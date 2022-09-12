5 injured, including IDOT driver, after Dan Ryan crash Sunday morning – NBC Chicago

Officials called the penalty on rookie punter/holder Trenton Gill, but kicker Cairo Santos took the blame.

As the Chicago Bears prepared for a 47-yard field goal attempt that would have given them their first second-quarter points on Sunday, Santos wanted to use Gill’s towel to pat the grass where he was going to hit.

Santos didn’t know he was doing anything wrong when he stepped on the towel, and neither did Gill as he crouched down to pat it. But officials assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Gill, pushing the Bears out of goal range. They went to halftime scoreless but beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 at Soldier Field.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong,” Santos said. “Now I know not to use it. It was not to dry (the field) because it was raining. I didn’t expect it to dry out the pitch. It was just to flatten the spot, and I didn’t want to do it with my foot in the water because I was about to kick the ball.

“So I just did it with my hand and got called. So I just want to take responsibility. Trenton didn’t know.

Referee Clay Martin told a poolside reporter that Gill or Santos could have used the towel to wipe their hands but not alter the court.

“You can’t bring in what we consider a foreign object — it wasn’t a towel that would go on a uniform — to alter the playing surface,” Martin said. “We felt it provided an unfair advantage, using the towel to wipe down the area where the ball was going to be placed.”

Santos, who missed two of three extra-point attempts in the second half, said he cleared the field last year in Seattle, but he doesn’t know if he used his hand or a towel.

Gill said he now knows how to avoid such a mistake in the future.

“I’ve never done it before, but I’ve never played in a game where it rained all the time, inches from the pitch,” Gill said. “You saw at the end there was about 2 inches of water on the pitch.”

Something different in the air

When the 49ers lined up for a third-and-second play in the first quarter, Soldier Field sounded a little different than it has in recent years.

The air raid siren that has been played on major defensive plays since 2018 was missing.

A Bears official said it wasn’t a single person’s decision to drop the Mermaid, known as the Bear Raid Mermaid. It was part of a slate of game-day operations changes the Bears implemented in 2022. The team also didn’t play there during the only preseason game at home.

The Bears kicked off the siren in December 2018 in a 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Jared Goff threw four interceptions. They continued the following week while winning the NFC North title against the Green Bay Packers, and it became a fixture.

The team even played there in 2020 when fans weren’t allowed at games in Chicago.

But on Sunday, the Bears relied on music, other stadium noise and old-fashioned crowd noise to cheer on the defense as it held the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.

A quick start

During his studies leading up to his first regular season game in the NFL, Bears rookie passing thrower Dominique Robinson noticed a trend from 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

“On film, it sticks out,” Robinson said.

So how come Robinson recorded his first career sack in the first quarter, a 6-yard strikeout from Trey Lance?

“It rolled over and I took it,” Robinson said. “I hit him with a jab then I got to QB.”

Once there, Robinson had to hold on tight to Lance in sub-optimal conditions, making sure to throw him into the grass before his grip slipped.

“He’s elusive,” Robinson said. “Once I got my hands on it, I was grateful for the gloves I was wearing. I managed to grab hold of it and twist it until it fell.

Robinson had 1½ sacks, splitting another back tackle from Lance with Roquan Smith. It was part of an afternoon in which the Bears rookie class contributed significantly.

Safety Jaquan Brisker recovered a fumble on the 49ers’ opening drive. Cornerback Kyler Gordon got rid of a 44-yard reception he gave to Jauan Jennings and finished with six tackles, including a save on Jennings for a loss of 2 yards.

Left tackle Braxton Jones allowed a sack in the first quarter to excellent 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, but seemed to hold his own overall.

Brisker was asked what he thought of the encouraging start to the Class of 2022.

“We’re just letting people know how skilled we are,” he said. “And we will continue to improve. It’s only the first game. We’re going to keep building, improving and doing everything we can to make it right for this team.

