Blockchain

Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Looking Back Over Bitcoin'S 14 Year Journey
  • Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k.
  • Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours.

After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down. 

CEO of Mudrex, Edul Patel recently stated: 

If the price of BTC can close above its current level at $21,700, we could soon see it rally towards the $24,000 level this week. But if it fails to break this region, we might see it retest the $20,700 level.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $21,759.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,234,039,619. BTC has increased by nearly 0.83% in the last 24 hours, according to CMC. 

Price Chart of BTC (Source: CMC)

Sudden Downfall of Altcoins

Currently, the global crypto market is showing a bearish signal. Apart from Bitcoin, the major altcoins started witnessing a sudden fall during the last 24 hours. The second leading coin, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at around $1,730.26. ETH decreased by nearly 1.94% on the previous day. 

Other leading altcoins are also suffering from a rapid plunge. As per CMC, Binance Coin (0.40%), XRP (1.04%), Cardano (1.57%), Solana (0.15%), Polkadot (1.24%), Dogecoin (1.52%), Polygon (2.15%) and Shiba Inu (0.38%) registered a downfall during the past 24 hours. 

Additionally, major stablecoins such as Tether (0.00%) and Binance USD (0.03%) also dropped down. However, USD Coin registered an increase of 0.03% in the last 24 hours. 

Blockchain

NFT Mint Sales on Solana Have Hit an All-Time High

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Nft Mint Sales On Solana Have Hit An All-Time High
  • Solana NFTs surged to 39000 between September 4 and September 7.
  •  Even though NFTs are facing a bear market, SOL NFTs miners have reportedly hit 300,000.

Solana is currently among the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. Following the NFT growth, SOL is currently in ninth place. And the Surging is currently being sensed by NFTs in SOL.

The number of SOL NFTs miners has reportedly hit 300,000. Even though non-fungible tokens are in a bear market, Solana-based NFT activity is thriving. And as of September 7, the NFTs created by Solana or created utilizing his blockchain have increased by 312,000, and they have consistently achieved highs of 39000 since September 4.

On September 6, the amount of Solana-based NFTs reached $11.5 million across all markets, the highest level since May. As a marketplace for SOL NFTs, Magic Eden was introduced in September. By September 7, its market share had grown from 12% to 36.6%.

There is a lot of activity in SOL’s NFT trading. For the larger market, this is positive. After a significant decline earlier in the year, popular NFT market volumes have not yet fully recovered.

Blooming Solana Ecosystem

The major projects, such as Bored Apes Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins, were first minted on Ethereum, whereas SOL-based NFTs have historically only formed a small portion of the entire ecosystem for non-fungible collectibles and digital art.

 Chase Barker, head of the developer ecosystem at the SOL Foundation, on Twitter said :

“I remember once upon a time (last year), that ‘some people laughed at Solana NFTs”

The team behind the NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, Dust Labs, announced earlier this week that it had raised $7 million. likewise reported $9.6 million in secondary sales for its “y00ts mint t00b” line in September. Solana Ventures, Jump, and FTX are Dust Labs’ financiers.

Despite the sour market, the Solana ecosystem is still expanding and diving decently well.

Blockchain

Are Terra Classic Tokens Regaining Their Stands on Binance?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Terra (Lunc) Price Surges More Than 70% In Last 24 Hours
  • Users can convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another crypto.
  • To purchase crypto on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert.

Binance has expanded Binance Convert to include Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic USD (USTC). Users can now exchange LUNC and USTC for free against BTC, BUSD, USDT, and any other supported tokens through Binance Convert. 

Users can quickly convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another cryptocurrency using the Binance Convert service. The main way to purchase cryptocurrency on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert, which also powers the Convert feature of the Binance app. 

To start it, Visit the Binance website, click Trade, then choose Binance Convert from the pop-up menu begin. In the second step,there is the option of entering either the number of tokens you want to use or obtain. The price quote for the transaction will subsequently appear in the third stage. In the click Convert option  there is the cryptocurrency that is purchased in the Spot Wallet .

Tax Burn for LUNC and USTC

Last week, two prominent cryptocurrency trading platforms, KuCoin and Gate.io, declared their support for the 1.2% tax burn proposal put up by the Terra Classic (LUNC) community. All on-chain exchanges between wallets and smart contracts, including those using LUNC and USTC, will be subject to the proposed 1.2% Fee Parameter Change.

Blockchain

Binance Convert Includes LUNC and USTC

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Terra (Lunc) Price Surges More Than 70% In Last 24 Hours
