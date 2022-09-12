News
Angelica Ross is about to make Broadway history. She’s ready to “kick down the door”
When asked what audiences would see in her portrayal of Roxie, Ross explained how she wanted to emphasize the “unspoken factors.”
“You can’t hide the fact that when you watch me as Roxie on stage, I’m a dark-skinned black woman. No lines need to be changed, but a black woman knows what it’s like. is to navigate in a white environment.” said Ross. “While a lot of people might not really think about it…I really do. I look forward to those moments when I come to life in a space, just like a black woman.”
“It’s not overt,” Ross continued. “It’s just different ways of playing characters. Even as a black trans woman, I don’t play the trans role, but I had to navigate spaces where I had to…speak a certain way in order to to be taken seriously, or professionally, or to be listened to, so I just hope to add those little colors that people will appreciate.
If “Pose” fans are looking for flashes of Candy Johnson-Ferocity, the wise, sharp woman Ross played for two seasons of the groundbreaking FX show, Ross said there will be flashes of that “energy.” .
“Look at Roxie’s base,” Ross said. “I think there’s a bit of Candy there. (They’re each) a resourceful woman who has to navigate a space. I think people will have times when they see that.”
While Ross’ reign in “Chicago” is only set to last until Nov. 6, 2022, she has other Broadway fantasies in mind. One of her dream roles, she said, would be to play Elphaba, the Witch of the West, in “Wicked.” The musical is based on a book of the same title by Gregory Maguire and details the witch’s journey from childhood to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. No openly transgender artist has performed the role on Broadway.
“I have the audiobook…and hearing Elphaba’s backstory, and hearing that she was born a hermaphrodite, is like, ‘Oh my god, she’s trans,’” Ross said. “She’s trans, and has to deal with relationships and dating in a green body, and all those things. So I feel like I would relate so well to the character and bring a lot to the role. .”
Another dream role is Celie in “The Color Purple,” which is based on a book of the same name by Alice Walker and is being made into an Oprah Winfrey-produced musical in 2023. Ross said that Celie’s 11 o’clock number, a powerful anthem called “I’m Here”, would be a joy to sing.
“Singing ‘I’m Here’ and saying ‘As a trans woman, I’m here’, I think that would mean a lot universally and add another layer to the story,” Ross said. “Just like ‘Chicago’ and Roxie, there are other roles that can really bring a lot more diversity and vision by including actors like me.”
For now, Ross is set to make history with that exciting moment when she takes the stage at the Ambassador Theater on September 12.
She said, “I’m just ready to kick down the door and hopefully help people have a little more vision when it comes to putting trans people in mainstream roles.”
Related:
nbcnews
News
Pete Davidson’s sister Casey pays tribute to her dad on 9/11 – NBC Chicago
Gone but not forgotten.
On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Pete Davidson’s sister Casey Davidson shared a moving tribute to their father Scott Davidson, who lost his life in the terrorist attacks.
“This year more than ever I wish you were here,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 11, along with a black-and-white photo of herself wearing Scott’s firefighter uniform. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you everyday. Proud to be your girlfriend.”
The 33-year-old was one of many first responders killed in the line of duty on that fateful day in 2001. Casey Davidson was just 3 when his father died, while Pete Davidson was 7.
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum was deeply affected by the loss, telling The New York Times in 2019 that the tragedy was “overwhelming” and that he ended up acting out at school as a result of the trauma.
Americans remember 9/11 20 years later
Pete Davidson, 28, then turned his pain into a passion project, writing and starring in his film ‘The King Of Staten Island’, which is a semi-autobiographical story that follows his journey through the death of his father.
Speaking to E! News in June 2020, Pete shared that he wanted to take an honest approach to telling his story.
“It’s as transparent as it gets,” he told E! New. “We really wanted to follow this family and this tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you can overcome tragedy through life experiences.”
Acknowledging how therapeutic “The King of Staten Island” was for him, Pete Davidson reflected on the filming experience, saying it helped him process his emotions.
“I think when you’re able to share a story like this to this magnitude and with so many people, it’s really allowed me to be as open and honest as possible and it’s helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons. That was something, one of the goals of this movie was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that.”
That same month, Pete Davidson paid tribute to his father during his virtual visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” sharing that he had donated to Answer The Call and explained his family’s deep connection to the charity. charity.
“Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed away,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel in June 2020. “It helps firefighters and emergency medical service workers who died in the line of duty and it helps their families.”
President Joe Biden participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks
NBC Chicago
News
Alex Jones trial begins in Sandy Hook hoax case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A month after losing a nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to stand trial for a second time for calling Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and to upset several families of the victims. and psychological harm.
A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence Tuesday about how much Jones should pay the families, since he has already been found liable for the damages caused to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.
Last month, a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the 2012 shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones’ attorney said an appeal is planned.
The Connecticut case has the potential for a bigger payoff as it involves three lawsuits – which have been consolidated – which were filed by 15 plaintiffs, including relatives of nine of the victims and a former FBI agent who responded to the school shooting.
Jones, who runs his web show and Infowars brand in Austin, Texas, also faces a third hoax conspiracy trial in another pending lawsuit brought by the parents of Sandy Hook in Texas.
Here’s a preview of the upcoming trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, about 18 miles northeast of Newtown. Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, which filed for bankruptcy protection, is also a defendant.
WHY ARE THE SANDY HOOK FAMILIES SUING JONES?
The families and former FBI agent William Aldenberg say they were confronted and harassed in person by Jones supporters over the hoax plot. They also say they have suffered death threats and been the subject of abusive comments on social media.
Some of the plaintiffs say strangers filmed them and their surviving children. And some families left Newtown to avoid threats and harassment.
“I can’t even describe the last nine and a half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones,” said Neil Heslin, father of Jesse Lewis, during the trial in Texas. .
The Connecticut lawsuit alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s unfair trade practices law. The families claim that when Jones talked about Sandy Hook, he grew his audience and made more money selling supplements, clothing and other items.
The families did not seek any specific amount of damages, some of which may be limited by state law. There is, however, no limit of damages under the Unfair Trade Practices Act.
In all of the Connecticut and Texas cases, Jones and his attorneys repeatedly failed to turn over required records to the families’ attorneys. In response, the judges handed down one of the toughest penalties in the civil law world — they found Jones liable for default damages without a trial.
WHAT DOES ALEX JONES SAY?
Contrary to what he said on his show for years after the shooting, Jones now says he believes the massacre was real. But he continues to say his comments that the shooting was a hoax involving crisis actors to encourage gun control efforts were protected by the right to free speech.
During a deposition in the case in April, a defiant Jones insisted he was not responsible for the pain Sandy Hook’s parents say they endured because of his words.
He also said the judges’ default rulings against him – finding him liable without a trial – were unfair and suggested they were part of a plot to bankrupt and silence him.
“If questioning public events and free speech is prohibited because it might hurt someone’s feelings, we are no longer in America,” he said during the deposition. “They can change the channel. They can come out and say I’m wrong. They have freedom of speech.
At the trial in Texas, however, Jones testified that he now realizes what he said was irresponsible, hurt people’s feelings, and he apologized.
WHAT IS EXPECTED AT TRIAL?
Judge Barbara Bellis, who found Jones liable for damages, will oversee the trial. She’s the same judge who oversaw the Sandy Hook families’ lawsuit against gunmaker Remington, which made the Bushmaster rifle used in the school shooting. In February, Remington agreed to settle the lawsuit for $73 million.
The trial is expected to be similar to that in Texas, with the victims’ relatives testifying to the pain and anguish the conspiracy has caused them and medical professionals answering questions about the loved ones’ mental health and diagnoses.
Jones will also testify, his attorney, Norman Pattis, said.
“He is eager to put this trial behind him; it has been a long and costly distraction,” Pattis wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
Evidence about Jones’ finances is also expected to be presented to the jury.
Jones testified at the trial in Texas that any reward over $2 million would “sink us” and he urged viewers of his webcast to buy his merchandise to help him stay on the air and fight against the lawsuits.
But an economist testified that Jones and his company were worth up to $270 million. Jones faces another lawsuit in Texas for hiding millions of dollars in assets after families of Sandy Hook victims began bringing him to justice.
yahoo
News
Teenage superstar Carlos Alcaraz makes history with his first US Open title – and that’s just the beginning
NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz Lerma always told his grandson that to win tennis matches and become the best player in the world, you needed “head, heart and courage”.
And in Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final, Carlos Alcaraz had to call on those three to beat the valiant Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 .
With this victory, Alcaraz, 19, will become the first teenager to reach world No. 1 since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973.
It looks like he’s just getting started – and he’s going to leave an indelible mark on the sport.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid – to be world number one and a Grand Slam champion is something I’ve worked really hard for,” Alcaraz said on the court afterwards.
There were times during this final – mainly at the end of the second set – where Alcaraz looked flat. The five-set triple-header leading up to this match seemed to have taken its toll.
Towards the end of the third set, it looked like Ruud’s pinpoint accuracy might tip the balance in favor of the Norwegian. But then Alcaraz – just as he has done on several occasions here – found another level, won a remarkable point to bring the set to a tiebreaker, then blasted Ruud, 7-1.
The tide had turned, Alcaraz harnessed the energy of the crowd and it took him across the line in fourth. Those heavy legs were light again and Alcaraz was making the kind of heavenly shots we’ve grown accustomed to.
Alcaraz has the ability to make the incredible seem almost normal. With all the slamming forehands, beautiful lobs and slashing volleys at net, you have an eye-catching superstar who has the potential to be a mainstay of Grand Slam finals for the next 15 years.
When you look at some shots from the last fortnight – like that back shot against Jannik Sinner, and that point against Frances Tiafoe to get him to a first-set tiebreak where he kind of hit a forehand winner on the line of a ridiculous perilous position – Alcaraz has this ability to take anyone staring completely into the moment, leaving their jaws on the ground and their arms outstretched involuntarily. It is special.
The Spaniard was the big favorite in this final. And it delivered on the hype.
But that doesn’t take anything away from Ruud, who threw it all at Alcaraz. His time will come in a Grand Slam. Having won just six games in his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, Ruud was much calmer against Alcaraz. But despite his brilliant game, Alcaraz had just a bit more.
Alcaraz won this because they managed to stay ahead at key moments in the game. For so many times this tournament, we’ve seen Alcaraz stretch for returns and they’ve just come down. But not today: he could not count on these moments of fortune in tennis. So to win this, Alcaraz had to win the arm wrestle and peak at the right time.
This victory also came at the end of a marathon week for Alcaraz. By the time he won on Sunday night, he had spent more time on court than any other player at a major tournament since 2000. To get to the final he had to beat Marin Cilic and Sinner, who both ran the distance and finished at 2:11 p.m. and 2:50 a.m., respectively. Then Alcaraz’s semi-final win over Tiafoe also came in five sets and lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes.
Alcaraz knew that if Sunday’s game had five, he had already been there and had done it three times this week. Then he was asked if he was tired.
“A little,” he said. “But there’s no time to be tired in the last round of a Grand Slam – you have to give it your all on the court and give it your all on the inside. That’s something I’m ‘ve worked hard.”
And though his sleep pattern must have been disastrous, he rarely seemed shaken. There were very few moments when his focus turned to frustration on the pitch.
It’s partly thanks to him, but it’s also partly to the team around him. In the final match as Alcaraz served for the title, they led 30-0. Those in his box were starting to get angry. Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero motioned for them to calm down. Even with victory at hand, nothing was certain until it was done.
Minutes later, Alcaraz was on the floor overwhelmed with emotion after winning the title. He then climbed through the crowd to stand and salute his team.
“All the main decisions are with my parents and my team – it’s really special for me,” Alcaraz said afterwards. Then he came back down, and as he sat back down, the tears again flowed through the smile. He later said he was thinking of his mother Virginia and his grandfather who were unable to qualify for the final.
This victory should be a bad omen for its competitors. He was the youngest winner here since Pete Sampras in 1990, and it turned out to be the first of 14 singles titles. Alcaraz has the ability and the temperament to do something similar.
For so long we worried about what the future of men’s tennis would look like in the post-Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic era. Well, worry no more. It is in good hands and rests on the head, the heart and the courage.
espn
News
Analysis: New deadline and critical questions hang over judge in Trump documents case
CNN
—
The Florida judge who halted the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents faces critical rulings this week in a legal tangle made worse by the fact that she granted the ex- president a big victory in court last week.
The confrontation over the appointment of a so-called special petty officer is, so far, having exactly the effect Trump wanted by slowing the investigation that led FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago last month. The Justice Department has already appealed the ruling, which prosecutors vigorously opposed and opened Trump appointee Judge Aileen Cannon to criticism from some legal analysts, including the former attorney general of Trump, William Barr.
Last week, the DOJ asked Cannon to reverse its decision to bar FBI and DOJ prosecutors from using documents from Trump’s home until the special master — a third party appointed to oversee the evidence – checked them. He argued that the ban posed an unacceptable threat to national security. In the immediate term, the Trump team faces a 10 a.m. Monday deadline to respond to the Justice Department’s request that Cannon suspend parts of its special master order pending appeal.
And as a separate joint filing made clear on Friday, neither side can even agree on who the special master should be, what they should review, how long the review should last, and who should pay for it. that.
More legal filings could bring the investigation closer to the 2024 presidential campaign – a sensitive political issue since Trump is giving every sign he intends to run and has claimed the drama was a politically motivated attempt to prevent him from winning a second term in the White House. .
Trump is within his rights to fight for a special master, even though many legal experts say it’s clear the information he had belongs to the government, not him. But the former president also has a long history in his political and business career of exhausting the appeals system to the fullest extent of the justice system, often in order to delay a time when he could be held accountable. His latest schemes and some of Cannon’s own writings in the case have drawn criticism that he gets special treatment.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for example, warned Sunday that he should be treated like any other citizen.
Hear how Hillary Clinton thinks the DOJ should treat Trump
“I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be pursued,” Clinton, whom Trump defeated in 2016, told CNN’s Dana Bash on ‘State of the Union’. sunday.
In Cannon’s order last Monday, she said that while prosecutors could not use documents from Trump’s compound until they were reviewed by the Special Master for Legal and Executive Privilege , a review by intelligence agencies of possible damage to national security could continue. The DOJ, however, argued that this was impractical.
In its filing Thursday night, which added to a full critique of Cannon’s reasoning, the department argued that he and the FBI’s work on the criminal investigation could not be separated from the parallel community-led investigation. intelligence. Essentially, they argued that the FBI and DOJ are an integral part of the intelligence community. And they warned that losing the ability to review whether critical intelligence had been compromised by Trump could cause serious damage.
“Both the government and the public are irreparably harmed when a criminal investigation into matters involving national security risks is ordered,” the department argued in the notice of appeal. And he also gave notice that the DOJ will seek intervention from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if Cannon does not grant its request to stay portions of its ruling by September 15.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that key congressional leaders have still not been made aware of potential intelligence vulnerabilities in Mar. -a-Lago because of the fight. on the special master that happens at the court of Cannon.
“We haven’t been briefed. We expect to be briefed,” the Virginia Democrat told Bash. , he added.
Bash asks Senate Speaker Intel for answers on Mar-a-Lago search
But the latest legal wrangling between Trump’s team and the DOJ obscures to some extent the central question of the case: why did Trump keep classified documents, some bearing the designations of the government’s best-kept secrets. in seemingly unsafe conditions in a private home?
The mystery became even more acute when the Washington Post reported last week that documents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI included details of a foreign power’s nuclear program. How Trump kept such documents, either in a storage room or in his office with personal memorabilia, according to unsealed court documents, could be deeply consequential. In some circumstances, even the possibility that classified information has been compromised could cause intelligence agencies to shut down their overseas operations to protect foreign sources and methods or even assets that may need to sit idle or be extracted. vulnerable positions.
Cannon has given Trump’s legal team until 10 a.m. Monday to file a formal response to the DOJ’s request to suspend parts of its special master order.
“Applying the injunction to classified documents would thus impede the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could prevent the government from taking necessary corrective action in light of this. review – risking irreparable harm to our national security and intelligence interests,” the DOJ wrote in its stay request.
The department also argued that the injunction prevented the FBI from identifying any additional classified files that were not properly stored at Mar-a-Lago and pointed to empty files marked with “classified” banners that were found during of the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence.
“The FBI would primarily be responsible for investigating what documents may have been stored in these files and whether they have been lost or compromised – steps which, again, may require the use of subpoenas to appear before a court. grand jury, search warrants and other criminal investigations. tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation,” the DOJ said in its filing to the judge.
The department’s argument implicitly tells the judge that the classified documents are themselves the property of the US government and not the former president. Some of Trump’s allies have suggested he previously declassified all documents found at Mar-a-Lago. But there is no evidence that this ever happened. In fact, 18 former senior Trump administration officials told CNN they had never heard such an order issued while working for Trump and believed the claim to be untrue.
And even if Trump had declassified documents, US law dictates that presidential documents are not the property of the person who served in the Oval Office, but must be sent to the National Archives at the end of a presidency.
Trump has not been charged with a crime. But the FBI’s unsealed search warrant at his home revealed the investigation was linked to at least three potential violations of the law – including the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal treatment of government records.
The extraordinary spectacle of the FBI’s raid of a former president’s home — after protracted government efforts to recover classified and other documents — has renewed questions about whether Trump could face criminal charges. This is not the only investigation implicating the former president. The Justice Department is also conducting a separate investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the Capitol insurrection. And there is yet another investigation underway in Georgia into alleged efforts by Trump and his team to undo the victory of President Joe Biden in critical condition.
The possibility of potential criminal liability for Trump was raised on Sunday by Clinton, who Trump says should be locked up after the discovery of classified documents on his private email server dating back to emails sent to him by staff when she was secretary of state.
The FBI said in 2016 that of 30,000 emails Clinton provided to the State Department from its server, 110 contained classified information at the time they were sent or received. Then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for her negligence, but concluded that no reasonable prosecutor would press charges against her based on the evidence found and applicable laws.
While Trump supporters have argued that he should get the same treatment as Clinton, the cases don’t seem directly analogous.
“He’s not the president and we have special exceptions for someone who’s actually in office,” Clinton said on the “State of the Union” in reference to the former president. “So I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be sought out,” Clinton said.
“I know it’s not an easy decision. And so, I don’t want to inject my opinion into this difficult calculation. Because I don’t know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want to do that,” Clinton said.
“But if the evidence proves or appears to show that there are charges that should be brought, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone.”
Cnn
News
Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California
A second possible monkeypox death in the United States is being investigated in Los Angeles County, officials said.
Chief medical director Rita Singhal of the county public health department said details were not available at this early stage of the investigation.
“This is one of two deaths in the United States that are being investigated to determine if monkeypox was a contributing cause,” she said at a public briefing Thursday.
In late August, the Texas State Department of Health Services reported that a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the Houston area had died. The patient was described in a statement as “severely immunocompromised”.
The role of monkeypox in the patient’s death was being investigated, Texas officials said at the time.
In California, 4,140 cases were reported last week; 1,694 were in Los Angeles County, health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a weekly report on monkeypox on Friday that a case analysis found that 61% of people in the United States who developed the viral illness also had HIV or another infection or disease. sexually transmitted.
People with HIV and monkeypox were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized, the centers said, although the exact reason for the treatment is not known.
According to the World Health Organization, 98% of monkeypox cases outside of Africa have involved men who have sex with men, or MSM.
The CDC recommends that local public health officials “ensure equitable access to testing, prevention, and treatment for monkeypox, especially among MSM.”
Monkeypox is often manifested by skin rashes, flu-like symptoms, body aches and fatigue. It is transmitted by direct contact with patients, including sexual relations, and by touching objects that have been used by people with monkeypox.
Deaths are rare – none are officially confirmed in the United States despite reports from Texas and California – and the disease resolves in most patients within four weeks.
nbcnews
News
Activist investor Dan Loeb backs down from asking Disney to sell ESPN
Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb has backed down from pushing Walt Disney Co to part ways with ESPN, saying he has a “better understanding” of the sports television network’s growth potential.
It comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek reaffirmed ESPN’s value to the media company.
“We believe ESPN is a well-placed asset within The Walt Disney Company,” Chapek told Reuters.
The investor said in a tweet on Sunday that he looked forward to seeing ESPN Chairman James Pitaro execute on the plans for growth and innovation, “generating tremendous synergies as part of ‘Disney.’
Loeb, who runs Third Point, revealed a roughly $1 billion stake in Disney in August and announced plans to push the company to make a range of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares. and adding members to the Board of Directors.
Loeb, who runs Third Point, revealed a roughly $1 billion stake in Disney in August and announced plans to push the company to make a range of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares. and adding members to the Board of Directors.
Regarding Loeb’s plan to push Disney to add new members to the board, Chapek defended the board, saying it had a “wide range of skills” and that the average length of its term was four years old.
Third Point, which owns about 0.4% of Disney’s equity, also proposed that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying the remaining stake in streaming service Hulu from minority shareholder Comcast Corp ahead of the planned acquisition in 2024. .
Chapek told Reuters he was in conversation with Comcast about accelerating the timing of the acquisition. “I think it would make sense to them because it’s unavoidable,” he said.
New York Post
Angelica Ross is about to make Broadway history. She’s ready to “kick down the door”
Pete Davidson’s sister Casey pays tribute to her dad on 9/11 – NBC Chicago
Alex Jones trial begins in Sandy Hook hoax case
Teenage superstar Carlos Alcaraz makes history with his first US Open title – and that’s just the beginning
Analysis: New deadline and critical questions hang over judge in Trump documents case
Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California
Activist investor Dan Loeb backs down from asking Disney to sell ESPN
Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open for his first Grand Slam title, ranked first
Joel O’Grady Julian Falkinbur Florida father and son arrested after beating Tyler Kaltenbach
Arvada, Colorado, police officer killed while responding to a disturbance
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed