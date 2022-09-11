News
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele fans who hope to finally see her sing and dance in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to arm themselves with patience.
The ‘Glee’ actor tested positive for COVID-19 – missing Saturday morning and evening – and is now due to quarantine, and is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, September 20. It only started on Tuesday.
The bittersweet comedy tells the story of Fanny Brice, a Jewish girl from 1920s New York who transitioned from burlesque to Broadway stages despite criticism that she was unconventionally beautiful.
“Funny Girl” is a musical that celebrates the eccentric, the crazy and the misfit, with gems written by Jule Styne like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People”. Barbra Streisand has performed it on stage and in film.
Julie Benko, who was slated to play Fanny on Thursdays in the revival, will play the role now until Michele returns. Michele took over from Beanie Feldstein and said the role was a lifetime goal.
“We are so grateful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our stand-ins, stunt doubles, swingers and everyone working on the production for their outstanding commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience. terrific in every performance,” the show said in a statement.
Beginning in July, vaccine requirements for Broadway theatergoers were lifted and moviegoers were given the option to wear a mask at all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City.
One production, “The Kite Runner”, has been pushed back, asking audiences on Wednesday matinees and Friday evenings to mask up.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has lifted her state’s mandatory mask rules in schools and the subway. Face coverings are simply encouraged on buses and trains.
———
Mark Kennedy is at
Why will Broncos, Russell Wilson walk through brick walls for coach Nathaniel Hackett? “He’s so fearless.”
Her dance classes, no shock, were usually packed. If Nathaniel Hackett can rock 40 sweaty strangers in sync with Justin Timberlake, then surelyyou plead with David Schrag, surely he can beat the Chiefs.
“The one thing about him is he’s so fearless,” Schrag, one of Hackett’s old pals and a UC Davis alum, told me ahead of the season opener. of the Broncos on Monday in Seattle.
“He was never afraid to be clumsy and to be funny. But also, he learned very quickly too.
Every week, every time a young Hackett put on that little helmet and started stretching on that little platform, it was like someone had popped a champagne cork inside the center of activities and recreation of the Aggies.
Schrag came to visit one of the hip-hop dance classes that Hackett taught on campus 20 years ago. He found between 30 and 40 people huddled in one corner of the room, their hips swaying to the rhythm of the way the rows of wheat rippled in the morning breeze, clinging to Nathaniel’s every word.
We are ready ?
Let’s do this!
“His classes were huge, and here was this great football player teaching dance classes to dozens and dozens of students,” Schrag recalled with a laugh. “And I think that was mainly because – he’s a good dancer, absolutely – it was just his personality. He was just very charming. He owned the room. People loved being with him. »
Love this energy!
Work it!
“He’ll always be this super-excited 14-year-old,” Schrag, a Northern California elementary school administrator by day and occasional dance instructor by night, said of the Broncos’ first-year coach.
“It’s like, ‘Hey, guys, what are you doing?’ Just always positive and upbeat and outgoing.
“He seduces people very quickly. He has a very, very strong natural presence and charm. Obviously, he used that in his coaching life.
Schrag hit Nathaniel’s eye socket when he became roommates with Hackett’s older brother David. He sometimes visited the Hackett family in Kansas City when their father, Paul, was an assistant for the Chiefs and when Nathaniel was the classic little brother. The three sometimes huddled together to watch the latest music videos from their favorite hip-hop and R&B groups, then went out and tried to mimic their dance routines.
“We thought we were cool,” laughed Schrag. “Much cooler than usual.”
You can’t pretend to be cool. Whether it’s a dance class or an NFL locker room, audiences can spot fake cool a mile away.
“I mean, you look at what we’re doing, and we’re choreographing 11 guys throughout each piece,” Hackett explained to me after practice late last week. “And there’s a bit more reaction in everything you do (in football).
“But a perfectly executed play feels like a dance – from the pace of the quarterback going back into the pocket, to the hitch, to being able to time it perfectly with the route of a wide receiver and that delivery of the ball .
“I mean, I remember my dad was always talking about Joe Montana, saying he was one of the best dancers in the world, just being able to be back there and all the time (that it took) .”
Bogus, the new Broncos coach is not.
“He tried to make a (move) in practice,” Courtland Sutton recalled with a smile. “It didn’t go very well.
“He said he could do it, though. I mean, if you’re teaching hip-hop, you have to be able to do something.
Schrag can’t promise Broncos Country a playoff spot right off the bat. Or a division title in the den of the Vipers that doubles as the AFC West.
But he will say this: for this guy, they will go through six brick walls trying.
If Hackett can command the UCHealth academy like he commanded that tangle of those dancing fools in Davis, the Broncos’ glasses will never feel half full. It doesn’t matter how much blood, sweat or tears are shed along the way.
“Especially with dancing, if you’re scared to go out and own it, you’re already (sunk),” Schrag said, laughing again. “He had the moves. It is definitely legit.
Once the curtain goes up on Monday night, we’re all about to find out how much. On this stage, the first step is always the bravest.
United States marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Americans are remembrance of september 11 with moments of silence, readings of names of victims, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Relatives of the victims and dignitaries will gather Sunday at the scene where the hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001 – the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The celebrations follow a milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan launched by the United States in response to the attacks.
But while this 9/11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point of reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked a worldwide American ‘war on terror’ and reconfigured national security policy.
It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.
Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.
He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” said Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.
President Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are due to attend the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figure speaks at the Ground Zero ceremony. Rather, it focuses on relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.
State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: what to expect
After the Queen’s death, her oak coffin – draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and a wreath of flowers – sat in the ballroom at Balmoral, where estate staff were lucky enough to give her a final return. tribute. On Sunday morning, six of his game wardens carried the coffin to a waiting hearse.
At 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), the coffin of the beloved monarch began its journey to the nation’s capital. However, he will not go there directly. It will first make a six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s official residence in Scotland. The journey by road usually takes about three hours, however, it will be driven slowly to allow people to witness the hearse along the route and lower their heads as they pass.
An honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet the hearse arriving in Edinburgh with a royal salute before it is transferred to the throne room by a group of military pallbearers.
Meanwhile, back in London, the King will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General before welcoming High Commissioners from the realms of which he is now Head of State in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.
At 2:35 p.m. (9:35 a.m. ET), the Queen’s coffin will proceed to St. Giles Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family, as well as ‘a congregation made up of ‘all sectors of Scottish society’, according to a senior palace official. Afterwards, the coffin will lie there for 24 hours for the Scottish public to view, in a tradition known as lying in state.
After the service, the King will return to Holyrood where he will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by a meeting with the Speaker of the Scottish Parliament. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, will later travel to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.
That evening, at 7:20 p.m. (2:20 p.m. ET), the King and members of the Royal Family will stand their own guard – or vigil – of the Queen’s coffin.
On Tuesday, the King and Camilla will take a trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The couple will visit Hillsborough Castle and see an exhibition about the Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland. The King will then meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland as well as other party leaders, and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Back in Scotland, the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, will prepare to accompany her mother’s body on her return to London. At 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET), the coffin will travel 8.2 miles (13.2 kilometers) by hearse to Edinburgh Airport, where it will depart for RAF Northolt.
A state hearse will bring the monarch’s remains to Buckingham Palace, where the king, queen consort, and other members of the Windsor clan will await the coffin’s arrival around 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET). The Dean of Chapels Royal will lead prayers and a group of pallbearers found by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will place the coffin on trestles in the center of the Bow Room to rest overnight.
On Wednesday, an extraordinary silent procession will take the coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie in state until the morning of the funeral.
For this trip, the casket will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers. The processional route will leave at 2:22 p.m. (9:22 a.m. ET) along the Mall, through Horse Guards Parade, past Downing Street towards Westminster.
In what is likely to be a poignant moment, members of the royal family will walk behind their beloved matriarch. They will be attended by senior staff from the Royal Households as well as close staff and members of the Household Division. As crowds watch the procession – which will last around 40 minutes – Big Ben will be blown and fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Hyde Park with careful gunfire echoing throughout the capital.
The Queen’s coffin will be placed on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall and guarded 24 hours a day by officers from the Household Division, the King’s Bodyguards or the Royal Company of Archers .
Upon his arrival at Westminster Hall, a short service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, after which the hall will be open to the public to pay his respects.
Members of the public will be able to parade past the Queen’s coffin on her first full day in state at Westminster Hall on Thursday.
Brass plaques in the 11th century hall mark where Edward VII was buried in 1910, George V in 1936, George VI in 1952 and Queen Mary a year later. The 900-year-old hall is also where Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.
On Friday, the in-state lying will continue for a second full day. Large numbers of people are expected to line up in central London for the chance to visit the coffin and be part of this historic moment. Details of how the public can participate are due to be released by the government in the coming days.
Separately, King Charles and Camilla will travel to Wales on Friday, wrapping up their tour of the four nations that make up the UK.
Public access to the lie in the state continues through the weekend.
Sunday marks the last full day the Queen’s body will be on display in Westminster Hall.
On the morning of Monday September 19 – declared a bank holiday across the UK – the Queen’s lie will come to an end. The coffin will then proceed in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, details of which are likely to come in the following days.
Westminster Abbey, founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, is one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. The historic church has been the setting for every coronation since 1066, and is where Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. But there has been no monarch’s funeral since that of George II in 1760 .
Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to be invited to the British capital to join members of the Royal Family in celebrating the Queen’s life and her unwavering service to the nation and the Commonwealth. While a guest list has yet to be announced, US President Joe Biden plans to attend the funeral.
Other familiar faces on the TV service will be some of the 15 Prime Ministers to have served during the Queen’s reign.
At its conclusion, the coffin will proceed in procession to Wellington Arch, before making its final journey from London to Windsor.
After the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in 2021, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, located below the Chapel, where many members of the Royal Family were laid to rest. However, he is expected to be moved to lie with the Queen in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located elsewhere in St George’s Chapel.
CNN’s Anna Brand and Henrik Pettersson contributed to this report.
Senate wrestles with electoral reform legislation as time is running out for action
WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing attempts to steal an election and another attack on the Capitol is pending, and as time is running out on the current Democratic-controlled Congress, it remains unclear when a vote will will take place, or what the proposals will be. ultimately look like.
“It’s something we would like to do. And we’re going to try to figure out the best way to do that,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told reporters this week.
Urgent action is needed because Democrats – and some Republicans – fear that a possible GOP-controlled House, fearful of incurring the wrath of former President Donald Trump, will ignore the issue next year. But in the Senate, there is growing expectation that a vote will be cast in the lame duck session between the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the Jan. 3 meeting of the new Congress.
“Hopefully there will be a vote soon,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the bipartisan group that crafted the bills.
The momentum is there, and it has generated optimism. As with most lawsuits in Congress today, the key question is how far Republicans are willing to go, as their support is needed to secure 60 votes to defeat a guaranteed filibuster.
“Anything we can do to make sure there’s less confusion, less controversy associated with our election processes would be helpful,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a close ally of the minority leader. to Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who praised the effort. “I have great faith in Sen. [Susan] Collins and the process they went through, and I’m supportive, but I haven’t read it yet,” Cornyn said.
One of the reasons for the delay is the schedule. Congress is racing to avoid a government shutdown before September 30, when the current fiscal year ends. This is when leaders of both parties expect to adjourn so MPs can go home and campaign in their constituencies. And Schumer also guaranteed a vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage, which could waste more time and cause contentious debate.
The second reason is that the proposals are not ready for prime time. Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a hearing and indicated she wants changes, which are still being negotiated. His committee is likely to mark bills before a full Senate vote. And any proposal would need House support to become law, but the Jan. 6 select committee has yet to conclude its investigation and come up with its own legislative recommendations.
This leaves the duck session lame. The Senate task force, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va., split the bills in two because one was considered more likely to get the Republican support needed to pass.
What’s in the bills and do they have the votes?
Voter Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act would clarify 1887 law to limit vice president’s role in counting votes, raise threshold for objection to certain voters, strengthen certification laws elections for the legitimate winner and promote an orderly presidential transition. He recently landed his 10th GOP sponsor in the person of Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, giving him enough support to overcome a filibuster if the Democrats unite.
“I’m happy to take a look at it, but I haven’t looked at their specific legislation,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a Trump ally who is locked in a tough race to his re-election. in an interview. “I support the review of this law and its correction.”
The second bill is the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act, which would establish new rules to protect electronic records and toughen penalties for intimidating election workers or officials. There is some pessimism that he won’t get the 60 votes needed to smash a filibuster, as some Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, endorsed the first bill but not the second.
Johnson said he strongly opposes the second bill.
“I’m generally not in favor of the federal government getting involved in elections that should be run by the states,” Johnson said, arguing that it’s better for “individual states to be responsible for their elections.”
But some members of the bipartisan task force, including Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., hope both bills can get the 60 votes needed to pass, even if it’s a different set of Republicans who get eventually every bill across the finish line.
“It may be different coalitions, so it’s not necessarily the same vote count and the same number … but there may be some overlap,” Tillis told NBC News.
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., agreed with Tillis, though he said Congress should prioritize the voter count law.
“I think we have support for both bills, but the voter count law is by far the priority at this point. It’s a complete package. The other is important, but there are issues that could arise,” Cardin said in an interview.
“It’s going to take cooperation, and I think we’re looking for an opportunity to do that before the election, but I would say more likely a lame duck, but I’m optimistic we’ll get there.”
Many Republicans are expected to oppose the package, fearing it will alienate Trump supporters who may see it as a swipe at the former president.
Even after fleeing rioters on Jan. 6, Trump’s Senate allies said they weren’t overly concerned about future elections and saw no need to change the country’s archaic laws.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, RN.D., argued that Congress has finally certified President Joe Biden’s election victory – albeit after a deadly attack on the Capitol that delayed proceedings for hours.
“Well, I’m not really sure the states need federal intervention now,” Cramer said. “God gave us the Ten Commandments and the founders gave us the Constitution. We have tried to improve it with hundreds, thousands and millions of bills and we haven’t done much to improve it.
“I think the constitutional traditions have been damn good, including in the last presidential election — they worked the way they were supposed to,” Cramer added. “And so I hate tinkering with the Constitution too much.”
Hop on the favorite in this one
There are eight home underdogs in the NFL on Sunday. One of those underdogs is the Detroit Lions, who had four points at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
There’s no doubt that a handful of home dogs will make money in Week 1, although I don’t think the Lions will be one of them. The darlings of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” money poured into Detroit from casual punters who watched the show. And while head coach Dan Campbell will swing the players up and down for great television, it may not lead to many more wins.
Claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000
New customers only. Must be 21 years or older. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome offer not available in NY and PA) Full terms and conditions apply.
First bet up to $1,250 on Caesars
New users only, 21 years or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full terms and conditions apply.
Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply
The Lions have more talent this season, but my problem with them is on the defensive side of the ball. Even with the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, there are still too many holes in defense, especially the back seven. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have a big game as both a rusher and passer and I don’t see Detroit’s offense holding up for four quarters.
Betting on the NFL?
Both of those teams played last season in Detroit, and Philadelphia blasted the Lions, 44-6. In that game, the Eagles rushed for 236 yards and 5.1 ypc. Expect the same on Sunday.
I’m putting that line closer to the Eagles -6, so there’s some value in backing Philadelphia as a modest road favorite. The Lions have been talked about this summer, but they just don’t mix well with the Eagles. Lay the dots in this one.
The game: Eagles -4.
The threatened Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia closes its doors
mini
200 Days of Russian-Ukrainian War: While the Zaporizhzhia reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, a power outage could knock out safety-critical cooling systems reactors. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.
The last operating reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe, was shut down on Sunday to reduce the threat of a radioactive disaster amid continued fighting.
The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid.
RADIATION THREAT
Fighting near the plant has fueled fears of a disaster like Chernobyl in 1986, where a reactor exploded and spewed deadly radiation, contaminating a large area in the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
While Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter that could withstand an errant shell or rocket, an interruption in the power supply could knock out cooling systems critical to the reactors’ safety. Emergency diesel generators may be unreliable.
After the facility was cut off from transmission lines on September 5 following a fire caused by bombing, a single reactor remained operational to power cooling systems and other crucial equipment in so-called islanded mode.
RISKY “ISLAND MODE”
Operation in “island mode” feeds the removal of waste heat from reactor cores and spent fuel pools.
Experts say it is very unreliable. They point out that if the diesel generators fail, a core meltdown could occur within hours.
If the reactor is already shut down, the risk depends on the time elapsed since the shutdown. The less time has elapsed, the more cooling is needed.
Although the pool containing spent fuel from Zaphorizhzha is located inside the plant’s containment area, a severe reactor accident would likely affect the pool as well.
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said restoring one of the power lines connecting the plant to the country’s power grid enabled engineers to shut down its last working reactor.
Energoatom said the move was necessary to avoid a situation where the plant would have to rely exclusively on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The head of the company told The Associated press Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, confirmed to the AP on Sunday that its last reactor was shut down after power was restored. external.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for a safe zone around the plant to avert disaster, but fighting continued.
First post: Sep 11, 2022, 6:08 PM STI
