Several teenagers are recovering after being shot in Chicago on Sunday, with the youngest injured being a 13-year-old man, a 14-year-old woman, a 14-year-old man and a 15-year-old man.

The shootings come as the city endured another violent weekend, with at least six dead and more than 29 injured as a result of gunfire.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide an update on the city’s recent public safety efforts at 11 a.m. Monday.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported around 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 71st Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when someone driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him. The victim then ran west on 71st Street when a person got out of the Sonata and fired shots, hitting him in the head and chest.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Just two hours later in the 600 block of East 60e Street, a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and police found him lying unresponsive in a park.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired, striking both victims.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene by police.

A second victim, another man, was shot in the back and in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, officials said.

No suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a call from a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Ada when they discovered a man lying on the passenger side of the car.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the left side of the head.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Just after 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard, a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in the backyard of a residence after being shot multiple times, police say.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.

Here’s the rest of the weekend’s shoots so far. The suspects are not in custody in any shooting unless otherwise noted.

Monday –

A 14-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking down a sidewalk at 1:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone inside a black SUV pulled over and began to pull. The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the man was shot in the left foot. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in good condition

At 3:51 a.m., a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Loretta Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg. According to the police, the details of the attack are not known.

Sunday –

At 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached on foot and fired, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his undamaged foot. No one is in custody.

In the 3700 block of South Langley at around 2.35pm, police say a 13-year-old man broke into a Kida and was confronted by the owner of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man. The man, who authorities say has a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out a handgun and shot the 13-year-old. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Around midnight in the 9200 block of South Marquette Avenue, a man was sitting on his porch when a van pulled up and a person inside opened fire, hitting him in the hand. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 1300 block of South Sawyer at around 12:36 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a verbal altercation broke out near her. According to the police, one of the people then fired shots and was hit in the right leg and ankle. She was hospitalized in good condition.

Police say a man was walking in the 200 block of West 75 e Street around 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Around 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75 e Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a neck scrape, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a left calf scrape, and all three were hospitalized in good condition.

A 45-year-old man was walking the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left hip. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 500 block of East 105 e Street around 12:25 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a gunshot. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81 st Street, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 2500 block of West 70 e At approximately 7:11 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, hitting the teen in the buttocks and side. The teenager was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was approached by an unknown assailant in the 8400 block of South Parnell at around 7.45pm when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. The teenager was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Saturday –

Around 00:07 in the 2000 block of East 67 e Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue at around 1:07 a.m. when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the left leg and left arm.

A 40-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Madison around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired from another car, hitting her repeatedly. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 3300 block of West Augusta at around 4:57 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving east when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the left arm. The man, who also suffered abrasions to his back, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

At around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern California, a 40-year-old man was struck in the wrist by gunfire, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 31-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of East 72 n/a Street around 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was transported by himself to an area hospital, where he was listed as undamaged.

In the 3800 block of West Madison around 8:21 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot four times, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 11:13 p.m. when he was shot by an individual in a white van. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –