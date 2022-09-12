Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k.
Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours.
After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.
CEO of Mudrex, Edul Patel recently stated:
If the price of BTC can close above its current level at $21,700, we could soon see it rally towards the $24,000 level this week. But if it fails to break this region, we might see it retest the $20,700 level.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $21,759.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,234,039,619. BTC has increased by nearly 0.83% in the last 24 hours, according to CMC.
Sudden Downfall of Altcoins
Currently, the global crypto market is showing a bearish signal. Apart from Bitcoin, the major altcoins started witnessing a sudden fall during the last 24 hours. The second leading coin, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at around $1,730.26. ETH decreased by nearly 1.94% on the previous day.
Other leading altcoins are also suffering from a rapid plunge. As per CMC, Binance Coin (0.40%), XRP (1.04%), Cardano (1.57%), Solana (0.15%), Polkadot (1.24%), Dogecoin (1.52%), Polygon (2.15%) and Shiba Inu (0.38%) registered a downfall during the past 24 hours.
Additionally, major stablecoins such as Tether (0.00%) and Binance USD (0.03%) also dropped down. However, USD Coin registered an increase of 0.03% in the last 24 hours.
Solana NFTs surged to 39000 between September 4 and September 7.
Even though NFTs are facing a bear market, SOL NFTs miners have reportedly hit 300,000.
Solana is currently among the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. Following the NFT growth, SOL is currently in ninth place. And the Surging is currently being sensed by NFTs in SOL.
The number of SOL NFTs miners has reportedly hit 300,000. Even though non-fungible tokens are in a bear market, Solana-based NFT activity is thriving. And as of September 7, the NFTs created by Solana or created utilizing his blockchain have increased by 312,000, and they have consistently achieved highs of 39000 since September 4.
On September 6, the amount of Solana-based NFTs reached $11.5 million across all markets, the highest level since May. As a marketplace for SOL NFTs, Magic Eden was introduced in September. By September 7, its market share had grown from 12% to 36.6%.
There is a lot of activity in SOL’s NFT trading. For the larger market, this is positive. After a significant decline earlier in the year, popular NFT market volumes have not yet fully recovered.
Blooming Solana Ecosystem
The major projects, such as Bored Apes Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins, were first minted on Ethereum, whereas SOL-based NFTs have historically only formed a small portion of the entire ecosystem for non-fungible collectibles and digital art.
Chase Barker, head of the developer ecosystem at the SOL Foundation, on Twitter said :
“I remember once upon a time (last year), that ‘some people laughed at Solana NFTs”
The team behind the NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, Dust Labs, announced earlier this week that it had raised $7 million. likewise reported $9.6 million in secondary sales for its “y00ts mint t00b” line in September. Solana Ventures, Jump, and FTX are Dust Labs’ financiers.
Despite the sour market, the Solana ecosystem is still expanding and diving decently well.
Users can convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another crypto.
To purchase crypto on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert.
Binance has expanded Binance Convert to include Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic USD (USTC). Users can now exchange LUNC and USTC for free against BTC, BUSD, USDT, and any other supported tokens through Binance Convert.
Users can quickly convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another cryptocurrency using the Binance Convert service. The main way to purchase cryptocurrency on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert, which also powers the Convert feature of the Binance app.
To start it, Visit the Binance website, click Trade, then choose Binance Convert from the pop-up menu begin. In the second step,there is the option of entering either the number of tokens you want to use or obtain. The price quote for the transaction will subsequently appear in the third stage. In the click Convert option there is the cryptocurrency that is purchased in the Spot Wallet .
Tax Burn for LUNC and USTC
Last week, two prominent cryptocurrency trading platforms, KuCoin and Gate.io, declared their support for the 1.2% tax burn proposal put up by the Terra Classic (LUNC) community. All on-chain exchanges between wallets and smart contracts, including those using LUNC and USTC, will be subject to the proposed 1.2% Fee Parameter Change.
Users can convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another crypto.
To purchase crypto on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert.
Binance has expanded Binance Convert to include Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic USD (USTC). Users can now exchange LUNC and USTC for free against BTC, BUSD, USDT, and any other supported tokens through Binance Convert.
Users can quickly convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another cryptocurrency using the Binance Convert service. The main way to purchase cryptocurrency on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert, which also powers the Convert feature of the Binance app. A crypto transaction on Binance Convert may be done in just four steps.
To start it, visit the Binance website, click Trade, then choose Binance Convert from the pop-up menu begin. Simply launch the Binance App on your mobile device, choose Trade, and then choose Convert from the top menu. In the second step, You have the option of entering either the number of tokens you want to use or obtain.
The price quote for the transaction you’re thinking about will subsequently appear in the third stage. You have 5 seconds to accept the quote and complete the transaction. To acquire a new rate if the five seconds have passed, click Refresh. Finally, click Convert. You may see the cryptocurrency you purchased in your Spot Wallet after the transaction, which takes less than a second.
Tax Burn for LUNC and USTC
Last week, Two prominent cryptocurrency trading platforms, KuCoin and Gate.io, declared their support for the 1.2% tax burn proposal put up by the Terra Classic (LUNC) community. All on-chain exchanges between wallets and smart contracts, including those using LUNC and USTC, will be subject to the proposed 1.2% Fee Parameter Change.
Proof of Stake (PoS) secures the network at a significantly cheaper cost.
There will be a chance for attacks on the network post Merge.
Aside from the fact, that the Ethereum Merge was celebrated as a significant advancement for the blockchain network, the anonymous security researcher stated that, the move from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) theoretically made it more open to attacks.
In an interview, a layer-2 Proof-of-Stake blockchain developer and security researcher explained that if validators are able to line up two consecutive blocks to validate, then an exploit may take place on the post-Merge Ethereum network.
According to the security researcher, Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake mechanism is unlike a Proof-of-Work mechanism, since PoS allows node validators to plan attacks, that inform validators in advance of the blocks they will validate.
Proof of Work Vs Proof of Stake
In a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system, a single miner must have more than 50% of the network’s total mining power to create a cryptocurrency. Even still, mining requires a considerable amount of electricity and equipment, making it highly time-consuming and costly to gain control of the network.
A layer of social consensus makes a developed PoW system like Bitcoin almost impossible to attack by allowing other network nodes to identify such an attack and potentially fork away from the malicious miners.
Similar to miners in PoW systems, validators in PoS systems produce blocks proportional to the number of tokens they own when they validate transactions on the blockchain. Validators are the equivalent of miners in PoW systems. But Ethereum PoS chain’s main feature is it will keep the network secure at a significantly cheaper cost. So there will be a chance for the hacker’s attacks.
XRP is looking extremely bullish on a short-term outlook. In the long game, the timeframe charts show an incredible selling opportunity in the next three months.
XRP looking bullish from a short-term perspective
Price mid-point of $0.36 is now poised as both key resistance and support zones
Ripple to target $1 next
However, XRP bulls may need to wait a little longer for a breach to take effect.
In June, the crypto was seen to breach the support key of $0.39. Since the support zone was breached, this same level was also poised as the key resistance.
XRP price was also spotted to form a range from $0.3 to $0.41, with the mid-point set at $0.36 which acted as both the resistance and support zones.
Related Reading: How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally
Chart from TradingView.com
XRP Bulls Losing Aggressiveness?
In August, XRP is seen to try to breach the $0.39 level for two weeks. However, the bulls are running out of steam sending the price crashing down under the range’s mid-point. The price dropped further down to the $0.30 level after a couple of days.
According toCoinMarketCap, XRP price has nosedived by 0.12 % or trading at $0.3558 as of this writing.
Technical indicators for the token demonstrate a sudden twist in bearish foreplay. RSI has surged past 50 and hoisted it to act as support showing a strong uptick that could linger for the next couple of days.
More so, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line was able to breach the key resistance level spotted in May which is a very critical development so far.
But, such development may not validate further progress above the $0.39 level. On the flip side, this would indicate that a breach is a possibility and could happen in a couple of weeks.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT#crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”),a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market.
The global loyalty market is valued at USD 7.8 billion, and NFT Tech is poised to use NFTs to fuel the future of loyalty programs. Loyalty programs come in many forms, and as brands look for ways to further engage with customers and fans, loyalty programs are set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.
“Loyalty programs are gaining importance in every business and are becoming increasingly important to a business’s success. The market is huge, and loyalty programs are a part of everyone’s life in one way or another. Starbucks is often seen as the leader of the loyalty space, with over 24 million customers actively using their program – representing over 50% of their customers,” said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech.
Despite their popularity, the loyalty programs of today have many challenges and problems. Customers are sick of carrying multiple reward cards in their wallets, and are questioning the use of their personal data and the real benefits of these programs. In fact, KPMG has found that 38% of people reported a problem with a loyalty program in the past six months.
To address these issues, NFTs can fuel the future of loyalty programs. NFT use cases in the loyalty and reward industry include:
NFTs as loyalty membership passes – NFTs can serve as an access point to a brand’s loyalty program and specific tiered or individualized perks or benefits, as in the case of, for example, a gym membership. Along with the gym membership, perks could be added according to how often the user accesses the gym, rewarding a healthy lifestyle similarly to Fitbit’s step rewards.
Gated access – NFTs can act as a checkpoint for exclusive services, product releases and content based on NFT ownership. Tokengated commerce can also be used to access future NFT releases and airdrops, as well as exclusive access to community channels, in-person events and retail store activations. For example, an online store may only allow users to add an item to their cart if they already own a loyalty NFT.
Use of Blockchain – NFTs can be used to authenticate product ownership, reward transactions, gate membership access, gamify engagement or even represent a customer’s unique profile within a brand (loyalty) community.
Personalized Rewards – Every NFT is authenticated as unique. This creates an enhanced sense of exclusivity and, consequently, value. Brands can therefore use NFTs to recognise their customers in a more fine-grained, ultra-personalised way. An NFT can unlock specific personalized privileges, such as unique benefits within a programme that might otherwise only have one or two tiers of differentiation.
“We’re excited to bring web2 brands into the blockchain space and explore the use of NFTs alongside their existing loyalty programs,” continued Adam. “With conversations in brick and mortar retail, to large sports organizations, I’m excited to start announcing new partnerships and brands. NFTs have significant utility in this space and the ability to reduce the amount of loyalty programs a customer deals with by tying in reward functions directly with customer activity.”
About NFT Tech
Publicly listed on NEO as $NFT, NFT Technologies (NFT Tech) is a company that partners with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity. By working with established brands and Intellectual Property, NFT Tech leverages loyal customer and fan bases to garner future-proof credibility in the metaverse and web3 spheres.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to multi-year deals, partnerships and contract goals; revenue and pipeline projections; recurring revenue models; benefits realized from said partnerships and agreements; expansion of the Company’s NFT developments and product offerings; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.