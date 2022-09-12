7th Pay Commission: Double good news to central employees before festivals, will get arrears money along with DA

No NFL player has garnered more betting interest this offseason than Trey Lance on multiple sportsbooks.

The San Francisco 49ers sophomore quarterback was a fashionable bet to win the regular season MVP. Lance has drawn more MVP money than Tom Brady at PointsBet, and in August more MVP money was bet on Lance at Caesars Sportsbook than all other NFC quarterbacks combined. Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert attracted more bets.

Of the dozens of player props throughout the season offered by Caesars, more money was bet on Lance’s rushing yards than any other prop, bumping the line from 475.5 to 625.5 . The third most-bet player prop at the Caesars was Lance’s under rushing bet. A Caesars representative called Lance “easily one of Caesars’ top 3 pre-season NFL stories”.

Part of the off-season betting interest for Lance stems from the odds. He opened at 200-1 to win Caesars MVP, a high price for a starting quarterback over a perceived Super Bowl contender. His odds improved to 40-1 heading into the season.



The over/under opening for his ground yardage also varied widely in sports betting. PointsBet opened it at 524.5. Savvy bettors live to capitalize on market gaps and aren’t afraid to bet both sides of a prop on different sportsbooks for a chance to hit the middle and win both bets.

Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars, described the MVP action on Lance as “surprising and not surprising”.

“Looking back, our opening number was a bit too high, but he’s basically a rookie taking full charge for the first time,” Pullen said. “We’ll see if he can put up the type numbers that Rodgers or Brady or Mahomes will do. Then we’re still getting a lot of 49ers money from our Northern Nevada punters, and clearly they’re taking Lance. We had a big responsibility on Jimmy [Garoppolo] to win MVP before last season.”

In addition to market differences, Caesars bettors speculated that uncertainty over 49ers star Deebo Samuel’s retention and where last year’s starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo would end up could be angles that motivated bettors.

“Lance is a fascinating player for so many reasons… tons of betting options considering he’s a threat to run and touchdown scores, and is currently in a low information spot due to ‘a limited number of freshman snaps,’ Sam Garriock, senior NFL trader for PointsBet, told ESPN.

Interest in Lance continued in Week 1. Caesars Sportsbook didn’t take its first bet on Lance’s rushing yards (38.5) against the Chicago Bears until Friday. Caesars stopped betting on the prop Sunday morning after photos of botched conditions at Soldier Field began circulating on social media. Lance finished with 54 rushing yards in the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Bears – one of four outright upsets by the underdogs in a big Sunday opener for the bookmakers.

NFL notables

Professional bettors caused two notable line moves in Sunday’s matches. Both coins turned out to be correct.

• On Tuesday, influential betting syndicate Right Angle Sports published the Chiefs -4.5 over the Cardinals as a bet. The line climbed to Chiefs -6.5, before closing at a -6 consensus. Caesars Sportsbook reported taking a pair of “six-figure” bets Friday on the Chiefs at -6 and -6.5. Kansas City won 44-21.

• On Saturday afternoon, in the midst of a big day of college football, line-moving money appeared on the Vikings, who in a matter of hours went from underdogs at home to small favorites over the Packers. Green Bay had been a 1.5-point favorite for months, but enough money was poured into the Vikings Saturday and Sunday morning to drive the line to Minnesota -2 at some pounds.

“Late money has flowed into the Vikings,” John Murray, executive director of the SuperBook in Las Vegas, told ESPN. “We kept on moving [the line], and the sharps still continued to play against the Vikings. We can definitely see why now. The public was also on the Vikings. Normally, the Packers losing as a minor road favorite — which has been the line all summer — would be a great outcome for us, but it really wasn’t. So many sharp, public players in Minnesota.”

“Vikings seemed to be the sharp end all offseason,” Andy Morrissey, trader for WynnBET, wrote in an email. “The decision ended up being our worst result of the weekend.”

In addition to those two losers, the sportsbook took the chin on the Ravens covering the 6.5-point spread in a comfortable 24-9 win over the Jets. It was the worst decision on Sunday for several sportsbooks.

However, before you get overwhelmed with bookies’ worry, there’s this from SuperBook’s Murray: “The combination of all those college football games and UFC 279 made Saturday our biggest day since March. madness.”

PointsBet Senior Director of Communications Patrick Eichner called Week 1 of the NFL “a great start to the season” and other sportsbooks echoed those sentiments.

“Our priority every week 1 [of the NFL season] is to bring as many customers back to the platform as possible,” Karol Corcoran, managing director of online bookmaker FanDuel, said on Sunday evening. “And we succeeded.

College football notables

• Sports betting has cleaned up in Alabama’s close call against Texas on Saturday. In what was the highest-bet college football game of the day, the books won big on the underdog Longhorns covering the spread, both overall and in the first half.

The Crimson Tide have been a first-half covering machine for the past few seasons (19-6-1 ATS the past two seasons), and the betting public had taken notice. As of Saturday morning, more money had been wagered on the Alabama-Texas spread in the first half than on 32 of 45 full-game spreads at Caesars Sportsbook.

Most of the first half’s money was on Alabama, despite a line that grew out of proportion to the full game away. The Crimson Tide closed as consensus 21.5-point favorites for the game; the first half line climbed to Alabama -14.

Caesars reported that 95% of bets on the first half line were on Alabama. A savvy bettor, however, won the Longhorns +14 for $22,000 at Caesars and was rewarded with a 10-10 halftime draw. The Crimson Tide mounted a late rally and won 20-19.

“It was a godsend for the house,” said Lamar Mitchell, sportsbook manager for BetMGM Nevada Books.

The amount bet on the Alabama-Texas game was similar to the amount bet on an NFL top 5 game on Sunday, according to Caesars Sportsbook chief business officer Craig Mucklow.

• On Saturday, a New Jersey bettor with Caesars Sports hit a $50 money line, in-play bet with Marshall (+1,050), Washington State (+650) and Appalachia State (+ 700) who paid $34,450.

• Colorado State opened as a 5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee State at Circa Sports, the Las Vegas-based sportsbook site known for posting some of the weekly college football top lines on the market. The line closed to Colorado State -14. Middle Tennessee took a 34-0 lead and won 34-19.

• Notable opening lines from Week 3: (via Circa Sports)

Georgia -26, 48.5 at South Carolina

Oklahoma -16, 68.5 in Nebraska

UConn at Michigan -45, 58.5

Cal to Notre Dame -11, 41.5

Penn State at Auburn -3, 47.5

BYU at Oregon -3, 56

Michigan State at Washington -2, 54.5

Miami at Texas A&M -5, 50.5

Fresno State at USC -12, 74.5

Sportsbook opens at NFL Stadium

Hours before the Chiefs-Cardinals kick off on Sunday, the Cards’ new stadium attraction — a two-story, 17,000-square-foot BetMGM sportsbook — was already buzzing.

“The fans were at the door as soon as it opened [at 9 a.m. PT]“Wrote BetMGM senior manager David Main in an email to ESPN.

The sportsbook, just steps from State Farm Stadium, is one of the very first on an NFL site. (FanDuel operates a retail book in the parking lot of the MetLife Stadium complex in New Jersey.) It’s a sign of the changing sports landscape in the United States. In the past four years alone, the NFL has gone from getting as far away from the game as possible to now having sports betting in stadiums and browsing the ticket on the league’s cable network.

At a groundbreaking ceremony last week, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said his company “shares the vision of the Arizona Cardinals in finding new ways to break down barriers and entertain fans.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill added, “We are proud and thrilled to be the first team in the NFL to bring this kind of unprecedented gear and innovative experience to its fans. The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining and responsible way.”

The place with a grill and a bar will be open all year round. Videos posted to social media by BetMGM showed lines of fans and bettors stepping up to betting windows and self-service betting kiosks. Cain said fans started filtering as the Chiefs-Cardinals game got closer to kickoff, but early in the day it was lively.

“It was great fun to see the energy as the chaotic morning unfolded,” Cain said.