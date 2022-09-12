News
Cannabis should remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list
The World Anti-Doping Agency appears set to keep cannabis on its list of banned substances for 2023, despite friction over the suspension of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson last year, according to people who have seen a draft of the list. listing.
The decision, which is expected to be finalized at a meeting later this month, means athletes subject to WADA’s drug testing code will continue to be suspended if they test positive for cannabis in competition.
wsj
News
Steph Curry wanted to run it back with Kevin Durant: ‘I was never hesitant’ (report)
Steph Curry wanted to run it back – with his former teammate and two-time Finals MVP.
In an interview with Rolling Stone that went live late Sunday night, Curry intimated the Golden State Warriors had internal conversations in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
“Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’” Curry told Rolling Stone. “I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude.”
I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”
Curry said his desire to play again with Durant stems from both the success – and fun – the two had in the three seasons they spent together. When Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors in 2016, Golden State became the most unbeatable team in basketball. They went on to win two straight championships and were well on their way to three-peating had Durant not ruptured his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
A deal that could have sent Durant from the Nets to the Warriors would have likely included emerging stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – though a wrinkle in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prevents Wiggins and Nets star Ben Simmons from playing in Brooklyn together.
Curry suggested he has confidence in his team as currently constructed to win a championship again. After all, the Durant-less Warriors returned to the NBA Finals last season and defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, winning a championship before Durant’s Nets touched the Eastern Conference Finals.
Curry said he would have entertained a deal that sent multiple key pieces out the door if it meant playing with Durant again
“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’” he said. “Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”
There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”
“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”
()
News
New DA data should guide criminal justice policy – The Denver Post
Eight Colorado district attorneys addressed the difficult dichotomy of our time – with rising crime driving the need for a robust criminal justice response, just as there is growing understanding that our criminal justice system is, in fact, often unfair.
DAs approach the issue with a commitment to transparency.
Data released Thursday by elected officials — many of whom have been operating on a platform of increased public access to data from their offices — will help guide the state as it tries to address both social justice issues and the increase in crime. We hope that every district attorney will join these efforts to let public data guide their work, and the state should make funding for this project a priority in the coming years as the grants that supported this first effort expire. .
For example, the data indicates that despite increases in violent crimes and property crimes, the number of cases filed by district attorneys is declining.
In other words, the crimes are unsolved.
A number of factors could be at play.
The Denver metro area police department is understaffed: Denver is short by 100 officers, Aurora is short by 47 officers, and the Colorado Springs police need about 64 new officers to be fully staffed.
In addition, state-level misdemeanor reform has meant that more crimes that were felonies have been reduced to misdemeanors, including the first theft of vehicles under $2,000. Such reform could also be responsible for the drop in felony charges brought by prosecutors in the eight district attorney’s offices that shared data Thursday.
If this caused filings to decline, however, we would expect to see an increase in misdemeanor charges as felony charges decline, and this is not reflected in the data. The number of deposits for both has decreased.
These district attorneys should work hand-in-hand with state legislators and local elected officials who oversee police and sheriff’s departments to determine what is driving the decline in criminal charges even as crime increases.
Colorado has a crime problem.
An East High School student was shot dead last week outside of school near the Carla Madison Recreation Center. Police have yet to release information about what led to the shooting, but the teenager is in hospital. We pray that he survives and makes a full recovery.
In July and August, six shootings in Aurora and Denver left two dead and nine injured.
Data on arrests, convictions and recidivism are crucial to preventing further bloodshed in this state.
At the same time, some of the data shows that black and Hispanic suspects are more likely to spend more time in jail awaiting trial or sentencing than white suspects.
District Attorney Alexis King of the First Judicial District pledged to get to the bottom of the disparity. Provisional release is essential in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We can and should detain suspects who pose a danger to themselves or others, but overall most suspects in cases should be released pending conviction or acquittal.
District Attorney Gordan McLaughlin of the Eighth Judicial District said he would expand training on biases that could impact the treatment of suspects to everyone in his office, not just attorneys.
We salute the efforts of these district attorneys to present data that can lead to real solutions to problems in Colorado’s law enforcement and criminal justice system.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
denverpost
News
Los Angeles Dodgers yet to clinch playoff spot as MLB cites error
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to put the champagne back in the fridge for at least one more day.
Major League Baseball announced an internal error in determining the Dodgers’ playoff tiebreakers, which means Los Angeles still has a magic number of one to secure a playoff berth starting Monday morning.
The Dodgers (96-43), who enter Monday with a 20-game lead atop the National League West, thought they clinched their 10th straight playoff spot with Sunday’s 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Manager Dave Roberts gave a post-game toast with sparkling wine, and players and staff received caps with the playoff logo.
MLB said Monday, however, that it had overlooked a potential scenario in which the Padres (77-64) overtake the Dodgers for the NL West title and Los Angeles finish in a three-way tie at 96- 66 with the Milwaukee Brewers. and cardinals of Saint-Louis. Milwaukee would win the NL Central in this scenario while St. Louis would win the tiebreaker with Los Angeles based on head-to-head results that season.
The Dodgers can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win Monday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles could also secure the division title on Tuesday.
When MLB released its playoff scenarios ahead of Sunday’s games, it was using the Dodgers’ 4-3 record against the Brewers as a head-to-head tiebreaker and disregarding the possibility of a tie. to three teams.
The Dodgers would need to lose their last 23 games while the Brewers (75-66) would need to win their last 21 for both clubs to finish 96-66.
espn
News
California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing 8-year-old girl 6 months ago
Perez said investigators found Mason was malnourished, suffered ongoing physical abuse, and was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home.
Hayward police were called on March 8 to a “report of a missing minor at risk” by a family member, who was not identified in the statement. Detectives began investigating Mason’s disappearance and within two days arrested Mason’s mother, Samantha Johnson, after “it was determined” that there was probable cause for “bodily harm to a child,” Hayward officials said.
“Merced PD has since added a charge of murder against Johnson, in addition to bodily harm and obstructing an officer’s investigation charges filed by Hayward PD,” the City of Hayward statement said.
The manhunt for Jackson began shortly after authorities charged Johnson, Perez said.
“Detectives acted quickly on the basis of evidence to locate Jackson, but he had the assistance of several people to assist him and evade capture,” Perez said.
According to Perez, hundreds of hours of analysis and decryption of electronic forensic data were “enormous” for the case. Police also used more than 20 search warrants to help obtain evidence related to the case, Perez added.
Jackson also had several female acquaintances who provided him with money, shelter and transportation to help him hide, Perez said. These women have since been charged, Perez added.
Perez said all the hard work “finally paid off” when authorities found Jackson in Newark, Calif., on Saturday and took him into custody.
Jackson was arrested Saturday in Newark after a months-long search and investigation by the Merced Police Department with assistance from Merced’s Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Special Operations Unit from the Justice Department, according to Bonta’s office.
It’s unclear if Jackson has an attorney at this time. CNN has contacted the Merced County Public Defender’s Office for more information.
“In my 20 years in law enforcement, this is the most disturbing and horrifying case I have seen. Knowing what this poor little angel went through at the hands of pure evil breaks my heart. “, said Perez, standing next. to a photo of Sophia.
Bonta, who was also present at the press conference on Sunday, thanked all the departments that worked to capture Jackson.
“Let today serve as a reminder: when a horrific crime like this is committed, we will spare no effort to seek justice. We will continue to pursue you until you are caught,” Bonta said.
CNN’s Colin Jeffery and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
Cnn
News
American tech can’t take a break in India
US tech companies are rolling up their sleeves and bracing for a regulatory onslaught in India that will change the way they do business in the South Asian nation.
India on Saturday pulled out of trade talks with a group of Asian countries led by the United States, saying the benefits of trade commitments related to environmental, labor and digital trade issues are not clear. He added that he was strengthening his own digital framework and laws, including on privacy and data. In doing so, India has become the only participant in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that has not joined the trade group’s negotiating track.
wsj
News
‘We’re going to cure cancer’: Biden channels JFK on 60th anniversary of moonlight speech
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of JFK’s Lunar Speech, highlighting the Biden administration’s efforts to “end cancer as we know it.”
The president was traveling to Boston on Monday to draw attention to a new federally-backed study that seeks to validate the use of blood tests to screen for multiple cancers – a potential change in diagnostic tests to dramatically improve early detection cancers. He also has other announcements planned to improve the lives of people with cancer.
His speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as Biden seeks to rally the nation around developing treatments and therapies for the pervasive diseases the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks as the second killer of people in the states. States after heart disease. Biden hopes to bring the United States closer to the goal he set in February of reducing the number of cancer deaths in the United States by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and people with cancer.
Danielle Carnival, White House cancer coordinator for Moonshot, told The Associated Press that the administration sees tremendous potential in the early blood diagnostic study in identifying and treating cancers.
SEE ALSO: “We’re going to get there”: 50 years after the start of the “War on Cancer”, hope remains for more progress
“One of the most promising technologies has been the development of blood tests that offer the promise of detecting multiple cancers in a single blood test and really imagining the impact this could have on our ability to detect cancer in a meaningful way. earlier and fairer,” Carnival said. “We think the best way to get to where these are being made is to really test the technologies we have today and see what works and what really has an impact on prolonging life. life.”
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die from cancerous diseases.
The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Beau’s death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which commits $1.8 billion over seven years to cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.
Obama appointed then-vice president Biden to lead “mission control” over the direction of cancer funds in recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and a desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his “Promise Me, Dad” memoir that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau’s death.
Despite Biden’s attempts to backtrack on Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks the same level of budget support. The Apollo program has prompted massive public investment – over $20 billion, or over $220 billion in inflation-adjusted 2022 dollars. Biden’s “moonshot” effort is much smaller and dependent on private sector investment.
SEE ALSO: Cancer death rates are falling, with some exceptions
Still, Biden has tried to maintain the momentum of public health research investments, including championing the Agency’s advanced health research projects, modeled on similar research and development initiatives benefiting the Pentagon and the US. the intelligence community.
On Monday, Biden will announce Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which has been tasked with studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other illnesses. . He will also announce a new National Cancer Institute Scholars Program to provide resources to early career scientists studying cancer treatments and cures.
In Boston, Biden will also attend an event at Logan International Airport to highlight the bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021 investments as well as a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Experts agree it’s far too soon to tell whether these new blood tests to detect cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. No studies have shown that they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say it’s important to set an ambitious goal.
Carnival said the National Cancer Institute study was designed so that any promising diagnostic results could be quickly put into large-scale practice while the longer-term study – which is expected to last up to to a decade – is progressing. She said the goal was to get closer to a future where cancers could be detected through routine blood tests, potentially reducing the need for more invasive and burdensome procedures like colonoscopies, and therefore saving lives. .
Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow the growth of a tumor. Many other targets are waiting to be discovered.
“How do we learn which therapies are effective in which disease subtypes? To me, it’s oceanic,” said Donald A. Berry, a biostatistician at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “The possibilities are enormous. The challenges are enormous.”
WATCH: Advanced cervical cancer still on the rise despite ways to prevent, detect and treat early
Despite the challenges, he is optimistic that the cancer death rate will be cut in half over the next 25 years.
“We can reach that 50% goal by slowing disease in the different cancers enough without curing anyone,” Berry said. “If I had to bet we would achieve that 50% reduction, I would bet we would.”
Even without new breakthroughs, progress can be made by making care more equitable, said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, scientific director of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.
And any effort to reduce the cancer death rate will have to focus on the biggest killer of cancer, which is lung cancer. Primarily attributable to smoking, lung cancer now causes more cancer deaths than any other cancer. Of the 1,670 daily cancer deaths in the United States, more than 350 are due to lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening helps. The American Cancer Society says such screening has helped lower the cancer death rate by 32% from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which figures are available.
But only 5% of eligible patients are screened for lung cancer.
“It’s tragic,” said Dr. Roy Herbst, a pulmonologist at Yale Cancer Center.
“The moonshot is going to have to be a social solution as well as a scientific and medical solution,” Herbst said. “We’re going to have to find a way that testing becomes easier, that it’s fully covered, that we have more testing facilities.”
Biden planned to urge Americans who may have delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic to seek them out quickly, reminding them that early detection can be key to avoiding adverse outcomes.
He was also expected to highlight provisions in the Democrats’ health care and climate change bill that the administration says will reduce reimbursable drug prices for some widely used cancer treatments. It will also celebrate new benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn outbreaks, which cover their potential cancer diagnoses.
SEE ALSO: President Biden signs PACT law to help veterans exposed to toxic combustion fireplaces
Dr. Michael Hassett of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Biden’s goal of reducing cancer deaths could be achieved by following two parallel paths: one of discovery and the other of ensuring that as many people as possible gain the benefits of existing therapies and prevention. approaches.
“If we can address both aspects, both challenges, major breakthroughs are possible,” Hassett said.
In the case of breast cancer, for example, many women who could benefit from a hormone-blocking pill never start therapy or stop taking it before the recommended five years, according to Hassett’s research.
“Those are big gaps,” Hassett said. “It’s an effective treatment. But if a lot of people don’t take the drug, or if they take it but stop it before completing the treatment, then the benefits the drug might offer aren’t realized.”
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Cannabis should remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list
Steph Curry wanted to run it back with Kevin Durant: ‘I was never hesitant’ (report)
New DA data should guide criminal justice policy – The Denver Post
Los Angeles Dodgers yet to clinch playoff spot as MLB cites error
California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing 8-year-old girl 6 months ago
American tech can’t take a break in India
‘We’re going to cure cancer’: Biden channels JFK on 60th anniversary of moonlight speech
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
From Paris to Madrid, UFC to La Liga, Brandon Moreno’s European journey takes his brand to the next level
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat’s five greatest victories
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed