Tinyfest at the Alameda County Fairgrounds: Tiny Homes Offering a Possible Solution to Homelessness and Climate Change

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — They may be small in size, but these houses offer some pretty big solutions.

As issues like homelessness and climate change continue to plague the Bay Area, one group says it may have an answer.

“People are learning that this is a viable option. It’s accessible housing,” Renee McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin is the CEO of Tiny Fest – an event happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds that showcases the benefits of living in a tiny house.

The trend is a relatively new phenomenon that has gained popularity in recent years.

Not least because of the role it can play in alleviating California’s housing crisis.

VIDEO: A glimpse into life in Northern California’s first and only (legal) small home community

“Lack of affordable housing is just an epidemic here. How do we fix it?” said Nick Mosley.

Mosley runs a business that helps build tiny houses.

He works with individuals, businesses and local governments – creating homes for everyone from homeless people to people who simply want to downsize their lifestyle.

“We haven’t seen any decline in buying, in interest, since we started. It just seems like it’s just continuing to grow and grow,” Mosley said.

But proponents of tiny houses say they are not only a solution to problems such as unaffordable housing and getting people off the streets, they are also a way to help protect the environment.

Sam Ausden has been living in his small, self-made house for five years.

WATCH: What it’s like in Oakland’s newest (and most colorful) small family village for homeless youth

Everything from his bed to his family photos to his kitchen utensils all fit comfortably in his portable house on wheels.

Ausden says that in addition to the liberation her minimalist lifestyle provides, it also gives her a means to act for a climate in crisis.

“Just this week in California you have heat waves, power outages, wildfires, wildfire smoke. It’s all due to climate change,” he said.

Ausden is currently working on an extension to her home and encourages others to consider the benefits small spaces have to offer.

An option which, he says, is becoming more and more affordable for everyone.

“The technology is maturing. The price of solar panels has come down dramatically over the last ten years. Battery technology has improved. And there’s some really cool stuff coming online now that allows people to people to experience a new reality in their lives,” says Ausden.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live