United States marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

United States Marks 21St Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
Americans are remembrance of september 11 with moments of silence, readings of names of victims, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

Relatives of the victims and dignitaries will gather Sunday at the scene where the hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001 – the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The celebrations follow a milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan launched by the United States in response to the attacks.

But while this 9/11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point of reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked a worldwide American ‘war on terror’ and reconfigured national security policy.

It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.

More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.

Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.

He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” said Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.

President Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are due to attend the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figure speaks at the Ground Zero ceremony. Rather, it focuses on relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.

Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.

State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: what to expect

6 mins ago

September 11, 2022

State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth Ii: What To Expect
Dubbed ‘Operation London Bridge’, the arrangements for Britain’s longest-serving monarch were carefully prepared over years by the many agencies involved, with the Queen herself signing off on every detail before her death. However, the details were kept under wraps until the incumbent ruler, King Charles III, gave it his final stamp of approval.

After the Queen’s death, her oak coffin – draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and a wreath of flowers – sat in the ballroom at Balmoral, where estate staff were lucky enough to give her a final return. tribute. On Sunday morning, six of his game wardens carried the coffin to a waiting hearse.

At 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), the coffin of the beloved monarch began its journey to the nation’s capital. However, he will not go there directly. It will first make a six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s official residence in Scotland. The journey by road usually takes about three hours, however, it will be driven slowly to allow people to witness the hearse along the route and lower their heads as they pass.

An honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet the hearse arriving in Edinburgh with a royal salute before it is transferred to the throne room by a group of military pallbearers.

Meanwhile, back in London, the King will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General before welcoming High Commissioners from the realms of which he is now Head of State in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday morning, the King will start the day with a trip to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences. He and his wife Camilla then fly to Edinburgh, where they arrive at 12:45 p.m. (7:45 a.m. ET), where they will head directly to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

At 2:35 p.m. (9:35 a.m. ET), the Queen’s coffin will proceed to St. Giles Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family, as well as ‘a congregation made up of ‘all sectors of Scottish society’, according to a senior palace official. Afterwards, the coffin will lie there for 24 hours for the Scottish public to view, in a tradition known as lying in state.

After the service, the King will return to Holyrood where he will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by a meeting with the Speaker of the Scottish Parliament. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, will later travel to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

That evening, at 7:20 p.m. (2:20 p.m. ET), the King and members of the Royal Family will stand their own guard – or vigil – of the Queen’s coffin.

Then-Prince Charles And His Brother Edward, Left, Watch Beside Their Grandmother's Coffin As The Queen Mother Lies In State At Westminster Hall In 2002.

On Tuesday, the King and Camilla will take a trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The couple will visit Hillsborough Castle and see an exhibition about the Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland. The King will then meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland as well as other party leaders, and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Back in Scotland, the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, will prepare to accompany her mother’s body on her return to London. At 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET), the coffin will travel 8.2 miles (13.2 kilometers) by hearse to Edinburgh Airport, where it will depart for RAF Northolt.

A state hearse will bring the monarch’s remains to Buckingham Palace, where the king, queen consort, and other members of the Windsor clan will await the coffin’s arrival around 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET). The Dean of Chapels Royal will lead prayers and a group of pallbearers found by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will place the coffin on trestles in the center of the Bow Room to rest overnight.

On Wednesday, an extraordinary silent procession will take the coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie in state until the morning of the funeral.

For this trip, the casket will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers. The processional route will leave at 2:22 p.m. (9:22 a.m. ET) along the Mall, through Horse Guards Parade, past Downing Street towards Westminster.

In what is likely to be a poignant moment, members of the royal family will walk behind their beloved matriarch. They will be attended by senior staff from the Royal Households as well as close staff and members of the Household Division. As crowds watch the procession – which will last around 40 minutes – Big Ben will be blown and fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Hyde Park with careful gunfire echoing throughout the capital.

The Queen’s coffin will be placed on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall and guarded 24 hours a day by officers from the Household Division, the King’s Bodyguards or the Royal Company of Archers .

Upon his arrival at Westminster Hall, a short service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, after which the hall will be open to the public to pay his respects.

The funeral procession of the Queen's father, King George VI at Marble Arch in London on February 16, 1952.
The Funeral Procession Of The Queen's Father, King George Vi At Marble Arch In London On February 16, 1952.

Members of the public will be able to parade past the Queen’s coffin on her first full day in state at Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Brass plaques in the 11th century hall mark where Edward VII was buried in 1910, George V in 1936, George VI in 1952 and Queen Mary a year later. The 900-year-old hall is also where Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.

On Friday, the in-state lying will continue for a second full day. Large numbers of people are expected to line up in central London for the chance to visit the coffin and be part of this historic moment. Details of how the public can participate are due to be released by the government in the coming days.

Separately, King Charles and Camilla will travel to Wales on Friday, wrapping up their tour of the four nations that make up the UK.

Public access to the lie in the state continues through the weekend.

Sunday marks the last full day the Queen’s body will be on display in Westminster Hall.

On the morning of Monday September 19 – declared a bank holiday across the UK – the Queen’s lie will come to an end. The coffin will then proceed in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, details of which are likely to come in the following days.

Westminster Abbey, founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, is one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. The historic church has been the setting for every coronation since 1066, and is where Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. But there has been no monarch’s funeral since that of George II in 1760 .

Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to be invited to the British capital to join members of the Royal Family in celebrating the Queen’s life and her unwavering service to the nation and the Commonwealth. While a guest list has yet to be announced, US President Joe Biden plans to attend the funeral.

Other familiar faces on the TV service will be some of the 15 Prime Ministers to have served during the Queen’s reign.

At its conclusion, the coffin will proceed in procession to Wellington Arch, before making its final journey from London to Windsor.

The George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel, Windsor, where the Queen's father and mother were interned. A coffin containing the ashes of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, is also in the vault.
The George Vi Memorial Chapel At St George's Chapel, Windsor, Where The Queen's Father And Mother Were Interned. A Coffin Containing The Ashes Of The Queen's Sister, Princess Margaret, Is Also In The Vault.
His destination is the now familiar St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is where Prince Philip’s memorial service has been held, as well as more jubilant occasions like the nuptials of the Queen’s grandchildren.

After the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in 2021, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, located below the Chapel, where many members of the Royal Family were laid to rest. However, he is expected to be moved to lie with the Queen in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located elsewhere in St George’s Chapel.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, subscribe to CNN’s Royal News bulletin.

CNN’s Anna Brand and Henrik Pettersson contributed to this report.

Senate wrestles with electoral reform legislation as time is running out for action

12 mins ago

September 11, 2022

Senate Wrestles With Electoral Reform Legislation As Time Is Running Out For Action
WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing attempts to steal an election and another attack on the Capitol is pending, and as time is running out on the current Democratic-controlled Congress, it remains unclear when a vote will will take place, or what the proposals will be. ultimately look like.

“It’s something we would like to do. And we’re going to try to figure out the best way to do that,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told reporters this week.

Urgent action is needed because Democrats – and some Republicans – fear that a possible GOP-controlled House, fearful of incurring the wrath of former President Donald Trump, will ignore the issue next year. But in the Senate, there is growing expectation that a vote will be cast in the lame duck session between the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the Jan. 3 meeting of the new Congress.

“Hopefully there will be a vote soon,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the bipartisan group that crafted the bills.

The momentum is there, and it has generated optimism. As with most lawsuits in Congress today, the key question is how far Republicans are willing to go, as their support is needed to secure 60 votes to defeat a guaranteed filibuster.

“Anything we can do to make sure there’s less confusion, less controversy associated with our election processes would be helpful,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a close ally of the minority leader. to Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who praised the effort. “I have great faith in Sen. [Susan] Collins and the process they went through, and I’m supportive, but I haven’t read it yet,” Cornyn said.

One of the reasons for the delay is the schedule. Congress is racing to avoid a government shutdown before September 30, when the current fiscal year ends. This is when leaders of both parties expect to adjourn so MPs can go home and campaign in their constituencies. And Schumer also guaranteed a vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage, which could waste more time and cause contentious debate.

The second reason is that the proposals are not ready for prime time. Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a hearing and indicated she wants changes, which are still being negotiated. His committee is likely to mark bills before a full Senate vote. And any proposal would need House support to become law, but the Jan. 6 select committee has yet to conclude its investigation and come up with its own legislative recommendations.

This leaves the duck session lame. The Senate task force, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va., split the bills in two because one was considered more likely to get the Republican support needed to pass.

What’s in the bills and do they have the votes?

Voter Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act would clarify 1887 law to limit vice president’s role in counting votes, raise threshold for objection to certain voters, strengthen certification laws elections for the legitimate winner and promote an orderly presidential transition. He recently landed his 10th GOP sponsor in the person of Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, giving him enough support to overcome a filibuster if the Democrats unite.

“I’m happy to take a look at it, but I haven’t looked at their specific legislation,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a Trump ally who is locked in a tough race to his re-election. in an interview. “I support the review of this law and its correction.”

The second bill is the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act, which would establish new rules to protect electronic records and toughen penalties for intimidating election workers or officials. There is some pessimism that he won’t get the 60 votes needed to smash a filibuster, as some Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, endorsed the first bill but not the second.

Johnson said he strongly opposes the second bill.

“I’m generally not in favor of the federal government getting involved in elections that should be run by the states,” Johnson said, arguing that it’s better for “individual states to be responsible for their elections.”

But some members of the bipartisan task force, including Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., hope both bills can get the 60 votes needed to pass, even if it’s a different set of Republicans who get eventually every bill across the finish line.

“It may be different coalitions, so it’s not necessarily the same vote count and the same number … but there may be some overlap,” Tillis told NBC News.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., agreed with Tillis, though he said Congress should prioritize the voter count law.

“I think we have support for both bills, but the voter count law is by far the priority at this point. It’s a complete package. The other is important, but there are issues that could arise,” Cardin said in an interview.

“It’s going to take cooperation, and I think we’re looking for an opportunity to do that before the election, but I would say more likely a lame duck, but I’m optimistic we’ll get there.”

Many Republicans are expected to oppose the package, fearing it will alienate Trump supporters who may see it as a swipe at the former president.

Even after fleeing rioters on Jan. 6, Trump’s Senate allies said they weren’t overly concerned about future elections and saw no need to change the country’s archaic laws.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, RN.D., argued that Congress has finally certified President Joe Biden’s election victory – albeit after a deadly attack on the Capitol that delayed proceedings for hours.

“Well, I’m not really sure the states need federal intervention now,” Cramer said. “God gave us the Ten Commandments and the founders gave us the Constitution. We have tried to improve it with hundreds, thousands and millions of bills and we haven’t done much to improve it.

“I think the constitutional traditions have been damn good, including in the last presidential election — they worked the way they were supposed to,” Cramer added. “And so I hate tinkering with the Constitution too much.”

Hop on the favorite in this one

18 mins ago

September 11, 2022

The Betmgm Logo
There are eight home underdogs in the NFL on Sunday. One of those underdogs is the Detroit Lions, who had four points at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s no doubt that a handful of home dogs will make money in Week 1, although I don’t think the Lions will be one of them. The darlings of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” money poured into Detroit from casual punters who watched the show. And while head coach Dan Campbell will swing the players up and down for great television, it may not lead to many more wins.

The Lions have more talent this season, but my problem with them is on the defensive side of the ball. Even with the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, there are still too many holes in defense, especially the back seven. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have a big game as both a rusher and passer and I don’t see Detroit’s offense holding up for four quarters.

Both of those teams played last season in Detroit, and Philadelphia blasted the Lions, 44-6. In that game, the Eagles rushed for 236 yards and 5.1 ypc. Expect the same on Sunday.

I’m putting that line closer to the Eagles -6, so there’s some value in backing Philadelphia as a modest road favorite. The Lions have been talked about this summer, but they just don’t mix well with the Eagles. Lay the dots in this one.

The game: Eagles -4.

The threatened Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia closes its doors

24 mins ago

September 11, 2022

The Threatened Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant In Zaporizhzhia Closes Its Doors
By PA Sep 11, 2022, 6:09 PM STI (Update)

200 Days of Russian-Ukrainian War: While the Zaporizhzhia reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, a power outage could knock out safety-critical cooling systems reactors. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.

The last operating reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe, was shut down on Sunday to reduce the threat of a radioactive disaster amid continued fighting.

The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid.

RADIATION THREAT

Fighting near the plant has fueled fears of a disaster like Chernobyl in 1986, where a reactor exploded and spewed deadly radiation, contaminating a large area in the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

The plant, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine and Russia have swapped responsibility for the bombardment around the plant, which did not damage its six reactors or the storage of spent nuclear fuel, but repeatedly struck power lines and some auxiliary equipment.

While Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, an interruption in the power supply could knock out cooling systems critical to the reactors’ safety. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.

After the facility was cut off from transmission lines on September 5 following a fire caused by bombing, a single reactor remained operational to power cooling systems and other crucial equipment in so-called islanded mode.

RISKY “ISLAND MODE”

Operation in “island mode” feeds the removal of waste heat from reactor cores and spent fuel pools.

Experts say it is very unreliable. They point out that if the diesel generators fail, a core meltdown could occur within hours.

If the reactor is already shut down, the risk depends on the time elapsed since the shutdown. The less time has elapsed, the more cooling is needed.

Although the pool containing spent fuel from Zaphorizhzha is located inside the plant’s containment area, a severe reactor accident would likely affect the pool as well.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said restoring one of the power lines connecting the plant to the country’s power grid enabled engineers to shut down its last working reactor.

Energoatom said the move was necessary to avoid a situation where the plant would have to rely exclusively on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The head of the company told The Associated press Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, confirmed to the AP on Sunday that its last reactor was shut down after power was restored. external.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for a safe zone around the plant to avert disaster, but fighting continued.

First post: Sep 11, 2022, 6:08 PM STI

Why Barr is breaking with Trump — and the GOP — over the Mar-a-Lago search

31 mins ago

September 11, 2022

Why Barr Is Breaking With Trump — And The Gop — Over The Mar-A-Lago Search
Former Attorney General William Barr has become one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump could be in grave legal danger over his handling of sensitive documents, underscoring the growing rift between the former president and his old staunch ally.

Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News in recent weeks, weighing in on the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and the ensuing court battles over what the Justice Department (DOJ ) can do with what he found.

This isn’t the first time Barr, a frequent target of criticism from Democrats as attorney general, has broken with Trump. He is also not the first former member of the Trump cabinet to criticize the former president.

But he has recently stood out for his willingness to undermine not only Trump’s own defense, but also the favored narrative of Trump allies and large swaths of the Republican Party.

“Bill Barr was a real law and order guy and strongly protected national security interests and the interests of the Department of Justice,” said Alan Morrison, a law professor at George Washington University. .

“And I think he’s always considered himself to be on that side: tough on people who violate criminal laws, and I think his remarks here are along the lines of that. He’s trying to protect the department of Justice, which he led not once but twice,” Morrison said.

Barr actually just did, offering the Justice Department’s defenses and the legitimacy of its investigation of Trump in a series of Fox News appearances over the past two weeks.

Earlier in the month, the former attorney general pushed back against various defenses Trump and his team offered in response to the FBI raid, telling Fox News he was skeptical that Trump had declassified anything he had brought to Mar-a-Lago as the former president had done. claims.

“Let me say that I think the pilot on this from the start was full of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. People say that [raid] was unprecedented – well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club, okay,” Barr said.

Barr also criticized Trump’s push for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. The former attorney general called the legal strategy a “red flag” since federal authorities had likely already sifted through most of the documents seized.

Barr this week urged the Justice Department to appeal Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master, calling the decision “deeply flawed in several respects.”

During an appearance on Fox on Thursday, Barr said he believed the Justice Department was “closer” to the point where it could indict someone in the case, potentially including Trump.

The comments were notable coming from a man who Democrats and some legal experts have criticized throughout his last term as attorney general, accusing him of viewing himself as the president’s lawyer rather than the country’s.

“I think it’s partly a repudiation of Trump, but it’s a lot more wearing his law and order hat than a repudiation of Trump,” Morrison said.

Barr’s appearances on Fox News undermining Trump are the latest example of what has grown steadily between the two men.

A former Trump administration official said there was no love lost between Trump and Barr, and the relationship had steadily deteriorated since the 2020 election, when Trump was upset that his attorney general publicly stated that he had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Barr was a key witness for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with recordings of his closed-door depositions featuring prominently in the panel’s public hearings.

Barr told the panel that he thought Trump’s claims about voter fraud were “bullshit”, “absurdity” and “idiot”. A hearing showed video of Barr saying he feared Trump had become “detached from reality” as he raised the false premise that voting machines were designed to rig the election.

Trump, who often mocked his former attorney general as a “RINO” or a “Republican in name only,” used the same insult in response to Barr’s comment on Fox in which he said authorities probably had good evidence to continue his search for Trump. residence.

“Bill Barr had ‘no courage’ and got ‘no glory,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. “He was a weak and pathetic RINO [Republican in name only]who was so afraid of being impeached that he became a captive of the radical left democrats.

While the vast majority of conservatives lined up behind Trump in offering shifting defenses to the former president and criticizing the Justice Department as politicized, a few conservatives and former Trump officials joined Barr in publicly acknowledging the seriousness of the affair.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is seen as laying the groundwork for a 2024 bid, said in New Hampshire late last month he was “deeply troubled” by the research, but added that the public should “let the facts unfold” and condemned. attacks against law enforcement.

Ty Cobb, who served as Trump’s White House counsel during the Russia investigation, told CBS News on Friday that he believed Trump was in “serious legal waters,” not just because of the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents, but because of efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 elections in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Like Barr, Cobb told the outlet he thinks the possibility of Trump being indicted is “very high.”

For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.

Mascot issue still sparks debate at Cambridge School Board meetings | Local

37 mins ago

September 11, 2022

Mascot Issue Still Sparks Debate At Cambridge School Board Meetings | Local
EVAN LAWRENCE Special for The Post-Star

CAMBRIDGE — Two members of the Cambridge School Board argued Thursday night during a presentation at last month’s meeting by Andre Billeaudeaux, executive director of the Native American Guardian’s Association.

At the August board meeting, Billeaudeaux posed as a social scientist and cited a study purporting to show that students at a Virginia school were harmed by efforts to remove the Native American mascot from school, compared to students at a similar school where there were no such efforts. Billeaudeaux said his “mentor” in championing the Indigenous-themed mascots was renowned social psychologist Phil Zimbardo, professor emeritus at Stanford University.

School board member Neil Gifford said his review of Billeaudeaux’s credentials did not support Billeaudeaux’s claims. He found no indication online that Billeaudeaux held advanced degrees, and Billeaudeaux had contributed to only one peer-reviewed paper, in 2004. When contacted, Gifford said, Zimbardo said denied being Billeaudeaux’s mentor and accused Billeaudeaux of “deliberately weaponizing psychology” to defend Native-themed mascots.

Billeaudeaux claims 2% Aboriginal ancestry but is not a registered member of any recognized tribe. He was accompanied in August by two members of the Navajo Nation, who said they like the native mascots. Gifford contacted the National Congress of American Indians, which has opposed Native-themed mascots since 1968. In its response, the NCAI said it was the only group that officially represents all 573 recognized tribes. by the federal government and that the NAGA had no authority to represent Native Americans.

Gifford said he tried to read the study cited by Billeaudeaux, but the link on the NAGA website was broken and he couldn’t find it elsewhere.

“Presenting false credibility hurts our decision-making process,” Gifford said.

School board member Dillon Honyoust, who supports the Cambridge Indian’s retention, said it was ‘unfair’ to criticize Billeaudeaux when he was not present to defend himself. The study cited by Billeaudeaux has been used in two court cases to resist efforts to remove Indigenous mascots, Honyoust said.

NAGA members were in the area collecting oral histories and came to the board meeting to “share their opinions,” Honyoust said. “It’s unacceptable to stop people speaking because what they’re saying doesn’t align with your views,” he told Gifford.

Gifford said he defends everyone’s right to speak up but is opposed to the introduction of questionable information. The board has passed a resolution that would allow it to appeal the decision that the school should discontinue the Indian, but has yet to act on it, Gifford said.

“New information is always influencing us,” Gifford said.

Gifford’s comments about Billeaudeaux’s background were supported by resident Rachel Costello, who spoke during the public comment period. Costello also contacted Zimbardo. Zimbardo said it was “not acceptable to use mascots that make fun of racial and ethnic groups” and that there is no research showing that students are harmed by replacing these mascots.

“He totally misrepresents my position,” Zimbardo said.

Although Billeaudeaux was one of his undergraduate students, Zimbardo denied being his current mentor.

“I literally have no memory of him,” Zimbardo said.

Council chairman Shay Price said the council’s legal team submitted a review of the council’s legal options to retain the mascot earlier today. He would send it to the other board members on Friday.

  • Drama Club members Carol Boehlke and Adeline Record asked the board to wait a year before bringing the drama club back to Hubbard Hall, where it has met for several years. Students said they preferred Hubbard Hall’s theatrical spaces and appreciated the help they received from Hubbard Hall staff. Earlier in the meeting, the board approved extending his contract with Hubbard Hall for the 2022-23 school year.
  • School superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the school’s construction committee is considering upgrading or replacing the school’s auditorium as one of several capital projects on the wish list. from school. In its draft report, the committee said a new auditorium would cost $9 million to $10 million, all of which would go to district taxpayers. There was also the question of where a new auditorium would go on the school campus. The improvement of the existing auditorium could, however, benefit from state aid. Other priorities are creating rooms for vocational technical education, agriculture and shop classes, revamping classrooms and improving facilities for arts programs, Silvernell said. The replacement of sports fields with artificial turf was also mentioned. The building committee wants to hold a referendum on $8 million to $10 million capital projects in March to keep public building assistance in the district, Silvernell said. “Eight to 10 million won’t cover all of these things,” so the committee will have to choose which projects to present first and hold back the others for five to 10 years, he said.
  • The board created a position of director of student services/associate primary director for the 2022-23 school year and appointed Darlene King as interim. King, an experienced educator, will receive a daily salary of $550. Silvernell said that since the school year had already started, he did not want classroom teachers to compete for the position and King was available.

