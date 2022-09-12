News
Albert Pujols reaches HR No. 697 to pass A-Rod for career home runs as Cardinals beat Pirates
Pujols will now aim to join the illustrious 700 home run club, but has just 21 games left to reach the milestone after announcing it would be the final season of his storied career.
The two-time World Series champion is adamant that if he doesn’t hit the 700 mark, it won’t affect his decision to end his 22-year career at the end of the season.
In July, he told USA Today, “I’m still going to retire regardless if I end up reaching 693, 696, 700, whatever, I’m not caught up in the numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 I would have been so close years ago, I would have told you that you are crazy. My career has been amazing.”
Just a few months ago, hitting the 700 mark seemed unlikely; Pujols had a slow start to the regular season after joining the team he started his Major League Baseball career with.
The first baseman only hit two home runs in April and May and failed to record a single home run in June. But he has since picked up the pace, hitting 12 home runs since the All-Star break in July.
Pujols’ resurgence saw the three-time National League MVP enjoy one of his best seasons in recent years. The 42-year-old is hitting .266/.338/.528 with 48 RBIs in 91 games and has .866 OPS, a form he hasn’t seen since his first stint in St. Louis.
As always, Pujols is not one to get caught up in his own accomplishments. When the fans who caught his 9th inning bomb tried to return the ball, he refused and instead offered the pair two more signed balls.
“It’s just a baseball. They deserve to have it. It’s out of the ballpark,” Pujols told MLB.com. “We’re playing this game for the fans. So whether they want to give it back or whether they want to keep it, I have no problem with that. I think it means more to this girl than it does to me. have in my trophy case.”
The victory leaves the Cardinals de Pujols leading the NL Central with an 83-58 record, a month before the end of the regular season. The Cardinals travel to Milwaukee to face the No. 2 Brewers on Wednesday.
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about TechCrunch
Apple is rolling out iOS 16 updates to all users today. The latest version of the company’s mobile operating system features great themes such as lock screen customization, an improved Messages app with the ability to unsend messages, and a Mail app with of planning. However, there are tons of little improvements that Apple has scattered throughout the system that users might find really useful. Here is a non-exhaustive list of these hidden gems of iOS 16:
- One of the most debated features of iOS 16 that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can disable it from there as well.
- Although there’s no official name, the “picture cutout” feature is the funniest of the lot in iOS 16. It lets you hold an object in a picture and paste it somewhere else as a sticker. Think of it as a background removal tool, and it’s present in several places in the operating system.
- You can now enable Focus Mode based on a schedule, location, or when you open a particular app.
- iOS 16 has separate allow and silence lists for notifications under Focus. Until now, you could only include apps in an allowlist.
- With the new Live Text update, you can easily translate images embedded in web pages.
- The company is introducing live captions in iOS 16 for hearing-impaired users — and it works with FaceTime, too.
- A new toggle under Accessibility > Touch lets you end calls by pressing the lock key. This is very useful when your hands are dirty and you don’t want to touch your screen.
- iOS 16 now allows users to enable haptics for the keyboard via the Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback menu.
- Apple includes real-time unity chat functionality in the upgraded Notes. Users can write a unit like 1000g, tap done, and tap the number again to see unit conversions. In our tests, it works for weight, currency, and liquid volume measurements. This feature is enabled by default.
- iOS 16 now allows users to share a screenshot without saving it to the Pictures library. After taking a screenshot, go to preview mode and tap Do to see the “Copy and Delete” option. Oh, and there’s also an option to quickly add that screenshot to a note.
- iOS 16 locks Hidden Photos and Deleted Photos folders by default. You’ll need to unlock them using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. This gives you an inbuilt tool to hide your sensitive photos without using any third party app.
- The new update lets you quickly remove duplicate photos. You can do this by going to Pictures > Albums and scroll down to the Duplicate As section Utilities.
- Duplicate authorization is now also available in the Contacts app. The user may notice duplicate contacts in the All Contacts list.
- Also, it is easier to export all contacts from a list by long pressing on the list. If you want to move multiple contacts from one list to another, just hold one contact and then select others from the group. Then you can simply drag them to another list. It’s like choosing multiple files on the desktop.
- There is now a new context menu on a long press on a contact that allows you to directly delete the number without going through the edit menu.
- You will be able to add favorite artists to Apple Music and receive notifications for their new releases. It’s not as good as Spotify’s What’s New stream, but it’s a start.
- The new update also allows users to sort Apple Music playlists by title, artist, album, release date, and most importantly, playlist order. So they can start listening to it with the last song added to the list.
- Users can now drag and drop songs to easily add them to the currently playing queue.
- Face ID will work in landscape mode but only for certain iPhones. There is no official information about supported models. But based on some tweetit might be available only for iPhone 13 and later models.
- The landscape notification screen has a new split view that lets you easily view the clock and notifications.
- Want to quickly jump from one home page to another? Hold and swipe left or right on the new search bubble.
- Good news for those who hate spam. Indian users benefit from 12 new categories of message filters. The Transactions category includes finance, reminders, orders, health, utilities, weather, carrier, rewards and others; the Promotions category includes offers, coupons and others. Users can disable notifications for unknown senders, promotions and transactions via Settings > Messages > Customize Notifications.
- If you want to recover deleted messages, go to Messages and scroll down to Recently Deleted section. You have 30 days to restore deleted messages.
- People based in the United States, on the other hand, can now report spam SMS with a new “Report Spam” option available under the Unknown Senders category.
- The clipboard asks permission when you copy something from one app to another. Last year, the system just informed you that an application has access to your pasteboard.
- You will finally be able to see and copy the Wi-Fi passwords of your saved network.
- iOS 16 has a new notifications setting that will let you display them in different styles on your lock screen.
The iOS 16 update is available for all iPhone 8 or later users.
No time to celebrate: Dolphins have Baltimore next in brutal early stretch
Forgive Mike McDaniel if he didn’t overly celebrate his first head coaching victory or bask in the glory of defeating Bill Belichick.
He may be a first-time head coach, but he understands from his decade and a half in the NFL that it’s always “what’s next?”
As the clock wound down on the Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, what was next was finding Belichick for a handshake. Then, what was next after that was a victory speech in the locker room before then finding the words for the media at the press conference podium.
Almost immediately — and even as McDaniel was drenched in two colors of Gatorade that defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler dumped on him in the locker room — the focus shifted to the Dolphins’ next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.
“We’ve got Game 2 next week on the road against a team that’s very hard to play at, so that will be our concern,” McDaniel said on Sunday, showing where his mental focus was as reporters looked to draw the emotions out of him.
It’s a mindset that’s a necessity during this first month of the Dolphins’ season. The Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills come to Miami Gardens on Week 3, and the Dolphins follow that with travel on a short week to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game on Sept. 29 to face the reigning AFC champion Bengals.
But before any of that, all the Dolphins’ energy has to be focused on Baltimore. M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Miami. The Dolphins have lost four consecutive road games against the Ravens, last winning in Baltimore in 1997. The last two losses, in 2016 and 2017, were by a combined 72 points.
Miami, which also was on the wrong side of the embarrassing 59-10 beatdown at home in the 2019 opener, exorcised some of its demons versus the Ravens last year in a 22-10 Thursday night win at Hard Rock Stadium, but it’s always a different story in their house.
Baltimore enters this season hungry after an 8-3 start in 2021 was upended by six consecutive defeats to finish the year 8-9 and out of the playoffs, after the roster was devastated by injury.
The Ravens, who topped the New York Jets 24-9 on Sunday, also have last year’s loss in Miami on their mind. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns against the Jets, while the defense, which allowed New York to maneuver down the field, held the Jets to 2-for-14 on third downs and forced two turnovers.
McDaniel said he didn’t want the locker room celebration on Sunday to be centered around him, but the team thought otherwise, nonetheless.
“Maybe with friends and family I’ll take 15 minutes to appreciate it, but that’s not why I’m here, is to bask or cheer,” McDaniel said Sunday. “I’m here to help lead a team of people.”
It wasn’t Belichick’s “We’re on to Cincinnati” he once famously repeated to a number of challenging questions after a Patriots loss. McDaniel doesn’t seem like he’ll ever be that short with the media. But, in his own way, after defeating Belichick, he took a page from him in how he handled his first win.
4 Illinois Universities Make U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ List – NBC Chicago
Four Illinois colleges have earned a spot in US News & World Report’s latest ranking of the nation’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities, with two in the top ten.
The annual list, released Monday, rates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen measures of academic quality, including graduation rate, social mobility, class size, faculty salaries and more. according to a press release from the magazine.
On this year’s list, Princeton University in New Jersey stole the top spot, with a total undergraduate enrollment of 5,321 and average tuition of $57,410.
The two Illinois universities joining Princeton in ranking high on the list are the University of Chicago, at No. 6, and Northwestern University, at No. 10.
According to the report, the University of Chicago in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood is particularly selective in its admissions, recording a 6% acceptance in the fall of 2021. The report goes on to say that the student-faculty ratio at the university is 5:1, with nearly 80% of its classes having fewer than 20 students. Additionally, with an average tuition of $62,940, the median starting salary for a University of Chicago alumnus is $59,700, according to the report.
Northwestern University, in suburban Evanston, tied for 10th place on a list with Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, the list reports.
Northwestern, with an undergraduate enrollment of just under 8,500, has an acceptance rate of 7% and a starting media salary for an alumnus of the university is $61,100, according to the report. . The average tuition at the school, according to US News & World Report, is $63,468.
Rounding out the nation’s top 10 universities are Massachusetts Institute of Technology at No. 2, Harvard at No. 3, Stanford at No. 4, Yale at No. 5, Johns Hopkins at No. 7, University of Pennsylvania at #8 and California Institute of Technology at #9.
The other two Illinois universities ranked in the top 100 are the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, at No. 47, and the University of Illinois at Chicago, also known as UIC, at no. 97.
Read the full ranking here.
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all our lives’
EDINBURGH, Scotland — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland.
Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
Because the queen died at her summer home of Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning. Scenes of large crowds lining the route as her coffin journeyed south have underscored the deep bond between the queen and Scotland, which persisted even as relations between the Conservative U.K. government in London and the pro-independence administration in Edinburgh have soured.
In a homily, Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said that “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch.”
“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others, and she maintained that steady course until the end of her life.
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects. Thousands lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometer) route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher. “I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead.”
One man appeared to shout angrily at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under a blue sky flecked with white clouds.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms during the procession, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles later donned a kilt as he visited the Scottish parliament, where he was greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Earlier, the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.
Before flying to Scotland, Charles received condolences at Parliament and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king. A trumpet fanfare greeted him and Camilla as they entered.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
In a personal tribute to his grandmother, Prince Harry said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and his wife Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that, “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”
The queen’s coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of her funeral on Sept. 19. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, along with heads of state and royalty from around the world.
Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London.
Judging by the size of the crowd in Edinburgh, the line is expected to be long.
Rosamund Allen, 67, came from from Rothbury in northern England to be part of the moment.
“It was very moving. It was very quiet,” she said. “I felt very sorry for the family itself to be on show. They are very brave to do that. And I really hope and pray that they get something out of today and have a chance to mourn themselves.
“They were very kind to allow us to be part of their sadness.”
latest news Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?
New COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron are now available, but many are wondering: should they get vaccinated immediately or wait to get them closer to the holidays?
The short answer is that it depends – both who you ask and what factors may increase your risk of serious health impacts. For people at low risk of exposure or developing serious illness, waiting might make sense, some experts say. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
“We hear people say, ‘You know, I want to maximize my protection for late fall and winter holidays in particular. And I could wait. For relatively healthy, younger people, that can be an appropriate assessment,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County.
But she urged residents at higher risk of severe COVID-19 to get the new reminder immediately.
“Older people remain at high risk,” she said. “I wouldn’t delay for high-risk people.”
Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco, said getting the new booster “as soon as eligible seems like a pretty straightforward call to me.”
“While some may choose to wait until cases start showing up later in the fall, ‘timing the market’ generally doesn’t work,” he said. tweeted.
Whenever you roll up your sleeves, it’s important to note that it takes two weeks for the full effect of the booster to kick in.
Peak effectiveness of the Omicron booster will likely be within four or five months of firing, with a maximum of one month after injection, according to UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.
During the first fall and winter wave of the pandemic, coronavirus cases in California began to rise in November and accelerated sharply in December. Last year, cases started to rise in December.
Ferrer urged those eligible to get the updated booster before the upcoming holidays, expressing hope that widespread adoption of the vaccine will reduce the severity of an expected COVID surge later this year.
“As we approach the fall, we will encourage everyone who is eligible to get their dual booster before the start of fall vacation,” Ferrer said. “We have survived two major winter surges of this virus, but both have left a devastating impact on our community. The first occurred before the vaccine was widely available. And the second did not fully correspond to the variant of the virus that was circulating.
“We hope that with this new bivalent vaccine we can reduce our chances of a third huge winter surge of COVID since we have a pretty good match with what is circulating,” Ferrer said.
In addition to individual risk factors, a person’s plans can also play a role in when they propel themselves. If someone is about to take a trip abroad or go to a big event where the risk of exposure is high, getting boosted at least two weeks in advance could help reduce the risk of infection.
The question of how best to time a vaccine is not unique to COVID-19. Take the flu vaccine, for example.
Getting the annual vaccine too soon can cause its peak effectiveness to decrease before the end of the flu season. Get it too late and you risk being exposed without any protection.
In the context of influenza, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “vaccination should ideally be offered in September or October.” Some have suggested that an ideal time to get a flu shot is mid-to-late October.
Officials stressed that the decision to make the updated COVID-19 reminder available in September should reduce hospitalizations and deaths. Modeling studies indicate that distributing reminders starting this month could prevent 137,000 additional hospitalizations and 9,700 additional deaths compared to starting a recall campaign in November.
Another factor to consider is when someone was last infected with the coronavirus. The CDC suggests waiting three months after a positive test or the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, whichever comes first, before getting the updated recall. But the agency also said other factors could alter that timing, such as the level of COVID-19 in the community and the person’s risk factors for serious illness.
One of the few strict timing rules is that a person must be at least two months away from their last vaccination or booster dose before receiving the updated booster.
But even then, some experts suggest people should wait longer – at least three months – before receiving the new booster, as it may offer better longer-term protection.
Most people aged 50 and over who received their second booster did so fairly quickly after federal authorities gave the go-ahead in late March. According to data recently presented by the CDC, many received the additional vaccine in April and May.
And for most people between the ages of 5 and 49, “it’s been six months or more since their last COVID-19 vaccine” or booster, the CDC said in a slide presentation earlier this month.
The updated booster from Pfizer and BioNTech is available for ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s offering is an adult-only option 18 and older. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible for a conventional booster injection.
Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said they were administering the new Omicron booster.
But it will take some time before other providers are running at full capacity. In recent days, Kaiser’s Northern California system offered limited appointments for COVID-19 booster shots for late September, but many locations did not have appointments available. Kaiser’s Southern California system said it expects the updated booster to be available at some level by next week, but that supply may be limited at first.
On Monday morning, California’s MyTurn COVID-19 vaccination scheduling website said it was still not ready to offer reminder appointments. They will soon be offered, specifies the site.
Officials say it is safe to receive the COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine at the same time, preferably in separate arms.
In an advisory, however, LA County health officials said some people — especially teenage or young adult males — might consider waiting four weeks after receiving the Jynneos vaccine, used to protect against MPX, before getting a Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
But recently obtaining a Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine need not delay obtaining the Jynneos vaccine if recommended to prevent the development of MPX disease in the context of an outbreak. , according to the opinion.
California health officials recently began using the name MPX – pronounced mpox – instead of monkeypox due to widespread concerns the old name is stigmatizing and racist. The World Health Organization is in the process of officially renaming the disease, which will take several months.
