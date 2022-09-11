News
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II begins its last journey before the funeral
Queen Elizabeth II began its journey to its final resting place.
On September 11, the coffin of the late monarch was brought from her holiday home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where she died three days ago at the age of 96, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the city of ‘Edinburgh, where he will remain for a day until he continues on to London, where a state funeral will be held next week.
The hearse passed in front of tens of thousands of mourners and was draped with the royal standard and adorned with a wreath of flowers made up of dahlias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather and pine fir of Balmoral, according to Buckingham Palace. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anneand her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, accompanied the procession. Upon arrival at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the two were joined by his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophia, Countess of Wessex.
The coffin must rest in the throne room of the palace. On September 12, the Queen’s eldest son, King Charles IIIand other members of the Royal Family will take part in a procession to carry the hearse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where a service will be held.
News
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without ‘crisis’ like 9/11, slams Biden’s ‘crushing’ speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified that he had ever seen in the country.
In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, new host Shannon Bream asked the South Carolina Republican if it was a “chimera” to think the country could unite again in this way, in light of the current polarized political climate.
“Not at all, Shannon,” Scott said. “The good news is that America always comes together after the crisis. I call it the post-war mentality. Whether it’s 9/11, the most unified period I’ve seen in history American, or whether you look at South Carolina after the shooting of Mother Emanuel.”
The senator recalled how, after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which Dylann Roof killed nine members of the black congregation, blacks, whites and Hispanics all rallied.
ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11, NATIONAL FAITH LEADERS OFFER PRAYERS, COMFORT AND HOPE FOR OUR COUNTRY
“I believe we are the most exceptional people on earth, and we come together after crisis. The question is whether we can have the kind of leadership that unifies us without crisis,” Scott said. “And what we haven’t seen from the Biden administration is that kind of unifying message that people are rallying around.”
Instead, Scott said, the current administration has conversations about taxpayers footing the bill for student loan forgiveness for those earning high salaries, and brags about a 0% increase in inflation. from one month to another while global inflation has been 8.5% for a year.
ICONIC 9/11 PHOTOS AND THE PHOTOGRAPHERS WHO TOOK THEM: HERE ARE THEIR STORIES
“And why would we ask the President of the United States to give a heartbreaking, pointless, polarizing and inflammatory speech?” the senator asked, referring to President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, in which he spoke out strongly against “MAGA Republicans” aligned with former President Donald Trump. “We have done better, we will do better, and that is why elections have consequences.”
Scott, who has been rumored as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, went on to say that leaders need to have “difficult conversations with American voters” that deal “not with red or blue solutions, but with American solutions.”
“If we were to have the tough questions and the tough conversations about the future of America, not the future of Republicans or Democrats,” Scott added, “we would actually earn the respect of the American people and let the voters make the decisions themselves.”
Fox
News
State officials provide update after man arrested for murder of 8-year-old girl in Hayward | DIRECT
FRESNO, Calif. — State Attorney General Bonta provides details on the arrest and capture of Dhante Jackson for the murder of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. The arrest comes after several months of searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. The previous report follows.
A man has been arrested accused of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced earlier this year.
Merced police say Dhante Jackson has been on the run since then. According to the Bay Area News Group, he was eventually found and taken into custody in Newark, Calif., on Saturday afternoon.
“At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Hayward Police Department was notified by the Merced Police Department that the man wanted in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason, Dhante Jackson, has been taken into custody,” the department said. Hayward Police Department in a statement.
The video above is from a previous report and will be updated.
Sophia was found dead in a bathtub in early March after being reported missing in February when the Hayward Police Department contacted Merced Police for her whereabouts.
RELATED: Merced Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Child Found Dead at Home
Sophia lived in Merced but was known to visit Hayward with her mother, officials said.
Sophia’s family said she was living with a relative and attending school in Hayward when her mother picked her up and took her away in October 2021. A report had been filed with the Child Protective Services, but Hayward Police said the allegations were unfounded. at the time.
His mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, was taken into custody at the time in Alameda County before being transferred to Merced County Jail and now faces child abuse charges. children and first degree murder. She pleaded not guilty.
VIDEO: East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old daughter found at Merced home
In documents from the Merced Police Department investigation, obtained by our sister station ABC30 in Fresno, Johnson claimed she had not seen her child for weeks before the murder.
The documents also allege that Sophia was forced to live in a metal shed in the backyard of the house and was sexually abused by Jackson.
The Merced Police Department says Jackson will be taken back to Merced County Jail to face charges.
Merced police said they plan to hold a press conference Sunday morning to discuss the case.
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.
News
Best Advent Calendars 2022 for Kids
This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Christmas brings out a wide range of feelings and excitement in people, especially children. Advent calendars are a great way to add a little extra magic to the holiday season as kids anxiously count the days until Santa arrives.
Advent calendars have come a long way over the years. Now they’re full of all kinds of toys, candies, and fun surprises that make the process of waiting for Christmas a little easier. If they are not yet part of your household tradition, the idea is that from December 1, children (or adults!) open a numbered door each day. Depending on the calendar you choose, you might find chocolate, toys, or even books behind each carefully crafted door.
We’ve compiled a list of the best Advent calendars for kids for 2022. Whether your kids love Legos, fidget toys, science, or something else, there’s an Advent calendar to suit those interests. Some of these popular options are selling out before the holiday season even begins, so be sure to get yours ASAP.
Amazon
This children’s Advent calendar is intended for avid readers. Every day there’s a new paperback to read with vacation-themed adventures and regular stories from your Disney favorites.
KiwiCo
This Advent calendar allows children to build their own mini village. Each day offers a new part of the village to assemble, from a house to an evergreen tree to a reindeer. With 24 surprises, your kids will have lots of game-based learning while having fun.
Amazon
For the kid scientist who loves collecting gems, this National Geographic Advent Calendar is ideal for exploring the wonders of the world through rocks, gems and fossils. From shiny to matte, there’s a special surprise behind 25 doors, including a special rose quartz on day 25 that kids will dig themselves.
Amazon
Who doesn’t love Pokemon? With this long-standing brand, adults and children have grown up on it. To celebrate the holidays, this Pokémon Advent Calendar has 16 figures including popular Pokémon such as Pikachu and Eevee. For children from 4 years old.
Amazon
If you have a Roblox-obsessed child in your household, you’re not alone. This advent calendar has 24 doors that reveal holiday-themed Roblox characters and accessories. Kids can mix and match these accessories to create their own unique character. This calendar also comes with two redeemable codes to unlock exclusive Roblox content as well.
Lego
The Lego Advent Calendar is always popular, but we think this version of Guardians of the Galaxy will be very hot. Ideal for ages 6 and up, this Lego Advent Calendar set includes 24 presents made up of 298 Lego pieces. It’s an absolute surprise for your child to see the seven minifigures included or the Lego friends and accessories. Other popular Lego Advent Calendar themes include Star Wars and Lego Friends, as well as a Harry Potter Advent Calendar.
Amazon
Two trends combine in this cool Advent calendar. Funko Pop figures are popular collectibles and the Wizards of Hogwarts are still going strong. 24 Harry Potter vinyl Pocket Pops (Funko Pop mini figures) are included here, creating the entire menagerie. Kids will love discovering Harry, Hermione, Ron and the other magical characters and creatures.
Amazon
Sensory toys aren’t just for stress – kids are all about these trendy gadgets. Pop-its, squishies, tubes, koosh-y balls, fidget spinners and all kinds of doo-dads are hidden behind the little doors of this fun advent calendar. This Christmas Countdown Calendar is the perfect Christmas gift for kids to count down the days until Christmas Eve and get surprises every day.
Uncommon Goods
This holiday season, toddlers ages 3 and up will love opening up a piece of Grand Station each day until the set is complete. Train tracks, wooden trains, figurines (including Santa) and other holiday-themed pieces are included in this advent calendar. Bonus: The outside of the box folds out to complete a winter scene.
Amazon
Little scientists will love counting to Santa with daily STEM activities. Twenty-four small boxes contain materials (apart from a few common household materials) for projects and experiments. The Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar is recommended for ages 8 and up, but younger kids with an interest in science can participate with a little help. Bonus: Empty boxes come together after Christmas to form a board game.
Amazon
Kids who love imaginative play will love this royal advent calendar. Behind each door is one of 24 Playmobil figures and pieces that combine to create a royal picnic. The detailed toy set will last well beyond the holiday season, making this advent calendar a great value. Playmobil also offers a Back to the Future 3 Advent Calendar and a Bathtime Fun Advent Calendar, among other Advent Calendar holiday offerings. From 4 years old.
Amazon
Mario and Luigi have never been so hot. So this Super Mario Advent Calendar hits the mark this holiday season. Open the small doors and discover 17 video game-themed action figures, plus seven colorful accessories. Kids 3 and up can place each prize around the cardboard stage as they get ready for Christmas.
hearth song
This sturdy wooden advent calendar does not come with toys. You fill the 24 small drawers yourself. It might be a little extra work, but this colorful gingerbread house could be the start of a DIY Advent calendar family tradition. Just add notes, chocolate, tiny toys, ornaments or any other little holiday gems.
Find the perfect gift
AllLess than $10Less than $20Less than $50Less than $100Less than $250
everythingmomsdadsGrand parentsaptitudetravelersteenstweenstechnologyvideo gamegourmandsromanticjewelryresidencekids
107 results
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 1: Last minute moves
UPDATE: 10:43 a.m. Sunday
The early inactives lists are out, and the first name that jumps out is Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens will have to count on Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis … and Lamar Jackson … for their rushing needs.
The big local news is that Green Bay star lineman David Bakhtiari will likely miss today’s game against the Vikings. That could be a big problem for folks counting on good pass protection for Aaron Rodgers.
Two standouts have been cleared to play in the later games. Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin will play tonight against Dallas, though reports indicate he will be on somewhat of a pitch count. Of course, he’ll be playing indoors, which is much preferable to the monsoon rains that have hit the early games in Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville.
Arizona tight end Zach Ertz is also good to go, and he would be a very good streaming option if he’s available in your league to replace the 49ers’ George Kittle.
UPDATE: 11:49 p.m. Saturday
While the sports world today has been watching the Sun Belt Conference begin to take over the college football universe, there already have been a few notable fantasy football announcements for Sunday’s openers.
The big news is the 49ers will almost certainly not have George Kittle in Chicago today, according to ESPN, because of his injured groin. So one team in every league on Earth will have to scramble to fill its tight end slot.
Need a quick streaming option? How about the guy on the other side of Soldier Field, the Bears’ Cole Kmet? Or the Vikings’ Irv Smith, making his return after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. So what if his torn thumb kept him out of the preseason?
The news is better for two notable wideouts. New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Atlanta rookie Drake London are now expected to play after nursing injuries the past couple of weeks. Thomas is worthy as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, while London is probably only worth using as a flex, at least until he proves he can connect with Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.
We’ll be back in the morning, when most of the questionables will be declared game worthy.
UPDATE: 1:41 p.m. Saturday
We’ve said many times that you should start the fantasy season playing your best players. Don’t overthink your roster. That’s not so easy if your star players are playing under the lights.
Sunday night’s Buccaneers-Cowboys game in Jerryworld is one such case. Two of the Bucs’ top three receivers, Chris Godwin (game-time decision) and Russell Gage (questionable), are not a lock to play. And fantasy owners will have to make a decision on their lineup well before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff.
The easy answer is to play it safe and start your other options.
As for Dallas, you can feel safe starting QB Dak Prescott. And the Cowboys were kind enough to rule out WR Michael Gallup early, so you don’t have to sweat out that call.
Two notable out calls so far on Saturday: Arizona WR Rondale Moore and Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The absence of the Colts’ all-pro will be a boost for all Texans, particularly rookie RB Dameon Pierce.
Green Bay WR Allen Lazard is now considered doubtful for the border battle against the VIkings. The most notable questionables include Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins, San Fran tight end George Kittle, Arizona TE Zach Ertz and Atlanta rookie wideout Drake London.
Among top running backs, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Miami’s Chase Edmonds have both been cleared. The former is a must-start; the latter a strong flex option.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:52 a.m. Wednesday
If there’s one thing NFL schedule makers like, it’s creating drama. That’s why they usually open the season with a Thursday night showcase featuring the defending champions and one of their most prominent challengers to the throne.
It’s also why, when they realized the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson would be playing an interconference game in Seattle this season, they placed that in the leadoff slot for the new season of “Monday Night Football.”
The last time these two teams played in a prominent game, it was Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson’s Seahawks routed Peyton Manning and the Broncos for their only NFL championship.
Monday night, it should be another Wilson-led rout against Pete Carroll’s leftovers. Expect a big game from Mr. Ciara and his top two receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Same goes for running back Javonte Williams.
We think the hype about the 2022 Broncos has gotten to be a bit much, with a few pundits handing them the AFC West crown. While we don’t see them making it into the playoffs, we do see their new quarterback regaining some of the luster he lost over the past couple of years in Seattle. And that begins Monday night with a little payback, and stat padding.
There are a couple more big quarterback reunions planned for this weekend, though only one is of particular fantasy interest:
Baker Mayfield (Panthers) — It’s a shame Mayfield won’t be playing his old team in the Cleveland stadium where they filmed all those legendary insurance commercials … (pause for sarcastic effect) … But the Charlotte fans should be delighted by the improved Panthers offense, as RB Christian McCaffrey returns to form and WR D.J. Moore begins what should be a breakout season.
Joe Flacco (Jets) — Zach Wilson made all the preseason headlines for the J-E-T-S, whether it was for getting injured or for dating his mom’s friend. But he’s very likely to sit in Week 1 after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 16. That means ancient Joe Flacco could be lining up against his old team, just 10 short years after leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl. No matter who plays QB, you should steer clear of using any Jets, even rookie RB Breece Hall.
SITTING STARS
As a rule, you should always start your best players in Week 1, without overthinking matchups. That said, you might want to think twice before starting a quarterback with a sore elbow (Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. Buffalo) or one with a depleted offensive line and receiving corps (Cowboys’ Dak Prescott vs. Tampa Bay). … New Orleans’ Michael Thomas is back after two years of injuries, but you might want to leave him on your bench in his first game back vs. Atlanta. …. With Pittsburgh turning to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, we’d probably lay off any Steelers receivers vs. Cincinnati. … And New England will likely wilt in the Miami heat again, so there are no Patriots offensive starters we’d use against a tough Dolphins defense.
MATCHUP GAME
While Green Bay frets about Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ Adam Thielen might actually do the most pass-catching damage against the Packers. … The Loop’s fantasy team is counting on the Indy combination of Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman against the lowly Texans, and you should too. … But that game will also be the coming-out party for this year’s rookie of the year: Houston RB Dameon Pierce. … We like the matchups for two running backs who didn’t impress anyone during the preseason: Washington’s Antonio Gibson vs. Jacksonville and Kansas City’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Arizona. … And we expect big numbers from Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis vs. the Rams and Detroit RB D’Andre Swift against Philadelphia.
INJURY WATCH
There is uncertainty about three prominent running backs: San Francisco’s Elijah Mitchell missed the preseason, and though he’s expected to play Sunday, Jeff Wilson could take a big share of his work … Green Bay’s only returning wide receiver, Allen Lazard, may be out Sunday, which means Aaron Rodgers will be relying on oldsters Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins a lot against the Vikings … Jacksonville’s James Robinson is questionable, which means Travis Etienne will be busy in his NFL debut. … Others listed as questionable include Philly RB Miles Sanders, San Fran WR Deebo Samuel, Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb, Cincy WR Tee Higgins, Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson, Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tampa Bay veteran Chris Godwin, Atlanta rookie WR Drake London, and two prominent tight ends: Las Vegas’ Darren Waller and Arizona’s Zach Ertz.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Baltimore’s hurting at running back with J.K. Dobbins coming back from injury and Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list. So they could be turning to journeyman Mike Davis in Week 1. Since the Ravens’ opponent is the baby-soft New York Jets defense, Davis could be in line for any goal-line opportunities that QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t hog for himself. Baltimore added Kenyan Drake to the backfield last week, but we doubt he’s going to be a huge factor in the opener. Davis’ days in the sun will not likely last, but he could post nice numbers on Sunday.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Bills at Rams (+1½):
Pick: Bills by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Accused of voting illegally, Florida man asks ‘what did I do wrong?’
FORT LAUDERDALE – CBS4 spoke with one of those arrested last month, accused of voting illegally, and he asks, what did he really do wrong?
On the day officers came to arrest 71-year-old Nathaniel Singleton at a family member’s home, he was still at work when he received a call about the officers who had come looking for him. “The police were out there in the yard, guns drawn, come out, we know you’re there,” he told CBS4.
He’s surprised because it’s been 2 years since he voted in the 2020 election, and freedom and civic duty is not something Singleton takes lightly.
“I’m a convicted felon but like I said, it’s something that happened through choices I made, but it’s something, if I was told I couldn’t not vote at that time or any other time, I would never have tried,” he explained.
He showed CBS4 his voter registration card, which is part of the reason he thought he was doing the right thing. The card was issued in 2019.
“It was not my intention to vote illegally because the Department of Corrections told me in the pre-release program that once I served my sentence, my rights would automatically be reinstated.”
Singleton served over 12 years in prison and then 12 years probation for a second-degree murder conviction. All the while, he was eager to make his voice count again.
“People who are a minority in the United States, there’s a lot of starving people and rent so high they can’t afford it, we need someone in power who’s going to help the class average,” he said.
Of all the places he registered, he went to the Supervisor of the Elections Office in Broward. “And I don’t understand, if I was trying to vote illegally, I would never have gone to the Election Supervisor’s office,” Singleton explained.
What he said that no one mentioned was that people who had been convicted of murder or sex offenses needed to appeal to have their vote restored.
He told CBS4 just days before his arrest that he explained this to an FDLE agent, not believing it would lead to a new charge. “I can’t afford a lawyer, and right now I’m semi-homeless.”
So he explained he needs help he wants a private attorney not a public defender because he’s worried that they can work with the state and try to broker a plea deal when he wants to maintain his innocence.
“There are 19 other people who were arrested and they said they all had voter cards.”
Cnn
News
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin takes long road through Scotland
By DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — In a slow, somber and regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside Sunday from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Mourners packed city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites.
The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the U.K. takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Hours before the coffin’s arrival in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, people turned out early to grab a space by police barricades. By afternoon, crowds were 10 people deep in places, eager to be part of the occasion.
“I think she has been an ever-constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under, and she has always been there,” said Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old civil servant from Edinburgh as he awaited the arrival of the coffin.
“I think it is going to take a lot of adjusting that she is not here. It is quite a sudden thing. We knew she was getting frailer, but it will be a good reign for King Charles,” he predicted.
The first village the cortege passed through was Ballater, where residents regard the royal family as neighbors. Hundreds of people watched in silence and some threw flowers in front of the hearse as it passed.
“She meant such a lot to people in this area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guest house manager.
In each Scottish town and village the entourage drove through, they were met with muted scenes of respect. People stood mostly in silence; some clapped politely, others pointed their phone cameras at the passing cars. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the route with an honor guard of dozens of tractors.
Before reaching the Scottish capital, the cortege traveled down what is effectively a royal memory lane — passing through locations laden with House of Windsor history. Those included Dyce, where in 1975 the queen formally opened the U.K.’s first North Sea oil pipeline, and Fife, near St. Andrews University, where her grandson Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.
Sunday’s solemn drive came as the queen’s eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — in the rest of the nations of the United Kingdom: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It came a day after a pomp-filled accession ceremony in England for that king that was steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.
“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said Saturday.
Just before the proclamation was read Sunday in Edinburgh, a protester appeared with a sign condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy.” She was taken away soon afterward by police. Reaction to the protest was mixed. One man shouted, “Let her go! It’s free speech!” while others shouted: “Have some respect!”
Still, there was also some booing in Edinburgh when Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, finished his proclamation with the words “God save the king!”
Ann Hamilton, 48, said she thought it was “absolutely terrible” that people booed the royal family during the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.
“There’s tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect. For them to be here, heckling through things, I think it was terrible. If they were so against it, they shouldn’t have come,” she said.
Still, it was a sign of how some, including Britain’s former colonies, are struggling with the legacy of the monarchy. Earlier, proclamations were read in other parts of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand.
Charles, even as he mourned his late mother, was getting to work at Buckingham Palace, meeting with the secretary-general and other representatives of the Commonwealth. Many in those nations are grappling with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their colonial legacies, which ranged from outright slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after an election in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the late queen.
India, a former British colony, observed a day of state mourning, with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings throughout the country.
Amid the grief enveloping the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance Saturday.
The queen’s coffin was taking a circuitous journey back to the capital. On Monday, it will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where it will remain until Tuesday, when it will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.
In Ballater, the Rev. David Barr said locals consider the royals as “neighbors” and try to treat them as locals when they spend summers in the Scottish Highlands.
“When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside,” he said. “And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great-gran — and aunty — and be normal.”
Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse carrying the queen’s coffin passed through Ballater.
“It was very emotional. It was respectful and showed what they think of the queen,” she said. “She certainly gave service to this country, even up until a few days before her death.”
___
Corder reported from London.
___
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
