices for health care professionals, announced John M. Hastings as chief executive officer. Hastings previously served in executive roles at Cardiovascular Systems, Abbott Laboratories (formerly St. Jude Medical) and American Medical Systems. … Pace, a Minneapolis-based provider of laboratory products and services to the environmental and life sciences sectors, announced the appointment of Nisheet Gupta as executive vice president and chief financial officer; Gupta previously held similar roles at Apogee Enterprises, Bloomington.
REAL ESTATE
Colliers Mortgage, Minneapolis, the debt financing arm of Colliers International | U.S., announced that Bob Ryan and Anthony Hebenstreit have joined the firm as senior vice presidents, Production.
RECREATION
Vista Outdoor, an Anoka-based parent company of consumer outdoor recreational brands, announced the addition of independent directors Gerard Gibbons and Bruce Grooms. Gibbons previously was with United Parcel Service; Grooms is a retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and is an executive at defense contractor Delphinus Engineering. Vista Outdoor’s brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Fiber Energy Products and Bell Helmets.
RETAIL
Target Corp., Minneapolis. announced the election of Grace Puma to its board of directors; Puma is retired executive vice president and chief operations officer at PepsiCo.
SPONSORSHIPS
The Minnesota Wild professional hockey team, announced jersey logo partnerships with HealthPartners, Bloomington, TRIA Orthopedics, Bloomington, and Regions Hospital, St. Paul.
TECHNOLOGY
Jamf, a provider of Apple-based software to enterprises, announced it has promoted Ian Goodkind to chief financial officer. Goodkind previously was the company’s chief accounting officer.
Right to abortion: the “morning after pill” is not always an option after a rape
Some leaders of states with strict abortion bans say exceptions for victims of rape or incest are unnecessary because emergency contraceptives can be used instead. But medical professionals and rape survivor advocates say that while emergency contraception is a useful tool, it’s not always foolproof, and having access to these emergency measures in the short time during which they would be effective may not be realistic for someone who has just been assaulted.
Here’s an overview of emergency contraceptives and what some people are saying about them.
WHAT ARE EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTIVES?
Emergency contraceptives are used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or when a contraceptive method has failed.
Two types of medication, sometimes called “morning after pills,” are available: levonorgestrel, known by the popular brand name Plan B; and ulipristal acetate, known under the brand name ella. They should be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex.
The pills prevent ovulation, which is when an egg is released from an ovary, said Dr. Jonah Fleisher, director of the Center for Reproductive Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago. If an egg is not released, it cannot be fertilized.
ARE THEY THE SAME AS ABORTION PILLS?
No. Emergency contraceptives prevent pregnancy. The abortion pill, mifepristone, terminates a pregnancy after a fertilized egg implants in the lining of a woman’s uterus. It is commonly given with the drug misoprostol and can be taken up to 11 weeks after the first day of a woman’s last menstrual period.
DOES EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION WORK?
Not 100% of the time. The effectiveness of the pills improves the sooner they are taken after unprotected sex, the doctors said. The drugs won’t prevent pregnancies if taken before sex, Fleisher said.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Plan B for use up to 72 hours, or three days, after unprotected sex. Ella is approved for a maximum of 120 hours or five days.
Timing is important because sperm can live in a woman’s body for up to five days, so a woman can still get pregnant if ovulation occurs after sex, Dr. Dana Stone said. obstetrician-gynecologist in Oklahoma City. If a woman has ovulated before sex, the pills are unlikely to be effective.
“So that’s where the failure comes in. It’s based on the timing,” Stone said.
A woman’s weight may also play a role, although there is conflicting information on this. Advice from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology indicates that levonorgestrel may be less effective in women with a body mass index greater than 25. The organization indicates that some research suggests that ulipristal acetate also has a less effective in women with a BMI greater than or equal to 30.
However, the FDA found conflicting data and drew no conclusions in a 2016 review of the effectiveness of levonorgestrel in women weighing more than 165 pounds or with a BMI greater than 25. The agency said that further research should be a priority.
Another form of emergency contraception, a copper intrauterine device, is considered the most effective method if inserted into a woman’s uterus within five days of unprotected sex. Its effectiveness does not depend on weight, Fleisher said.
A doctor or nurse must insert a copper IUD, which can stay in place for many years as a regular form of birth control.
Plan B can be purchased over-the-counter by anyone 17 or older, but younger people need a prescription. Ella needs a prescription.
WHAT DID THEY SAY?
Some state officials, such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and South Carolina State Rep. Doug Gilliam, point to emergency contraceptives as a reason abortion bans don’t need exceptions for rape or incest.
During a House debate on August 31, Gilliam said that in the hypothetical case of a 12-year-old girl being raped by her father, the child would have “choices” and would not be “forced” to wear a pregnancy. Among them, he said, she could go to the hospital and get an emergency contraceptive, or go to the store and get one without a prescription.
Pressed by a fellow lawmaker who would take the girl to the store to take the pill, he first replied “The ambulance”, then corrected himself and said: “The hospital when she’s there”.
In a follow-up interview with The Associated Press, the Republican lawmaker said he didn’t mean an ambulance would take a girl to a store, but that if she were to go to the hospital, she would likely see herself. offer emergency contraception. .
“I don’t want anyone to think that I told you that a 12-year-old child who has just been raped… is going to call an ambulance to go to a store,” he said. “I just let them know the options were there, and one of them was emergency medical contraceptives.”
WHAT ABOUT VICTIMS OF RAPE?
Most rape victims don’t report the crime to law enforcement, according to Jude Foster, director of forensic and prevention programs for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Many also may not go for immediate medical attention. Not everyone knows that emergency contraceptives are an option and part of a routine rape exam, or that such an exam is free.
“Why is sexual assault being used as a political football when you talk about access to reproductive care?” said Foster. “Please don’t. It really frustrates me.”
Stone said the belief that a woman can just take plan B if she is raped is wrong.
“We need all kinds of options for women because nothing is unique,” Stone said. “People have transportation issues, they have financial issues. There are always barriers for a certain percentage of women that will prevent them from getting there in the short amount of time they have.”
STATE LAWS
Several states have explicitly allowed emergency contraception in their abortion laws.
Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma all have laws that prohibit abortion at all stages of pregnancy and make no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The laws of Arkansas and Kentucky explicitly say that they do not prohibit contraceptive measures if used before a pregnancy can be determined. Oklahoma’s abortion ban also does not apply to emergency contraception.
Aside from abortion bans, the National Conference of State Legislatures reports that 21 states and the District of Columbia have laws relating to access to emergency contraception, and 16 of them and the District of Columbia requires hospitals or health care facilities to provide information about or administer emergency contraception. women who have been sexually assaulted.
Fleisher said emergency contraception does not replace the need for abortion care, and those matters should be between a doctor and a patient.
“The people who write the laws don’t understand the choices that real people make,” he said.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gophers only undefeated football team in Big Ten West. Yeah, but …
The Gophers are the only undefeated team in the Big Ten West Division through two weeks this season — and the interrupting rebuttal can be heard across the Midwest.
Yeah, but Minnesota has only played cupcakes.
Sure, that’s true. Minnesota’s pair of wins come as at least 36-point favorites. They shut down one of the worst FBS programs in the Sept. 1 season opener (38-0 over New Mexico State) and smoked of a rebuilding FCS program Saturday (62-10 over Western Illinois).
They will be big favorites once again when 0-2 Colorado visits Huntington Bank Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The Buffaloes offense, led by former Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., has averaged 11.5 points per game (126th in the nation) and their defense is giving up 39.5 points (120th) after losses to Texas Christian and Air Force.
But Minnesota can only beat the teams put on the schedule by former athletic directors and head coaches. They put a Power Five program on the schedule, in Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference. Albeit it wasn’t Southern Cal, but a Buffaloes team that has appeared in only six bowls over the past 20 seasons.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has to guard against the “yeah, but” retorts and commentary that games like Saturday are ones they are supposed to win.
“We don’t want to listen to all that,” Fleck said Saturday. “I think that is the challenge to the players — making the internal message way louder than the external. We knew that when you looked at film, we were going to have better players. But that doesn’t mean you’re going to win the game.”
Fleck then brought up a category of upsets, which includes the Gophers’ 14-10 loss to Bowling Green as a 31-point favorite last September.
“We’ve had examples of that in our past,” Fleck said. “I had maybe one or two of those at Western Michigan and one or two of those here; that’s football. That is why you play the game. That is why college football is so amazing.”
Fans in Iowa City, Madison, Wis., and Lincoln, Neb., to name three, likely didn’t think this sport is so awesome come Sunday morning.
The Hawkeyes (1-1) had a dreadful offense in a 10-7 loss to rival Iowa State on Saturday after being just as brutal in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State last week.
The Badgers (1-1) demolished Illinois Sate 38-0 in Week 1 and then got upset as double-digit favorites by Washington State at home, 17-14, on Saturday.
Nebraska (1-2) gave away a Big Ten game with a head-scratching decision by coach Scott Frost to onside kick with a big lead in the third quarter of an eventual 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Week 0. The Cornhuskers pulled away to beat North Dakota 38-17 in Week 1, but fell 45-42 to Georgia Southern at home Saturday.
Northwestern (1-1) backed up their win over the Cornhuskers with a 31-23 loss to Duke on Saturday.
Illinois (2-1) beat Wyoming, let Indiana come back in a 23-20 loss and then beat Virginia 24-3 on Saturday.
Purdue (1-1) lost a difficult opener to Penn State 35-31 at home, then bounced back to steamroll Indiana State 56-0 on Saturday.
Again, all other Big Ten West schools can say they faced much more difficult opponents than the Gophers over the first few weeks of the season. The teams in the East are likely saying this is another example for these divisions to be abolished.
Yeah, but, that’s not something Minnesota can control. What they are trying to do is drown out what is being said outside of the Larson Football Performance Center.
“Whoever wins in December, they did that the best,” Fleck said. “Whatever you want to call it, however you want to skin it.”
And another Fleckism is now at play, too: Comparisons steal your joy.
“We celebrate wins,” he said postgame Saturday. “They are all important.”
Max Verstappen scores fifth consecutive victory by winning the Italian Grand Prix
It was Verstappen’s fifth straight win and his first at the Italian Grand Prix – much to the chagrin of Ferrari fans who packed Monza and were hoping for a Leclerc victory.
The Dutchman now leads the driver standings with 116 points and could mathematically wrap up the title at the next race in Singapore.
Boos rang out around Monza as Sunday’s race ended behind a safety car after Daniel Ricciardo came to a halt on the track with five laps remaining.
It meant Leclerc, who was trailing Verstappen after making an extra pit stop, was unable to challenge his rival in the closing stages.
Throughout the race, however, it became apparent that Verstappen had the top gear after climbing from seventh on the grid.
“It was just to control the gap at the end when the safety car came out,” Verstappen said in his post-race interview. “Unfortunately we didn’t have a restart, but overall we had a really good day again.”
The Red Bull driver had to serve a five-place grid penalty after taking on a new powertrain component, but he quickly made light work of the drivers between himself and pole-sitter Leclerc.
He had moved into second place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell on lap five, then moved into the lead as Leclerc pitted when a virtual safety car was deployed on lap 12.
Verstappen himself swapped tires on lap 26 to restore the lead to Leclerc, who pitted for the second time seven laps later. This gave Verstappen a lead of around 20 seconds, and his victory was finally confirmed when the race ended behind the safety car.
“The start was very good, I had a clean chicane,” added Verstappen. “Then I was able to quickly find my rhythm and move up to second.
“It was really good on the tyres, it was really nice to drive today even though it was quite hot there. A great day for us.”
A solid run for Russell saw him complete the podium behind Leclerc, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, both of whom started from the back of the grid following powertrain penalties, surged through the field to finish fourth and fifth.
Williams’s Nyck de Vries, a late replacement for Alexander Albon who is undergoing treatment for appendicitis, finished ninth on his F1 debut and received the Driver of the Day award.
Visa Caves will recategorize gun purchases at the request of Democrats
Visa gave in to demands from New York Democrats and gun control groups and will recategorize gun purchases in a way that allows them to be reported.
On August 28, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, was urging major credit companies to report gun and ammunition purchases via a new sales categorization.
Giffords posted a tweet that said“Shooters in at least 5 mass shootings stockpiled weapons and ammunition using credit cards and killed 145 people. Visa, Mastercard and American Express have the power to report suspicious purchases and save lives. Call them to action.
On Aug. 30, Breitbart News noted that Democratic lawmakers in New York were urging major credit card companies to create a new gun-specific category code that would effectively flag gun purchases in the state. and throughout the country.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) joined state Assembly leaders to announce ten new gun control bills, including a new minimum age and requirement license for the purchase of a “semi-automatic rifle”.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2022
On Sept. 7, 2022, Breitbart News reported that New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was urging Visa, American Express and Mastercard to take action and “do their part” for gun control.
On September 10, 2022, The Associated Press explained that Visa would recategorize gun purchases and other “gun store sales”.
The AP noted: “[This] a major victory for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious increases in gun sales that could be the prelude to a mass shooting.
Until now, purchases of firearms and ammunition fell into one broad category, such as sporting goods.
But Visa’s move to comply with demands from Democrats and gun control groups means those purchases will have a separate gun-related moniker, making them easier to report.
The NRA commented on Visa’s decision to recategorize gun purchases:
ISO’s decision to create a gun-specific code is nothing more than a capitulation to politicians and anti-gun activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans, a transaction at the time.
It’s not about tracing, prevention or virtuous motivation – it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Contact him at [email protected] You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
