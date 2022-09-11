News
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate efforts by some countries to reassess their relationship with the British Crown and give impetus to campaigners who have long argued that their nations should not have a foreign leader as head of state.
The British monarch, now King Charles III, is the official head of state of 14 countries outside the UK. They include Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as several Caribbean and Pacific island countries.
wsj
News
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of war in Afghanistan looms
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held in constant rain.
Sunday’s ceremony took place just over a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the United States and its allies launched in response to terrorist attacks.
In ending the war in Afghanistan, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign promise to bring home US troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war ended chaotically in August 2021, when Afghanistan’s US-backed government crumbled in the face of a nationwide Taliban advance that returned the fundamentalist group to power. A bomb attack claimed by an extremist group based in Afghanistan has killed 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have gathered in the hope of escaping before the last American cargo planes take off over the Hindu Kush.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden in his Sunday remarks would acknowledge the impact of the 2001 attacks on the United States and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them. in the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay alert to threat, but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn how to deal with those threats and challenges,” he said. said Kirby.
Biden celebrated the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in a low-key fashion. He issued a statement honoring the 13 U.S. soldiers killed in the Kabul airport bombing and spoke by phone with U.S. veterans helping ongoing efforts to resettle Afghans who have contributed to the war effort.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden’s handling of the end of the war and noted that the country had crumbled under renewed Taliban rule since the US withdrawal.
“Now, a year after last August’s disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden’s decision has become clearer,” McConnell said. “Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by almost a third. Half of its population now suffers from critical levels of food insecurity.”
First Lady Jill Biden will speak at the National Flight 93 Memorial Celebration in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband attended a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know about the Week 1 game before kickoff
Matt Eberflus has been in football long enough that he knows not to pay attention to predictions, particularly those that suggest the Chicago Bears could be in for a rough year in his first season as head coach.
However, he knows his players likely see them, and so he said it’s important for his young team to focus on their fundamentals as they open the season Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
“In today’s age, everybody looks at everything. It’s part of our life now,” Eberflus said. “You understand, you put that in a bucket. It’s an opinion of somebody’s or it isn’t fact.
“We write our own story. I told the guys that all the time, we’re writing our own book. And then we do it one game at a time. And then you can micro it down to each play. … They go Play 1: alignment, assignment, key, technique, execution, production. Did you get it done? Turn the page. Play No. 2, and that’s the cycle of the snap. That’s what we’ve got to do as a football team and as individuals.”
The Bears bring that approach into a game against an experienced 49ers team that reached the NFC championship game last season.
Their quarterback, however, is not deep on experience.
The game will feature a battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks Trey Lance, whom the 49ers drafted No. 3, and Justin Fields, whom the Bears picked No. 11.
It will be Lance’s third career start after making two last season. Fields will be making his 11th start after going 2-8 as a starter last year, but it will be his first under Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
“I just think he’s ready to go,” Eberflus said. “The coaches have done a great job of preparing him to be ready, and he’s excited. … Excited means that you’re focused, you’re prepared and you’re ready to do it.”
Injury report
Bears rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was listed as doubtful to play with a hamstring injury, while rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson was questionable with a knee injury.
The Bears elevated center Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad Saturday, which could indicate he will be the backup if Lucas Patrick is not able to snap because of a cast on his right hand. Sam Mustipher likely will start at center, but Patrick still potentially could play guard. Eberflus was waiting until game day to reveal the starting offensive line configuration.
For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle missed practice all week with a groin injury and was listed as questionable. Guard Daniel Brunskill is out with a hamstring injury.
Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Read more here.
- George McCaskey doesn’t ‘anticipate any change in the structure’ as the Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a ‘football person’ this time?
Important Soldier Field update
The Bears resodded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing the old Kentucky bluegrass.
Eberflus said the change was in the works for some time, though it wasn’t implemented until after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert last week.
“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a fast surface, which I think lends to help us out. … We want a long, fast, athletic football team. So that lends to our advantage.” Read more here.
- Going to a Bears game this season? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
Justin Fields in Year 2
In the quest to establish Justin Fields as their no-doubt franchise quarterback, the Bears have to set him up for success and keep him in the proper mindset.
There’s more to that than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must remain in tune with his preparation responsibilities — for himself and the team. He also must have a strong feel for what his new offensive system asks while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Read more here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (noon, FOX).
- 5 things to watch in the Bears season opener — plus our Week 1 picks
- Can Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on how to make it happen.
- Column: It’s a big season for the 2021 QB class — and Justin Fields and the Bears will match up against 4 of the top 5
- Column: Chicago’s love-hate relationship with Soldier Field begins again with a new Bears season
- 12 key numbers for the Bears in Week 1
- Column: Matt Eberflus’ defense was the NFL’s toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. What will that mean for the Bears this season?
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Why is the team at the bottom of NFL power rankings? How will Justin Fields’ progress be measured?
- What’s the best way to describe GM Ryan Poles’ 1st roster? 5 questions entering Week 1.
- What Alex Leatherwood becomes for the Bears is just another question on an offensive line loaded with them
- Bears are closer to full strength at wide receiver. But will Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. be ready for the opener?
- Ted Phillips, the Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Here’s the latest on the possible stadium move to Arlington Heights.
- Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
- Bears show renderings for enclosed stadium complex in Arlington Heights
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils Soldier Field dome plan, among 3 proposals to keep Bears from departing for Arlington Heights
- What would a potential new Bears stadium be like? Here’s a look at the 7 newest NFL stadiums, from capacity to best amenities.
- A Bears move may leave thousands of fans with worthless Soldier Field seat licenses
- What are the costs if the Bears bail on Chicago for Arlington Heights?
- A Bears move would be a ‘win-win’ to many. But about that traffic and construction …
()
News
2nd Annual Culinary Bazaar Helping Women in Food Careers taking place in Logan Square
CHICAGO (SCS) — A culinary bazaar sells everything you need for your kitchen.
The money raised will benefit the Dames D’Escoffier, which helps women to join a culinary career.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Envision Unlimited near Bloomingdale’s and Spaulding in Logan Square.
Tickets are sold out, but you can still donate online.
Grub5
News
Tom Brady’s Cutest Family Moments Will Delight Every Football Fan
The on-court decision is: Tom Brady and her children are stars!
With the official launch of the NFL season, Sunday Night Football returns to NBC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.
While some may be curious to see Tom return to action after his brief hiatus in August, others are hoping to catch a glimpse of his supporting family in the stands, including his son Benjamin12 years old and his daughter Viviane9 years old, with his wife Gisele Bundchenand son Jack15 years old, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“I have a high school freshman who plays football,” the five-time Super Bowl MVP said on the Sept. 5 episode of Let’s go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. “I have a 12 year old going through his life. I have a 9 year old going through his life.”
Designer BRADY, 45, added: “I have a lot of things that are really important, activities and goals off the pitch that [I’m] try to maximize.”
Entertainment
News
Real World Economics: Rent control going out with a whimper
Observing St. Paul’s latest contortions in implementing a ballyhooed rent-stabilization measure passed in the November 2021 election evokes poet T.S. Eliot: This is the way rent control will end, not with a bang but with a whimper.
The original ballot measure wasn’t ill-intended. Indeed, there are problems. Many renters are among the poorest and most powerless in our society. Some landlords’ practices, especially those that are out-of-town hedge funds, are unconscionable — on rent and many other matters. And even for the most ethical of property managers, rental rates often are the tip of an economy’s whip that gets cracked when general prices rise rapidly. That can place poor households in dire straits that higher income, home-owning cohorts don’t begin to appreciate.
All that said, rent controls nationwide have a long history, not just of ineffectiveness in achieving their desired objectives, but having harsh unintended consequences that actually end up damaging the very people they’re intended to help.
There are reasons why rent controls are a sort of boogeyman example of bad economics in many introductory econ texts. Moreover, the real world examples are clear: Among other things, New York City’s rent control regulations helped drive societal and physical damage to the South Bronx 30 years ago, and now have turned lower Manhattan into essentially a rich gated community.
The conservative/libertarian idea is that markets, when “freed” of any government action, always produce optimal outcomes. The counterweight for many on the left is that any undesirable outcomes of market forces can be neatly fixed by law. Both are delusions that are similarly dangerous.
The problems that got rent control approved in 2021 are real: Many people who needed or wanted to live in St. Paul couldn’t find rental housing they could afford. Rents had been rising faster than incomes for some time. Many tenants facing rent hikes they could not pay were seniors, the disabled or low-skill single parents without vehicles and others for whom moving was problematic. Moreover, these groups were the most vulnerable to abusive rate hikes by bad landlords.
The ”market failure” here was transaction costs. In an intro textbook example of markets for bread and beef, many sellers offer products to many buyers. Any buyer can look at the T-bones before buying. If bad or high-priced, the buyer can just move on to the next stall and purchase there. Switching suppliers has no cost.
It is nearly ditto for college kids renting together. Many of their possessions are back home. Many can move back home in an emergency. If the landlord hikes the rent and they can find something cheaper, an offer of some beer will bring friends and a pickup to help move.
However, a senior or disabled person without family, who has been in an apartment for 15 years with all their earthly possessions, and who lives on an austere Social Security check, has few options. Their physical mobility may be limited, they may not have a car, nor friends or family members, to help move cherished things. A large rent hike is a real crisis. Homelessness is a true peril.
On the other hand, being a landlord isn’t easy either. Many view you with hostility — the occupation inherently invites difficult confrontations. There are substantial transaction costs attached to ousting tenants who don’t pay or who trash your premises or whose behavior scares away other tenants. There are slumps in housing markets, ignored by the general public, during which multiple units remain empty, while mortgages, insurance, property taxes, upkeep and utilities all must be paid.
So what about the specifics of the St. Paul ordinance? It passed narrowly, 53 percent to 47. Details were sketchy. The key one was a 3 percent per 12-month period cap on rent increases, with apparently no exceptions.
There were immediate market reactions. Developers planning to build in St. Paul warned that rent “stabilization” would discourage new construction of rental housing. Several pulled planned projects right after the election, some with much fanfare.
Some property owners reacted by adding “fees” for items like trash pickup, heat and other utilities that had been previously included in the lump-sum rent. Others reacted by rushing to raise rents before the controls took effect. Others now feel compelled to raise rents by the 3 percent limit every year where they normally wouldn’t have raised rents for maybe several years, or at all for existing long-term reliable tenants.
Renters and their advocates see this as an abuse. Owners point to modern pricing structures for natural gas and violent weather fluctuations and say they can’t bear the risk of price spikes alone.
“Since this passed, it’s been really bad for my ward,” St. Paul Council Member Jane Prince was quoted as saying. “I immediately lost 100 affordable units when a developer pulled out.”
Implementation details needed to be hammered out — an extended process that is finishing only now. Most changes the city council is now considering involve backpedaling.
One of the first retreats was exempting new construction, which developers want, first proposed for 15 years and now being finalized as 20. A provision to give this a look-back that would exempt anything built in the last 20 years seems to be in. This would essentially gut an essential part of the whole measure. Landlords could exceed the 3 percent limit by self-certifying that their costs have risen enough to justify higher rents. Very hefty increases are OK with a more comprehensive cost analysis worksheet. This is legally subject to review by city housing officials, but few if any such reviews are conducted. There are no penalties specified for exceeding caps and complaints about excessive hikes usually produce only a letter with “information” sent by the city to the landlord.
If anything, from an economics standpoint, the problem of “imperfect information” in rental housing has increased, as have “transaction costs.” Government could reduce some of this, for example, by hiring people to carefully review rent-hike worksheets and audit self-certifications. It could help landlords by reducing the complexity of evictions for cause.
But the underlying problem is that real estate prices generally, but especially for housing, have been rising sharply — faster than the general price level. There are people in $800,000 houses in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland or St. Anthony Park neighborhoods who voted for the ballot measure — but would scream if the price they could get on selling their house could only be higher than what they paid 20 years ago by a compounded 3 percent a year. Property managers who bought an apartment building 20 years ago see no reason why the law should treat them, and their property values, any differently.
Rental housing markets involve intractable problems. Many European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland have far more households renting, often for very long terms, than we do. Housing there is not considered the make-or-break “investment” everyone is assumed to need. But those are very different economic and political cultures.
News
9/11 terrorist attack: Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, and more
When Jill Biden realized terrorists had attacked America on September 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she was concerned about.
Biden recalled being ‘scared to death’ that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was in one of four hijacked planes that flew to New York’s World Trade Center , the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.
After learning that her sister was safe at home in Pennsylvania, “I went straight to Bonny’s,” Biden told The Associated Press on Saturday as she and her sister reminisced about that day.
On Sunday, Jill Biden, now first lady, will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks by delivering a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania – accompanied by Jacobs.
All 40 passengers and crew aboard this United Airlines flight fought back against their hijackers, thwarting a feared attack on the US Capitol in Washington.
“I called Bonny to see where she was because I was scared to death…I didn’t know where she was, if she was flying, not flying, where she was,” Jill Biden recalled. “And then I found out she was home.”
Biden had gone to teach her class at Delaware Technical Community College, then went straight to her sister’s house after the school closed.
Joe Biden, then a US senator, was on an Amtrak train bound for Washington when his wife joined him. They were on the phone when she cried out, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God” after a plane slammed into the second tower of the World Trade Center.
Jacobs said she returned home around 2 a.m. on September 11 after a late flight. She slept a little, got up to help her children, then at 11 and 7 to go to school, turned off her phone and went back to bed.
“So when I woke up around noon, it was a beautiful day,” she said. “I had my coffee. I sat outside. I literally said out loud, ‘I’m not doing anything today, this day is beautiful.’”
She saw the phone ring when she entered. Jill had left a message asking if she had watched television. She turned it on and watched replays of the World Trade Center attack.
“I started shaking,” Jacobs said, adding that she went upstairs to get dressed and “put my clothes inside out” and spent the rest of the day watching TV.
“And then the first person that came to the house was Jill,” she said. “I hadn’t called her to come, but she just showed up, and she was there for me, as usual.”
Jacobs said she usually flies on the 9/11 anniversary to pay tribute to her fallen United Airlines colleagues and to entertain herself “because it’s so upsetting.” But she wanted to be with the first lady of Shanksville to offer the same kind of support that her big sister gave her.
“It’s such a special time to be with her,” Jacobs said. “She was there for me when it happened and she’s still there for me. She’s my rock. Everyone should have a rock in their life, and she’s mine.”
“And it’s so special to share it with her as a flight attendant and to have her there, you know, to support us,” Jacobs said.
In addition to laying a wreath at the memorial and delivering a speech, the first lady joined members of the Flight Attendants Association-CWA to honor the crew members of Flight 93.
In her prepared remarks for Sunday, Jill Biden says that after the shock of 9/11 “settled in grief” and spoke with her husband and children, her thoughts turned to her sister, who continues to work as a flight attendant with United Airlines.
“It’s a job she’s loved for many years and I knew that the weight of this drama would be heavier for her,” says the first lady. “When I got to her house, I realized I was right. She hadn’t just lost colleagues. She had lost friends.”
She adds: “But I know that as we learned more about this dark day, she was also proud of what happened here, proud that it was the other flight attendants and the passengers of the United Flight 93 who fought back, who helped stop the plane from taking countless lives in our nation’s capital.”
Joe Biden, now president, was to commemorate the day at the Pentagon. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were to be at the New York Memorial.
September 11, then senator. Biden arrived in Washington to see smoke in the sky following the Pentagon crash. He wanted to go to the Senate floor, but the Capitol and the surrounding complex of offices and official buildings, including the Supreme Court, had been evacuated.
He was turned away by Capitol police, who said there was a risk the building was a target.
Jill Biden said dozens of lives were saved — including possibly her husband’s — thanks to the actions of everyone aboard United Airlines Flight 93.
“That plane was headed for the United States Capitol and so I think it’s important that every year we go to Shanksville and remember those who fought: the flight attendants, the captains, the pilots , everyone who fought to save those lives,” the first lady said in the interview.
She said her message on Sunday would be: “We will never forget. We will never forget.”
“There were so many things swirling around that day because I was worried about Joe’s safety, but I just couldn’t imagine my sister being on one of those flights,” the first said. lady.
“I don’t know what word I want to use. I was so worried and I don’t even think it’s strong enough,” she added.
Jacobs chimed in to say 9/11 was “surreal”.
Jill Biden added, “It was all so surreal, but I was just, you know, really praying that she wasn’t on one of those flights.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of war in Afghanistan looms
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know about the Week 1 game before kickoff
2nd Annual Culinary Bazaar Helping Women in Food Careers taking place in Logan Square
Tom Brady’s Cutest Family Moments Will Delight Every Football Fan
Real World Economics: Rent control going out with a whimper
9/11 terrorist attack: Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, and more
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1
The school shooter’s house ruled by chaos
New Milford woman and national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed