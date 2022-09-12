News
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the East Bay on Sunday evening
PIEDMONT, Calif. — Yes, it was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday.
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazard Program webpage says the 2.9 magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep.
No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
News
Readers sound off on nude bathers, Queen Elizabeth and the Buffalo Bills
Since when is nudity a pillar of gay culture?
Rockaway Park: It was a beautiful, sunny day in Rockaway. The waves were extraordinary and many surfers were out, including many young teenagers who were surfing the waves under their parents’ watch.
As it happens, you start out surfing on the east side of the jetty on Beach 149th St. and end up on the west side of the jetty due to the current. This is where respect for each other comes in. A woman was sunbathing completely nude near the jetty where everyone had to exit the surf and climb back to the eastern side of the jetty to catch more waves. A parent told her to put her bottom on and her response was, “F— you.” The U.S. Park Police were called and responded and the officer, using great diplomacy, asked her to don her bottom and she complied after a lengthy diatribe concerning her rights.
At this point, a gentleman came over and explained to us that this was a gay beach (duh — I lived on the block for 22 years) and tried to explain this away as part of a culture. It’s been a gay beach for a very long time and this has nothing to do with being straight or gay. Let us be clear: It is strictly about being completely naked.
If we are all supposed to respect each other, doesn’t this apply to everyone, especially where young children are concerned? Let’s all respect and consider everyone’s rights at all times and the world will be a better place. Bill Gallagher
Not so simple
Glen Ridge, N.J.: I have one question for self-righteous Voicer Jennifer Berenbaum when, regarding abortion, she stated that “you are careless and get pregnant?” and “killing your babies should never be used as birth control.” So, is getting raped a “careless” action? Francine Ferrara
Bending the knee?
Brooklyn: What legacy did Mayor Adams seek to honor by lowering our city’s flags for Queen Elizabeth and prominently offering his condolences to the British Consulate? Was it out of respect for the institution? The one that invaded in 1776, leaving the bodies of slain patriots to rot where they fell in Flatbush, Gowanus, Kips Bay, Harlem, Pelham and Washington Heights? Those who starved American prisoners to death on prison ships in the East River? Or was it out of respect for Elizabeth herself? She who did nothing to stop her military from trying to brutally force her Kenyan, Yemeni and other freedom-seeking subjects to remain under the crown, or when her government drove her Windrush Caribbean subjects from their British homes? She who did nothing when her intelligence services handed out Catholic kill lists to Protestant paramilitaries in Northern Ireland? Who is Adams representing with such royalist and imperialist nonsense? Not most of us in Brooklyn. Dylan Yeats
Royal tribute
Peters Township, Pa.: There are few individuals who are universally admired for their leadership on the world stage with grace, poise, dignity and gentility, and who have endured countless challenges and personal tragedies. The late Queen Elizabeth was such a rare individual. She served to solidify the treasured and longstanding bond between our countries and if she ever had a political leaning, it was invisible, as she was a friend to American presidents of both major parties. Elizabeth was truly the people’s queen. She shall be fondly remembered and her memory cherished for all time. Oren Spiegler
Over there
Bayside: Is this the England Daily News? Who cares about the new king of England? If you do, move there. We have runaway inflation, crime everywhere and shady (out-of-touch) Chuck Schumer is looking to pass a gay marriage bill, while the ordinary citizens are trying to not get mugged and afford the high prices of food. Make New York City Great Again. Timothy Collins
Trashy
Brooklyn: The mayor and the sanitation commissioner said recently that the Sanitation Department had volunteers coming in on Labor Day and the trash would be picked up. Our neighborhood pick-up days are Monday and Thursday. On Friday, we were still waiting for the volunteers to come. No pick-up on Monday or Thursday. This mayor is making me wish de Bosio was back in office. Leighton Perkins
Setting precedent
Kew Gardens: One of the most detrimental things about the former president doing unprecedented things without consequence is that he establishes a precedent, which creates a legal reference. This nation does not need a future plagued with other presidents who defend their actions with, “Donald Trump did it and nothing happened to him.” Glenn Hayes
Hungry for the hoosegow
Howard Beach: If getting indicted and placed in handcuffs was the “best day in his life” for Steve Bannon, then spending a few years in jail just might make him ecstatic. And is there a better place for his happiness than Rikers Island? When Steve is sentenced, let’s see if he will be singing, “happy days are here again.” Barbara Berg
Gross
St. Albans: Like many others, I am also lamenting the hiatus of two of my favorite comic strips, “Red & Rover” and “Zits.” When I read the paper, I try to read the comic pages first because it is a necessary and welcome bracer to all the madness contained in the rest of the paper. The “WuMo” strip of Sept. 8 of this year, however, was — and I hope I am not alone in this — 100% USDA Grade A not funny. A grown man — a parent, no less — giving children dog food in the misguided notion of being a zero-waste family? Really? Children probably read this comic! This particular strip should never have been presented for publication to the Daily News, let alone approved and printed, and should be placed in the “What the hell were you thinking?” file of the strip’s creators, never to be shown again! Anthony Vasser
Institutional health
Brooklyn: For the last few weeks, I have been reading about the possibility that Maimonides Hospital may be going under. The hospital lost a staggering $145 million last year and has barely enough money to make it through another year. I remember when the hospital was called Israel Zion. My brother and sister were born there and my dad received the finest care from renowned heart surgeon Dr. Cunningham. Every member of my family has been treated there up until five years ago, always getting great care. I don’t know if it’s the multimillion-dollar salaries that hospital execs get or dirty politics. The fact is that Maimonides was once a great hospital and could be again. Louie Scarcella
Premium price
Holliswood: I had a pair of tickets to the Twins/Yankees game that was rained out on Tuesday ($28 each). Because of my schedule, the only game I’d be able to attend for the rest of the season is Thursday, Sept. 22, against the Red Sox. The Yankees have plenty of seats available for that game at $19 and $29. But they won’t exchange my tickets (where I was willing to take a monetary loss or pay the $1 extra, with the seats being further out toward the outfield than my $28 seats) because they deem the Red Sox game a “premium” game. What kind of nonsense is that? And Major League Baseball wonders why they are losing fans. Gregory W. Chupa
Deserving team
Garwood, N.J.: I hope that Voicers, local news media and the Daily News sports department were watching Thursday night as New York’s only resident team, the Buffalo Bills, put an absolute whooping on the Super Bowl defending champs. Their quarterback proved he is not “a work in progress” as are the two other New York prima donna teams. Even after the Giants raided the Bills’ front office and offensive coordinator, they showed why they are much more than even-odds favorites to be playing on the next Super Bowl Sunday. Maybe now the local news outlets will give them more than a one-minute mention. Maybe now, The News’ sports department will give them more than one paragraph every two weeks. After all, they’ve been in the playoffs three out of the last four years. What say the Green and Blue? Go Bills Mafia! John Deichmeister
News
One thing Americans agree on? Our politicians are too old.
The Speaker of the House is 82 years old.
The Senate Majority Leader is 71 years old.
While the American public disagrees on much, they do agree on this: our politicians are simply too old.
What should be the age limit to hold a position? The most common answer among the choices presented in the CBS poll was 70, with 4 in 10 Americans choosing that option. One in four (26%) said 60 should be the oldest a person can hold elected office, while 18% said 80 should be the limit.
This is, of course, not an empty discussion.
President Joe Biden, as I noted above, is 79 years old. He will turn 82 shortly after the 2024 elections. He is already the oldest person ever elected to a first term as president.
A slew of polls over the summer showed large swaths of the country also cast doubt on Biden’s candidacy for another term, with some survey respondents citing his age.
“Mr. Biden looks older than he did just a few years ago, a political liability that cannot be solved by traditional White House gimmicks like staff reshuffles or new communications plans. His level of energy, though impressive for a man of his age, is not what it used to be, and some aides watch him quietly. thread. He stumbles over words at public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a blunder.”
“Four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, along with three former members of Feinstein’s staff and the California Democratic member of Congress told The Chronicle in recent interviews that his memory was rapidly deteriorating. They said it appears that she can no longer perform her duties without her staff performing much of the work necessary to represent the nearly 40 million people of California.”
Feinstein’s current term ends in 2025.
The issue of age – whether at the presidential, Senate or House level – is tricky to report or even address. The age is undefeated, and everyone knows that at some point it could be them who are quietly kicked out of the public eye.
At the same time, as these CBS polls clearly show, the public is fed up with so many old politicians — and more than ready for a change.
News
Wildfires in the West leave 14,000 people under evacuation orders, but cool weather is starting to help
Foresthill, California — Firefighters made progress against a huge north California wildfire which continued to grow and threatened thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major fires that covered large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Flooding, meanwhile, was the problem for some communities around Los Angeles, as a long spell of dry heat finally gave way, but was replaced by intense thunderstorms that blanketed roads in mud and water and left vehicles stranded.
mosquito fire
The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has expanded to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
“Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped moderate some of the fire activity,” but stronger winds allowed flames to move north and northeast, a report said. Cal Fire incident on Sunday.
More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities such as Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.
The Mosquito Fire also blanketed much of the Northern Sierra region in smoke. California health officials have urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Tour de Tahoe organizers have canceled Sunday’s annual 72-mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe due to thick smoke from the fire – more than 50 miles away. Last year’s trip was canceled due to smoke from another large fire south of Tahoe.
The cause of the Mosquito Fire remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred shortly after Tuesday’s report of the fire.
Scientists say that climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
Fairview Fire
In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat last week.
The 44 square mile blaze was 45% contained on Sunday. The fire destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two people died while fleeing the flames last Monday.
A helicopter assisting with operations in the Fairview fire crashed in a residential yard as he attempted to land at a local airport on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said. The injuries to the pilot and two other people were not critical.
Welcome rain, unwanted floods
The southern part of the state welcomed cooler weather over the weekend as a tropical storm deflected from the Pacific coast and subsided, helping to end scorching temperatures which nearly overwhelmed the state power grid.
Thunderstorms and the risk of flooding persisted Sunday in the mountainous areas of greater Los Angeles. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico last week, it was quickly downgraded and weakened until it was largely gone, forecasters said.
To the north, the remnants of Kay caused flooding on Saturday that stranded about 40 vehicles and closed a section of State Highway 190 in Death Valley National Park. The park was still cleaning up from flooding five weeks ago that closed many key roads.
Los Angeles County Fire Department and Helicopters had to rescue about 50 people On Sunday evening, he got stuck in two dozen vehicles during a landslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.
Bolt Creek Fire
In Washington state, firefighters were scrambling to secure resources in the fight against a blaze that started Saturday in the remote Stevens Pass area that scarred hikers and forced evacuations from mountain communities. There was no containment Sunday of the Bolt Creek Fire, which had scorched nearly 12 square miles of forest land about an hour and a half east of Seattle.
“Fire will continue to progress into areas that will be unmanned. With limited resources, only point protection will be in place while resources will continue to mobilize against the fire,” an incident report said Sunday morning.
18 fires burn in Oregon, Washington
And the rest of the West has not been spared. There have been at least 18 large fires in Oregon and Washington, prompting targeted evacuations and power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region.
Large areas of western Oregon choked with thick smoke from fires in recent days are expected to see improved air quality on Sunday as the overland flow returns, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
South of Portland, more than 3,000 residents were under new evacuation orders due to the 134-square-mile Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned for more than a month in Lane and Deschutes counties . Firefighters were protecting remote homes in Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding mountain communities.
According to the Northwestern Interagency Coordination Center, this weekend there were more than 400 square miles of active, out-of-control fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground battling them in the two northwestern states. west.
News
Mark Levin warns that American life is “completely opposite” to what the Founders wanted
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of “Life, Liberty, and Levin” that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed.
“Between our elections, there’s a lot going on in this country that’s not subject to elections and is no longer subject to representative government,” Levin said. “Did you somehow support somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely across our border in creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors going on there?”
He then pivoted to other issues, suggesting that America has become increasingly unrecognizable as cultural shifts have radically reshaped it from top to bottom.
“Did someone run for office saying they would destroy women’s sport, or you couldn’t define what a woman is?” He asked. “And I could go on and on. What happens between elections is as important as what happens on election day.”
INVESTIGATION OF HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP COMPUTERS SLOW WALK OF FBI OFFICIALS TO 2020 ELECTION: WHISTLEBLOWERS
He pointed out that much of what happens in America’s most powerful institutions happens without the American public having a say.
“We stopped being a representative government, so a lot of what’s happening now is the ‘authorities’ as I’ll call them, they make the decisions.” He went on to warn that institutions, from major media networks to universities, have become ideologically radical.
Levin used California as an example of a once-promising region that powerful elites have ruined with experimental ideological agendas.
“Economically, look at California. What was the most prosperous, innovative and entrepreneurial-friendly state in the country 20 years ago is moving ever closer to a North Korean-like economy,” he said. he declares.
ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DIRE’ ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA: ‘INCOMPETENCE GIVEN TO IDEOLOGY’
Levin backed up his comparison by noting that Californians face power outages and other infrastructure issues, “they can’t have their lights on at night, they can’t drive their electric cars whenever they want drive their electric cars, they don’t have enough water, that is, they don’t have the essentials.”
The Fox News host reiterated his point about a powerful activist class in government and powerful institutions who can impose their ideological agendas on the American public.
“You have a relative handful of people who decide how we’re going to live based on their ideologies, based on their belief systems, their belief systems come true for you, you have to live under those conditions, it’s completely up to you. ‘opposite of what this country was meant to be,’ he said.
News
The community organizes a vigil for the murdered mother of San Carlos; a legal analyst breaks down the arguments we might see in the beheading case
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) — The man behind bars in connection with the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time Monday at 1:30 p.m. in San Mateo County.
Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, or Rafa Solano as he goes by, is currently behind bars in connection with the beheading of Karina Castro, 27, the mother of his child.
“I want Rafa fried in jail, I don’t care what happens to him,” said Danielle Gannon, Castro’s grandmother.
Castro’s family members are angry and heartbroken to learn that the mother of two young girls has been beheaded.
“The head was under the car and it was lying in the back of the car, just cut off and then they covered it up,” said Chapel Thorborne, who witnessed the aftermath of the murder.
RELATED: Man Arrested After Beheading Young Mother In Middle Of San Carlos Street: Law Enforcement Sources
Family members said Solano suffered from schizophrenia and Karina had a restraining order against him. Former prosecutor and legal analyst Steven Clark says there are two arguments that could likely play out in court. The first of the defense.
“As shocking as it may seem, the horrific public nature of this crime plays into a mental health defense theory. They will say that no one would ever commit a crime like this unless they have a mental disorder serious,” Clark said. who added: “The key will also be, what was he going through at the time of the murder? What was his mental state at the time? Was he in a psychotic episode? alcohol or drugs? All of this will be very important for the defense.”
But I-Team’s Dan Noyes discovered Snapchat messages between Solano and Castro leading to the crime that ignited.
In one, Castro threatens to tell the world about his “rape conviction involving a minor.”
Solano then calls her a “snitch lip” and warns her.
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat Posts May Shed Light on Days Before San Carlos Beheading
It continues as Castro fires back saying, “You wanna put a target on my back, your homies know who you really are.”
She then threatens to reveal Solano’s “sexual relationship with another man”.
Clark says these Snapchat messages could be very important to the prosecutor if they are used in court.
“I think the evidence from Snapchat will be critical to the prosecution. The graphic nature of this murder, I think, will play into the prosecution’s theory that it was horrific domestic violence, it was a rabid man and wanted to show the world what he was going to do,” Clark said.
Unfortunately, Castro’s death hit the community hard.
A vigil was held on Saturday evening. Dozens gathered, some still remembering the young mother on Sunday.
VIDEO: Community mourns murdered mother of San Carlos; the family is trying to get custody of the victim’s daughters
Many of them are still reeling from the horrific murder that took place in a quiet San Carlos neighborhood in Laurel and Magnolia on Thursday afternoon.
Lori Zack didn’t know Castro, but she came over to show her support anyway.
“As you can see, everyone pulls together whether you know them or not. You just feel like family,” Zack said.
According to the sheriff’s department, Castro was murdered in the middle of the street. She had her head cut off by a sword.
On Thursday, Child Protective Services took custody of Castro’s daughters. The 1 year old and 7 year old girls were inside the house at the time.
RELATED: Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
Relatives are now trying to regain custody of Castro’s two young daughters.
“I try to be ‘strong for Karina mode’. I want to support her, make her proud. I want to get her kids back. That’s my goal. That’s all I focus on,” said Gannon at the wake.
“I’m going to be in court. I’m going to do every office whatever I can do. I’ll spend my life getting them back if I can,” said Marty Castro, Karina’s father.
Those who came out were there to support Castro and his family. They also came to take a stand against domestic violence.
Eric James is Castro’s uncle.
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
“Talk about domestic abuse or domestic violence. Don’t be afraid to tease some feathers,” James said. “Go out and say something. Go out and help someone. Give them information. Lead them to the right places.”
Castro’s death is now, perhaps, a reason for more people to speak out or take action.
“Stop the violence. Stop the violence,” James said.
Castro’s family says they were touched by the attendance at the candlelight vigil on Saturday night. And they’re grateful for the community support for the family’s GoFundMe page, which raised more than $50,000.
News
Best plays and highlights from college football’s top rookies this week
Before taking the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top 2023 ESPN 300 rookies play under the lights on weeknights.
For the second week in a row, Notre Dame-bound wide receiver/tight end Jaden Greathouse (#87) returned a punt for a touchdown for Westlake High School (Texas).
Greathouse’s punt return helped Westlake move to 3-0 with a 56-6 victory over Akins High School (Texas) on Thursday.
Notre Dame passed just 22 return yards in its Week 1 loss to Ohio State and if that becomes a troublesome trend, he might be able to provide an immediate spark on special teams next year.
Elsewhere, quarterback Arch Manning, No. 2 on the ESPN 300 2023 and committed to Texas since June 23, threw four touchdown passes for Isidore Newman School (Louisiana) and added another on the ground in a 42-20 victory.
While Manning, the second pocket passer, was there for a second consecutive weektop running back in class Richard Young – went to Alabama – also had a remarkable night.
Young (#14) rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Lehigh Acres High School (Florida) beat Lake Gibson High School (Florida).
Here’s what some of the country’s top rookies looked like this week.
Future Sooner sling
Jackson Arnold, the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 class, showed Thursday night why Brent Venables and Oklahoma have placed so much faith in him.
So here is. Same game. Same results. @_JacksonArnold_ 2 @sistovall13 =TD. pic.twitter.com/fP5GTw9BHy
— Greg Powers (@GPowersScout) September 9, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Arnold, No. 15 on the 2023 ESPN 300, led John Guyer High School (Texas) to a 50-27 win over Lancaster High School (Texas).
Arnold threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in the Wildcats’ win.
Touchdown Guyer
QB Jackson Arnold keeps for the score
14-7 Guyer on Lancaster in the 2nd Q@DentonGuyer_FB | @_JacksonArnold_ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/OczbfuWOqQ
—Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 9, 2022
As the Wildcats got off to a 3-0 start, he had 832 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Our James
Braylon James is the highest-ranked offensive player in Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting class at Notre Dame. James, No. 54 in the Class of 2023, continued to show his explosive playing ability in Stony Point High School (Texas) 55-7 win over Pflugerville High School (Texas) on Thursday.
After a 28-yard catch and a six-yard touchdown in the 1st Q, #Our Lady WR commit Braylon James had a 67-yard catch & run early in the 2nd Q. @braylon_james14 @ChansiStuckey @13Cjcarr pic.twitter.com/CR9kdhGIGn
— Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) September 9, 2022
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound James is one of 15 ESPN 300 commitments for the Fighting Irish this cycle, which is tied with Alabama for first place in the nation.
Moore scores
Dante Moore surprised some by committing to Oregon on July 8. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, will look to utilize the enormous skill set that Moore, No. 3 in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the third-best pocket passer in the class, possesses.
Dante Moore with a long TD pass to @vonnmatthews7! 14-0 King @dantemoore05 pic.twitter.com/HE3U3MIsX1
— Michigan Expo (@MIexposure) September 8, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moore helped lead Martin Luther King High School (Michigan) to a 68-0 shutout against Mumford High School (Michigan) on Thursday.
Clemson-class
Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina was dazzled in Briarwood Christian School (Alabama)’s 35-34 loss to Pelham High School (Alabama) on Thursday.
TD Lions!! @BCS_Lions 27, Pelham 7 | half time
8 seconds from the end of the first half, @vizzina2 gets his 3rd touchdown of the half and 4th overall on that 14-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Smith. Briarwood scored 20 unanswered points to end the half. pic.twitter.com/GT4PY8YmQF
— Alec Etheredge SCR (@AlecEtheredgeSC) September 9, 2022
He threw for 277 yards and three points in the Lions’ loss to the Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Vizzina, No. 40 on the 2023 ESPN 300 and seventh pocket passer this cycle, will be the third ESPN 300 quarterback to commit to Dabo Swinney’s program. since 2020.
Rogers re-engages and impresses
Cornerback Bravion Rogers, who is ranked No. 61 in the 2023 ESPN 300, re-engaged with Texas A&M earlier this week.
He had already reopened his recruitment almost a month ago – on August 8 – but chose Tuesday to reaffirm his intention to sign with Jimbo Fisher’s program. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rogers shone in La Grange High School (Texas) 37-27 victory over La Vernia High School (Texas).
🟣 Landing @LaGrangeFB 🟣
BRAVION ROGERS. Whatever is thrown away, it will come down with it. It’s effortless. Big score from A&M commits to put La Grange back in the top 10.@Bravion1 | 37-27 The Barn
5:07 3Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/SugzyBbPe9
— Walker Lott (@walker_lott) September 10, 2022
Rogers’ decision to return to the fold, coupled with the commitment of offensive lineman TJ Shanahan (No. 115) a day later, gives the Aggies the 2023 class of six ESPN 300 prospects.
Four-Star Defensive Tackle in the State of 2024 at Alabama-Texas
Nigel Smith II, a defensive tackle from Melissa High School, Texas, attends Alabama’s game against Texas in Austin on an unofficial visit Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Smith is ranked No. 64 on the 2024 ESPN Junior 300 and is the No. 4 defensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to ESPN’s rankings.
“I’m really looking forward to playing a good game of football and being able to catch up with Coach Sark and (defensive line) Coach (Bo) Davis,” Smith told ESPN.
Texas personnel, especially Davis, remained in frequent contact with Smith.
In his first two games this season for Melissa, he has 15 tackles with two TFLs, one sack and eight QB hits.
Smith has 30 deals, including Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, USC, Texas A&M and Michigan State.
The best dual-threat QB in 2024 visits Gainesville for the third time
DJ Lagway, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2024, will make an unofficial visit to Florida on Saturday when the Gators take on Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lagway has visited Billy Napier’s program twice before and just completed an unofficial visit to Texas A&M earlier this month.
“I’m excited to feel the atmosphere and see myself playing in this type of environment one day,” Lagway told ESPN.
“The staff did an amazing job recruiting me and I’m so excited to be back up there. I’m so excited to be at their SEC opener. I just know the crowd is going to be electric.”
Lagway plans to play both football and baseball in college. He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan State, USC and Texas A&M.
Lagway, who plays for Willis High School (Texas), is No. 21 on the 2024 ESPN Junior 300 and threw for 458 yards with six touchdowns while rushing for 190 yards and two scores in his first two games.
2024 four-star defensive end recaps Ohio State visit
KingJoseph Edwards, the third defensive end of the 2024 ESPN Junior 300, was in Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame last week.
“They’re like family,” Edwards told ESPN. “Very close and it works well for them because they see each other as brothers and not just as teammates. It’s an aggressive and physical team…I like that.”
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Edwards, ranked No. 16 overall, has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Florida, and Florida State, among others.
He plans to attend Texas A&M-Alabama on Oct. 8, Florida-LSU on Oct. 15, Michigan State-Michigan on Oct. 29, Oklahoma State-Oklahoma on Nov. 19 and Notre Dame-USC on Nov. 26.
Edwards wasn’t the only highly touted rookie to visit Columbus this past weekend. Keon Keeley (#24, 2023) and safety Peyton Woodyard (#48, 2024) were among several rookies in attendance.
“(I) can definitely see myself there (in Ohio State),” said Woodyard, who has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State , Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
espn
