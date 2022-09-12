Albert Pujols reaches HR No. 697 to pass A-Rod for career home runs as Cardinals beat Pirates

New COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron are now available, but many are wondering: should they get vaccinated immediately or wait to get them closer to the holidays?

The short answer is that it depends – both who you ask and what factors may increase your risk of serious health impacts. For people at low risk of exposure or developing serious illness, waiting might make sense, some experts say. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.

“We hear people say, ‘You know, I want to maximize my protection for late fall and winter holidays in particular. And I could wait. For relatively healthy, younger people, that can be an appropriate assessment,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County.

But she urged residents at higher risk of severe COVID-19 to get the new reminder immediately.

“Older people remain at high risk,” she said. “I wouldn’t delay for high-risk people.”

Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco, said getting the new booster “as soon as eligible seems like a pretty straightforward call to me.”

“While some may choose to wait until cases start showing up later in the fall, ‘timing the market’ generally doesn’t work,” he said. tweeted.

Whenever you roll up your sleeves, it’s important to note that it takes two weeks for the full effect of the booster to kick in.

Peak effectiveness of the Omicron booster will likely be within four or five months of firing, with a maximum of one month after injection, according to UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

During the first fall and winter wave of the pandemic, coronavirus cases in California began to rise in November and accelerated sharply in December. Last year, cases started to rise in December.

Ferrer urged those eligible to get the updated booster before the upcoming holidays, expressing hope that widespread adoption of the vaccine will reduce the severity of an expected COVID surge later this year.

“As we approach the fall, we will encourage everyone who is eligible to get their dual booster before the start of fall vacation,” Ferrer said. “We have survived two major winter surges of this virus, but both have left a devastating impact on our community. The first occurred before the vaccine was widely available. And the second did not fully correspond to the variant of the virus that was circulating.

“We hope that with this new bivalent vaccine we can reduce our chances of a third huge winter surge of COVID since we have a pretty good match with what is circulating,” Ferrer said.

In addition to individual risk factors, a person’s plans can also play a role in when they propel themselves. If someone is about to take a trip abroad or go to a big event where the risk of exposure is high, getting boosted at least two weeks in advance could help reduce the risk of infection.

The question of how best to time a vaccine is not unique to COVID-19. Take the flu vaccine, for example.

Getting the annual vaccine too soon can cause its peak effectiveness to decrease before the end of the flu season. Get it too late and you risk being exposed without any protection.

In the context of influenza, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “vaccination should ideally be offered in September or October.” Some have suggested that an ideal time to get a flu shot is mid-to-late October.

Officials stressed that the decision to make the updated COVID-19 reminder available in September should reduce hospitalizations and deaths. Modeling studies indicate that distributing reminders starting this month could prevent 137,000 additional hospitalizations and 9,700 additional deaths compared to starting a recall campaign in November.

Another factor to consider is when someone was last infected with the coronavirus. The CDC suggests waiting three months after a positive test or the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, whichever comes first, before getting the updated recall. But the agency also said other factors could alter that timing, such as the level of COVID-19 in the community and the person’s risk factors for serious illness.

One of the few strict timing rules is that a person must be at least two months away from their last vaccination or booster dose before receiving the updated booster.

But even then, some experts suggest people should wait longer – at least three months – before receiving the new booster, as it may offer better longer-term protection.

Most people aged 50 and over who received their second booster did so fairly quickly after federal authorities gave the go-ahead in late March. According to data recently presented by the CDC, many received the additional vaccine in April and May.

And for most people between the ages of 5 and 49, “it’s been six months or more since their last COVID-19 vaccine” or booster, the CDC said in a slide presentation earlier this month.

The updated booster from Pfizer and BioNTech is available for ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s offering is an adult-only option 18 and older. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible for a conventional booster injection.

Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said they were administering the new Omicron booster.

But it will take some time before other providers are running at full capacity. In recent days, Kaiser’s Northern California system offered limited appointments for COVID-19 booster shots for late September, but many locations did not have appointments available. Kaiser’s Southern California system said it expects the updated booster to be available at some level by next week, but that supply may be limited at first.

On Monday morning, California’s MyTurn COVID-19 vaccination scheduling website said it was still not ready to offer reminder appointments. They will soon be offered, specifies the site.

Officials say it is safe to receive the COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine at the same time, preferably in separate arms.

In an advisory, however, LA County health officials said some people — especially teenage or young adult males — might consider waiting four weeks after receiving the Jynneos vaccine, used to protect against MPX, before getting a Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

But recently obtaining a Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine need not delay obtaining the Jynneos vaccine if recommended to prevent the development of MPX disease in the context of an outbreak. , according to the opinion.

California health officials recently began using the name MPX – pronounced mpox – instead of monkeypox due to widespread concerns the old name is stigmatizing and racist. The World Health Organization is in the process of officially renaming the disease, which will take several months.