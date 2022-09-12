A penalty for using a towel, outstanding recruits – and what happened to the Bear Raid siren? – Denver Post

A radical climate activist group has called for Australia to be renamed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Blockade Australia demanded the change, arguing the name represents a corrupt system designed to oppress and exploit.

The activist group is known for its climate change protests, which included a Sydney Harbor Tunnel blockade that caused major traffic delays on June 27.

The activist group is known for its climate change protests which have often ended in clashes with police.

Now the group has released four blistering Facebook posts bringing their attention to the name following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

“Australia is not the name of this continent,” it read.

The second added: ‘Australia does not refer to this land, these waters or the many communities that call this place home.’

The climate group argued that the country’s name was rooted in oppression.

“Australia is the name of the economic and political systems that work to oppress and exploit this continent and its peoples,” reads a third message.

The final message read: “These systems are complex, corrupt and were designed to maximize extraction and maintain hierarchies of power.

“They’ve been in place since the invasion.”

Invasion is the term used by campaigners to describe the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788.

The posts drew a mixed response from social media users, with some criticizing the climate activist group.

“Blockade Australia is part of this system…hence the title of this group…it’s ironic!!!” one wrote.

Another took a tongue-in-cheek dig at the group: ‘You are so amazing, so brave Blockade Australia d-heads’.

Protests organized by Blockade Australia often end in clashes with police (pictured, protest in Sydney on June 28)

Blockade Australia are not the only group to use Her Majesty’s death to further their own agendas or crack cheap jokes as her health deteriorated in the final hours of her life.

The Australian Republican Movement and its chairman Peter FitzSimons waited just 17 minutes after news of his death was announced at 3.30am AEST.

After brief condolences, the organization noted that Her Majesty “respects the self-determination of the Australian people” in a thinly veiled reference to the republic.

“The Queen supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation in the Australian republic referendum in 1999, saying she has “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a problem for the Australian people and them. alone to decide, by democratic and constitutional means,” he said.

The statement was released even before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released his lengthy one at 4:47 a.m.

Although his organization alludes to the need for a republic, FitzSimons himself said now was not the time to start the conversation.

Journalist and author Peter FitzSimons (pictured with his wife Lisa Wilkinson) is the chairman of the Australian Republican Movement

“At the moment what is happening now is keeping a respectful silence,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a question from a republic supporter.

“Apart from the citations provided in the event of death, our only statement was that acknowledging Her Majesty’s contribution to Australia for over 70 years.”

“There will be a lot to say, but now is not the time to say it.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt was not so tactful, waiting just five hours to call on Australia to “move on” and become a republic.

The staunch Republican, who refuses to display the Australian flag with its Union Jack wedge behind him at press conferences, posted a brief tweet at 8.27am.

‘Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him,’ he began – his full statement of condolences.

“Now Australia needs to move forward. We need a treaty with the First Nations people and we need to become a republic.

The Queen’s death was announced around 3:30 a.m. and Adam Bandt posted his tweet at 8:27 a.m.

The Queen’s death was announced at around 3.30am and Australian morning TV shows broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

Mr Bandt frequently calls for an Australian republic, saying the country needs its own head of state and the royal family is too closely tied to colonialism.

His deputy, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, was even less respectful in her own tweet, and also took the opportunity to demand reparations for the natives.

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on the stolen lives, lands and wealth of colonized peoples,” she wrote.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for the British colonies and becoming a republic.”

She said last year: ‘The royal family presides over an empire that has enslaved millions of black and brown people across the world. Their racism and colonialism endure.

“If we’re really interested in fighting racism in our country, we need to sever ties with the royal family.”

Mr Bandt also backed controversial Indigenous Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, who branded the Queen a ‘coloniser’ in taking the oath.

“I Sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and bear allegiance to the colonizer Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.

Mr Albanese is also a republican and has appointed a republic minister to possibly explore Australia’s break with the monarchy – but not the Commonwealth.

However, he made no mention of this aspiration in his statement or address to the nation, which had nothing but praise for the Queen.

In 1999, Australians voted narrowly against impeachment of the Queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by MPs, not the public.

Polls show most Australians favor a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be chosen

Abbie Chatfield used the Queen’s death as an excuse to remind her fans of Britain’s colonial history and said the thought of Charles becoming king made her physically sick.

Without even getting up on Friday morning, she began by saying the Queen’s death was “obviously sad” for the royal family, but quickly moved on to criticizing colonialism and the monarchy.

‘[It’s] obviously sad that someone died, sad for his family. Colonialism, not great; the monarchy is not my favorite thing in the world,” she said.

“He’s not very nice or competent. I don’t really know, and I don’t have good things about Charles.

‘Furthermore, it’s not [the] 1700s. “The King”? yuck! yuck! Oh my God. I knew this day would come, but I don’t like it. “King Charles…” she added, throwing up like she was about to throw up.