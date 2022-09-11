News
Veteran archaeologist BB Lal dies aged 101, PM pays tribute
New Delhi:
Veteran archaeologist and Padma Vibhushan Prize winner BB Lal died on Saturday at the age of 101. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes, saying he will be remembered as a great intellectual who “deepened our connection to our rich past”.
Mr Lal was Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from 1968 to 1972. He is said to have found temple-like pillars during excavations at the Ayodhya site in the mid-1970s, where the temple of Ram is currently under construction.
Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to him and tweeted: “Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our link to our rich past Saddened by his passing Mon His thoughts are with his family and friends Om Shanti.
Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connection to our rich past. Saddened by his passing. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/eA3MlNI27Q
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2022
Professor BB Lal, as he was affectionately known, was one of ASI’s youngest Managing Directors and left an extraordinary legacy.
ASI’s former Additional Director General, BR Mani was among several ASI scholars and senior officials who attended Prime Minister Lal’s funeral at Lodhi Crematorium here.
“He was a great character and a seasoned archaeologist. He was my teacher and mentored four generations. I met with his family members to express my condolences. His son told me he died on Saturday around 8:40 a.m. at his home in Hauz Khas,” Mr Mani told PTI.
Asked about the excavations at Ayodhya carried out by Mr Lal, he said: “The site was near Babri Masjid. It took place in the mid-1970s, but no reports have been made about it.”
Officials said he had been one of ASI’s youngest chief executives.
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid tribute to the famous archaeologist and tweeted that the country “has lost one of the most brilliant minds”.
He said Mr. Lal had contributed significantly to India’s excavations and archaeological efforts and had trained archaeologists for more than four decades.
A senior official said: “At ASI, we are all saddened by his departure. He has mentored over four generations of scholars and produced outstanding work in the discipline. ASI in a tweet said: “Padma Vibhushan Prof BB Lal’s contribution to archeology is immeasurable. A dean in his field, he devoted his entire 101 year life to the subject. He may be gone but his work continues and will continue to teach and influence generations to come.Our tribute to the great soul.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 1: Buccaneers’ Sunday night opener creates lineup dilemmas
UPDATE: 1:41 p.m. Saturday
We’ve said many times that you should start the fantasy season playing your best players. Don’t overthink your roster. That’s not so easy if you’re star players are playing under the lights.
Sunday night’s Buccaneers-Cowboys game in Jerryworld is one such case. Two of the Bucs’ top three receivers, Chris Godwin (game-time decision) and Russell Gage (questionable), are not a lock to play. And fantasy owners will have to make a decision on their lineup well before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff.
The easy answer is to play it safe and start your other options.
As for Dallas, you can feel safe starting QB Dak Prescott. And the Cowboys were kind enough to rule out WR Michael Gallup early, so you don’t have to sweat out that call.
Two notable out calls so far on Saturday: Arizona WR Rondale Moore and Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The absence of the Colts’ all-pro will be a boost for all Texans, particularly rookie RB Dameon Pierce.
Green Bay WR Allen Lazard is now considered doubtful for the border battle against the VIkings. The most notable questionables include Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins, San Fran tight end George Kittle, Arizona TE Zach Ertz and Atlanta rookie wideout Drake London.
Among top running backs, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Miami’s Chase Edmonds have both been cleared. The former is a must-start; the latter a strong flex option.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:52 a.m. Wednesday
If there’s one thing NFL schedule makers like, it’s creating drama. That’s why they usually open the season with a Thursday night showcase featuring the defending champions and one of their most prominent challengers to the throne.
It’s also why, when they realized the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson would be playing an interconference game in Seattle this season, they placed that in the leadoff slot for the new season of “Monday Night Football.”
The last time these two teams played in a prominent game, it was Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson’s Seahawks routed Peyton Manning and the Broncos for their only NFL championship.
Monday night, it should be another Wilson-led rout against Pete Carroll’s leftovers. Expect a big game from Mr. Ciara and his top two receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Same goes for running back Javonte Williams.
We think the hype about the 2022 Broncos has gotten to be a bit much, with a few pundits handing them the AFC West crown. While we don’t see them making it into the playoffs, we do see their new quarterback regaining some of the luster he lost over the past couple of years in Seattle. And that begins Monday night with a little payback, and stat padding.
There are a couple more big quarterback reunions planned for this weekend, though only one is of particular fantasy interest:
Baker Mayfield (Panthers) — It’s a shame Mayfield won’t be playing his old team in the Cleveland stadium where they filmed all those legendary insurance commercials … (pause for sarcastic effect) … But the Charlotte fans should be delighted by the improved Panthers offense, as RB Christian McCaffrey returns to form and WR D.J. Moore begins what should be a breakout season.
Joe Flacco (Jets) — Zach Wilson made all the preseason headlines for the J-E-T-S, whether it was for getting injured or for dating his mom’s friend. But he’s very likely to sit in Week 1 after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 16. That means ancient Joe Flacco could be lining up against his old team, just 10 short years after leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl. No matter who plays QB, you should steer clear of using any Jets, even rookie RB Breece Hall.
SITTING STARS
As a rule, you should always start your best players in Week 1, without overthinking matchups. That said, you might want to think twice before starting a quarterback with a sore elbow (Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. Buffalo) or one with a depleted offensive line and receiving corps (Cowboys’ Dak Prescott vs. Tampa Bay). … New Orleans’ Michael Thomas is back after two years of injuries, but you might want to leave him on your bench in his first game back vs. Atlanta. …. With Pittsburgh turning to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, we’d probably lay off any Steelers receivers vs. Cincinnati. … And New England will likely wilt in the Miami heat again, so there are no Patriots offensive starters we’d use against a tough Dolphins defense.
MATCHUP GAME
While Green Bay frets about Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ Adam Thielen might actually do the most pass-catching damage against the Packers. … The Loop’s fantasy team is counting on the Indy combination of Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman against the lowly Texans, and you should too. … But that game will also be the coming-out party for this year’s rookie of the year: Houston RB Dameon Pierce. … We like the matchups for two running backs who didn’t impress anyone during the preseason: Washington’s Antonio Gibson vs. Jacksonville and Kansas City’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Arizona. … And we expect big numbers from Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis vs. the Rams and Detroit RB D’Andre Swift against Philadelphia.
INJURY WATCH
There is uncertainty about three prominent running backs: San Francisco’s Elijah Mitchell missed the preseason, and though he’s expected to play Sunday, Jeff Wilson could take a big share of his work … Green Bay’s only returning wide receiver, Allen Lazard, may be out Sunday, which means Aaron Rodgers will be relying on oldsters Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins a lot against the Vikings … Jacksonville’s James Robinson is questionable, which means Travis Etienne will be busy in his NFL debut. … Others listed as questionable include Philly RB Miles Sanders, San Fran WR Deebo Samuel, Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb, Cincy WR Tee Higgins, Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson, Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tampa Bay veteran Chris Godwin, Atlanta rookie WR Drake London, and two prominent tight ends: Las Vegas’ Darren Waller and Arizona’s Zach Ertz.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Baltimore’s hurting at running back with J.K. Dobbins coming back from injury and Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list. So they could be turning to journeyman Mike Davis in Week 1. Since the Ravens’ opponent is the baby-soft New York Jets defense, Davis could be in line for any goal-line opportunities that QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t hog for himself. Baltimore added Kenyan Drake to the backfield last week, but we doubt he’s going to be a huge factor in the opener. Davis’ days in the sun will not likely last, but he could post nice numbers on Sunday.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Bills at Rams (+1½):
Pick: Bills by 3
BREAKING NEWS
Democratic candidate Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores and her supporters ‘stole’ the Texas special election
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who is running for re-election to Congress in the midterm elections, said at an event attended by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, a June special election in Texas was robbed by Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and her supporters.
Gonzalez’s remarks came during a “vote blue” event at the Shotz bar in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday.
“Our democracy is at stake,” Gonzalez said. “There are millions and millions of dollars from outside our region and outside our state coming in here to try to steal our elections and take away your value and take away the process that we rely on, to know the elections. And we don’t have the resources to compete with those outside resources. We can’t compete with the Koch brothers, we can’t compete with the big oil companies, the big tobacco companies and the NRA. They can outspend us, but they can’t overspend us.
Taking aim at Flores, her Republican rival in the race to represent Texas’ 34th congressional district, Gonzalez said the newly elected GOP representative who beat her Democratic opponent in a special election to represent the redrawn district, “didn’t is presented to Congress and voted against keeping our communities safe.”
MAYRA FLORES RIPS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ‘POLITIZE’ BORDER CRISIS: ‘NOTHING SURPRISES ME ANYMORE’
“They stole this last election,” Gonzalez said. “They spent $3 million of our $250,000, they campaigned for two years and they only won by less than one percent. So the way to turn it around is to get out there and vote .”
Schiff, who serves on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 protests on Capitol Hill, also spoke to Gonzalez supporters at the event and made remarks in support of his candidacy for president. race.
“The work you do to support our democratic institutions, our election infrastructure, the rule of law, the rule of law applies to everyone equally couldn’t be more important,” he said. Schiff said. “It was a pleasure to meet so many of you and thank you for all you do to support my wonderful colleague.”
REPUBLICAN MAYRA FLORES FLIPS TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT RED IN SPECIAL ELECTION
Friday, González shared pictures of himself alongside Schiff, including one from the Thursday night event in Brownsville.
“Thank you to my friend, @RepAdamSchiff, for visiting #RGV this week,” Gonzalez wrote in a tweet. “It’s important for people in Washington to know and appreciate what South Texans have to offer and I was thrilled to show him around.”
In response to Schiff’s visit to the state to campaign for Gonzalez, Flores, the first Mexican-born congresswoman who took office on June 21, concluded that “the swamp protects one of its own.”
“The far left gets pretty desperate when Adam Schiff descends on Texas to save Vicente Gonzalez,” she said. wrote in a tweet. “The swamp protects one of its own.”
Gonzalez’s assertion that Flores’ special general election victory over Democrat Dan Sanchez earlier this year was stolen comes amid recent rhetoric from President Biden who considers anyone “refuses to recognize an election” as a ” threat to democracy”.
Gonzalez will face Flores, along with an independent challenger, in the Nov. 8 general election to represent Longhorn State’s 34th District in the House.
Hyde10: Will Patriots run heavily?; DeVante’s return; weather issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ opener
With all the talk of the Dolphins’ thin cornerback issues, the South Florida heat and the strategic matchup conspire to make sense of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s idea that New England will come in running the ball.
The Dolphins’ defense was run over by Tennessee last January for 198 rushing yards and has basically the same personnel. A year older and wiser? But running the ball effectively has the chance to shorten the game – something visitors should want to do in the sub-tropical heat (even ones that spent the past week here like New England).
The Patriots ran for 125 and 134 yards in the two meetings against the Dolphins last year. That’s in line with their No. 8 ranking at 126.5 yards a game last season and have virtually everyone back – with a twist.
They’ve changed everything from offensive coordinators to blocking schemes, where they’ll use the outside-blocking scheme just like the Dolphins are. That’s unfortunate in the manner these teams’ similar opponents will be accustomed to the blocking same pretty quickly. The scheme began to be used in the NFL with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s mentor, Mike Shanahan, in Denver. The idea is lineman block areas, not just a man, as defenses increasingly moved people. You’ll see it a lot Sunday.
2. Patriots receiver Devante Parker gets a shot at his former Dolphins team on Sunday and expectedly said this week, “I just look at it like another game. I just have to come out and play hard like any other game.” Anyone buying that? You should understand why the Dolphins traded Parker (for a 2022 first-round pick and 2023 third-round pick). He missed significant practice and some games in 2016, 2020 and 2021, primarily with hamstring issues. He played 10 of 17 games last year. The larger part is he had the least separation of any receiver in the league for the past two seasons. But Belichick had to game-plan against him for year and obviously likes him. The one play that Parker excelled at was the jump ball, as he and Ryan Fitzpatrick showed. Expect the Patriots to try that with 6-3, 218-pound Parker having a good size advantage on Dolphins cornerbacks.
3. Five stats the Dolphins should improve on under Mike McDaniel’s offense and the upgrade of talent:
1. 4.78 yards per play (28th in league).
2. Tua Tagovailoa threw 33 percent of his passes under two seconds (fifth-highest rate, via Warren Sharp analystics).
3. The offensive line ranked worst in ESPN’s pass-block win rate.
4. Receivers had 4.3 yards after catch (ranked 31st).
5. And the heavyweight: 20.1 points per game (ranked 21st).
4. There’s no home-field advantage in sports bigger than a 1 p.m. game in September. I’ve said this before. You don’t need to go back to the Bob Kuechenberg said, “We knew the heat might kill us, but we knew it would kill them.” You don’t need to know the San Francisco 49ers landed in Denver after playing in Miami in 1973 to get more IV’s, Green Bay’s Don Majkowski lost a game-sealing fumble in 1991 because, “My hands were really just perspiring.”
“I’ve been ahead by 14 points in the fourth quarter, and my guys were gassed and [the Dolphins] came back and won it,” former Jets coach Rex Ryan said last year on ESPN.
That’s why Bill Belichick moved his team to Palm Beach County for this week’s practices. Will it matter? Every bit plays a part.
5. You should understand why the Dolphins are favored Sunday. But 3 1/2 points seems a bit much and plays into the optimism around the Dolphins team – and pessimism around the Patriots. Maybe I’m too scarred by the Patriots over the years, but the pessimism seems overdone. They aren’t a great team. But they went 10-7 and made the playoffs with a rookie quarterback last year. They didn’t add much, and lost top cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It’s uncertain just where their offense is considering an odd scheme where Bill Belichick wasn’t saying who would call plays (sound familiar to the 2021 Dolphins?). But one thing you know: Belichick’s teams improve over a season. While there’s no one to scare you on their offense, the defensive front seven is a strong. They aren’t the dynasty they once were. But they aren’t pushovers, either.
6. This won’t exactly be a matchup of young teams, a bit of a surprise considering their young quarterbacks and lack of playoff success. According to bookie.com, the Patriots are the fifth oldest team in the league at an average 27 years, one month and 22 days. The Dolphins are the seventh oldest at 26 yards, nine months and 27 days.
7. Regarding running games, the Patriots’ backs might have some motivation this opener against the Dolphins considering last year’s opener in Foxborough. First, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled his first NFL carry, the Dolphins recovered and Stevenson was benched until the fifth game. Then, with the Patriots driving for a winning field goal, Damien Harris had the ball stripped by Xavien Howard at the Dolphins’ 9-yard line to win the game for Miami.
8. Can Buffalo be the best pick for the Super Bowl and over-valued? Seems that way. I picked Buffalo for the Super Bowl out of the AFC and their opening win against the Los Angeles Rams showed why. But everyone’s picking the Bills this year – and the AFC is stacked with tough teams. Let’s not pretend they’re this proven force. First, Sean McDermott has to prove he can manage a game as the last 13 seconds in their AFC Championship loss to Kansas City showed. But let’s remember they had the same benefit last year that the Dolphins had: They played a lot of back-up quarterbacks, especially in the last half of the year. So while they’re mine and plenty of others’ pick to go to the Super Bowl, better teams haven’t matched preseason expectations.
9. Preseason prediction: Dolphins go 9-8 and slip into the playoffs in a tough AFC. If they come out 2-2 of this opening stretch, they should make it easy. Lots of teams will knock each other out – especially in the AFC West.
10. Sunday prediction: Dolphins 24, New England 20. Better roster. Favorable weather. The 3 1/2-point spread is about right.
Triple shooting overnight in Denver on Federal Boulevard near West 3rd Avenue.
Three people were shot overnight in Denver and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
ALERT: #DPD investigating a shooting in the 300 block N. Federal Blvd. Three victims located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, agents are working to develop suspicious information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iuQkE3So1f
— Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2022
The triple shooting occurred in the 300 block of Federal Boulevard, police said in a tweet at 2:56 a.m.
Details of injuries and information on one or more suspects have not been released.
This story will be updated.
How Ukraine gained momentum against Russia and took a critical place
For months, Russia has used the town of Izium as a staging post to supply and reinforce its troops in their campaign to seize the eastern region of Donbass. With an offensive from the north, Ukraine recaptured the city.
Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing the Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa received clearance from his doctors to participate in Sunday’s ceremonies at Oakland Coliseum honoring his former pitcher Dave Stewart, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday.
But La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager, the Sox said. La Russa will travel to Chicago with the team following Sunday’s game against the A’s, the Sox said.
La Russa has been out since Aug. 30 when the team announced he would not manage less than an hour before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at the direction of his doctors.
The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and he would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86, followed by Oakland from ‘86-95 and the Cardinals from ‘96-2011. He returned to the Sox last season.
The Sox, who have won eight of 11 since Aug. 30, are in Oakland for a four-game series that began Thursday. The A’s are retiring Stewart’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony Sunday.
