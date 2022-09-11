News
Visa to start categorizing gun store sales separately
NEW YORK — Payments processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start categorizing gun store sales separately, a major victory for gun control advocates who say it will help better track guns. suspicious increases in arms sales that could be the prelude to a mass shooting.
But the move by Visa, the world’s largest payment processor, will likely anger gun rights advocates and gun lobbyists, who have argued that categorizing gun sales would signal unfairly an industry when most sales don’t lead to mass shootings.
Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for firearms sales, which was announced on Friday. Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.”
“Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will move forward with the next steps, while ensuring that all legal commerce on the Visa network is protected in accordance with our long-standing rules,” said the payment processor in a statement.
The adoption of Visa is significant as the largest payment network and will likely put additional pressure on Mastercard and American Express to adopt the code as well. Visa acts as an intermediary between merchants and banks, and it will be up to the banks to decide whether they will allow sales at gun stores on their issued cards.
American Express and Mastercard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gun control advocates had won important victories on this front in recent weeks. New York City officials and pension funds had been lobbying ISO and banks to adopt the code.
Two of the nation’s largest public pension funds, in California and New York, have lobbied the nation’s largest credit card companies to establish sales codes specifically for gun sales that could report suspicious purchases or more easily trace how arms and ammunition are sold.
Merchant category codes now exist for almost all types of purchases, including those made at supermarkets, clothing stores, cafes and many other retailers.
“When you buy a plane ticket or pay for groceries, your credit card company has a special code for these retailers. It’s just common sense that we have the same policies in place for gun and ammunition stores,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who blames gun proliferation. for the murderous violence of his city.
City Comptroller Brad Lander said it makes moral and financial sense as a tool to address gun violence.
“Unfortunately, credit card companies haven’t supported this simple, convenient, and potentially life-saving tool. Now is the time for them to do so,” Lander said recently, ahead of Visa’s announcement.
Pension funds and gun control advocates argue that creating a merchant category code for firearms and ammunition stores could help combat gun violence. A week before the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people died after a shooter opened fire in 2016, the attacker used credit cards to buy more than $26,000 worth of firearms and ammunition, including purchases from a stand-alone arms dealer.
Lander is a director of the New York City Employees Retirement System, the Teachers Retirement System and the Board of Education Retirement System – which together own 667,200 shares of American Express valued at approximately 92.49 millions of dollars ; 1.1 million shares of MasterCard valued at approximately $347.59 million; and 1.85 million shares of Visa valued at approximately $363.86 million.
Over the years, public pension funds have used their large investment portfolios to influence public policy and the market.
The California Teachers’ Fund, the second-largest pension fund in the nation, has long targeted the gun industry. He gave up his holdings to gun manufacturers and sought to persuade some retailers to sell guns.
Four years ago, the Teachers’ Fund made guns a key initiative. He called for background checks and called on retailers to “monitor irregularities at the point of sale, record all gun sales, regularly check gun inventory and proactively help the police”.
The National Rifle Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
———
Associated Press writer Bobby Calvan in New York contributed to this report.
News
CU Buffs stumble, fumble Air Force, lose 41-10, drop to 0-2 on season
AIR FORCE ACADEMY – Karl Dorrell’s Buffs still have a tackling problem. And a quarterback problem. And a scoring problem.
And if that continues, they’re also about to have another problem with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
CU was beaten by Air Force, 41-10, on a rainy and foggy afternoon here Saturday afternoon, falling to 0-2.
Worse, the problems that were apparent in a 38-13 home loss to TCU still seemed to haunt them on their first visit to the Academy since 1974.
The Zoomies have rushed for 474 yards; CU was blocked for 162 total yards, with just 51 through the air.
In his first start as a quarterback for the Buffs, against good defense and less than ideal passing conditions, transfer JT Shrout made just five of his first 20 shots without a touchdown and one interception. .
It was the most lopsided loss ever suffered by CU against their downstate neighbors, eclipsing the Buffs’ 23-point loss at Folsom Field (58-35) in 1968.
And if CU fans want to look ahead, they might want to cover their eyes too. The Buffs visit Minnesota (2-0) next Saturday, and the happy-to-run Gophers just racked up 307 yards and seven rushing scores in western Illinois.
CU gave up 749 rushing yards, combined, in losses to the Horned Frogs and Falcons.
Missed scoring opportunities also continue to hurt Dorrell’s offense.
In a streak, from the end of the second quarter until the end of the third, the Buffs began driving Air Force 23, Air Force 13, Air Force 40 and CU 49. They came out of those four cracks with three points.
Yes, Mother Nature played a role. The mist and fog brought out the “blue” and the “over there” from the “wild blue over there” at the Academy. The first half was played in classic poncho weather, with conditions – light rain and 48 degrees at kickoff – closer to Seattle in early November than the Front Range in mid-September.
Slick balls and fumbles in or near the end zone took touchdowns off the board for both teams.
With the rain intensifying, things got silly early in the third quarter.
The Falcons’ first second-half possession ended with a snap over the head of Air Force punter Carson Bay, forcing him to chase the rock and land on it at the hosts’ 13-yard line . CU got nothing for their effort, however, as on Falcons 2 second goal, tailback Alex Fontenot appeared to lose the ball before crossing the end zone plane. While TV reruns seemed inconclusive, an official review confirmed the trial and error.
After the Buffs failed to take advantage of the hosts’ error, the Falcons dried off and regained their collective mojo. Air Force put up a nine-play, 69-yard practice at the end of the stanza, powered by a 40-yard kicker from John Lee Eldridge III at CU 15. The Zoomies scored five plays later on a 1-yard goalie by quarterback Haaziq. Daniels to extend his cushion to 26-10.
It took a lot of air from the Buffs, especially after CU finished the first half much better than they started it.
The Visitor closed the second quarter on a 10-0 run, buoyed by a pair of critical takeaways – one deep in Buffs territory, one deep in Air Force territory.
Down 20-7, the visitors appeared to be in for a world of pain when Falcons defender John Lee Eldridge appeared to find the end zone on a run to the left side that would have put the Air Force up by three scores. But Eldridge received the ball just before crossing the plane by CU’s Jalen Sami, and teammate Josh Chandler-Semedo nipped the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
CU opened the game with JT Shrout at quarterback, who commemorated his first Buffs start by rushing for a 3-yard loss on his first scrimmage play and fumbling his trade with tailback Alex Fontenot on his second.
Air Force’s Christopher Herrera retrieved the stray bullet at CU 14 about 37 seconds after the rollover. The Falcons went for the jugular from there, as Roberts broke free on a back dive for a touchdown on the host’s game opener.
Leading 13-0, Shrout’s second and 9th pass from CU 26 was thrown in the air by projected receiver Maurice Bell and caught by Falcons’ Camby Goff at the 35-yard line. The Air Force needed four games to cash in the giveaway this time. A 20-yard touchdown run by Roberts, again on a back dive, pushed the Falcons to 19-0 with 12:55 to go.
News
Lewandowski, Gavi and De Jong dazzle as Barcelona march to victory in Cadiz after medical leave
Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to score one and make another as Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday in a game that was delayed for more than 50 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands.
– Report: Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona | La Liga table | Upcoming meetings
Barca were leading 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining when the match was called off after a supporter suffered an apparent heart attack. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma and substitute Jose Mari helped provide a defibrillator and a stretcher for the supporter, who was later taken to hospital. Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino confirmed the supporter’s condition was “stable” and the match eventually resumed.
Prior to that, Frenkie de Jong gave Barca the lead with his first goal of the season, before Lewandowski netted the brace from close range. Lewandowski then set up the third for Ansu Fati after the restart, with Ousmane Dembele adding the fourth in stoppage time.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
1. Lewandowski plays again as Barca claim five straight wins
Lewandowski keeps scoring. He needed just eight minutes after coming on against Cadiz to score his ninth goal of the season, those goals in just six appearances. He then showed power and strength to score Ansu for Barca’s third goal.
Barca were already ahead when Lewandowski came on in the 57th minute, but narrowly. They had struggled to break through a Cadiz side that had yet to score this season, until De Jong’s opener in the 55th minute. The Dutch midfielder’s first goal since February came after some good work from Gavi, and the goal also arrived with Lewandowski, Dembele and Pedri undressed on the sidelines and ready to go in.
Despite the goal, Xavi stuck to his decision to bring the trio on, and it didn’t take long for Barca to finish the game from there.
– Cadiz vs Barcelona on medical emergency break
Barca have now won five games in a row in all competitions and temporarily top La Liga ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Mallorca on Sunday. What Xavi will like is how they find different ways to win. They struggled to break up teams clashing deep under Xavi – they had only won two of the last six games they drew at the break before Saturday – but they found a way through to the Estadio New Mirandilla.
Next up is a trip to his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.
2. Nine changes with Bayern in mind, but chances not taken
Lewandowski, Dembele and Pedri were all on the bench because Xavi chose sides with Bayern in mind. Barca made nine changes to the side that beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, and that resulted in a disjointed first-half performance.
There were debuts for Hector Bellerin, who did well at right-back and helped score the second goal, and we saw a debut of the season for Gerard Pique in defence. In attack, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay had chances to claim more regular football.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
However, the two were flattered to cheat and were taken off early in the second half for Lewandowski and Dembele. Ferran will have a better chance when he returns from an injury that sidelined him in preseason, but Memphis may not be so lucky. The Dutch striker almost left in the summer, but eventually remained as the sixth striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea.
3. Barça de Cadiz crushed, relegation threatens
The last thing a team that is bottom of the league without a point or a goal in four games normally wants is a visit from Barca. Cadiz, however, could have been forgiven for hosting a game against Xavi’s men.
Since returning to La Liga in 2020, they hadn’t lost to Barca, beating them twice and drawing twice, scoring four goals and conceding just two. But that run ended on Saturday and Sergio Gonzalez’s side, even at this early stage of the season, look to be struggling.
Cadiz have lost all five of their La Liga matches so far, failing to score a single goal and conceding 12 in the process. The importance of Friday’s trip to Real Valladolid cannot be underestimated – for them and for Gonzalez’s future.
Player ratings
Cadiz (4-2-3-1): Jeremy Ledesma 7; Joseba Zaldua 6, Luis Hernandez 6, Mamadou Mbaye 6, Alfonso Espino 5; Alex 5, Fede 5; Ivan Alejo 6, Ruben Sobrino 6, Brian Ocampo 6; Lucas Perez 6.
Subtitles: Théo Bongonda 6, Awer Mabil 6, Tomas Alarcon 6, Ruben Alcaraz 6, Alvaro Negredo 6.
Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen 6; Hector Bellerin 6, Ronald Araujo 6, Gerard Pique 6, Alex Balde 7; Frenkie de Jong 7, Sergio Busquets 6, Gavi 8; Raphinha 7, Memphis Depay 5, Ferran Torres 5.
Subtitles: Marcos Alonso 6, Pedri 6, Robert Lewandowski 8, Ansu Fati 6, Ousmane Dembele 7.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Gavi, Barcelona
There were some decent performances on Saturday. Alejandro Balde did well at left-back, De Jong produced perhaps his best performance of the season and Lewandowski was brilliant on the bench, but Gavi stood out with his energy and quality, and he also helped establish the first goal.
WORST: Memphis Depay, Barcelona
It’s not easy to come into the side for minutes here and there, but that’s the situation Memphis finds itself in and there’s pressure to deliver to Barca when a chance comes your way. He did not intervene in Cadiz.
Highlights and Moments
What a moment for De Jong, huh? His first goal since February was clearly worth the wait.
FRENKIE DE JONG SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON FOR BARÇA 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ez90zSEphd
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 10, 2022
Then came the abrupt stop due to a medical emergency in the crowd. With a few quick actions, the fan status stabilized.
What picture. Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator before rushing to hand it over to emergency services who were treating the fan who had collapsed in the crowd.
– The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 10, 2022
Barcelona acknowledged this after the game, noting that the result was not the main thing to take away from Saturday.
Today there were more important things than football. pic.twitter.com/MMwjN6KzLD
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 10, 2022
After the game: What managers, players said
“[The medical emergency] was not a pleasant situation for anyone. People’s health and lives always come before anything else. Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, the two teams, that it was right to restart the match. We hope the supporter recovers quickly. The game is secondary at the moment, but it was an important victory at a difficult place to come. We created a lot of chances, we dominated the game and it’s three points to keep in touch at the top of the table.” – Barca coach Xavi
“Obviously we are all affected by what happened. I hope it was just a scare at the end. Football is for people to have fun. It’s a privilege to “having the supporters that we have, there was an example of humanity during what happened — as were the Barcelona fans. As the captain of the ship, like on the Titanic, I have to be the last to jump. La Liga is ruthless. We haven’t scored any goals and no points. But we have to get up. We have to get rid of the bad feelings.” — Cadiz coach Sergio Gonzalez
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
-
Lewandowski: Nine goals in the last five games, his best in five games for clubs since August-September 2021 (all compositions). During that streak, Lewandowski scored nine goals on 20 shots (16 SOG), totaling 4.98 xG
-
Lewandowski: Becomes the fifth different Barcelona player since 2009-10 to score in five consecutive games in all competitions. During this period, Lionel Messi has done it 22 times, Luis Suárez six times, Neymar three times and Pedro once.
-
Lewandowski: Scored six goals in five La Liga appearances, making him the fastest player to reach that figure in the competition in the 21st century (Andre Silva scored six goals in his first six appearances for Sevilla in 2018)
-
Lewandowski: Came into play in the 57th minute. It was his 19th career league goal as a substitute (Poland, Germany or Spain).
-
Lewandowski: Assisted in Barcelona’s last two goals. It was the 5th time since 2017 that he had a club game of two assists and at least one goal (all comps)
-
Ansu Fati: 21st career goal for Barcelona (eight of them came as substitutes)
-
De Jong: First goal for Barcelona since February 22 (Europa League vs Napoli)
Next
Cadiz: LaLiga’s newest club won’t find things any easier in the week ahead, with an unmissable trip to Real Valladolid (9/16, 3pm ET, ESPN+) ahead of the two-week international break. Can they finally break their dismal race?
Barcelona: Xavi’s side have two games this week ahead of the two-week international break. First, a tough trip to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (Tuesday), followed by a visit to struggling Elche (9/17, 10:30am ET, ESPN+) in La Liga. Can they close the gap to Real Madrid?
News
No. 9 has been an unlucky number for Twins pitchers this season
A lot went wrong for the Twins during a 13-0 loss at Chicago on Sept. 3. Most notably, the team didn’t manage a hit off White Sox starter Dylan Cease until Luis Arraez poked a single to center with two out in the ninth inning.
Buried deeper in the box score was the fact that Chicago second baseman Romy Gonzalez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and his first major-league home run from the No. 9 spot. That last spot in the batting order has been something of an issue for Twins pitchers this season.
Maybe.
“We look at each individual hitter, whether they’re in the 4 hole or the 9 hole,” Twins pitching coach Pete Maki said. “I don’t think there’s anything to write home about.”
Through Friday’s games, No. 9 hitters were batting .256 with 44 walks in 504 plate appearances against the Twins this season.
That .256 batting average against the No. 9 hitter is 30 points higher than the league average, and better than only last-place Kansas City (.274) and Washington (.270). Those batters’ .326 on-base percentage against Minnesota is fourth-worst in baseball.
“We’re trying to attack every (hitter),” Maki said. “I think the sample’s probably not large enough; you’d have to ask a stats person or someone with a math degree when that sample is big enough that it’s an actual signal and not just noise.”
Because of the spot in the order, No. 9 hitters have fewest plate appearances against Twins pitchers this season, but they have walked more times (44) than the fifth (41), sixth (38) and seventh (39) hitters who have an average of 38.3 more plate appearances.
The batting average, Maki said, would be less of a concern than walks. Free passes to the No. 9 hitter, he added, “is maybe the thing that will (give) any pitching coach in the country the most gray hairs.”
The way Twins pitchers have handled No. 9 hitters probably isn’t a tipping point for a team that has hit .246 with runners in scoring position (20th in baseball) or has a starting rotation that has thrown fewer combined innings (660⅓) than all but two teams. But it’s worth noting that the Cleveland Guardians, who started Saturday with a 1½-game lead on second-place Chicago in the AL Central, had walked 19 total batters in the 9 hole this season — best in baseball.
BUXTON UPDATE
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday he has caught up with Byron Buxton, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a hip strain and didn’t go on the Twins’ last road trip to Chicago and New York.
But they didn’t get into a deep discussion about when the center fielder might be back in the lineup. He hasn’t played since leaving a 2-1 loss to Texas early on Aug. 22.
“I’d say he’s still some time away from ramping up his baseball work on the field,” Baldelli said. “We still anticipate him coming back and playing for us, though. But it’s not this weekend and it’s probably not early next week.”
After Saturday, the Twins have 24 regular-season games remaining. Buxton still leads the team in homers with 28 in 92 games and is fourth with 51 RBIs.
BRIEFLY
Infielder Jorge Polanco, second in team RBIs with 56, missed his 13th consecutive game on Saturday, the first day he was eligible to come off the injury list. He was placed there retroactive to Aug. 31 with left patella tendinitis. “I do think early to mid-next week is probably a realistic timeline for him right now,” Baldelli said.
News
Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend with crazy stat
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
You can’t blame the pitchers for preferring to face anyone in the New York Yankees roster who isn’t named Aaron Judge. He is the favorite for AL MVP, and the rest of the team has struggled.
The slugger continues to rewrite the record books. On Saturday, he accomplished a feat no Yankee had done in 65 years.
Judge’s three hits in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays allowed him to reach base at least three times in a seventh straight game, which hadn’t been done by a Yankee since Mickey Mantle in 1957.
Judge’s .412 on-base percentage ranks atop the American League, but right now he’s pretty much an automatic baserunner. He has a .636 on-base percentage in his last seven games.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Judge is on track to break the Yankees franchise record for most home runs in a season, which is held by Roger Maris at 61. .
Judge already holds the single-season record for most home runs by a right-handed Yankee, formerly held by Alex Rodriguez, who hit 54 in his 2007 AL MVP season.
Lou Gehrig hit base more than three times in nine straight games in 1937, the most by any Yankee. Babe Ruth did it in eight straight games in 1920. The all-time record is 10 games by Ty Cobb in 1925.
JUDGE AARON REWRITES YANKEES RECORD BOOKS WITH 55TH HOME RUN
Mantle won MVP in 1957 in a close battle with Ted Williams, and this year it’s yet another two-man race between Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who ranks fifth in the AL in both OPS (.891) and ERA (2.58, min. 135 innings pitched). He also ranks second in the AL with 33 homers and 265 total bases, entering Saturday.
Judge, however, leads all of baseball in home runs (55), RBI (120), slugging percentage (.683), OPS (1095), runs scored (112), and total bases ( 342). He’s also in contention for the AL Triple Crown, with his batting average rising to .307. Entering Saturday, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts led the AL with a .318 average.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The MVP race comes down to numbers that are virtually once in a lifetime.
Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, Judge is a free agent this year, and Ohtani will hit the market next season.
News
Readers and writers: ‘Just you and the air and the landing hill below’
First, you find the hollowing sensation that comes with the leap itself. It was then, as it remains now, the surest sign of a good jump. You are lighter. You’re empty of inhibitions. And it compels you forward, your hips following the emptiness and grace. A twitch of one shoulder, then the other, as you accelerate, as the world simplifies. Just you and the air and the landing hill below. There’s no concentrating now. Only divination. Only weightlessness and yearning, and, for as fast as it always happened, timelessness. The Stall your Pops called it. That moment when you reached the perfect position, when control and calmness met and the speed vanished and you were no longer flying but only suspended there.
In the opening scene of Peter Geye’s much-anticipated new novel “The Ski Jumpers,” Jon Bargaard awakens from a dream of ski jumping when he was a young man.
“I have that dream to this day, once a month or more, exactly what Jon is dreaming about,” says Geye, who first jumped when he was 7 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
Geye (pronounced guy), earned kudos from critics and readers for his debut novel, “Safe From the Sea” (2010), followed by his trilogy about the Norwegian-American Eide family — “The Lighthouse Road,” “Wintering” (Minnesota Book Award), and “Northernmost.”
In all Geye’s books the atmosphere is made of ice, snow and cold, whether the characters are facing an ice bear in Arctic waters, living in northern Minnesota woods, or standing at the top of a ski jump waiting to push off into thin air.
“When I looked at the finished copies of this book the word that came to mind book was ‘personal,’ ” Geye said. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. How much I identify with my characters even though they share no relationship to me. Jon does. He’s a writer, teacher, family man. All of those things are characteristics of me that found their way into him.”
Jon also shares Geye’s love of ski jumping.
“When I was a kid, the sport was sort of all-consuming,” says Geye, who’s 52. “From 10 years old to almost 20 it was all I did; trained, traveled for it, aspired to be as good as the great jumpers. But I never quite got there. I skied competitively all over the country, and these memories are imprinted in my mind as nothing else in life really is.”
Geye was a contributor to photographer and former ski jumper Cooper Dodds’ 2020 book “Jumper: Flying in the Heartland,” made up of Dodd’s pictures of jumpers in flight and text by former jumpers. In it, Geye writes that ski jumping is “something devout and as close to a religion” as he could get.
So it’s no wonder he enjoyed writing “The Ski Jumpers.”
“It was such fun to write those scenes of Jon jumping, to lift the veil off my own memories and transport them onto the page,” he says.
“How many of us are lucky enough to have part of our childhood that continues to live in us? It’s still an enormous part of my life as I have the vicarious experience of watching kids do it, recalling the gritty, hands-on time I spent at jumps, getting ready, learning the sport. But when (the writing) became nostalgic I chipped away at it because I didn’t want nostalgia to become part of the story. The book had its story but I had mine.”
Although Geye writes lyrically about the feel of weightlessness and the need to be fearless and take physical risks as a ski jumper, his novel is not only about the sport.
Protagonist Jon Bargaard has been trying to write a book titled “The Ski Jumpers” for years, about him and his younger brother Anton and their father, Pops, once a champion ski jumper who took his sons to the heights. But now Jon, who is nearing retirement age, has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers and he fears he’ll never write the story of why he and his brother were estranged for so many years.
Jon finally begins to reveal to his kind wife, Ingrid, the secrets of his past. He recalls the wonderful early days when Pops took his sons to the small ski jumps in Minneapolis on cold winter mornings. He tells about how their mother ended up hospitalized after Pops went to prison for killing a ruthless gangster in north Minneapolis, a crime he did not commit. With both parents absent, Jon and his little brother were on their own, living for a while in a north woods cabin where they practiced jumping every day. But the brothers eventually parted, coming together only later in life.
Unlike the brothers in the novel, Geye and his five-years-younger brother, Tony, are super-close.
“Tony never left the sport of ski jumping,” Geye says. “His dedication to the sport is amazing. He has given so much to the Minneapolis Ski Club. We run the club’s junior program, coaching our own kids and the other kids in the club.”
Erik Anderson, University of Minnesota Press acquisitions editor and editor of Geye’s book, was eager to publish “The Ski Jumpers.”
“I have been a fan of Peter’s work since I first read ‘Safe from the Sea’ (a novel I read, quite fittingly, snowed in and overlooking an April blizzard coming across a raging Lake Superior) he wrote in an email. “‘The Ski Jumpers’ is a beautifully atmospheric story of ski jumping, of wind, snow, of winter. Of what it means in our lives to find the courage to take the leap and strive to stick the landing.”
Lorna Landvik, author, actress and comedian who will be in conversation with Geye at Tuesday’s launch (and promises no-holds-barred joking), recalled first meeting her friend when he spoke at Wine & Words, an event she’s been emceeing since its inception.
“Peter’s talk was entertaining, enlightening and sincere — always a winning combination,” Landvik recalled. “I’ve been at several events with him as well as a Happy Hour or two. I admire Peter as a writer and as a person and I’m looking forward to the launch — an apt name for a book called ‘The Ski Jumpers.’ ”
Geye admits it took him more than a decade to write this book because he couldn’t find Jon’s voice. Then the COVID lockdown came and he had time to contemplate the way the world used to be.
“Jon didn’t drop out of the pandemic sky, but something about the environment at that time allowed me to access this character,” he says.
Geye, who grew up in a modest household in north Minneapolis, got the urge to write when he was a student at Minneapolis South high school, where he read Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms.”
He attended Minneapolis Community College and graduated from the University of Minnesota as well as earning a master’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a doctorate from Western Michigan University.
Besides writing his own books, Geye teaches the year-long Novel Writing Project at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. Among his published former students are Kurt Johnson, who partnered with his daughter, Ellie, to write the novel “The Barrens,” and Carla J. Hagen, introducing her second book, “Muskeg” this month. In her acknowledgments, Hagen refers to Geye as “coach extraordinaire.”
Geyes is married to Emily Hamilton, assistant director for book publishing at University of Minnesota Press. They live in south Minneapolis with their blended family — Peter’s two sons and daughter and Emily’s two sons. The kids range in age from a senior in high school to a fourth grader.
After Geye’s publicity tour for “The Ski Jumpers,” he’ll be busy writing his next two books to be published by UMP. He promises his fans that some of the characters from the Eide family in his previous novels will reappear. And there will probably be snow.
‘THE SKI JUMPERS’ BOOK LAUNCH
- WHAT: Peter Geye celebrates publication of “The Ski Jumpers” in conversation with Lorna Landvik, presented by Magers & Quinn
- WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.
- TICKETS: $39 advance general admission (includes a copy of the book), $49 at the door; $15 advance general admission (ticket only), $21 at the door. Information: theparkwaytheater.com/all-events/pete-geye-the-ski-jumpers
- PUBLISHER/PRICE: University of Minnesota Press ($25.95)
- GEYE’S OTHER METRO-AREA APPEARANCES: Literature Lovers’ Night Out, with Gretchen Anthony, Jillian Medoff and Carol Dunbar, presented by Valley Bookseller of Stillwater, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Zephyr Theater, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. $15; 6 p.m. Oct 5, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Excelsior Bay Books, Excelsior.
News
Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The COVID-19 lockdowns were an attempt to stop the spread of a deadly virus. But the isolation may have created an environment that led to an increase in domestic violence.
“Really, domestic violence and intimate partner violence is all about power and control,” says Aliza Kazmi. “(It) becomes easier when you are able to isolate the person you are hurting.”
Kazmi is Co-Executive Director of HEART, a national Muslim rights group focused on eradicating gender-based violence and promoting reproductive justice.
RELATED: Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Double Murder Had Relationship With Victim, Says DA
The CDC reports that one in four women and one in 10 men experience some form of domestic violence in the United States. A report by the Council on Criminal Justice found that incidents of domestic violence in the United States increased by more than 8% during the pandemic-related lockdown.
Research also shows that the added stress caused by loss of income (among other issues) during the pandemic has also led to an increase in domestic violence. The lockdown meant victims had nowhere to escape, or was the very reason some remained in relationships.
“Increasing costs and decreasing revenues. It’s actually one of the main reasons why domestic violence survivors can’t leave,” says Kazmi.
In 2021, Kazmi’s organization launched a survivor care fund to help women overwhelmed by financial hardship, ranging from housing to legal aid to basic services, such as child care or child care. ‘grocery.
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat posts may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading
Still, as post-pandemic life returns to normal, Kazmi warns that doesn’t mean the problem will go away.
“What worries a lot of advocates is that COVID recovery efforts often don’t start with those most affected. So the search for solutions isn’t truly transformational,” she says.
She adds that there must be more resources and support for those trying to get out of abusive situations, as well as more investment in health care, education and housing.
“We talk about getting back to normal, but that normal has actually not worked for a lot of people,” says Kazmi. “Let’s not forget that, especially here in the Bay Area, there are always people who, unfortunately, are on the fringes.”
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
ABC7
