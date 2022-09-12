Ask Ira: Can Heat Emulate Dolphins Speed?

When the Orioles brought their top prospect to the majors, it wasn’t the first time they promoted Gunnar Henderson in a playoff push.

Last year, Henderson joined Double-A Bowie for the final week of the year to wrap up his first full season in professional baseball. He had his struggles, hitting in half of his plate appearances between the regular season and the playoffs, but homering in one playoff game. The latter hinted at what was to come. Henderson learned from the experience and dominated his 2022 Double-A comeback, beginning a rise that reached Baltimore to help the Orioles’ surprise playoff bid.

“Even though it was a year ago, you look at him physically and you see he looks like a man now,” said Orioles co-hitter coach Ryan Fuller, who was the batting coach of Bowie last season. “He looks like he belongs in the major leagues, where last year you said, ‘OK, maybe he needs another year in Triple-A. But seeing his development in less than a year is so impressive, and the confidence he has coming here, you kind of forget he’s only been here a few weeks right now.

Henderson’s turnaround at Double-A shows the benefits this time in the majors, even if Baltimore’s playoff chances dwindle, will have for him in 2023, when he’ll have a month of big league experience under his belt. .

At 20, Henderson hit .312 with an OPS of 1.025 back with Bowie this spring to earn promotion to Triple-A Norfolk. He attributed the success to his confidence in his ability to handle the level after already seeing him the previous year. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias said he believes this type of experience can benefit a player.

“I’m a big proponent of tasting a bit of a level, getting your nose kicked, and then coming home for the winter and working out the things you would need to do to get back to that level, and then going back and repeating it and having a bit of what I would call, like, a sophomore swagger for you,” Elias said. “I think that’s an example, and he basically proved he shouldn’t be in Double-A with his play there this year.”

At a new branch, Henderson posted a .288 batting average with a .894 OPS with Norfolk. There he turned 21, hit for the cycle, played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and became the game’s No. 1 prospect before a promotion to Baltimore, where he had his second batting career. . He’s hitting .293/.356/.439 in the majors and had a game-winning hit in one of the Orioles’ two wins this week.

” This experience [at Bowie] helped me a lot, being able to get into a push in the playoffs, especially the pro ball,” Henderson said. “It was my first experience in this area, and being able to do this and come here and get a sense of the mindset you need to be in and how to help the team to winning in any situation, I feel like that was a really big help.

Fuller noted how Henderson’s left-handed swing had become more fluid. They first worked together at the Orioles’ alternate training site after the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, which was supposed to be Henderson’s first full campaign in pro ball after being the No. 2 pick. Baltimore round in 2019. At the alternate venue — also in Bowie — Henderson was a teenager pitted against the organization’s top pitching prospects and guns shuttling between camp and majors. Challenged as the youngest player there, he settled in and showed his potential.

Fuller described Henderson’s hand movement early in his career as “insistent”, but he was able to clean that up to produce a swing that stabilizes and stays in the strike zone, allowing Henderson to drive balls the other way even if he is late and shoots effectively if he is ahead.

“I’m just impressed, number one, how athletic he is,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “For that size, having that speed, that arm strength, the way his feet work, like, it’s all really impressive, and the speed of the bat was different from what I’ve seen in the past, the strength and the speed of the bat, the way he can really cover and just put really good swings out there. It feels like when he’s up there he has a chance to do some damage.

Adley Rutschman, who preceded Henderson not only in the 2019 draft but also as the Orioles’ and baseball’s top prospect, quickly impressed Hyde with his hitting quality, and Hyde said Henderson did the same. His looks at Henderson have come sparingly, largely at mini-camps and the occasional spring training game, but watching him daily for the past two weeks, Hyde has seen a similar approach, the same as Henderson showed in the minors.

“Honestly, you never know how that translates to the big leagues,” Hyde said. “Sometimes the moment can get a little too big for young players. They try to do a bit too much, and he’s very, very consistent, honestly. He puts good swings on strikes. He takes tight positions.

“For them who go through this [playoff atmosphere] this year, it’s going to be huge for them in the future. It will be fun to watch them grow.

Fuller can understand that this is his first year as a major league batting coach and he feels he’s learned a lot throughout the season. He thinks Henderson will have a lot to gain this month.

“Every day you learn how things are done, you gain confidence,” Fuller said. “When you look at Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, all those pitchers that you watch on TV when you were young, and now you’re competing against them – to know that you’re competing against them and you belong here, I think May it fuel confidence day in and day out. Even if you don’t succeed through them, it’s a learning and teaching tool for next year when you face them again. We’re really excited about Gunnar’s development .

What’s coming?

Last July, the Washington Nationals traveled to Camden Yards and were swept away by an Orioles team that eventually reached 110 losses, sparking a rebuild that had led to the trades of franchise cornerstones Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. With the Orioles’ playoff hopes, the National League’s worst team can somewhat reciprocate. The teams’ two-game series that begins Tuesday represents one of Baltimore’s two remaining series against a team outside of the American League East and playoffs.

Even if the Orioles aren’t able to capitalize on their opportunity against the Nationals, they can make up for it over the weekend during their three-game visit to Toronto, where they will face a Blue Jays team they are trailing. by 5 1 /2 games for a joker place.

What was good?

Rutschman’s impact on both sides of the ball continues to be undeniable. At home plate, he cut .292/.370/542, the only regular Orioles to post an OPS above .762 for the week. Behind the plate, his absence was noticed, as often. In losing six of its last eight games, Baltimore went 0-for-3 when Rutschman didn’t start at receiver.

On the year, the Orioles are 42-26 with Rutschman as the starting catcher, which equates to a 100-game winning streak in a 162-game season. When not squatting for the first pitch of the game, Baltimore is 31-41 overall and 15-17 when considering only the games he has played on the roster.

What was not?

For the first time in a long time, there are plenty of options to choose from here, with an anemic attack, short starts after the rotation’s best streak of the year, Félix Bautista’s arm fatigue and a searing loss to 17-4 against Boston among them. But it all culminates in a homestand that represented an opportunity to make a push in the wildcard race, but instead widened the gap between the Orioles and the AL’s additional three playoff berths.

After winning the first two games against worst-case AL Oakland, Baltimore lost four ground games in the wildcard standings, largely losing three of four games to Toronto.

“Until they say we can’t do it, it doesn’t matter if we win, then yeah,” outfielder Cedric Mullins said of his belief the team can make the playoffs.

The Orioles can technically catch the Blue Jays with their six head-to-head matchups, but every loss to them or otherwise worsens their already weak odds.

At the farm

Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez made two starts this week for Bowie as he continued to develop in his return from a Grade 2 pulled rectus muscle. He threw 40 pitches in two innings Tuesday, up from nine since his first start with High-A Aberdeen, and rose to 56 while striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings on Sunday. On a five-day run, Rodriguez’s next start is set for Friday, although it’s unclear whether he’ll pitch for Bowie again or finally join Norfolk.

He’s on track to make three more starts before the Triple-A season ends, and at his current rate, that could be enough to stretch for at least 90 pitches. The Orioles could then decide to give him another start in the major league regular season, either to help the playoff push or to give him a taste of continuing next year.

