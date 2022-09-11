Why Evs Are Good For Business, Not So Good For The World

mini If you thought electric vehicles were the panacea for a green planet, think again. But there is money to be made with the switch to electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are estimated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to be a $53 trillion to $82 trillion opportunity (based on two scenarios) by 2050. That’s no small change . It also explains why many Indian automakers are pushing hard to establish their presence in the segment – Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its first electric SUV ahead of World Electric Vehicle Day, and Tata Motors told CNBC-TV18 that it was looking to launch a low-cost electric car for the masses.

A rapid expansion in electric vehicle volumes is needed to replace the existing stock of gasoline/diesel vehicles, and significant pressure on global resources is expected until we reach a stage of electric mobility close to 100%, after which recycling the materials can reduce the demand for those materials. To give you an idea of ​​the current situation, it is estimated that the world today has around 1.446 billion cars and that for a population of 8 billion people, which suggests a ratio of 180 cars per 1,000 people. This is expected to increase as the world’s population reaches nearly 9 billion and incomes rise with economic growth by 2050 (according to the World Energy Council).

For context, electric vehicle sales of 6.6 million vehicles in 2021 accounted for just over 9% of global passenger vehicle sales, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to nearly 16. ,5000000. While this is a huge jump from the 120,000 numbers sold in 2018, it just indicates the huge replacement potential when considered in the context of the total number of personal vehicles on the roads. Electric vehicles and its ecosystem are therefore a great growth opportunity for companies, and it is not surprising that private investors are also betting big on the infrastructure game, the recent Tata Power deal in renewable energy being one of them. example.

EV DOESN’T SPELL EVERYTHING GREEN

In the United States, California is the state with the highest car sales. The state recently made the decision to phase out sales of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Accordingly, its recent missive to residents not to charge their vehicles on Labor Day weekend evenings , when electricity demand peaks and solar power supply drops, invited more than a few jibes. Residents were not amused to be pressured to switch to electric vehicles and then have to reduce their energy consumption.

The incident, while not an EV switch derailer, highlighted the harsh reality of EVs. Their batteries must be charged with electricity from power stations, which do not all run on green energy. In fact, the IEA estimates that renewable energy will represent only 27% of the global energy mix by 2050. And this, even if the electricity demand of electric vehicles can reach 8,855 TWh in 2050, 20% of total energy consumption.

Then there is the need for materials, which puts pressure to dig up our planet more. According to IDTechEx, “While the combustion engine and drivetrain rely heavily on aluminum and steel alloys, Li-ion batteries alone also require a large amount of nickel, cobalt, aluminum, lithium , copper, insulation and thermal interface materials”. And this puts significant pressure on resources like cobalt (until the emergence of alternative technologies), where there is already talk of a “cobalt cliff”. Mining as we know it comes with its ills, and with much of the resources in Africa and South America, the rush for materials won’t necessarily be a big boon to society. Some reports suggest that the nature of resource demand may also shift the balance of energy needs from West Asia to China (which provides many inputs for electric vehicles), which could be another geopolitical concern.

There will also be a need for lots of polymers and crude-based materials for battery packaging which will not diminish the demand for fossil oil, although less will be consumed as the primary fuel.

A 2018 McKinsey report sought to dispel the myth. “Having more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road should only modestly reduce oil demand over the next 10 to 15 years,” he observed. Although this indicated that the increased demand for electricity was largely met by greater use of natural gas.

DON’T BUY A VEE JUST TO BE GREEN

The McKinsey report suggests that most consumers base their decision to buy an electric vehicle on “the desire to help the environment”. And this thesis is flawed. McKinsey adds, “Our research reveals that several common assumptions about electric vehicles and the Earth’s resources are wrong. And in some cases, the common wisdom is almost entirely wrong.”