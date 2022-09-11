The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from its beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral.

Mourners are expected to line the streets to watch a hearse carrying his oak coffin travel through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee on the way to Edinburgh.

Here’s a timeline of the 180-mile (290 kilometer) journey through the countryside of north-east and east Scotland, which will take at least six hours:

Balmoral, 10:00 a.m. (09:00 GMT)

The Queen’s coffin has been kept at Balmoral, draped in the Scottish royal standard and a crown, since she died on Thursday aged 96.

After the coffin is carried to the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate, the cortege will head to the nearby town of Ballater, arriving at 10.12am for Aberdeenshire county officials to pay their respects.

The coffin will be accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Kirk, a church she attended while in residence at Balmoral.

Aberdeen, 11:00 a.m.

The coffin will enter Aberdeen, Scotland’s third largest city and a major center of the oil industry, famous for its gray granite buildings.

Following another tribute by local authorities, there will be a public screening at the city’s historic Duthie Park.

Dundee, 2:15 p.m.

The procession will arrive in Dundee on the east coast, Scotland’s fourth largest city. Civic leaders will stand on a raised platform to bid him farewell.

On the way to Edinburgh, it will pass over a road bridge parallel to the iconic Forth Bridge, which allows trains to cross the huge Firth of Forth estuary.

Edinburgh, 4:00 p.m.

The Queen’s coffin is due to arrive at the 500-year-old Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of Arthur’s Seat Hill in Edinburgh, where it will be received by a guard of honour.

People are expected to line the road from the north of the city towards the center. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and party leaders will gather in parliament to watch the coffin pass.

On Monday, the coffin will be carried in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral, where it will rest for 24 hours after a service.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown to London.

