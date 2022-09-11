News
The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
Netflix doesn’t have a huge collection of fantasy movies, but you can find several charming (and eclectic) gems. Many combine fantasy with real-world struggles, including the remarkable Closet Monster. Or dive straight into the realm of high fantasy with The Golden Compass, based on the classic novels by Philip Pullman.
I hope you find an intriguing gem below.
Co-produced by Sam Raimi, this dark fantasy is inscribed with the finest horror credentials. Still aimed at younger viewers, Nightbooks skims through the mystery of a young boy who must find a way to escape from a magical apartment owned by Krysten Ritter’s witch, Natacha. A tomb of pleasure.
The Sea Beast joins Netflix’s collection of stellar family animated adventures. A young girl named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) embarks on the ship of sea monster hunter Captain Crow (Jared Harris), embarking on an exciting journey through uncharted waters. Bringing originality to the high seas and swordsman characters, The Sea Beast is an unmissable chapter of enchanting fantasy.
The Golden Compass (2007)
Fans of Philip Pullman’s classic fantasy novel series are probably best served by HBO’s TV show adaptation. But The Golden Compass, based on the first book, is a solid chapter with generous doses of fantasy escapism. Follow Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards), a young adventurer who embarks on a journey from the esteemed halls of Oxford colleges to the kingdom of the Ice Bears in the frozen north. Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Eva Green complete a rich cast.
Technically a superhero movie, The Old Guard brings a series of impressive action scenes, appearing with each of star Charlize Theron’s shots. Theron plays Andy, leader of a group of immortal mercenaries, including a knight who fought in the Crusades. Age-old warriors embark on a mission of revenge, bringing progressive heroes and cunning combat, even if they can’t dodge all the clichés.
The Water Man will not suit everyone. More dramatic than pure fantasy, this family adventure deals with themes such as grief, loss and friendship. Eleven-year-old Gunner and his family move to a new town, where the bookworm must contend not only with a lack of friends, but also with a tough father and a mother with leukemia. His escape takes him to a fairy tale forest, where his imagination comes to life. An adventurous tale dealing with bigger issues.
This 2015 film delved into the origin of Peter Pan and Captain Hook. It features Garrett Hedlund as Hook and High Jackman as Blackbeard the Pirate.
Settle into a fantasy tale that may or may not be true. Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) visits his dying father, whose thrilling and impossible stories about his life are beginning to gain credibility. This sprawling Tim Burton-directed adventure takes us back to Edward Bloom’s (Ewan McGregor) youth, where we see his stories unfold for ourselves. With witches, a circus and bank robberies, Big Fish is a charming prize catch.
This dark fantasy drama comes from Spanish director JA Bayona, who has since branched out into huge franchise chapters, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the first two episodes of Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series. But perhaps his best work centers on coming-of-age tales; A Monster Calls follows a troubled young boy who encounters a tree that promises to tell him three stories, provided Connor tells him one in return. With roots in darker themes, one of them being death, A Monster Calls is a clever and moving fantasy tale.
Errementari, translated from Basque by The Blacksmith, is a horror fantasy about a deal with the devil. In northern Spain in the 1830s, a blacksmith holds a demon captive, until an orphan girl unwittingly frees him. War, murder, kidnapping, suicide and more await you in the furnace of this hellish horror with surprising whiplash of dark comedy.
It’s not Tim Burton’s best entry, but Dark Shadows offers another opportunity to admire the director’s signature gothic visual style. Based on the soap opera of the same name, the horror-comedy follows a wealthy playboy who recklessly breaks the heart of a witch (Eva Green). She turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, Barnabas (Johnny Depp) emerges, discovering the world of the 70s while nourishing the taste for revenge. While the characters and plot could be fleshed out significantly, Dark Shadows features a stellar cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter. Plus, it gives you Barnabus’ hilarious fish-out-of-water reactions to ’70s pop culture.
Unlocking multiple genres, Closet Monster uses its fantasy elements to open the door to a fresh and moving coming-of-age tale. Scarred by witnessing a homophobic attack, closeted and imaginative teenager Oscar must come to terms with his feelings for Wilder. Be warned, Closet Monster incorporates David Cronenberg’s levels of body horror into his larger picture of internalized homophobia. Capped by the superb performance of Connor Jessup, Closet Monster is an indie gem.
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)
A Christmas cookie filled with holiday spirit. A Boy Called Christmas won’t win any awards for originality, but it certainly delivers what it says on the tin. Young Nikolas embarks on a quest to find the legendary elf village, with his buddy Blitzen in tow. No prizes for predicting the ensuing gift shenanigans.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
The Queen’s coffin procession will take place across Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from its beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral.
Mourners are expected to line the streets to watch a hearse carrying his oak coffin travel through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee on the way to Edinburgh.
Here’s a timeline of the 180-mile (290 kilometer) journey through the countryside of north-east and east Scotland, which will take at least six hours:
Balmoral, 10:00 a.m. (09:00 GMT)
The Queen’s coffin has been kept at Balmoral, draped in the Scottish royal standard and a crown, since she died on Thursday aged 96.
After the coffin is carried to the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate, the cortege will head to the nearby town of Ballater, arriving at 10.12am for Aberdeenshire county officials to pay their respects.
The coffin will be accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Kirk, a church she attended while in residence at Balmoral.
Aberdeen, 11:00 a.m.
The coffin will enter Aberdeen, Scotland’s third largest city and a major center of the oil industry, famous for its gray granite buildings.
Following another tribute by local authorities, there will be a public screening at the city’s historic Duthie Park.
Dundee, 2:15 p.m.
The procession will arrive in Dundee on the east coast, Scotland’s fourth largest city. Civic leaders will stand on a raised platform to bid him farewell.
On the way to Edinburgh, it will pass over a road bridge parallel to the iconic Forth Bridge, which allows trains to cross the huge Firth of Forth estuary.
Edinburgh, 4:00 p.m.
The Queen’s coffin is due to arrive at the 500-year-old Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of Arthur’s Seat Hill in Edinburgh, where it will be received by a guard of honour.
People are expected to line the road from the north of the city towards the center. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and party leaders will gather in parliament to watch the coffin pass.
On Monday, the coffin will be carried in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral, where it will rest for 24 hours after a service.
On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown to London.
Police: Man shot dead in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -Shots were fired at a McDonald’s in a northern suburb of Minneapolis on Saturday night, resulting in a man in hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 1480 85th Avenue North after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.
Police said they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside. The victim was taken to hospital.
Several used shell casings were found in the parking lot.
The incident is under investigation.
The Coming Global Climate Policy Crisis
Let’s go out right now and say it: anyone who still thinks about the climate change is a greater threat than the climate Politics to financial stability deserves to be exiled to a burning peat yurt in the desert.
Remember, the world’s central banks and other regulators are in the midst of a major push to introduce various forms of climate stress testing into their oversight. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, among others, want to know how changes in global temperature from one century to the next could affect TownWhere Barclays‘ Where German Banktoday’s capital and risk weightings. The fashion is to quantify, with absurd false precision, the costs of reinsuring flood or fire risks, or the decline in corporate profits of a hotter dystopian future.
An Indian film crew loses its job to foreigners? Bollywood unions claim violation of visa standards
Cinema employee unions and political party representatives claim that foreigners are hired in large numbers as junior actors, make-up artists, hairdressers, dancers, action directors, stuntmen, costume designers, art directors and technicians in Bollywood.
The Indian film industry, like its counterparts in sectors like IT and telecommunications, is increasingly hiring foreign talent in fields like cinematography, directing, producing, screenwriting and young artists and dancers. The majority of foreigners are licensed from countries like the UK, Russia, and Uzbekistan, to name a few.
Cinema employee unions and political party representatives claim that foreigners are hired in large numbers as junior actors, make-up artists, hairdressers, dancers, action directors, stuntmen, costume designers, art directors and technicians in Bollywood.
It may seem like a win-win situation for the film industry and foreigners, as the industry attracts a variety of talent and foreigners earn a stable income, but unions differ.
“We all know that the Indian film and advertising industries rank first in the world when it comes to the number of films produced per year. Annual revenue is set at $2.7 billion. Indian cinema is made up of various regional language film industries employing a large number of people. However, the Indian film industry is now facing a major problem with the foreign crew replacing their Indian counterparts. Many of these foreigners are working illegally in India in violation of visa standards,” said a union leader.
Why shouldn’t the employment of foreign crews be banned the same way Pakistani actors and technicians are not allowed to work in the Indian film industry, he asked.
Gators fall 26-16 to Kentucky on tough night for QB Anthony Richardson – The Denver Post
A sold-out crowd at the Swamp, a national television audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for a Saturday night callback against Kentucky.
With a top-10 finish in sight on a day filled with upheaval and Heisman hype after just a week, the inactive Florida quarterback fell back to earth and the sudden rise of the No. 12 Gators s collapsed in a 26-16 loss to No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each bore the blame in the Gators’ third loss in five meetings with the Wildcats, losing 31 straight in the series until a decisive win in 2018 at Gainesville.
“You have to take a good look at yourself in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff are going to do.”
Richardson planned to look inside.
The second redshirt student from Gainesville took full responsibility for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terribly.
“I didn’t do anything that could have helped my team.”
Richardson was nervous from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes in the opener, failed to record back-to-back completions in the first half, and went 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier, he had rushed for 274 yards, rushed for 3 touchdowns and hadn’t committed a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
Saturday night’s 2 interceptions led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 left in the third quarter and the Gators behind the wheel.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, another first-round prospect, showed superior poise in his second season as a Wildcats starter in front of a crowd of 88,993.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception under constant pressure from the Gators defense. The Kentucky QB connected with Dane Key for 55 yards as the 6-foot-3 freshman passed cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterbacks rush a week after failing to knock Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good defensively,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, on a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set the Gators up for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense faltered as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball over nearly 18 minutes into the second half.
Florida finished the night 5 of 19 in third/fourth place a week after being 9 of 14.
“We will learn from this experience and we will improve,” Napier said. “We are going back to work. You have to own. As a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better and we can play better. It starts with me.
“We will go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson to UFC 279 main event, swears he’ll return to promotion
LAS VEGAS — When this week started, Nate Diaz’s opponent was dominant rising star Khamzat Chimaev — a little parting gift from the UFC as Diaz heads for the door.
Saturday night, with Tony Ferguson as his opponent after several bizarre and unprecedented days, Diaz will leave the promotion as the winner, thanks to a guillotine choke submission 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the fourth round of the main event of the ‘UFC 279. at T-Mobile Arena. And with that, the tradition of Diaz — one of the most popular and unconventional fighters in MMA history — continues.
“I told them, ‘Give me whoever you want,’” Diaz said in his post-fight interview. “At least I have a worthy OG representative of mixed martial arts.”
Diaz was originally supposed to fight Chimaev, but Chimaev dropped 7.5 pounds on Friday, dropping to 178.5 for a fight at 171 pounds. Diaz naturally chose not to fight an overweight opponent. Diaz called Chimaev a “b—-ass rookie” and said he only trained in wrestling during this camp because Chimaev is a dominant wrestler.
Chimaev’s missing weight caused a chain reaction with the UFC trying to salvage the pay-per-view. For most of Friday, promotion officials, including chief commercial officer Hunter Campbell and UFC president Dana White, worked to edit the first three fights. Ferguson agreed to fight Diaz in a five-round bout.
It was the last fight of Diaz’s UFC contract and he indicated he would not be returning to the promotion at this point. Earlier this week, Diaz’s team announced that Diaz would be launching his own combat sports promotion, Real Fight Inc. Diaz has been in the UFC since 2007 and has been a mixed martial arts professional for 18 years.
“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take control and own another sport like you’re supposed to,” Diaz said, adding that he was talking about boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. . “Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I’m going to take up another profession and become the best at it.”
And after that?
“Just the f— coming back here to get another UFC title,” Diaz said.
Ferguson was scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, who was traded to a fight with Daniel Rodriguez. Chimaev, meanwhile, took on Kevin Holland in the co-main event.
Diaz (21-13) is a cult favorite who shot to stardom with a 2016 submission win over Conor McGregor. The California native is 2-2 in his last four fights, but came close to knocking out Leon Edwards – who is now the UFC welterweight champion – in his last bout in June 2021.
Ferguson (25-8) has lost five in a row, most recently a knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May. The California native is a former interim UFC lightweight champion. Ferguson, 38, won 12 straight fights from 2013 to 2019, tied for the UFC lightweight record streak with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
espn
