News
Analysis: New deadline and critical questions hang over judge in Trump documents case
CNN
—
The Florida judge who halted the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents faces critical rulings this week in a legal tangle made worse by the fact that she granted the ex- president a big victory in court last week.
The confrontation over the appointment of a so-called special petty officer is, so far, having exactly the effect Trump wanted by slowing the investigation that led FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago last month. The Justice Department has already appealed the ruling, which prosecutors vigorously opposed and opened Trump appointee Judge Aileen Cannon to criticism from some legal analysts, including the former attorney general of Trump, William Barr.
Last week, the DOJ asked Cannon to reverse its decision to bar FBI and DOJ prosecutors from using documents from Trump’s home until the special master — a third party appointed to oversee the evidence – checked them. He argued that the ban posed an unacceptable threat to national security. In the immediate term, the Trump team faces a 10 a.m. Monday deadline to respond to the Justice Department’s request that Cannon suspend parts of its special master order pending appeal.
And as a separate joint filing made clear on Friday, neither side can even agree on who the special master should be, what they should review, how long the review should last, and who should pay for it. that.
More legal filings could bring the investigation closer to the 2024 presidential campaign – a sensitive political issue since Trump is giving every sign he intends to run and has claimed the drama was a politically motivated attempt to prevent him from winning a second term in the White House. .
Trump is within his rights to fight for a special master, even though many legal experts say it’s clear the information he had belongs to the government, not him. But the former president also has a long history in his political and business career of exhausting the appeals system to the fullest extent of the justice system, often in order to delay a time when he could be held accountable. His latest schemes and some of Cannon’s own writings in the case have drawn criticism that he gets special treatment.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for example, warned Sunday that he should be treated like any other citizen.
Hear how Hillary Clinton thinks the DOJ should treat Trump
“I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be pursued,” Clinton, whom Trump defeated in 2016, told CNN’s Dana Bash on ‘State of the Union’. sunday.
In Cannon’s order last Monday, she said that while prosecutors could not use documents from Trump’s compound until they were reviewed by the Special Master for Legal and Executive Privilege , a review by intelligence agencies of possible damage to national security could continue. The DOJ, however, argued that this was impractical.
In its filing Thursday night, which added to a full critique of Cannon’s reasoning, the department argued that he and the FBI’s work on the criminal investigation could not be separated from the parallel community-led investigation. intelligence. Essentially, they argued that the FBI and DOJ are an integral part of the intelligence community. And they warned that losing the ability to review whether critical intelligence had been compromised by Trump could cause serious damage.
“Both the government and the public are irreparably harmed when a criminal investigation into matters involving national security risks is ordered,” the department argued in the notice of appeal. And he also gave notice that the DOJ will seek intervention from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if Cannon does not grant its request to stay portions of its ruling by September 15.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that key congressional leaders have still not been made aware of potential intelligence vulnerabilities in Mar. -a-Lago because of the fight. on the special master that happens at the court of Cannon.
“We haven’t been briefed. We expect to be briefed,” the Virginia Democrat told Bash. , he added.
Bash asks Senate Speaker Intel for answers on Mar-a-Lago search
But the latest legal wrangling between Trump’s team and the DOJ obscures to some extent the central question of the case: why did Trump keep classified documents, some bearing the designations of the government’s best-kept secrets. in seemingly unsafe conditions in a private home?
The mystery became even more acute when the Washington Post reported last week that documents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI included details of a foreign power’s nuclear program. How Trump kept such documents, either in a storage room or in his office with personal memorabilia, according to unsealed court documents, could be deeply consequential. In some circumstances, even the possibility that classified information has been compromised could cause intelligence agencies to shut down their overseas operations to protect foreign sources and methods or even assets that may need to sit idle or be extracted. vulnerable positions.
Cannon has given Trump’s legal team until 10 a.m. Monday to file a formal response to the DOJ’s request to suspend parts of its special master order.
“Applying the injunction to classified documents would thus impede the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could prevent the government from taking necessary corrective action in light of this. review – risking irreparable harm to our national security and intelligence interests,” the DOJ wrote in its stay request.
The department also argued that the injunction prevented the FBI from identifying any additional classified files that were not properly stored at Mar-a-Lago and pointed to empty files marked with “classified” banners that were found during of the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence.
“The FBI would primarily be responsible for investigating what documents may have been stored in these files and whether they have been lost or compromised – steps which, again, may require the use of subpoenas to appear before a court. grand jury, search warrants and other criminal investigations. tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation,” the DOJ said in its filing to the judge.
The department’s argument implicitly tells the judge that the classified documents are themselves the property of the US government and not the former president. Some of Trump’s allies have suggested he previously declassified all documents found at Mar-a-Lago. But there is no evidence that this ever happened. In fact, 18 former senior Trump administration officials told CNN they had never heard such an order issued while working for Trump and believed the claim to be untrue.
And even if Trump had declassified documents, US law dictates that presidential documents are not the property of the person who served in the Oval Office, but must be sent to the National Archives at the end of a presidency.
Trump has not been charged with a crime. But the FBI’s unsealed search warrant at his home revealed the investigation was linked to at least three potential violations of the law – including the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal treatment of government records.
The extraordinary spectacle of the FBI’s raid of a former president’s home — after protracted government efforts to recover classified and other documents — has renewed questions about whether Trump could face criminal charges. This is not the only investigation implicating the former president. The Justice Department is also conducting a separate investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the Capitol insurrection. And there is yet another investigation underway in Georgia into alleged efforts by Trump and his team to undo the victory of President Joe Biden in critical condition.
The possibility of potential criminal liability for Trump was raised on Sunday by Clinton, who Trump says should be locked up after the discovery of classified documents on his private email server dating back to emails sent to him by staff when she was secretary of state.
The FBI said in 2016 that of 30,000 emails Clinton provided to the State Department from its server, 110 contained classified information at the time they were sent or received. Then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for her negligence, but concluded that no reasonable prosecutor would press charges against her based on the evidence found and applicable laws.
While Trump supporters have argued that he should get the same treatment as Clinton, the cases don’t seem directly analogous.
“He’s not the president and we have special exceptions for someone who’s actually in office,” Clinton said on the “State of the Union” in reference to the former president. “So I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be sought out,” Clinton said.
“I know it’s not an easy decision. And so, I don’t want to inject my opinion into this difficult calculation. Because I don’t know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want to do that,” Clinton said.
“But if the evidence proves or appears to show that there are charges that should be brought, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone.”
Cnn
News
Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California
A second possible monkeypox death in the United States is being investigated in Los Angeles County, officials said.
Chief medical director Rita Singhal of the county public health department said details were not available at this early stage of the investigation.
“This is one of two deaths in the United States that are being investigated to determine if monkeypox was a contributing cause,” she said at a public briefing Thursday.
In late August, the Texas State Department of Health Services reported that a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the Houston area had died. The patient was described in a statement as “severely immunocompromised”.
The role of monkeypox in the patient’s death was being investigated, Texas officials said at the time.
In California, 4,140 cases were reported last week; 1,694 were in Los Angeles County, health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a weekly report on monkeypox on Friday that a case analysis found that 61% of people in the United States who developed the viral illness also had HIV or another infection or disease. sexually transmitted.
People with HIV and monkeypox were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized, the centers said, although the exact reason for the treatment is not known.
According to the World Health Organization, 98% of monkeypox cases outside of Africa have involved men who have sex with men, or MSM.
The CDC recommends that local public health officials “ensure equitable access to testing, prevention, and treatment for monkeypox, especially among MSM.”
Monkeypox is often manifested by skin rashes, flu-like symptoms, body aches and fatigue. It is transmitted by direct contact with patients, including sexual relations, and by touching objects that have been used by people with monkeypox.
Deaths are rare – none are officially confirmed in the United States despite reports from Texas and California – and the disease resolves in most patients within four weeks.
nbcnews
News
Activist investor Dan Loeb backs down from asking Disney to sell ESPN
Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb has backed down from pushing Walt Disney Co to part ways with ESPN, saying he has a “better understanding” of the sports television network’s growth potential.
It comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek reaffirmed ESPN’s value to the media company.
“We believe ESPN is a well-placed asset within The Walt Disney Company,” Chapek told Reuters.
The investor said in a tweet on Sunday that he looked forward to seeing ESPN Chairman James Pitaro execute on the plans for growth and innovation, “generating tremendous synergies as part of ‘Disney.’
Loeb, who runs Third Point, revealed a roughly $1 billion stake in Disney in August and announced plans to push the company to make a range of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares. and adding members to the Board of Directors.
Loeb, who runs Third Point, revealed a roughly $1 billion stake in Disney in August and announced plans to push the company to make a range of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares. and adding members to the Board of Directors.
Regarding Loeb’s plan to push Disney to add new members to the board, Chapek defended the board, saying it had a “wide range of skills” and that the average length of its term was four years old.
Third Point, which owns about 0.4% of Disney’s equity, also proposed that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying the remaining stake in streaming service Hulu from minority shareholder Comcast Corp ahead of the planned acquisition in 2024. .
Chapek told Reuters he was in conversation with Comcast about accelerating the timing of the acquisition. “I think it would make sense to them because it’s unavoidable,” he said.
New York Post
News
Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open for his first Grand Slam title, ranked first
NEW YORK — Coming out for his first Grand Slam final at 19, Carlos Alcaraz bumped his fists with fans hunched over a railing along the path to the Arthur Ashe Stadium pitch. Moments later, after the draw, Alcaraz turned to the baseline for the warm-up, until he was called back to the net by the chair umpire for the usual before shots. -match.
Alcaraz is imbued with boundless enthusiasm and energy, not to mention skill, speed, stamina and composure. And now he’s a US Open champion and No. 1 in men’s tennis.
Using his uncommon combination of moxie and maturity, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 on Sunday to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows and become the youngest man to manage the ATP. rankings.
“It all came so fast. For me it’s amazing. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, since I started playing tennis,” said Alcaraz, who people of a certain age might still think of as a kid.
“Of course,” he said, “I’m hungry for more.”
Alcaraz, who will move up three ranking spots from No. 4 on Monday, has already attracted plenty of attention as someone seen as the next big thing in a sport dominated for decades by Rafael Nadal’s big three Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
“He’s one of those rare talents that pops up in sports from time to time. That’s what it seems,” said Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway. “Let’s see how his career develops, but everything is going in the right direction.”
The Spaniard was serenaded by choruses of “Olé, Olé, Olé! Charles! which echoed off the closed roof of the arena – and Alcaraz would often wave to spectators to turn up the volume. There were a few magic points that drew standing ovations, including a lost Alcaraz with a laser from a fleeing forehand while coming face down on his stomach.
He only briefly showed signs of fatigue after having to go three straight matches in five sets in the three rounds just before the final; no one had traversed such an arduous road on the way to the title in New York in 30 years.
Alcaraz went five sets against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round, ending at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday; against Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, a 5 hour and 15 minute thriller that ended at 2:50 a.m. Friday after Alcaraz needed to save a match point; and against Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.
“Now is not the time to be tired,” Alcaraz said.
It was no walk to the finish. He faced a pair of set points as he was down 6-5 in the third. It could have been a moment that changed the results.
But Alcaraz erased each of those set point opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-handed volleys he repeatedly displayed.
“He just played too well on those points. We’ve seen it many times before: he steps in when he needs to,” Ruud said. “When it’s close, it shoots great shots.”
A break in the fourth was enough for Alcaraz to seal victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the computerized ATP rankings, which dates back to 1973.
The winner was guaranteed to be first in Monday’s standings; the loser was guaranteed to be second.
“We knew what was at stake,” said Ruud, who entered the US Open ranked No. 7. “I’m disappointed, of course, that I’m not No. 1, but No. 2 n isn’t too bad either.”
He was also Nadal’s runner-up at the French Open in June.
If nothing else, Ruud gets the sportsmanship award for conceding a point he knew he didn’t deserve. He made it 4-3 in the first set, when he ran to a short ball that bounced twice before his racquet touched it. The game continued and Alcaraz hesitated, then missed his answer. Ruud told the chair umpire what happened, giving the point to Alcaraz, who responded with a thumbs up.
Alcaraz certainly seems like a rare talent, possessing an all-court game, a mix of power from the baseline and the will to push forward. He won 34 of the 45 points he finished at net.
He’s increasingly a threat serving – he’s delivered 14 aces up to 128mph – and coming back, earning 11 break points, converting three.
And, as Ruud noted, Alcaraz showed “incredible fighting spirit and a will to win.”
Make no mistake: Ruud is no slouch. There’s a reason he’s the youngest man since Nadal to reach two major finals in one season.
But it was time for Alcaraz to shine in the spotlight.
A bit of hindsight: he is the first teenager to win the US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990, the first to triumph in Grand Slams since Nadal at the 2005 French Open.
Decent company.
Another way to understand how precocious Alacaraz is: the last man to win this tournament in his second appearance was Pancho Gonzalez in 1948, before the pros were allowed onto the court.
For the context of the rankings, it is useful to know that Novak Djokovic did not play at the US Open or the Australian Open this year, unable to enter these countries because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and received no ranking upgrades for their Wimbledon Championship because no points were offered to anyone after the All England Club banned athletes from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.
Whatever the circumstances, it is significant that Alcaraz is the first male teenager at No. 1.
Nobody else did. Not Nadal, not Djokovic, not Federer, not Sampras or anyone else.
When a final service winner peeked past Ruud’s frame on Sunday, Alcaraz dropped to his back on the court, then rolled onto his stomach, covering his face with his hands.
He went to the stands for a hug with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former No. 1 himself who won the French Open in 2003 and reached the US Open final that year, and others, crying all the time.
“He was born to play this kind of tournament, born to play this kind of match,” said Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for three years. “From the time I started with him, I’ve seen different things from other guys his age.”
You only get to #1 once for the first time.
You only win a first Grand Slam title once.
Many people expect Alcaraz to celebrate such feats for years to come.
“I want to be (at) the top for many, many weeks – hopefully many years,” he said. “I will still work hard after this week, these two incredible weeks. I will fight (for) more of this.
denverpost sports
News
Joel O’Grady Julian Falkinbur Florida father and son arrested after beating Tyler Kaltenbach
‘It could easily have been murder’: Father and son arrested for ‘beating and stomping unconscious man inches from death’ at Florida WEDDING reception
- Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, have both been charged with aggravated assault
- Tyler Kaltenbach, 36, broke his nose and cheek after being beaten and left for dead in the parking lot of a Florida wedding venue last Saturday
- Both father and son were arrested, with O’Grady posting $100,000 bond and Falkinburg posting $50,000 bond.
- Kaltenbach will have to undergo extensive facial reconstruction surgery after several of his teeth were pulled out
A father and son have been arrested by police in Florida after they brutally beat a man at a wedding reception in Daytona Beach last weekend.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the beating of 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach was so severe that he was left unconscious at the scene.
Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford near Orlando, allegedly beat Kaltenbach in the parking lot of the Granville Farms wedding venue in Lake Helen last Saturday night.
The father-son duo, described as “scumbags” by a sheriff, fled before being arrested for aggravated assault.
Joel O’Grady, 38, was charged with aggravated battery before being released after posting $100,000 bond
His son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, was also charged with aggravated battery before posting $50,000 bond
The pair’s beatings were reportedly savage – with the pair stomping on him while he was unconscious and lying on the ground.
The couple were jailed in the Volusia County Branch Jail, and O’Grady was released after posting $100,000 bond.
Meanwhile, Falkinburg posted $50,000 bond and was released Saturday afternoon according to the sheriff’s office.
‘It’s not like a punch. It’s the guy who goes down and then you stomp on him until he passes out. It could easily have been murder,’ Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told Fox 35.
“Someone could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time.
Tyler Kaltenbach, 36, was so serious he was left unconscious at the scene according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaltenbach could be seen in the parking lot of a wedding venue near Daytona Beach, Florida
Rescuers reported how Kaltenbach was found on the ground clinging to life. He is pictured moments after regaining consciousness
“This must be our first father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK message, but they deserved it.” Not just kicking a man when he’s down – but when he’s unconscious,’ Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post.
Rescuers reported how Kaltenbach was found on the ground clinging to life.
He will face a long road to recovery, including having to undergo reconstructive facial surgery after his cheekbone was broken.
“The dental work is going to be considerable. All of his upper teeth have been knocked out. Lots of his lower teeth,” said family attorney Sara Howelles.
Authorities say O’Grady and Falkinburg both have long violent criminal histories. The pair knew Kaltenbach, but it is unclear was driven into the attack.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, pictured, called the pair ‘scumbags of the week’
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Arvada, Colorado, police officer killed while responding to a disturbance
CNN
—
An Arvada, Colorado police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.
Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was “killed in service to his community”, Arvada police said.
Vakoff and another officer responded to a scene with “big family disruption,” Strate said at a news conference, and the two “arrived to a chaotic scene with several people on the street.”
“The first two officers attempted to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began shooting and fatally shot a female victim,” Strate said. Gunfire between a suspect and police ensued, and Vakoff and the suspect were shot.
The other officer at the scene attempted to help Vakoff but was ultimately unsuccessful. Vakoff was taken to hospital where he later died.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he remains in custody and is expected to survive, Strate said.
The female victim was also taken to hospital and is expected to survive, police added. His involvement in the incident is unknown at this time, he said.
“This is an ongoing active investigation and the information we have at this time is preliminary,” Strate said. “But in an effort to be transparent with our community, we wanted to provide you with some details about this morning’s incident and the line of duty-death.”
Strate said Vakoff has been with the department since 2019 and was a former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant.
He was, Chief Strate said, “an example of all that is good in a police officer. He was training to become a SWAT officer and no doubt would have gone on to make a positive impact on his community.
“It’s a tragic loss for this community, for this department, but especially for his family and loved ones,” Strate said. “His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
Arvada, Colorado is about 10 miles northwest of Denver.
Cnn
News
On this historic day, September 12, 2003, American music legend Johnny Cash passed away
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Johnny Cash, who rose from the Depression-era cotton fields of rural Arkansas to leave a deep imprint on the American music scene, died on this day in history, September 12, 2003. He was 71 years old.
“Cash was an original: a rebellious, relentlessly entertaining and commanding presence,” Rolling Stone wrote in a 2016 tribute to the performer.
Artists around the world have mourned this loss.
“His influence spanned many generations of different people. I loved him as a singer and a writer,” Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger reportedly said shortly after Cash’s death, calling his passing ” great loss to the music community”.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPT. 9 1776, AMERICAN COLONIES NAMED “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”
Cash suffered from numerous health issues late in life, which in the 1990s severely limited his ability to perform live.
He died of complications from diabetes at Nashville Baptist Hospital, according to official records. His condition was made worse by years on the road and battling addiction.
“Some, including Kris Kristofferson, saw these issues as a reward for the years of abuse Cash had suffered with drugs and alcohol at various stages of his life,” music website Spinditty wrote.
But music fans and family members have long speculated that the real cause of Cash’s death was a broken heart.
His 35-year-old wife, June Carter Cash, died four months before him following heart surgery.
Cash, confined to a wheelchair, sat by his wife’s bedside as she lay in a coma on life support, author Steve Turner wrote in the 2004 book, “The Man Called Cash: The Life, Love and Faith of an American Legend”.
Cash talked to his wife, sang songs and read his psalms.
JOHNNY CASH’S SON, JOHN CARTER CASH, LATER RECALLS SINGER’S DEEP DEVOTION TO FAITH: ‘HIS GREATEST LEGACY’
“He begged her not to leave him,” Turner wrote, noting that Cash’s health suddenly deteriorated after his death.
Their legendary and tumultuous romance began in 1950 when starstruck teenager JR Cash met the famous country music family’s performer Carter backstage after a performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
“He saw June and he fell in love. He thought she was amazing, bee knees,” Lisa Errington, assistant museum and tours director for Ryman Auditorium, told Fox News Digital recently. in an interview in the auditorium.
Their story was brought to the big screen in the 2005 Hollywood hit “Walk the Line” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.
JOHNNY CASH IS KING IN NASHVILLE: HIS MUSIC, HIS LEGACY AND LEGENDS RULES MUSIC CITY
Cash’s successful career has spanned nearly half a century and crossed over with uncanny ease across multiple genres while capturing a surprisingly diverse range of fanbases.
Cash has placed an incredible 134 singles on the Billboard charts, including at least two hits a year for 38 consecutive years.
He died as a member of the Rock & Roll, Country Music, Nashville Songwriters and Memphis Music Halls of Fame.
In 2001, Cash was awarded the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest honor for artistic excellence.
Even today, 19 years after his death, it’s not uncommon to hear Cash’s music blasting out of rural Tennessee honky-tonks and Brooklyn’s hipster craft cocktail bars.
Cash has placed an incredible 134 singles on the Billboard charts, including at least two hits a year for 38 consecutive years, according to the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville.
His first, “Cry, Cry, Cry” was released in 1955; his last, a haunting remake of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” stunned the music world in 2002, the year before his death.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Cash’s haunting version of the song was accompanied by a powerful video that showed the steep, old and sickly singer in the context of his Tennessee farm and young career.
It proved an intensely emotional coda to an incredible career, and achieved critical and commercial success in the final months of Cash’s life.
“Hurt” won Video of the Year and Single of the Year from the Country Music Association, Song of the Year at the American Music Awards, and the Grammy Award for Best Short Video.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Wow, (I felt like) I just lost my girlfriend, because that song isn’t mine anymore,” songwriter Trent Reznor said upon seeing the video for Cash’s version. of “Hurt”.
Fox
Analysis: New deadline and critical questions hang over judge in Trump documents case
Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California
Activist investor Dan Loeb backs down from asking Disney to sell ESPN
Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open for his first Grand Slam title, ranked first
Joel O’Grady Julian Falkinbur Florida father and son arrested after beating Tyler Kaltenbach
Arvada, Colorado, police officer killed while responding to a disturbance
On this historic day, September 12, 2003, American music legend Johnny Cash passed away
Seattle teachers’ strike persists, no classes Monday
What to watch in the final multistate primaries of the midterm season
Post Malone gets goofy and emotional at sold-out Xcel Energy Center concert
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed