The Coming Global Climate Policy Crisis

Tropical storm poses flood threat to California





Southern California faces possible flooding from Tropical Storm Kay 02:05

Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and scattered rain on Saturday as a tropical storm deflected off the Pacific coast and subsided, helping end a scorching heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state power grid.

Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles area on Saturday and may persist in mountainous areas on Sunday. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico this week, it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and weakened further until it mostly disappeared, said John Dumas, a meteorologist with the Oxnard National Weather Service, adding that scattered rain falling in the area is residual moisture from a past storm.

“Is the worst over? Yes,” said Dumas.

In Southern California, cooler temperatures and humidity brought respite to firefighters battling the Massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat pushed temperatures past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many places this week.

The blaze threatened more than 10,000 homes and other structures, but firefighters made progress and said they expected full containment on Monday.

Fire officials have warned, however, that northern California communities are still at risk of heat waves and wildfires and that there is a risk of lightning Sunday in the northern Sierra. In the foothills east of Sacramento, the Mosquito Fire spread at least 51 square miles on Saturday, threatening 3,6,000 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties and blanketing the area in smoke.

“We’re not seeing a corresponding drop in fire activity at this point,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Issac Sanchez said.

The National Weather Service predicted the end of the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area on Saturday. A flood watch remained in effect in mountainous areas previously charred by wildfires until late in the day, and there was potential for coastal flooding due to high surf, Dumas said.

In Southern California, officials in coastal towns posted warning signs and made sandbags available to residents, fearing flooding. Minor flooding was reported in a beach parking lot and on some local roads in arid desert communities around Palm Springs.

Some mountain communities east of San Diego reported several inches of rain early Saturday, while low-lying coastal areas saw less than an inch.

In Huntington Beach, Orange County, it was hot, muggy and drizzly on Saturday as Aaron French, 30, played disc golf with friends. A midday breeze made the game more comfortable after a week of sweltering heat and humidity.

“It’s been a wild, wild week of weather,” French said, while sending a disc whistling through the unusually quiet park. “You just have to accept that time is time and live your life no matter what.”

September has already produced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record in California and some other western states. Nearly 54 million people were subject to heat warnings and advisories across the region this week as temperature records were shattered in many regions.

California’s state capital, Sacramento, hit a record 116 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a 97-year-old record. The state set an energy consumption record on Tuesday as air conditioners hummed amid the heat and authorities nearly instituted blackouts when power grid capacity was at breaking point.

Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.

Firefighters said on Saturday they had so far been unable to surround part of the Mosquito Fire, which burned near the town of Foresthill, which is home to around 1,500 people. David Hance was sleeping on the porch of his mother’s Foresthill mobile home when he awoke to glowing skies early on Wednesday and was told to evacuate.

“It was actually terrifying, because they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s getting closer,’” he said. “It was like a sunset in the middle of the night.”

The blaze covered much of the region in smoke, and California health officials urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors whenever possible. Tour de Tahoe organizers have canceled Sunday’s annual 72-mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe due to thick smoke from the fire – more than 50 miles away. Last year’s ride was canceled due to smoke from another large fire south of Tahoe.

The cause of the Mosquito Fire remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred shortly after Tuesday’s report of the fire.