Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Miami Dolphins Tuesday at noon – The Denver Post

Americans reject monarchism. It’s in our DNA. But Queen Elizabeth II was a monarch most Americans respected and admired. She had grace and courage – lifelong characteristics that were brilliantly displayed during an adventurous trip to California in 1983.

Her son and successor, King Charles III, shared his mother’s attribute of remaining calm and cool. And the then-prince showed it when he was greeted by “limits era” governor Jerry Brown at the state capitol in 1977.

The queen’s trip certainly did not go as she had planned. And the prince’s visit no doubt surprised him. But both were optimistic in their reserved royal ways and apparently enjoyed the experiments.

The queen fascinated me during this tour in California. She always has, since I was a teenager watching the 27-year-old’s coronation in all its glory and circumstance on our family’s first television, a 16-inch black and white.

Some 30 years later, President Reagan invited the Queen to visit her home state — and specifically her beloved mountaintop ranch just north of Santa Barbara.

She was serenaded by Frank Sinatra and Perry Como during a 20e Century Fox banquet, attended a state dinner hosted by Reagan at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, worshiped in a century-old rustic chapel in Yosemite Valley, and celebrated the 31st wedding anniversary with a private candlelit dinner aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“There were toasts and I said, ‘I know I promised Nancy a lot when we got married, but how can I do better?

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she is escorted to Los Angeles City Hall by Mayor Tom Bradley on February 28, 1983. (Fitzgerald Whitney/Los Angeles Times)

The queen’s entire 10-day trip had been planned around the president’s desire to show off his 688-acre Rancho del Cielo. The highlight was to be their riding horses around the hilly spread, as they had done on his previous visit to Windsor Castle. Horseback riding was a passion they shared.

But nature intervened. California has been bombarded by one of those decade-long winter storms that turn shallow streams into cascading torrents and wash away roads and bridges.

It had rained 4 inches with high winds at Reagan’s ranch in the previous 24 hours.

I rode in a press pool car behind the president’s four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Suburban on the narrow, winding 7.2-mile road from Refugio State Beach Park on Highway 101 to his 2,400-foot retreat from high. We crossed streams 2-3 feet deep. Rocks rolled in the raging waters. Downed tree branches were everywhere.

I thought that was crazy. But Reagan seemed oblivious.

In his autobiography, Reagan writes: “We waited at the ranch [the queen and Prince Philip] as they struggled for seven miles on a switchback road. In three places, the road was cut by streams and their limousines could not pass. Our people met them with four-wheel drive cars.

It was then that I particularly admired the courage of the queen. Most people – including me – would have said, “Forget it. Just take me back to the beach.

“She’s a real troupe and a good sportswoman…. She didn’t want to disappoint anyone,” said White House deputy chief of staff Mike Deaver, who accompanied the queen to California.

“They climbed the mountain,” Reagan wrote, “but when they got to our house it was so foggy that no one could see more than a few feet. I tried to explain how beautiful the place really was and apologized for the time.

“But the queen said, ‘Yes, if it was just sad, but it’s a adventure.’”

The trails were too muddy to ride safely.

They slipped into the Reagans’ 172-year-old five-room Spanish adobe cottage for a lunch of Mexican fare: enchiladas, chile rellenos, refried beans, tacos, rice and guacamole. And fresh fruit.

Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote that “lunch on a budget” was tantamount to President Franklin D. Roosevelt serving hot dogs and buns to the Queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in 1939.

“She found the trip delicious and terribly exciting,” the Queen’s publicist said.

Three days later, Deaver escorted the Queen to Sacramento to meet for lunch with Governor George Deukmejian and legislative leaders.

Deaver, who had been a top aide when Reagan was governor, told me that he and the queen met in his old Capitol office.

“I could use a gin stain,” the queen said, according to Deaver. He used to keep a small bottle of gin in his desk at the back of a drawer. He reached into the drawer and, surprisingly, it was still there. He found a glass and poured a glass for the grateful queen.

Now it seems made up. But the queen loved her gin. And I never saw Deaver, a college fraternity brother, lie to me.

About five years earlier, Charles had been invited to the Capitol by Brown. The Governor took the Prince from the airport in his aging blue Plymouth. No limo fit for royalty.

The future king was treated to a wineless lunch of charcuterie, sourdough bread, California cheeses, fruits and nuts served with borrowed silverware. They drank ginger ale.

“That’s what I have for lunch anyway,” Brown told me last week.

Afterwards, the governor presented the prince with a brown bag containing a bean sprout sandwich. A widely published news photo showed Charles looking curiously into the bag.

“It was ‘the era of limits,’” recalls Brown.

“The prince was cool. He has a dry English sense of humor. He rolled with the beatings. Took it all in stride. That’s what he does.

Brown, a leader in the fight against climate change, noted that Charles spoke out on global warming.

“He won’t get much of a kingdom if it gets too bad,” Brown said. “There would be very devastating consequences for Britain.”

He would like Charles to “weigh in on environmental issues” as king. “That could be significant.”

But that doesn’t seem likely. As her mother always knew, the way to retain popular support for the monarchy is to keep politics quiet.