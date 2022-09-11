News
Why EVs are good for business, not so good for the world
If you thought electric vehicles were the panacea for a green planet, think again. But there is money to be made with the switch to electric vehicles.
A rapid expansion in electric vehicle volumes is needed to replace the existing stock of gasoline/diesel vehicles, and significant pressure on global resources is expected until we reach a stage of electric mobility close to 100%, after which recycling the materials can reduce the demand for those materials. To give you an idea of the current situation, it is estimated that the world today has around 1.446 billion cars and that for a population of 8 billion people, which suggests a ratio of 180 cars per 1,000 people. This is expected to increase as the world’s population reaches nearly 9 billion and incomes rise with economic growth by 2050 (according to the World Energy Council).
For context, electric vehicle sales of 6.6 million vehicles in 2021 accounted for just over 9% of global passenger vehicle sales, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to nearly 16. ,5000000. While this is a huge jump from the 120,000 numbers sold in 2018, it just indicates the huge replacement potential when considered in the context of the total number of personal vehicles on the roads. Electric vehicles and its ecosystem are therefore a great growth opportunity for companies, and it is not surprising that private investors are also betting big on the infrastructure game, the recent Tata Power deal in renewable energy being one of them. example.
EV DOESN’T SPELL EVERYTHING GREEN
In the United States, California is the state with the highest car sales. The state recently made the decision to phase out sales of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Accordingly, its recent missive to residents not to charge their vehicles on Labor Day weekend evenings , when electricity demand peaks and solar power supply drops, invited more than a few jibes. Residents were not amused to be pressured to switch to electric vehicles and then have to reduce their energy consumption.
The incident, while not an EV switch derailer, highlighted the harsh reality of EVs. Their batteries must be charged with electricity from power stations, which do not all run on green energy. In fact, the IEA estimates that renewable energy will represent only 27% of the global energy mix by 2050. And this, even if the electricity demand of electric vehicles can reach 8,855 TWh in 2050, 20% of total energy consumption.
Then there is the need for materials, which puts pressure to dig up our planet more. According to IDTechEx, “While the combustion engine and drivetrain rely heavily on aluminum and steel alloys, Li-ion batteries alone also require a large amount of nickel, cobalt, aluminum, lithium , copper, insulation and thermal interface materials”. And this puts significant pressure on resources like cobalt (until the emergence of alternative technologies), where there is already talk of a “cobalt cliff”. Mining as we know it comes with its ills, and with much of the resources in Africa and South America, the rush for materials won’t necessarily be a big boon to society. Some reports suggest that the nature of resource demand may also shift the balance of energy needs from West Asia to China (which provides many inputs for electric vehicles), which could be another geopolitical concern.
There will also be a need for lots of polymers and crude-based materials for battery packaging which will not diminish the demand for fossil oil, although less will be consumed as the primary fuel.
A 2018 McKinsey report sought to dispel the myth. “Having more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road should only modestly reduce oil demand over the next 10 to 15 years,” he observed. Although this indicated that the increased demand for electricity was largely met by greater use of natural gas.
DON’T BUY A VEE JUST TO BE GREEN
The McKinsey report suggests that most consumers base their decision to buy an electric vehicle on “the desire to help the environment”. And this thesis is flawed. McKinsey adds, “Our research reveals that several common assumptions about electric vehicles and the Earth’s resources are wrong. And in some cases, the common wisdom is almost entirely wrong.”
News
Steve Bannon said his arrest for money laundering and conspiracy was ‘one of the best days of my life’
-
Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, said his arrest was “one of the best days” of his life.
-
Bannon earlier this week was arrested and charged with money laundering and conspiracy.
-
Prosecutors alleged that Bannon conspired to commit fraud through a mob-funded charity to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Steve Bannon, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a border wall construction project at the US-Mexico border, said the experience of being handcuffed was one of his favorite days .
“It was a very powerful spiritual day for me,” he said in a segment on conservative pundit Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Friday. “A lot of things have become very clear.”
He then called the event “one of the best days of my life”.
“I was totally in the zone – as you say in sports – the whole time. They’re not going to shut me up,” he continued.
Bannon, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House adviser, was charged on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with his role in the ‘We Build the Wall’ organization, as reported reported Insider’s Laura Italiano.
Related video: Steve Bannon says Trump firing Comey was a big mistake
An indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged that Bannon conspired with three men – Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, venture capitalist Andrew Badolato and businessman from the Colorado Timothy Shea – for laundering money and committing fraud through a crowdfunded charity.
In 2020, federal prosecutors alleged Bannon scammed people who donated to help build a wall between the United States and Mexico — the heart of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. million dollars poured in, and Bannon and the three men pocketed the money instead, prosecutors said.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, taking advantage of their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of this money would be spent on construction,” the court said. Manhattan acting attorney Audrey Strauss. said in a statement at the time.
“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a penny, the defendants secretly conspired to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. “
Earlier this year, Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty in federal court. Neither has yet been convicted. And Shea will be retried in October after the end of his first trial before a hung jury.
“It is a crime to profit by lying to donors, and in New York you will be held accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, adding that Bannon and the three others had defrauded. thousands of people across the country.
Bannon received a pardon from Trump in the remaining days of his presidency. But as Insider’s Tom Porter notes, presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, meaning state prosecutors can investigate and file separate charges if they choose.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Jennifer Lopez is seen bonding with hubby Ben Affleck’s teenage daughter Violet in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending quality time with her husband, Ben Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, in Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday.
The 53-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits as she strolled through Beverly Hills for a bite to eat, then let the teenager take the wheel as she drove through the star-studded city.
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor, 50, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became his stepmother, along with his two other children, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13.
Bonding time: Jennifer Lopez, 53, was seen spending the afternoon with her husband’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner
Enjoying the afternoon: The talented singer and her teenage daughter-in-law were all smiles as they talked and strolled through Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday
Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became her stepmother, along with her two other children, Samuel and Seraphina
Jennifer kept her look smart and casual for her brief afternoon outing with her eldest daughter-in-law.
She donned a pair of chic, baggy white pants that were fastened with a brown belt at the waist.
The Hustlers actress teamed the classic pants with a plain white short-sleeved t-shirt.
The now mum-of-five donned a pair of open toe heeled sandals to complete her late summer look.
Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her early afternoon outing while getting to know Violet a little better.
Stylish: The actress and performer spent the afternoon in style as she enjoyed a light lunch with her eldest daughter-in-law on Saturday
Quality time: After her lavish wedding in Georgia and her second honeymoon, Jennifer has some free time to bond with her new stepchildren
To accessorize her outfit for the weekend outing, Jennifer added a pair of large gold hoop earrings.
The star also wore a long gold chain necklace with a small embellished tag as well as gold bracelets to match the jewelry color scheme. She donned a gold watch on her left wrist to help her keep track of time, while flashing her gorgeous wedding band.
The Selena actress donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes as the sun peaked through the thick cloud cover.
A tan Christian Dior tote bag slung in the crook of her elbow to carry a few important items she needed throughout the day. Her hair has been styled in an assortment of waves to add a finishing touch to her overall ensemble.
Violet also kept her look simple and casual, wearing a sleeveless floral summer dress which she paired with black ankle boots.
At the wedding: Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended the wedding ceremony in Georgia which took place last month on August 20
To the next destination: The talented performer was seen entering on the passenger side to allow Violet to drive
After the duo enjoyed some fresh air in Beverly Hills, they were soon spotted getting into a Toyota SUV.
Jennifer was seen sliding into the passenger seat to allow her 16-year-old daughter to drive them to their next destination.
The Marry Me star seemed more than happy to let Violet take the wheel and hone her driving skills.
Practice makes perfect: Violet was pictured getting into the driver’s seat to hone her driving skills
Buckle up: Jennifer was seen tightening her seat belt as her daughter-in-law prepared to blend into the busy street
Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended their recent wedding ceremony at the actor’s Georgia mansion last month on August 20.
In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the singer’s twins, followed the couple down the aisle as the ceremony began.
Ahead of the wedding, a source told People that their “kids will also be part of the celebrations.” It will be a beautiful weekend.
Some of the stars’ children also witnessed their nuptials in Las Vegas which took place earlier on July 16 at A Little White Wedding Chapel, followed by a brief romantic getaway to Paris together.
Minister Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding in Las Vegas, told Page Six, “It was a really special and emotional ceremony and moment that they shared.” And their kids were absolutely into it.
Having fun: The duo appeared to be enjoying their time together on Saturday
Family of seven: Jennifer herself has twins whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and has become stepmother to Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner .
During an interview with Good Morning America in June before her two wedding ceremonies and her glamorous honeymoons in Paris and then Italy with Ben, Jennifer opened up about the bond between their two families.
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to start a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. to be,” she explained.
“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment.”
Gorgeous: The two lovebirds tied the knot for a second time in a stunning wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate, which spans 87 acres
Adorable: Ahead of their nuptials in Las Vegas, Jennifer told Good Morning America that ‘nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to start a family with someone I love dearly…’
News
NEXT Weather: rainy start to the week
News
TV networks have a new role: farm crews for streaming shows
Broadcast networks are releasing fewer new shows than usual this fall, the latest sign of their declining popularity and ambitions in the face of ever-increasing competition from streaming services.
The parent companies of ABC, NBC and SCS now see the networks as a first stop for their content before it moves on to their sister streaming services. They argue that this is the role they should be judged on for now.
News
Democrat John Fetterman values ’criminals above the innocent’
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for US Senator from Pennsylvania, appeared on Sirius XM Breitbart News Saturday and lambasted his Democratic opponent John Fetterman’s record and hardline stances on crime and law and order.
As Pennsylvania’s sitting lieutenant governor, Fetterman chairs the state’s Board of Pardons, which has become abruptly radicalized under his leadership. Since taking office in 2019, the five-person board led by Fetterman has recommended at least 46 commutations to Gov. Tom Wolfe (D). During Wolfe’s first term as governor, before Fetterman was elected as lieutenant governor, the board made only six recommendations, as the Philadelphia plaintiff Noted. Additionally, Fetterman has previously said that law-abiding Pennsylvanians would be no less safe if the state guts its prison systems by a third party.
“He seems to value the positions of criminals above innocents, which again far-left radicals tend to do, but it goes beyond that,” Oz said. Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.
“Not only does he want to free a third of all prisoners, saying it wouldn’t change anything, but he wants to legalize all drugs, wants to have heroin injection sites”, and “he wants an open border”, said Oz referring to Fetterman’s call for safe injection sites in Philadelphia in 2018.
LISTEN:
The famed doctor went on to point to Philadelphia’s high murder and overdose rates, calling the Kensington neighborhood “an open-air drug market.”
“Philadelphia’s homicide rates – the highest they’ve ever been,” Oz said. “Fentanyl overdose rates – Philadelphia is the epicenter of the country right now – we’re number three in the country in Pennsylvania. And we have bigger outdoor drug markets than anywhere else, like in Kensington, which is part of Philadelphia, where you can’t walk block after block. There are zombies with needles sticking out of their bodies, and law enforcement has been ordered to step aside.
“Actually, that’s sort of the overall message of John Fetterman,” Oz continued. “He despises law enforcement for the challenges they have in doing their job. When I got the endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, it was unanimous. Do you know how difficult it is? Everybody voted for me because John Fetterman fought them so many times and hurt them so much, and nobody’s getting into the force now. So there is anarchy in many parts of Pennsylvania, and we don’t want that kind of approach in Washington. This will make the situation worse for the whole country.
During the interview, Oz pointed out that although Fetterman ultimately said he would debate after feverishly ducking out, the Democrat did not make a formal offer, as noted in detail by Hannah Bleau of Breitbart News. Fetterman said he would take the stage “sometime in mid to late October,” but early voting would be well underway by then. Friday, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen called on Fetterman to debate Oz before mail-in voting begins on September 19.
News
Jee Advanced Result 2022 Announced – How to Download Dashboard, Answer Key
mini
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website, by entering their matriculation number, date of birth and mobile number. Here is how to access the JEE Advanced result.
IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) announced the JEE Advanced 2022 results on Sunday at 10 a.m. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list as well as the answer key were also released.
How to access the JEE Advanced 2022 results
Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. They need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced 2022 result.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
How to Check JEE Advanced Result and Download Dashboard
2nd step: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials – JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile phone number.
Step 4: Click on ‘submit’.
JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to download the answer key
First ranks
RK Shishir from Bombay area won first rank in IIT JEE-Advanced Entrance Examination. According to IIT Bombay, which organized the exam, Shishir scored 314 out of 360 points.
Tanishka Kabra from Delhi zone is the best among female students with 277 points. His rank for all India is 16.
More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which more than 40,000 qualified.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by news agency PTI as told.
Qualified candidates can now register for the Architectural Aptitude Test (AAT) until 5:00 p.m. on September 12 through the candidate portal.
JEE-Main – which is the entrance test for engineering colleges across the country – is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
