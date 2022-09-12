Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Weekly Chart Fires Bottom Signals At Open

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a closer look at a variety of bullish signals in Bitcoin that fired with the most recent weekly open. However, the cryptocurrency market isn’t out of the woods, as this week must confirm the signals with a strong close.

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 12, 2022

Last night we had a weekly close in Bitcoin and have already added nearly 3% on top of around 16% from the lows swept during last week’s candle. As a result of the move, several bullish signals have fired on the candle open. But it is imperative that BTCUSD remains above current levels to confirm the signals with a full weekly candle close.

Examining The BTCUSD Weekly Buy Signals

The weekly opened with a bullish crossover of the LMACD. Even a weekly candle close and a confirmed crossover can be a trap, as we have seen on the way down in BTCUSD weekly charts. However, it is where the crossover is happening from that is particularly notable.

Bullish crossovers of the LMACD during past bear markets at such a level have resulted in a long term bottom and sustained bull run. Momentum in both the 2018 and 2014 bear markets fell to the same level.

BTCUSD weekly is also working on a buy signal on the Relative Strength Index, according to the tool’s creator, J. Welles Wilder Jr. The buy signal is activated when the RSI falls below oversold conditions, then rises from below the threshold. 

If at the next pullback, the RSI doesn’t revisit oversold conditions, we have one important factor in generating the buy signal. The RSI must then make a higher high. Comparison with the 2018 bear market bottom shows this exact behavior and its impact.

Btcusd_2022-09-12_13-06-38

Comparing past Bitcoin bear market buy signals | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Reversal Targets Retest Of $32,000 Support Turned Resistance

If at all the bottom in Bitcoin is in, the next logical target would first be closing above the middle-Bollinger Band, and then pushing to the opposite side of the bands at roughly $32,000.

On the Ichimoku, the Kijun-sen is just about at the same level as the upper Bollinger Band, highlighting a clear level of importance on weekly timeframes. Much like the last bear market, Bitcoin has just taken the Tenkan-sen, and a cloud twist occurred after a bottom was already in.

Btcusd_2022-09-12_13-07-21

Indicator dynamic resistance could give a target of $32K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin, Wyckoff Theory, And The Composite Man | BTCUSD September 8, 2022

Could A 3-Month, 300% Rally Be In The Cards For Bitcoin?

Since the condition from the 2018 bear market bottom appears so similar currently, let’s use the bars pattern to project the 2019 rally from where we are currently. 

The result is a revisit to all-time highs. If you recall, the 2019 rally took only three months for BTC to gain 300%. It didn’t set a new high until almost another 18 months later.

Btcusd_2022-09-12_13-08-04

The 2019 rally resulted in over 300% growth | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”

Ethereum Price Eth Ethusdt
The Ethereum price is rallying above critical levels as “The Merge” is on the horizon, the bullish momentum might receive a fresh push and finally take ETH north of $2,000. In the meantime, market participants are speculating about the immediate future of the second cryptocurrency by market cap.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price trades at $1,710 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours and a 9% profit over the last week. After weeks of leading the market, ETH is underperforming Bitcoin. The number one cryptocurrency records an 11% increase in 7 days.

For a deeper dive into the Bitcoin price and its potential bullish signals, check out our video below where our Editorial Director Tony Spilotro makes the case for the formation of a bottom with massive potential for appreciation, similar to 2020.

Who Is Most Likely To Sell After “The Merge”?

The market is seemingly divided on “The Merge”, the event that will complete the ETH transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Some expect the Ethereum price will operate under a “buy the rumor, sell the news event”, other are betting on a bullish continuation.

In a recent report from on-chain analytics firm Nansen, looking into the top ETH stakers ahead of “The Merge”, the staking dynamics, and its impact to affect the Ethereum price, there is a forecast about a potential negative impact on the cryptocurrency from stakers.

Nansen rules out any short-term bearish influence from these investors as the ETH currently locked on the Beacon Chain, the PoS blockchain, will be illiquid for a portion of them until the implementation of the Shanghai upgrade in 2023. This update will allow stakers to withdraw their funds.

Illiquid stakers are those that send their ETH to the Beacon Chain in 2020, they can’t withdraw their funds for an undefined period of time, and liquid is those using Lido and similar solutions to stake their funds and receive the rewards.

Of this group, Nansen believes illiquid stakers are less likely to sell after the Shanghai upgrade in 2023 if the price remains above $600. There is around 1 million ETH locked at that price which could “dripped not the market”.

In that sense, the report claims around 71% of all ETH used to secure the PoS blockchain was staked at a loss. Nansen claims 18% of “all staked ETH at present belongs to illiquid stakers that are in profit, the category most likely to sell once they are able to unstake”.

However, Nansen is not expecting this selling negatively impacts the Ethereum price or to put massive selling stress on the crypto market. This factor could operate as another bullish fundamental for an Ethereum price post “Merge”.

ETH’s price with minor profits on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Whales Accumulate Ethereum In 2022

In addition to a possible low long-term negative impact on the Ethereum price, Nansen noted an increase in the amount of ETH millionaires and billionaires. These addresses have been labeled by the on-chain analytics firm as individuals and not smart contracts or exchange platforms.

The report claims that these large players have “consistently been stacking Ethereum since the beginning of this year”, despite the bearish price action. As seen in the image below, the trend has persisted and spiked in August and September this year.

Nansen Ethereum Price Eth Ethusdt
Whales accumulate ETH in 2022. Source: Nansen

Will tris accumulation positively impact the market or are these whales accumulating to dump ETH shortly after “The Merge”?

Blockchain

Crypto Traders Bleed Heavily After Betting Against Market

Crypto Liquidation
The past week has been an eventful one for crypto traders, regardless of whether they were making profits or losses off the market. Over the weekend, the crypto market had seen some dramatic weekend, and as another trading week opens up, short traders have drawn the ‘short’ stick once more.

Losses Reach $180 Million

Over the last day, losses have ramped up in the market as the recovery trend has continued. It had first begun toward the end of last week when bitcoin had made a remarkable recovery above $20,000, pulling the rest of the crypto market up with it. Short traders had promptly begun to bleed following this, but it seems that would not be the end of their woes.

The weekend would prove to be even more favorable for long traders had bitcoin made its way towards the mid $22,000s. In the wake of this, liquidations across the crypto market had ramped up, leaving tens of thousands of traders in losses.

Liquidation volumes had reached as high as $180 million in the 24-hour period, as short traders suffered the most. Over the last 4 hours alone, liquidations across the market have crossed $25 million, the majority of these being short traders (73.29%).

Market cap recovers above $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

A total of 48,510 traders had been rekt at this time. The largest single liquidation event for the time period took place on the Okex exchange across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair. This single trade saw a total of $3.41 million liquidated.

Bitcoin Leads Crypto Losses

Given bitcoin’s recovery in the last couple of days, it is no surprise that the digital asset has seen more liquidations associated with it. While the crypto market’s total liquidation crossed $180 million, bitcoin accounted for about 40% of that, with $80 million in volume. 

Interestingly, the majority of the liquidations had been recorded in the last 12 hours alone, where bitcoin had seen liquidations of $66.24 million and the broader crypto market was sitting at $120 million. 62.15% of these have been from short traders. 

Other digital assets which have seen notable liquidations in the last day include Ethereum at $49.51 million, Ethereum Classic at $7.12 million, LUNA at $5.64 million, and Solana at $4.11 million. APE, NEAR, and CEL saw $2.06 million, $1.996 million, and $1.92 million, respectively.

Bitcoin’s price seems to have found a point to settle right above $22,000, which has put a stop to the liquidations. However, if there are any more wild movements, then there are likely to be higher liquidation volumes from here.

Featured image from Cryptimi, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Solana-based Walken Announces New Roadmap Features To Sustain Its Impressive Growth Statistics

Solana-Based Walken Announces New Roadmap Features To Sustain Its Impressive Growth Statistics
Solana-based blockchain gaming platform, Walken announces a new roadmap and features that boost the user experience and overall growth of the platform!

Walken, a move-to-earn player game, has unveiled its latest roadmap in a bid to continue its trajectory to sustainable growth, building momentum and substantial overall growth, a statement from the team reads. The new-improved roadmap introduces several new features including new game modes, better social interaction components, and new partnerships to boost the overall growth of the platform.

Announced Monday, the new developments will be implemented on the platform in the coming months, offering users a more fun and sustainable platform enabling them to maintain a healthy lifestyle while having an opportunity to earn crypto.

“One of the main challenges of any gamified web3 project is to make it both fun and sustainable, especially a free2play one,” Walken Co-founder and CEO Alexei Kulevets said. “With Walken, we are proving the point that it’s possible. We are grateful to our amazing community and work hard to make it even better”.

Some of the key developments and updates that stand out on the new roadmap include better localization support of the app with seven new languages added, a plan to use over 60 million community-generated WLKN tokens to re-invest in the app and add value across the ecosystem and the development of a new game that features CAThletes (NFT figures on the app).

Additionally, the new roadmap aims to build momentum and continue its sublime growth trajectory by introducing ‘The Walken Ambassador program’ to support local communities across the world and a dedicated referral program with associated bonuses. Notwithstanding, Walken will build new game modes such as tournaments and new race modes as well as social interaction features e.g. friend chats to enhance cooperation across its community.

Launched in 2022, the Walken gaming app is being developed to connect real-world sporting activities with online gaming and earning crypto. The fast-growing app aims to gamify a healthier lifestyle via the use of blockchain technology and financially incentivising users through its WLKN tokens.

“Gamifying ways for people to become healthy and adding financial incentives to stick to those routines are one of the biggest industry opportunities in all of Web3,” the team statement reads.

These developments will enable Walken to continue its impressive growth, especially by growing its community. With the vision of the new roadmap and features perfectly aligned with the company’s goals, the platform could be on the way to becoming one of the largest gaming platforms across the Web 3 industry.

Adding to the new proposed roadmap, Walken also shared some in-game economy statistics that show the sublime growth of the platform and expansion of its ecosystem in recent months. Following a rapid start in the user growth of its iOS app, the Walken Android app flipped the numbers in early August 2022 to become the largest Walken app currently with over 7,000new unique daily users, whereas iOS contributes to over 1,000 new daily users.

Additionally, the app recorded peaks of over 20,000 new daily users across July and August 2022, with over 1.11 million users recorded to have used the platform to date. The majority of the users hail from Russia and Ukraine, 19.6% and 10.4% respectively, with India coming in third at 7.34% of the users and Vietnam fourth with 5.13% of the daily users. According to the team, the number of users could well boost past 2 million by Q4 2022, as data collected across global regions showcases people are willing to dive into Web3 and unlock the benefits it can provide.

 

 

 

Blockchain

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Asias_Largest_Web3_Event_Token2049_Singapore_Announces_Title_Sponsors
SINGAPORE — 8 September 2022 — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced the DJ line-up of AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s September edition. Headlined by Istanbul-based DJ and producer Carlita, electronic icon DJ Tennis, and Moojo, Mo-Shi and Leon (Calamar Crew), AFTER 2049 will be taking place on Friday, 30 September as it takes over the rooftop of the city’s most iconic building, Marina Bay Sands. 

Occupying both the iconic observation deck that offers unparalleled, uninterrupted views of the Singapore skyline, and CÉ LA VI, one of Singapore’s most iconic nightlife institutions, AFTER 2049 will be hosted in tandem with the first practice round of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022. The exclusive event will feature exhilarating views of the night race at what’s set to be the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend’s largest party. 

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “AFTER 2049 is our way of thanking our community, partners and speakers who’ve supported us from day one. We’re thrilled to be bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music, while showcasing some of the rising stars in the region. Coming on the back of what’s going to be Asia’s largest crypto event with over 5,000 attendees, AFTER 2049 is set to raise the bar for nightlife events in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region.” 

A limited number of tickets for AFTER 2049 will be sold via Resident Advisor from 13 September onwards. 

TOKEN2049 Singapore marks the conference’s Singapore debut which runs from 28 to 29 September ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. Sponsors of AFTER 2049 include Asia’s one-stop gateway to Web 3.0 and one of the region’s leading providers of non-custodial staking services RockX; core blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies;  leading blockchain and digital currency-focused venture capital firm Cypher Capital; one-stop, cross-chain aggregator for decentralised finance and metaverse products XY Finance; Asia-based full-stack proprietary venture capital firm Newman Capital; and Singapore-based crypto unicorn and digital assets financial services platform Matrixport.

Attendees will be able to hear from some of the industry’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders on all aspects of the broader crypto and Web3 arena. As part of Asia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, workshops, and parties taking place throughout the week. 

Additional sponsors for AFTER 2049 include leading South Korean game company Wemade; world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform Bitget; the EOS Network Foundation which is building a coordinated future for the EOS Network through decentralization and community; digital asset exchange AAX; global online identity verification platform Trulioo; cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange OKX; decentralised and open-source protocol Syscoin; global digital assets exchange Zipmex; and collaborative Web3 credential infrastructure Galxe

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Media Contact:

Melissa Esguerra

[email protected]

Blockchain

Walken Announces New Roadmap and Impressive Game Economic Statistics￼

Naoris Protocol Funding Climbs To $31 Million As It Endeavors To Scale Decentralized Cybersecurity
