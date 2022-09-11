News
What to know about Wednesday’s rent-control vote by the St. Paul City Council
Alarmed by escalating rent prices that have made family housing unobtainable for a growing number of residents, St. Paul voters went to the polls in November 2021 and approved a new city ordinance that limits residential rent increases to 3 percent annually.
The “rent stabilization” ordinance, widely considered among the strictest rent-control measures in the nation, left it to the city to create a process for landlords to seek exemptions for costs largely outside of their control, with the stated goal of allowing property owners a reasonable return on their investment.
Nevertheless, the negative impact from the measure on housing construction appears significant. Even before rent control took effect in May, developers began abandoning housing projects or putting them on pause, citing the rent-control restrictions.
Data from various city departments has led some officials to conflicting conclusions about building permit activity, but the lack of active construction cranes throughout the city is palpable.
AMENDMENTS TO TEMPER RENT MEASURE
The city’s zoning committee, which convenes twice monthly to consider developers’ requests for conditional-use permits and variances, canceled all of its meetings in March and August, as well as half of its meetings in July and September. On Sept. 8, the committee reviewed a single application.
Largely in response to the slowdown in housing construction, the St. Paul City Council proposed a series of amendments meant to temper the rent-control ordinance.
To the chagrin of some housing advocates and with the support of others, several of those changes would fundamentally alter the rules voters approved last fall.
On Sept. 7, the council reviewed eight potential changes and incorporated about half of them into a master amendment proposed by council member Chris Tolbert.
A final council vote on the Tolbert amendment is scheduled Wednesday. Among the provisions:
20-YEAR EXEMPTION: The Tolbert amendment would exempt developers of new housing from rent control for 20 years after a new building certificate of occupancy is issued. The master amendment also includes a look-back period, making the same exemption apply to housing constructed over the past 20 years. In short, thousands of renters currently protected from rent increases above 3 percent would lose that protection.
In June, a 41-member stakeholder group convened by the mayor’s office released a report recommending changes to the city’s rent-control ordinance, including a 15-year exemption for new construction.
VACANCY DECONTROL: At the urging of city council member Jane Prince, the council voted 4-3 last Wednesday to allow landlords to raise rents as much as they want once a unit becomes vacant. Prince noted that without full “vacancy decontrol,” landlords may feel compelled to raise rents 3 percent each year, the maximum allowed under the city’s rent-control policy, because they won’t be able to catch up to the market later.
In its report this summer, the city’s rent-control task force advocated for some level of vacancy decontrol, but it could not agree upon the extent. The group, however, did not embrace full decontrol. Nor had the mayor’s office requested full vacancy decontrol.
“There is a broad spectrum of possibilities for what ‘partial vacancy decontrol’ could be in practice, between the rejected polar opposites of full vacancy decontrol and full vacancy control,” reads the report. “The recommendation for some form of partial vacancy decontrol received support from 83 percent of the group members who voted.”
IMPROVED NOTIFICATION AND JUST CAUSE: The amendments include a handful of new protections for renters. Landlords would be required to inform prospective tenants if their rental unit is not regulated by rent control prior to signing a lease. Tenants would be notified by the city when a landlord seeks an exemption from rent control. And a targeted “just cause” provision requires landlords seeking exemptions to attest in writing that the unit became empty for an allowable reason, such as non-payment of rent, substantial property damage or a material breach of the lease.
OTHER CHANGES: Other changes added to the Tolbert amendment clarify that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is a valid reason for landlords to seek a one-year exemption from rent control. Landlords completing major renovations would be allowed to apply to the city to spread out rent increases above 3 percent over multiple years.
A MAYORAL VETO? Members of the progressive interfaith coalition ISAIAH and the SEIU Minnesota State Council have called upon St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to veto the Tolbert amendment, including all of its recent changes. Not long after voters approved rent control last November, Carter called for at least a 15-year exemption for new construction, and he has repeatedly said he looks forward to signing such a policy into law.
In late July, the mayor signaled strong support for Tolbert’s master amendment. His statement was issued, however, before the council added full vacancy decontrol to the package of amendments.
News
Jeremias Ledesma: goalkeeper crosses pitch to help save fan’s life
Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been praised on social media after running onto the pitch with a medical kit and throwing it into the stands.
In a statement posted on its website on Saturday, Cadiz said the man was still hospitalized.
“At the same time, FC Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case its use was needed, and it was brought to the spot by the players themselves.
“The resuscitation was positive after a few minutes, and the ventilator was transferred to intensive care at Puerta del Mar Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.
“In addition, one of Tribune’s cameramen suffered a blackout, which was also promptly treated by stadium medical staff with no further consequences.
“The organization would like to thank the exemplary behavior of the fans at the south end of the stadium for this situation, as well as the security personnel and Cruz Roja for their quick action to ensure that this incident ends well.”
After the game, Barca boss Xavi said: “We all agreed to stop [the game].”
He added: “This stuff goes beyond football, we are talking about a human life here. Luckily they managed to save it.”
After nearly an hour, the match resumed. Goals from Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele secured a 4-0 victory for the Catalans, moving Xavi’s men to the top of the league after playing one game more than Real Madrid in second.
Sports
News
Pleasant temperatures tomorrow, but the heat is slowly increasing during the week
News
Oil prices slump as recession fears rise
Another turbulent week in oil markets took crude prices to their lowest level since January, with weak trading and a hazy outlook for supply and demand driving a choppy 30% drop from highs this year.
Notwithstanding a 5.9% gain since Wednesday, the main U.S. oil benchmark has lost about $35 a barrel since peaking above $122 three months ago. West Texas Intermediate closed Friday at $86.79. Brent crude futures, the main international price indicator, ended at $92.84.
wsj
News
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin begins its journey to London – NBC Chicago
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on Sunday as the late monarch after 70 years on the throne begins his final journey back to London for a state funeral.
Six gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the Queen died on Thursday, will carry the oak coffin of the late sovereign from the castle ballroom to a hearse to begin a six-hour, 280-kilometre (175-mile) journey ) through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh.
Crowds are expected to line the road as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Early on Sunday, flowers and other tributes – a small Paddington Bear toy, a hand-drawn image of the Queen – were piled up outside the gates of Balmoral.
Sunday’s solemn walk through Scotland comes a day after the Queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch – King Charles III – in a lavish accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism .
“I am keenly aware of this great heritage and of the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been handed down to me,” Charles said on assuming the duties of monarch.
He will be proclaimed king in other UK nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – on Sunday.
Even as he mourned his late mother, Charles got to work. He was meeting at Buckingham Palace with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the group of former colonies of the British Empire who are struggling with affection for the Queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial heritage. It ranges from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artefacts held in British institutions.
Amid the grief shrouding the Windsor home, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance on Saturday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a dark occasion.
The Queen’s coffin will make a circuitous journey to the capital. On Monday he will be flown from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles Cathedral, where he will remain until Tuesday when he will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to remain undisturbed until the funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
In the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, the Reverend David Barr said locals see members of the Royal Family as ‘neighbors’ and try to treat them like locals when they summer in the Scottish Highlands .
“When she gets here and walks through these doors, I believe the royal part of her mostly stays on the outside,” he said. “And coming in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a mom, a loving grandmother, and then later a loving great-grandmother – and an aunt – and be normal.”
NBC Chicago
News
Four years after transitioning to new Ravens era, QB Lamar Jackson and Jets’ Joe Flacco prepare to face off
There was considerable potential for awkwardness, friction even.
In one corner, with a battered hip, sat the most accomplished quarterback in Ravens history — a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and one-time owner of the richest contract in NFL history. In the other sat the team’s most recent first-round pick — a Heisman Trophy winner with dazzling legs and a suspect arm, at least if you listened to his sharpest critics.
Between them lay the fate of a team that had not made the playoffs in four years. Would coach John Harbaugh stay with the rookie, Lamar Jackson, or go back to Joe Flacco, the calm hand who’d won him so many big games?
Harbaugh texted Flacco on a Tuesday morning to tell him the news he would share with the world the next day: Jackson would be the Ravens’ starter going forward. “Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest possible team we can be,” Harbaugh told reporters.
With this blunt statement on Dec. 12, 2018, he kicked off a new era of Ravens football, one that has included gaudy regular-season records, innumerable Jackson highlights and less playoff success than the team achieved in the first five years of Flacco’s run.
The Ravens will face their former quarterback for the first time Sunday when he fills in as starting quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2022 season opener. This sets up an inevitable time of reflection on what the team achieved with Flacco, what it might achieve with Jackson and on the moment of transition from one quarterback to the other.
Jackson and Flacco never came off as close over their year together in Baltimore. When the Ravens traded for the last pick in the first round to select Jackson, they set a loudly ticking clock on the remainder of Flacco’s time with the franchise. It was just that no one knew exactly when the alarm would go off. The two men are 12 years apart in age and nearly as far apart in demeanor: Flacco so understated that teammates and coaches make fun of him for it, Jackson easygoing but boisterous. As quarterbacks, they could not be more different: Flacco the thrower of beautiful balls from a fixed position in the pocket, Jackson one of the most fluid improvisers we have ever seen on a football field.
For all that separated them, however, Flacco and Jackson handled the 2018 season gracefully. The rookie spoke deferentially, always reminding us that Flacco had been where he wanted to go. The veteran said he was not ready to concede his starting spot but that he admired the way Jackson ran the team when he had to step in.
“They both handled it great,” Harbaugh recalled. “If I think back quickly, Lamar was excited to be with Joe and learn from Joe, in terms of what Joe could teach him as a quarterback, and he did a great job, I thought. Joe was great with Lamar; Joe supported him and helped him, and even at the end there — when Joe came back and Lamar was the quarterback — Joe was very supportive of him there.”
This extended to the team’s home playoff loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, in which Jackson played poorly and heard loud boos from fans who wanted Flacco inserted in relief. “If you remember the story in the playoffs, Joe wanted Lamar to stay in the game there,” Harbaugh said.
The decision to switch quarterbacks began organically. Flacco had started the season well, but the Ravens were about to lose their fourth game in five weeks when Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt drove him to the ground and injured his hip. Flacco played the rest of that afternoon but was out when the Ravens returned two weeks later against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was the starter because he had to be, but the team transformed with him at its center, winning his first three starts and surpassing 200 rushing yards in each of those games.
By the time Flacco was ready to play again, the Ravens had a clear path to the playoffs, and Jackson was the most obvious reason. Harbaugh made the unsentimental decision to stick with what was working.
“It’s not easy standing on that sideline, knowing that you have no hand in what’s going on,” Flacco said at the time. “But … you have to be a professional about it.”
Perhaps because of the way Flacco and Jackson conducted themselves, teammates never felt they had to choose a camp.
“They were both extreme pros about it,” tight end Nick Boyle said. “Stuff like that happens all around the NFL, and a lot of times, it’s a huge media thing, a huge turmoil thing within the locker room. But Joe handled it awesomely, Lamar handled it awesomely, and I think they still have a great relationship.”
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey noted that even though the transition happened just four years ago, it feels like a lifetime in NFL terms (only 12 current Ravens were on the roster in 2018). “I kind of remember it happening seamlessly,” he said. “I think Joe got hurt, so it was kind of an injury thing, and then Lamar started winning all these games and we were just riding behind him. … I just remember it being a little weird, because when I got here, Joe was the QB, Super Bowl MVP, had done a lot. So, it was interesting in that point, but as far as how it went, I thought both guys handled it really well.”
The Ravens have not looked back. They finished with the league’s best record in Jackson’s first full season as the starter, and he was named Most Valuable Player, an individual honor Flacco never came close to winning. They made the playoffs again in 2020 and held the AFC’s top seed last season before injuries, including one to Jackson’s ankle, dismantled them.
Flacco did not fare as well, going 2-6 in one partial season as a starter for the Denver Broncos before returning to the East Coast as a seasoned backup for the Jets, who are hoping 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is their quarterback of the future. At 37, with the end of his career likely drawing near, Flacco is the same steady presence.
“He’s been the same since the day I met him,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said on a conference call with Baltimore reporters. “I’m sure you guys are familiar with his personality; he’s very even-keeled, same guy every single day, does a great job in preparation, very likable in the locker room, and he’s just been a very calming force, if you will, just running the offense.”
What do Flacco and Jackson, the principals in the drama (or non-drama) of 2018, think of each other now?
“He meant a lot [to me],” Jackson said. “Playing with a Super Bowl quarterback, seeing what he did on the field, stuff like that, how he took apart the game, took apart practice and stuff like that. Seeing him sling the ball from one side of the field to the next side of the field, from our 20 [-yard line] to the opposite opponent’s 20 [-yard line] … It was ridiculous. It will be great seeing him.”
In a classic narrative twist, Jackson is now in the position Flacco was entering the 2012 season, playing on the last year of his rookie contract with no extension signed and a potentially elite team on his shoulders. That scenario led to Flacco’s defining achievement: a flawless run through the playoffs capped by his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLVII and a record contract soon after.
Flacco laughed recently on the Jets’ official podcast when former teammate Bart Scott suggested Jackson might “harness his inner Joe Flacco” by betting on himself. But he does not expect to talk contract when they see each other Sunday.
“I’m sure that will not come up,” he said. “Lamar’s a good kid, and I’m sure he’ll be worried about just playing the football game.”
Week 1
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Sources believe Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens contract offer worth around $250m
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have kept details of their contract negotiations under wraps, league sources believe the star quarterback turned down an offer worth around $250 million.
The Ravens also balked at Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal similar to Deshaun Watson’s, sources told ESPN, prompting the sides to negotiate contracts through the end of the 2022 season.
Sources told ESPN that the contract offered by the Ravens was supposed to pay Jackson a higher average salary and more guaranteed money than the deals signed this summer by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chicago quarterback. Cardinals Kyler Murray.
Wilson signed a $242.5 million contract earlier this month, averaging $48.5 million a year and including $161 million guaranteed, about six weeks after Murray received a $230.5 million contract with an average value of $46 million per year and including $189.5 million guaranteed.
But the problem for Jackson wasn’t so much Wilson’s or Murray’s as it was Watson’s, sources say. The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, and Jackson wanted to match him, sources said.
Jackson acted as his own agent in the negotiations while relying on the help of his mother and the NFL Players Association, whose job it is to offer statistics, information, advice and to be a sounding board. , which was the case during this process.
When the Ravens balked at Jackson’s desire for a full guarantee, the Ravens announced Friday that the parties were halting contract negotiations and would resume after this season.
Jackson, 25, will earn $23.016 million in his fifth-year option but has no guaranteed money after this season. The former league MVP is hoping to land an extension after this season with the Ravens, who are expected to apply their franchise tag to Jackson and prevent him from hitting true free agency if the teams still can’t reach a deal.
Jackson is making football’s biggest bet on himself, much like former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco – who starts against Baltimore on Sunday for the Jets – did once in 2012, when his contract was set to expire and he led Baltimore to a Super Bowl title before becoming one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
Jackson, who has taken more hits (737) than any other quarterback since 2018, was asked last week if he thought it was a risk to play with no guaranteed money beyond this season.
“It was a big risk last season. The year before that,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I just play football. Anything can happen. God forbid a bad thing to happen.”
Jackson has proven to be one of the NFL’s best playmakers and winners over the past four seasons. Since becoming the Ravens’ starter midway through the 2018 season, Baltimore is 37-12 (.755) with him and 2-5 (.286) without him. He was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.
But Jackson is coming off his toughest season of 2021, when he threw a career-worst 13 interceptions and missed a career-high five games, including the last four with an ankle injury. .
espn
What to know about Wednesday’s rent-control vote by the St. Paul City Council
Jeremias Ledesma: goalkeeper crosses pitch to help save fan’s life
Pleasant temperatures tomorrow, but the heat is slowly increasing during the week
Oil prices slump as recession fears rise
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin begins its journey to London – NBC Chicago
U.S DOJ Sentences Man to 5 years of Jail For Crypto Scam
Four years after transitioning to new Ravens era, QB Lamar Jackson and Jets’ Joe Flacco prepare to face off
Sources believe Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens contract offer worth around $250m
ApeCoin (APE) Price Surges Over 15% Amid Market Rebound
British pop music has strained relationship with Queen Elizabeth: NPR
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed