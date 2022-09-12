News
6 dead, at least 28 injured including 7 teenagers in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Several teenagers are recovering after being shot in Chicago on Sunday, with the youngest injured being a 13-year-old man, a 14-year-old woman, a 14-year-old man and a 15-year-old man.
The shootings come as the city endured another violent weekend, with at least six dead and more than 29 injured as a result of gunfire.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide an update on the city’s recent public safety efforts at 11 a.m. Monday.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported around 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 71st Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when someone driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him. The victim then ran west on 71st Street when a person got out of the Sonata and fired shots, hitting him in the head and chest.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Just two hours later in the 600 block of East 60e Street, a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and police found him lying unresponsive in a park.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired, striking both victims.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene by police.
A second victim, another man, was shot in the back and in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, officials said.
No suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a call from a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Ada when they discovered a man lying on the passenger side of the car.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the left side of the head.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
Just after 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard, a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in the backyard of a residence after being shot multiple times, police say.
Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Here’s the rest of the weekend’s shoots so far. The suspects are not in custody in any shooting unless otherwise noted.
Monday –
- A 14-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking down a sidewalk at 1:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone inside a black SUV pulled over and began to pull. The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the man was shot in the left foot. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in good condition
- At 3:51 a.m., a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Loretta Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg. According to the police, the details of the attack are not known.
Sunday –
- At 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached on foot and fired, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his undamaged foot. No one is in custody.
- In the 3700 block of South Langley at around 2.35pm, police say a 13-year-old man broke into a Kida and was confronted by the owner of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man. The man, who authorities say has a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out a handgun and shot the 13-year-old. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
- Around midnight in the 9200 block of South Marquette Avenue, a man was sitting on his porch when a van pulled up and a person inside opened fire, hitting him in the hand. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 34-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- In the 1300 block of South Sawyer at around 12:36 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a verbal altercation broke out near her. According to the police, one of the people then fired shots and was hit in the right leg and ankle. She was hospitalized in good condition.
- Police say a man was walking in the 200 block of West 75e Street around 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Around 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75e Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a neck scrape, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a left calf scrape, and all three were hospitalized in good condition.
- A 45-year-old man was walking the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left hip. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 500 block of East 105e Street around 12:25 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a gunshot. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 2500 block of West 70e At approximately 7:11 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, hitting the teen in the buttocks and side. The teenager was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Police say a 17-year-old boy was approached by an unknown assailant in the 8400 block of South Parnell at around 7.45pm when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. The teenager was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Saturday –
- Around 00:07 in the 2000 block of East 67e Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both were transported to area hospitals in good condition.
- Police say a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue at around 1:07 a.m. when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the left leg and left arm.
- A 40-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Madison around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired from another car, hitting her repeatedly. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
- In the 3300 block of West Augusta at around 4:57 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving east when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the left arm. The man, who also suffered abrasions to his back, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- At around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern California, a 40-year-old man was struck in the wrist by gunfire, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 31-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of East 72n/a Street around 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was transported by himself to an area hospital, where he was listed as undamaged.
- In the 3800 block of West Madison around 8:21 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot four times, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 11:13 p.m. when he was shot by an individual in a white van. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- At approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburn, a 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was shot in the abdomen and legs by an unknown assailant. Police said he was taken to an area hospital, where his condition later stabilized.
- A 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47e Street around 11:25 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in acceptable condition.
Ravens wide receivers were doubted for months. They delivered in the season-opening 24-9 win over Jets.
In April, the Ravens made a shocking move on the first night of the NFL draft when they traded receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. And instead of drafting another wideout, the Ravens selected two tight ends — Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely — in the fourth round, indicating that Baltimore would run a tight end-heavy offense in 2022.
In the Ravens’ 24-9 season-opening win over the New York Jets on Sunday, it didn’t take long for the wide receivers to show they’re more than capable of delivering for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Devin Duvernay had a career afternoon, catching four passes for a career-high 54 yards and two touchdowns, while second-year wideout Rashod Bateman corralled a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that might have been thrown to Brown a year ago.
In the months leading up to Baltimore’s dominant victory at MetLife Stadium, the Ravens expressed confidence in their wide receivers. They didn’t make a splashy move in the trade market or free agency except for signing veteran Demarcus Robinson, who was surprisingly cut by the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp last month.
“The guys do have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to go out and prove that they’re ready for their opportunity,” wide receivers coach Tee Martin said in June. “And when we don’t draft a wide receiver, what the organization is saying to you is, ‘We brought you here for a reason, and it’s your time.’”
The receivers’ time came Sunday, and they answered the call. After the Jets’ defense kept Jackson and the Ravens out of sync for most of the first half, limiting tight ends Mark Andrews and Likely and holding Baltimore to just 11 rushing yards, Duvernay helped jump-start the offense. With Baltimore facing a third-and-5 with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, Jackson threw a perfect spiral to Duvernay, who was tightly covered by cornerback Bryce Hall, for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone.
As Jackson went on an offensive tear in the second half, throwing for 130 of his 213 yards, he once again found Duvernay for a score. On third down, Jackson stepped up in the pocket before completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Duvernay to give Baltimore a 17-3 advantage with under eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Jackson appeared to complete a no-look pass for the touchdown, but the quarterback said after the game he wasn’t trying to make a highlight-reel play in the style of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. “I’m not playing street ball; I’m looking,” he joked. “I was going to throw it to [tight end] Mark [Andrews], but the safety jumped Mark, and [Duvernay] just ran his route, and he came open.”
Last year, Duvernay showcased what he can do on special teams, being named to his first Pro Bowl as a returner. On Sunday, Duvernay, who totaled 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season, showcased what he could do in the passing game.
“It felt good to get into game mode and show the work I’ve put in this offseason,” said Duvernay, a third-round pick in 2020.
Harbaugh said he was not surprised about Duvernay’s performance, adding: “He works so hard; he’s been doing it in camp every single day.”
But no play was more spectacular than Jackson’s touchdown pass to Bateman in the third quarter that solidified Baltimore’s first win of the season. With 2:15 to go, Jackson launched the ball deep down the middle of the field as Bateman slipped past the Jets’ secondary for a 55-yard touchdown reception that gave the Ravens a commanding 24-3 advantage.
“A lot of people said [Jackson] couldn’t throw, but he dropped a dime for me,” said Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick who totaled two catches for 59 yards.
Added Harbaugh: “[The Jets] were bringing people down [into the box] a little bit, and they were doing a good job against the run, and we got them one time. He ran a great route, and the protection held up.”
With questions surrounding the receivers during the offseason, Jackson said Sunday’s win was a confidence boost. Still, there’s more to prove.
“We just have to keep going,” Jackson said. “This is the first game; we have 16 more games to go, and [the] playoffs.”
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback out for ‘several weeks’ with thumb injury suffered in loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CNN
—
It wasn’t just the one-sided nature of the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have troubled Dallas Cowboys fans on Sunday night; the sight of their star quarterback leaving with a hand injury was enough to give nightmares.
In the Cowboys’ season opener in front of a raucous crowd in their AT&T Stadium against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Dallas’ 2022 season began with a stutter and a scare.
If the tough offensive performance wasn’t enough to worry about — Dallas didn’t score after opening the game with a field goal — a potentially serious injury to Dak Prescott could have long-term repercussions.
In the fourth quarter, as he attempted to power up the offense and produce a return, Prescott’s throwing hand – his right – connected with the hands of Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on a pass attempt. .
The 29-year-old’s discomfort was evident almost immediately and he returned to the locker room with an athletic trainer.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that Prescott would undergo further medicals but had suffered a fracture “behind his thumb” and would miss “several games but not for the year”.
Prescott was seen wearing a brace during the postgame media availability. He expressed frustration with the injury but acknowledged it could have been much worse.
“I was told it was a lot cleaner than it could have been,” Prescott said. “It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can’t necessarily control it. Just unhappy. Obviously I’m going to miss some time and not be there for my team and that’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just gave.”
Even with Prescott on the field, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball against a strong Tampa Bay defense.
The offense was only able to rack up 244 total yards, with Prescott going 14 of 29 for 134 yards with one interception and getting sacked twice. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush finished the game and didn’t have much more success.
After a serious ankle injury that saw him miss most of the 2020 season, Prescott was hoping for a healthy 2022 but seemed optimistic afterwards despite the injury.
“Obviously it’s just not what you want to hear, but it’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me,” Prescott said. “It’s just another bump in the road and I’m going to keep going. I will do everything I can control to win myself back, to improve myself, to help this team and to do my best in this role.
It wasn’t the most vintage Brady performance, but it was good enough for the Bucs.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner, 45, threw for 212 yards, plus a touchdown and an interception in the heavily defended game.
It was running back Leonard Fournette who was the driving force on offense for the Bucs, rushing for 127 yards on 21 carries.
“We tried to take what they gave us,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said after the game.
“They gave us stuff up front and Lenny (Fournette) did a hell of a job running hard and physically and finding the holeshot. I think the offensive line did a great job of blocking. It was a total team effort tonight.
The Bucs’ solid defense overpowered the Cowboys’ offense, limiting Dallas to less than six points in a season opener for the first time since 1989.
The win takes Brady’s personal best against the Cowboys to 7-0 and gives the 2020 Super Bowl winners the perfect start to a new season.
‘You can’t have nice things’: Rapper Wakko the Kidd on being shot during North Hollywood robbery
A rapper who was jumped and shot six times in North Hollywood says he feels lucky to be alive after this terrifying ordeal.
Rapper Wakko the Kidd was the victim of an attempted robbery when he was shot in the back, among other things.
“A bullet went into my back, went right through me and out of my stomach,” he said. “A bullet went through my stomach and out of my back.”
He told CBSLA on Sunday that he was driving from the recording studio to his home in North Hollywood with his sound engineer on Sept. 1 when chaos erupted. They were jumped by masked men with guns.
He said that after being shot several times, he managed to slip under the bonnet of his car so the shooters wouldn’t kill him.
He believes the suspects were parked on the street, waiting for him to return home. He believes they targeted him because of social media posts featuring money and jewelry.
“It’s upsetting and frustrating to live in a world where you can’t have nice things without looking over your shoulder,” the rapper said.
According to the police, 26 shots were fired. The sound engineer was shot 10 times and remains in hospital.
There have been no arrests in this case.
Russia withdraws more forces from northeast Ukraine as Kyiv presses advance
Russia withdrew more forces from the Kharkiv region on Monday, withdrawing from a large swath of northeastern Ukraine as Kyiv forces continued their push into Russian-occupied territory and the government s was committed to retaking all areas seized by Moscow.
Ukraine’s SBU intelligence released photos on Monday of soldiers inspecting a warehouse full of Russian arms and ammunition in Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv that had for months served as a garrison for Russian forces.
Charles addresses Parliament for the first time as King ahead of the Queen’s final farewell to Scotland – NBC Chicago
King Charles III pledged on Monday to follow his late mother’s example of ‘selfless duty’ as he addressed lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament in London before flying to Edinburgh to be with the coffin of the late Queen as it lies in the Scottish capital. .
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “compass” and praised her “unshakable grace and dignity”.
Hundreds of lawmakers crammed into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall in Parliament for the pageant-rich service, during which Parliament offered its condolences to the King, and he responded.
A trumpet fanfare greeted the King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of lawmakers.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in upholding the “precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin Britain’s political system.
He paid tribute to his mother, saying, “As Shakespeare said of Queen Elizabeth, she was a model for all living princes.”
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is on its way to the Scottish capital, where it will rest in the throne room of Holyroodhouse until Monday afternoon
The hall, with its magnificent hammerbeam roof, is the oldest part of the parliament complex – a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.
The ceremony took place in Westminster Hall as monarchs are not permitted inside the House of Commons. This rule dates back to the 17th century, when King Charles I attempted to enter and arrest legislators. This confrontation between the crown and Parliament led to a civil war that ended with the beheading of the king in 1649.
Earlier on Monday, a personal statement posted on the Archwell website from Harry and his wife Meghan said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time in as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
Amid acrimony at the House of Windsor, Harry quit as senior royal and moved to the United States two years ago. There was a possible sign of a reconciliation on Saturday as Harry and Meghan joined brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine to meet mourners outside Windsor Castle.
The national outpouring of grief continued on Sunday as thousands lined the streets and roadsides as the oak coffin was carried from the late Queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat , where she died on Thursday, in Edinburgh.
Later on Monday in Edinburgh, the King will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin before a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70 years of reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The Queen’s coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to parade and pay their respects. On Tuesday he will be flown to London where the coffin will be displayed in the Palace of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on September 19.
Authorities have already issued rules and guidelines for people wishing to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles is embarking on a tour of the other nations that make up the UK – he visits Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather Prince Philip, saying that “We too smile knowing you and grandfather are together now. , and both at peace.”
Queen Elizabeth II: A royal life in pictures
Best clay bar for 2022
If you’ve ever washed your own car, you know how stubborn certain types of dirt can be. Road tar, tree sap, and brake dust are just three of the things that can make it feel like you can’t get your car 100% clean. That’s when you need a clay bar kit, which is specially designed for those troublesome things. Clay bars are designed to remove troublesome soils from your soap, water and sponge could not. They even remove things you can’t see, to help create a smooth and crystalline shine.
Read more: Best car cleaning kit for 2022
If this is your first time looking for a clay kit, we’ve got you covered. Below are our top picks for the best clay bar, and we’ve even included a few accessories (like a clay towel). Read on to check them out, and if you’re new to clay bar detailing, check out the information and tips below to make sure you’re giving your car the full clay bar treatment.
MATCC
If you’re looking for a proven clay bar, MATCC’s Car Clay Bar is the one for you. There are other paint cleaning clay options, but for those who want the classic clay bar product to remove contaminants from the paint surface, we have found this detail clay with lubricant to be the best to work with. It’s durable, easy to use, and the price includes more than one. We love value and results largely on painting a car.
from adam
There are real clay bars and there are clay mitts. We selected Adam’s Premium Clay Bar Mitt for beginners because it is very easy to use. You don’t have to worry about dropping it, and if you do, you can just rinse it off without penalty. It will also last approximately 30-40 uses removing stuck-on contaminants for a smooth surface, much longer than a traditional clay bar. If you’re new to clay, Adam’s Clay Mitt with a suitable lubricant is a great starting point for great painting.
Meguiar’s
If you’re not new to clay and want some serious clay to do a heavy job of, look no further than Meguiar’s Mirror Glaze Modeling Compound. This stuff is, as the tin says, aggressive. It will remove stubborn iron fallout from paint like a champ. Baked on tar and tree sap is no problem. Paint overspray dissipates. It’s very good stuff, but indeed aggressive. The company also offers a less aggressive formula, but if you work with dirty cars, this is our best synthetic clay choice.
AutoCare
“Cheap” does not mean poor quality, friends. AutoCare’s clay mitt does a great job for the price – almost $15 less than Adam’s mitt. However, we found our other choice of mitts to perform better simply from a construction standpoint. Note that Adam’s is a medium grade clay for tougher contaminants, while AutoCare’s is a finer grade. It’s not as aggressive, making it a great choice for the casual auto detailer who is just looking to keep their car’s paint job looking pristine.
mothers
A perfect choice for the occasional clay digger or the power user, Mothers’ Speed Clay 2.0 is a great product. We particularly like its design, which is easier to use than a standard automotive detailing clay bar. Like all of our top picks, it removes debris and contaminants like brake dust quite well with spray lubricant and leaves a super smooth, shiny paint surface.
The chemistry guys
It doesn’t matter if you choose a clay bar or a clay mitt, you need lubrication for the product to work on the paintwork during car detailing. Chemical Guys’ Clay Luber is our favorite clay-based lubricant. This lubricant creates a very smooth surface for using a clay bar or mitt, and helps leave an incredibly smooth painted surface afterwards. It’s best to buy this material in bulk because believe us, you need a lot of lubrication during the clay bar detailing process.
Comparison for the best clay bar for 2022
|Mark
|Last name
|Price
|Best clay bar overall
|
MATCC
|
car clay bar
|
$17
|Best clay bar for beginners
|
from adam
|
Premium Clay Bar Glove
|
$23
|Best Professional Clay Bar
|
Meguiar’s
|
Mirror glaze detailing clay
|
$30
|Best Cheap Clay Bar Glove
|
AutoCare
|
Fine quality clay bar glove
|
$15
|Best cheap clay bar
|
mothers
|
Speed Clay 2.0
|
$18
|Best Clay Bar Lubricant
|
The chemistry guys
|
Clay lubricant
|
$26
What is a clay bar and how do I use it?
- What is a clay bar? A clay bar is specially formulated to remove dirt and debris from a car’s paintwork, often too stubborn for simple car wash soap. You will see a clay bar get dirty over time as it pulls dirt from above the clear coat of paint, and even below.
- How to use a clay bar or glove? It’s a fairly simple tool to use, but it takes time – like all auto-detailing steps. Lubricate part of the vehicle, with something like Clay Luber from Chemical Guys, then wipe the clay in the area up and down (or circular motions, if desired). Focus on areas with significant surface contaminant buildup as needed. Then, with a clean microfiber towel, wipe off any lubricant residue left on the car’s paint.
- Can I reuse a clay bar? Yes! All of our top clay bar kit picks are good for multiple uses. Check the packaging to see how many times a specific clay bar or paint-cleaning mitt can be used with a clay lubricant before it’s time to toss it.
- What happens if I drop a clay bar? You have to throw it away. That’s the short answer. Definitely don’t take a chance using a clay bar that you dropped on the ground because you don’t know what is now stuck in the clay. The last thing you want to do is rub off debris and scratch your paint. If you have a clay mitt, you can simply wash off the mitt and get back to work.
- What do I use after a clay bar? Basically, the steps go as follows: Wash, clay, polish, glaze and finally, wax.
In Clay Bars Trusted CNET Cars
If you really want to rock a shiny car, a clay bar with a suitable spray lubricant is a great way to make it happen. You won’t be disappointed with the paint results and choosing any of the products above will give you CNET Cars approved results. Happy claying!
