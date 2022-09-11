Why Barr is breaking with Trump — and the GOP — over the Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has become one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump could be in grave legal danger over his handling of sensitive documents, underscoring the growing rift between the former president and his old staunch ally.

Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News in recent weeks, weighing in on the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and the ensuing court battles over what the Justice Department (DOJ ) can do with what he found.

This isn’t the first time Barr, a frequent target of criticism from Democrats as attorney general, has broken with Trump. He is also not the first former member of the Trump cabinet to criticize the former president.

But he has recently stood out for his willingness to undermine not only Trump’s own defense, but also the favored narrative of Trump allies and large swaths of the Republican Party.

“Bill Barr was a real law and order guy and strongly protected national security interests and the interests of the Department of Justice,” said Alan Morrison, a law professor at George Washington University. .

“And I think he’s always considered himself to be on that side: tough on people who violate criminal laws, and I think his remarks here are along the lines of that. He’s trying to protect the department of Justice, which he led not once but twice,” Morrison said.

Barr actually just did, offering the Justice Department’s defenses and the legitimacy of its investigation of Trump in a series of Fox News appearances over the past two weeks.

Earlier in the month, the former attorney general pushed back against various defenses Trump and his team offered in response to the FBI raid, telling Fox News he was skeptical that Trump had declassified anything he had brought to Mar-a-Lago as the former president had done. claims.

“Let me say that I think the pilot on this from the start was full of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. People say that [raid] was unprecedented – well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club, okay,” Barr said.

Barr also criticized Trump’s push for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. The former attorney general called the legal strategy a “red flag” since federal authorities had likely already sifted through most of the documents seized.

Barr this week urged the Justice Department to appeal Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master, calling the decision “deeply flawed in several respects.”

During an appearance on Fox on Thursday, Barr said he believed the Justice Department was “closer” to the point where it could indict someone in the case, potentially including Trump.

The comments were notable coming from a man who Democrats and some legal experts have criticized throughout his last term as attorney general, accusing him of viewing himself as the president’s lawyer rather than the country’s.

“I think it’s partly a repudiation of Trump, but it’s a lot more wearing his law and order hat than a repudiation of Trump,” Morrison said.

Barr’s appearances on Fox News undermining Trump are the latest example of what has grown steadily between the two men.

A former Trump administration official said there was no love lost between Trump and Barr, and the relationship had steadily deteriorated since the 2020 election, when Trump was upset that his attorney general publicly stated that he had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Barr was a key witness for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with recordings of his closed-door depositions featuring prominently in the panel’s public hearings.

Barr told the panel that he thought Trump’s claims about voter fraud were “bullshit”, “absurdity” and “idiot”. A hearing showed video of Barr saying he feared Trump had become “detached from reality” as he raised the false premise that voting machines were designed to rig the election.

Trump, who often mocked his former attorney general as a “RINO” or a “Republican in name only,” used the same insult in response to Barr’s comment on Fox in which he said authorities probably had good evidence to continue his search for Trump. residence.

“Bill Barr had ‘no courage’ and got ‘no glory,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. “He was a weak and pathetic RINO [Republican in name only]who was so afraid of being impeached that he became a captive of the radical left democrats.

While the vast majority of conservatives lined up behind Trump in offering shifting defenses to the former president and criticizing the Justice Department as politicized, a few conservatives and former Trump officials joined Barr in publicly acknowledging the seriousness of the affair.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is seen as laying the groundwork for a 2024 bid, said in New Hampshire late last month he was “deeply troubled” by the research, but added that the public should “let the facts unfold” and condemned. attacks against law enforcement.

Ty Cobb, who served as Trump’s White House counsel during the Russia investigation, told CBS News on Friday that he believed Trump was in “serious legal waters,” not just because of the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents, but because of efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 elections in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Like Barr, Cobb told the outlet he thinks the possibility of Trump being indicted is “very high.”

