Chelsea’s Graham Potter has issues to deal with but can learn from David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers

Graham Potter will take charge of Chelsea for the first time in Wednesday’s Champions League Group E clash against FC Salzburg at Stamford Bridge, but after completing his first training session and delivering his mission statement to his new team, the brutal reality of elite football is that most Potter players will have already formed an opinion of their new boss before playing a game under him.

Potter, 47, who was hired as manager last week after new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel, is just as likely to have made a positive impression in the dressing room as a negative one. After all, in his previous jobs at Brighton, Swansea and Swedish club Ostersunds FK, Potter has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most brilliant managers – a tactical thinker who builds teams that play football. exciting and attacking and exceeding expectations.

But while his appointment as Chelsea manager is undoubtedly a reputational boost for English coaching – remember no English manager has won the Premier League, while Liverpool’s Joe Fagan has was the last English boss to win the European Cup/Champions League. in 1984 – there are also a number of visible red flags that Potter must address if he is to succeed in his work, and it would be naive to suggest that Boehly’s strong support gives him protection against the storms to come. Just ask David Moyes what protection his six-year contract at Manchester United offered when the results went against him and he was sacked within a year.

The first red flag is raised as a new manager walks through the door and meets his players for the first time. The message is crucial and Potter walked into a dressing room full of players who have won World Cup, Champions League and Premier League trophies. without being able to match that success himself as a player or coach, he is already dealing with a skeptical public.

What he achieved at Brighton – 42 wins in 135 games and keeping them in the Premier League for four seasons, with the club’s best result coming in the ninth last campaign – will mean little at Chelsea because he is dealing with players who have far greater expectations than he worked with at Amex Stadium.

It may sound harsh, but Moyes had the same problem when he took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, and he immediately raised doubts among his new players telling them he would improve the squad by returning the fitter team. Elite players always want to improve and win; Potter’s message must be able to convince the locker room that he can take the team and the players to a new level.

The same goes for his coaches. Moyes remained loyal to his Everton side at United, working under managers who had never built a world-class side, and they were unable to inspire or motivate the players at Old Trafford . Potter has brought five members of his squad from Brighton to Chelsea, including assistant Billy Reid, Hamilton’s former academic director, which is a bold move given the depth of big club experience and talent of his team at Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers took charge of Liverpool in 2012 with a similar career trajectory to Potter – his previous jobs were at Watford, Reading and Swansea City – but he succeeded where Moyes failed at United because he inherited a locker room which was not more accustomed to winning. At the time of his arrival, Liverpool had won just one trophy in six years and the team needed a rebuild. Rodgers hasn’t encountered the kind of resistance Moyes has encountered and which Potter may also encounter with players who less than 18 months ago won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Rodgers had time to make changes to Liverpool’s team and style of play, and he almost won the Premier League title in 2014. Jurgen Klopp has clearly taken Liverpool to a different level since replacing Rodgers in 2015, but the Rodgers era was successful in that sense. he put Liverpool on the right path to winning again. He also made Liverpool better despite the mistakes made by the club’s owners at the time. Fenway Sports Groups took ownership of Liverpool 18 months before Rodgers arrived and they were still learning on the job, especially in terms of player recruitment, when the new manager was appointed.





Potter has a similar problem to solve at Chelsea. Boehly has only managed the club since May and the LA Dodgers co-owner has overseen a massive £271million summer spending spree which has attracted big names such as Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but has left the club without a front -center after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

After spending so much in just one window, Financial Fair Play regulations will limit Chelsea’s spending in January and next summer, meaning Potter will have to work with a team that is arguably unbalanced and indisputably underperforming at the moment. over the coming months. All coaches want players who can meet their demands, and many like young players who are more likely to be receptive to change and new methods, but Potter is largely stuck with what he has.

Already, with an inexperienced new owner and a group of seasoned players with successful careers, Potter has some serious problems to overcome.

Under former owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea tended to name the best or biggest name available as a manager. Players and fans alike have grown accustomed to the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Tuchel leading the team, thus signing the Brighton manager – a coach with just the Swedish Cup on his CV – whose A playing career largely spent in England’s lower leagues, is a clear change of course by the new owners.

Potter is undoubtedly a talented coach and a rising star in management, but his new players won’t give him time to improve them. They will expect to be impressed from day one and he will meet resistance from those who do not adhere to his methods. It’s the same for any manager at any level, but at a club as big as Chelsea, patience only comes with results and Potter can’t waste time when he’s in trouble. is about achieving victories on the field.