The school shooter’s house ruled by chaos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chaos reigned in the home where Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz grew up, testimony in his ongoing trial has shown.
He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive and widowed mother, Lynda. By the time Cruz reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They smashed televisions and gouged out furniture, witnesses said.
Zachary might have been two years younger, but he was bigger and stronger and relentlessly went after his brother – a social worker recalled Zachary climbing up a counter and stepping into Nikolas cereal during that he ate.
Lynda Cruz called sheriff’s deputies at the family’s 4,500 square foot (420 square meter) home at least two dozen times between 2012 and 2016 to attend to one or the other or both sons. Most of the calls were to fight, destroy her property, disrespect her, or run away.
“Nikolas was very easily triggered and I think Zachary enjoyed pushing Nikolas’ buttons,” said Frederick Kravitz, one of Cruz’s child psychologists. In turn, “they were very good at pushing (their mother’s) buttons”.
Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the murder of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018. His trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole. The trial resumes Monday after a week-long hiatus.
Lead prosecutor Mike Satz’s case was simple. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle used by Cruz. Teachers and students testified that they watched others die. He showed graphic autopsy and crime scene photos and led the jurors into the still bloodstained and bullet-riddled classroom terrorized by Cruz. Parents and spouses have made tearful and angry statements about their loss.
In an attempt to counter this, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill and her team have made Cruz’s story the centerpiece of their case, hoping that at least one juror will vote for life. A verdict of death must be unanimous.
The defense wants to show that from Cruz’s birth to an alcoholic, crack-smoking Fort Lauderdale prostitute, he never got the help he needed, even as he grew increasingly out of control.
And nowhere was that more evident than in the home Roger and Lynda Cruz built in Parkland, an upscale suburb of Fort Lauderdale. They adopted Nikolas at birth in 1998 and, in 2000, Zachary, who had a different biological father.
Lynda Cruz, who turned 50 shortly after adopting Nikolas, was a stay-at-home mom. Roger Cruz, then 61, had a successful marketing business.
Lynda Cruz “had wanted a child, always wanted a child. So once she had Nikolas, she felt like her family was complete,” her friend Trish Davaney-Westerlind said. “She was a sweet little baby. She would get her all those sailor outfits. She was just the happiest I’ve ever seen.
But in preschool, Cruz showed extreme behavior. Neighbors and teachers testified that he hit and bit other children and did not socialize. He was anxious, fell while running and could not use utensils. Nikolas started seeing psychiatrists and psychologists when he was 3 years old and didn’t fully talk or potty train until he was 4 years old.
At 5 years old, when Cruz enters kindergarten, he sees his father suffer a fatal heart attack in the family lair. This left Lynda Cruz alone in her mid-50s with two sons who would have challenged a much younger couple.
Out of a job, she became paranoid about spending, keeping her air conditioner thermostats in the 80s (25 to 30 degrees Celsius) and unplugging unused appliances. A friend said his monthly electric bill was $80, a fraction of what the owner of a large South Florida home typically pays.
She padlocked the fridge so her sons couldn’t eat without permission and kept it so poorly stocked that neighbors gave her groceries.
Friends have given conflicting testimony as to whether Lynda Cruz was truly strapped for money or had wealth she didn’t want to spend.
Either way, she had expenses that other parents didn’t. Cruz’s mental health treatments were not fully covered by insurance. He enjoyed online video games, which were often violent, but hated losing – which led him to destroy televisions and damage walls. She sometimes locked her video game lawyer in her car as punishment – and Cruz at least once broke a window to get it back.
“She was a little scared of him,” neighbor Paul Gold said.
Despite Cruz’s tantrums, Lynda Cruz told teachers and counselors that he was sweet and loving, a mama’s boy. Friends testified that it wasn’t entirely a facade — Cruz and his mother had a strong, often affectionate attachment, and she favored him over her brother.
Still, Zachary remained popular in the neighborhood while Cruz was the outcast — and not just with the kids.
Steven Schusler testified that shortly after moving nearby, his landlord called the Cruz boys and pointed to Nikolas, then about 10.
“He’s the weird one, isn’t he Nicky?” Schusler recalled the woman saying. Cruz “curled up” and “looked like a snail when you put salt in it”.
But Cruz’s behavior was often strange and sometimes violent. When he was 9 years old, a parent called the police after hitting his child on the head with a rock. When his dog died after eating a poisonous toad, he went on a killing spree against amphibians. In middle school, his outbursts disrupted classes, and he covered his homework with racial slurs, swastikas, obscenities, and stick figures having sex or shooting each other.
Lynda Cruz became so overwhelmed in Cruz’s early teens that a social services agency was assigned to help her. That’s what brought Case Manager Tiffany Forrest home. She said that Lynda Cruz complained that Nikolas didn’t bathe, so Forrest tried to explain to her the importance of hygiene. Cruz got up, got out and jumped fully dressed into the swimming pool. He then descended.
“I took a shower,” he told Forrest.
In the coming weeks, Cruz’s attorneys are expected to present testimony about his transfer to a school for students with emotional and behavioral problems, his move to Stoneman Douglas, and calling his brother to the stand. Zachary now lives in Virginia with two benefactors.
Their mother died less than four months before the shooting.
AP writer Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this report.
New Milford woman and national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – A New Milford woman and a national gun rights group have filed a lawsuit against several top Connecticut officials, including the governor, chief state attorney and district attorney. the State Judicial District of Litchfield.
Court records show this woman claims her constitutional rights are being violated due to the state’s strict gun laws.
The federal lawsuit mentions a New Milford woman who has guns and magazines.
He also says she fears getting in trouble with the law since her articles are illegal in Connecticut.
Tonight, state officials say this woman was recruited by extremists.
The National Foundation for Gun Rights said it has filed five lawsuits across the country in an effort to end bans on magazines and assault weapons.
Connecticut is one of their targets.
“Assault weapons are illegal in Connecticut, high-capacity magazines are illegal in Connecticut, and ghost weapons are illegal here in Connecticut,” Attorney General William Tong said.
Now this gun rights group, and Patricia from New Milford, want to change that.
According to a lawsuit filed against senior state officials, Patricia admits she owns semi-automatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, all kept near her home.
Patricia claims her Second Amendment right is being violated and fears criminal prosecution because she plans to keep all of her guns.
“I know that in the last few days I have seen solicitations from extremist groups looking for plaintiffs, looking for people in Connecticut to file a lawsuit. So it’s something that someone out of state is fabricating. Tong said.
Attorney General William Tong believes Patricia was recruited by the gun rights group.
He says it’s all part of a plan to attack tough gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law this summer.
Attorney General Tong says CT laws are constitutional.
“I personally find it sick that someone from far away in Connecticut is trying to come here and try to change our laws when they have no idea what it meant for Connecticut to lose 26 people there. almost 10 years, children and teachers,” Tong said.
In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont said, “Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines was passed as part of a bipartisan effort to prevent unnecessary tragedy and is overwhelmingly supported by people. who live here.
Channel 3 contacted Patricia and her legal team, but did not receive an official response.
According to court records, state officials must file their response within 21 days.
The Morning Routine of a Millennial Entrepreneur and Cancer Survivor
For Liya Shuster-Bier, her 30th birthday was a trying year.
In January of the same year, she was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After six rounds of chemotherapy, she found out in October that he had returned. The following year, she underwent both radiation therapy and a stem cell transplant, an aggressive treatment that left her unable to engage in simple activities like walking and reading.
Now 34, Shuster-Bier is in three years of remission. Although she hopes to be rid of cancer for good, one thing that those days of recovery left her with was a changed attitude towards life. A lifelong workaholic in finance, she realized that “we literally spend the vast majority of our waking hours and the vast majority of our time at work,” she says. “Why?”
“Can we do less of that and still get the thing done?” she said she thought.
In 2019, shortly after going into remission, Shuster-Bier founded Alula, a marketplace for products to help cancer patients manage treatment symptoms like nausea and headaches. Although the life of an entrepreneur is traditionally hectic and uninterrupted, Shuster-Bier has remained true to the attitude she developed after her treatment. For her, life is first and foremost “everyday food”.
Here’s how the entrepreneur structures his morning routine for success.
She wakes up ‘every time the sun wakes my body’
Shuster-Bier wakes up naturally every morning, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., depending on the season. “Honestly, I wake up every time the sun wakes up my body,” she says.
Shuster-Bier had long used an alarm but found she had trouble sleeping during the pandemic. “I was waking up. I was constantly tired,” she says. A sleep coach finally suggested she try waking up without it.
The transition was scary, says Shuster-Bier. But she’s adopted several tactics that help, like going to bed early, around 10 p.m., every night. And she discovered that she was much more awake during the day.
“I try to walk 50% of my daily step count in the morning”
Shuster-Bier then steps out to take his dog for a long walk. Its objectives are twofold.
First, “it supports your circadian rhythm to get you up in the sun as soon as you wake up,” she says. Studies published in the National Library of Medicine support this theory, and the practice helps her wake up naturally each morning.
And second, it ensures that she is exercising and moving through her day. “I try to walk 50% of my daily step count in the morning,” she says.
“Some research suggests that rhythm can help center people and calm them down,” New York-based life planner and relationship expert Chanel Dokun previously told CNBC Make It. “So when you’re walking and you get some rhythm and some fresh air, it has a really good effect.”
“I try to call a friend every morning”
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele fans who hope to finally see her sing and dance in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to arm themselves with patience.
The ‘Glee’ actor tested positive for COVID-19 – missing Saturday morning and evening – and is now due to quarantine, and is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, September 20. It only started on Tuesday.
The bittersweet comedy tells the story of Fanny Brice, a Jewish girl from 1920s New York who transitioned from burlesque to Broadway stages despite criticism that she was unconventionally beautiful.
“Funny Girl” is a musical that celebrates the eccentric, the crazy and the misfit, with gems written by Jule Styne like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People”. Barbra Streisand has performed it on stage and in film.
Julie Benko, who was slated to play Fanny on Thursdays in the revival, will play the role now until Michele returns. Michele took over from Beanie Feldstein and said the role was a lifetime goal.
“We are so grateful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our stand-ins, stunt doubles, swingers and everyone working on the production for their outstanding commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience. terrific in every performance,” the show said in a statement.
Beginning in July, vaccine requirements for Broadway theatergoers were lifted and moviegoers were given the option to wear a mask at all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City.
One production, “The Kite Runner”, has been pushed back, asking audiences on Wednesday matinees and Friday evenings to mask up.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has lifted her state’s mandatory mask rules in schools and the subway. Face coverings are simply encouraged on buses and trains.
Mark Kennedy is at
Why will Broncos, Russell Wilson walk through brick walls for coach Nathaniel Hackett? “He’s so fearless.”
Her dance classes, no shock, were usually packed. If Nathaniel Hackett can rock 40 sweaty strangers in sync with Justin Timberlake, then surelyyou plead with David Schrag, surely he can beat the Chiefs.
“The one thing about him is he’s so fearless,” Schrag, one of Hackett’s old pals and a UC Davis alum, told me ahead of the season opener. of the Broncos on Monday in Seattle.
“He was never afraid to be clumsy and to be funny. But also, he learned very quickly too.
Every week, every time a young Hackett put on that little helmet and started stretching on that little platform, it was like someone had popped a champagne cork inside the center of activities and recreation of the Aggies.
Schrag came to visit one of the hip-hop dance classes that Hackett taught on campus 20 years ago. He found between 30 and 40 people huddled in one corner of the room, their hips swaying to the rhythm of the way the rows of wheat rippled in the morning breeze, clinging to Nathaniel’s every word.
We are ready ?
Let’s do this!
“His classes were huge, and here was this great football player teaching dance classes to dozens and dozens of students,” Schrag recalled with a laugh. “And I think that was mainly because – he’s a good dancer, absolutely – it was just his personality. He was just very charming. He owned the room. People loved being with him. »
Love this energy!
Work it!
“He’ll always be this super-excited 14-year-old,” Schrag, a Northern California elementary school administrator by day and occasional dance instructor by night, said of the Broncos’ first-year coach.
“It’s like, ‘Hey, guys, what are you doing?’ Just always positive and upbeat and outgoing.
“He seduces people very quickly. He has a very, very strong natural presence and charm. Obviously, he used that in his coaching life.
Schrag hit Nathaniel’s eye socket when he became roommates with Hackett’s older brother David. He sometimes visited the Hackett family in Kansas City when their father, Paul, was an assistant for the Chiefs and when Nathaniel was the classic little brother. The three sometimes huddled together to watch the latest music videos from their favorite hip-hop and R&B groups, then went out and tried to mimic their dance routines.
“We thought we were cool,” laughed Schrag. “Much cooler than usual.”
You can’t pretend to be cool. Whether it’s a dance class or an NFL locker room, audiences can spot fake cool a mile away.
“I mean, you look at what we’re doing, and we’re choreographing 11 guys throughout each piece,” Hackett explained to me after practice late last week. “And there’s a bit more reaction in everything you do (in football).
“But a perfectly executed play feels like a dance – from the pace of the quarterback going back into the pocket, to the hitch, to being able to time it perfectly with the route of a wide receiver and that delivery of the ball .
“I mean, I remember my dad was always talking about Joe Montana, saying he was one of the best dancers in the world, just being able to be back there and all the time (that it took) .”
Bogus, the new Broncos coach is not.
“He tried to make a (move) in practice,” Courtland Sutton recalled with a smile. “It didn’t go very well.
“He said he could do it, though. I mean, if you’re teaching hip-hop, you have to be able to do something.
Schrag can’t promise Broncos Country a playoff spot right off the bat. Or a division title in the den of the Vipers that doubles as the AFC West.
But he will say this: for this guy, they will go through six brick walls trying.
If Hackett can command the UCHealth academy like he commanded that tangle of those dancing fools in Davis, the Broncos’ glasses will never feel half full. It doesn’t matter how much blood, sweat or tears are shed along the way.
“Especially with dancing, if you’re scared to go out and own it, you’re already (sunk),” Schrag said, laughing again. “He had the moves. It is definitely legit.
Once the curtain goes up on Monday night, we’re all about to find out how much. On this stage, the first step is always the bravest.
United States marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Americans are remembrance of september 11 with moments of silence, readings of names of victims, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Relatives of the victims and dignitaries will gather Sunday at the scene where the hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001 – the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The celebrations follow a milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan launched by the United States in response to the attacks.
But while this 9/11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point of reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked a worldwide American ‘war on terror’ and reconfigured national security policy.
It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.
Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.
He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” said Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.
President Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are due to attend the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figure speaks at the Ground Zero ceremony. Rather, it focuses on relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.
State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: what to expect
After the Queen’s death, her oak coffin – draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and a wreath of flowers – sat in the ballroom at Balmoral, where estate staff were lucky enough to give her a final return. tribute. On Sunday morning, six of his game wardens carried the coffin to a waiting hearse.
At 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), the coffin of the beloved monarch began its journey to the nation’s capital. However, he will not go there directly. It will first make a six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s official residence in Scotland. The journey by road usually takes about three hours, however, it will be driven slowly to allow people to witness the hearse along the route and lower their heads as they pass.
An honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet the hearse arriving in Edinburgh with a royal salute before it is transferred to the throne room by a group of military pallbearers.
Meanwhile, back in London, the King will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General before welcoming High Commissioners from the realms of which he is now Head of State in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.
At 2:35 p.m. (9:35 a.m. ET), the Queen’s coffin will proceed to St. Giles Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family, as well as ‘a congregation made up of ‘all sectors of Scottish society’, according to a senior palace official. Afterwards, the coffin will lie there for 24 hours for the Scottish public to view, in a tradition known as lying in state.
After the service, the King will return to Holyrood where he will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by a meeting with the Speaker of the Scottish Parliament. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, will later travel to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.
That evening, at 7:20 p.m. (2:20 p.m. ET), the King and members of the Royal Family will stand their own guard – or vigil – of the Queen’s coffin.
On Tuesday, the King and Camilla will take a trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The couple will visit Hillsborough Castle and see an exhibition about the Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland. The King will then meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland as well as other party leaders, and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Back in Scotland, the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, will prepare to accompany her mother’s body on her return to London. At 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET), the coffin will travel 8.2 miles (13.2 kilometers) by hearse to Edinburgh Airport, where it will depart for RAF Northolt.
A state hearse will bring the monarch’s remains to Buckingham Palace, where the king, queen consort, and other members of the Windsor clan will await the coffin’s arrival around 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET). The Dean of Chapels Royal will lead prayers and a group of pallbearers found by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will place the coffin on trestles in the center of the Bow Room to rest overnight.
On Wednesday, an extraordinary silent procession will take the coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie in state until the morning of the funeral.
For this trip, the casket will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers. The processional route will leave at 2:22 p.m. (9:22 a.m. ET) along the Mall, through Horse Guards Parade, past Downing Street towards Westminster.
In what is likely to be a poignant moment, members of the royal family will walk behind their beloved matriarch. They will be attended by senior staff from the Royal Households as well as close staff and members of the Household Division. As crowds watch the procession – which will last around 40 minutes – Big Ben will be blown and fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Hyde Park with careful gunfire echoing throughout the capital.
The Queen’s coffin will be placed on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall and guarded 24 hours a day by officers from the Household Division, the King’s Bodyguards or the Royal Company of Archers .
Upon his arrival at Westminster Hall, a short service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, after which the hall will be open to the public to pay his respects.
Members of the public will be able to parade past the Queen’s coffin on her first full day in state at Westminster Hall on Thursday.
Brass plaques in the 11th century hall mark where Edward VII was buried in 1910, George V in 1936, George VI in 1952 and Queen Mary a year later. The 900-year-old hall is also where Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.
On Friday, the in-state lying will continue for a second full day. Large numbers of people are expected to line up in central London for the chance to visit the coffin and be part of this historic moment. Details of how the public can participate are due to be released by the government in the coming days.
Separately, King Charles and Camilla will travel to Wales on Friday, wrapping up their tour of the four nations that make up the UK.
Public access to the lie in the state continues through the weekend.
Sunday marks the last full day the Queen’s body will be on display in Westminster Hall.
On the morning of Monday September 19 – declared a bank holiday across the UK – the Queen’s lie will come to an end. The coffin will then proceed in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, details of which are likely to come in the following days.
Westminster Abbey, founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, is one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. The historic church has been the setting for every coronation since 1066, and is where Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. But there has been no monarch’s funeral since that of George II in 1760 .
Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to be invited to the British capital to join members of the Royal Family in celebrating the Queen’s life and her unwavering service to the nation and the Commonwealth. While a guest list has yet to be announced, US President Joe Biden plans to attend the funeral.
Other familiar faces on the TV service will be some of the 15 Prime Ministers to have served during the Queen’s reign.
At its conclusion, the coffin will proceed in procession to Wellington Arch, before making its final journey from London to Windsor.
After the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in 2021, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, located below the Chapel, where many members of the Royal Family were laid to rest. However, he is expected to be moved to lie with the Queen in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located elsewhere in St George’s Chapel.
CNN’s Anna Brand and Henrik Pettersson contributed to this report.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
