Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Miami Dolphins Tuesday at noon – The Denver Post
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk”, the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly dolphin video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s noon show, Dolphins writers will assess Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Patriots and Mike McDaniel’s Week 1 offense. They’ll also look at Sunday’s big game in Baltimore.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
latest news Skelton: Recalling Queen Elizabeth’s visit to California
Americans reject monarchism. It’s in our DNA. But Queen Elizabeth II was a monarch most Americans respected and admired. She had grace and courage – lifelong characteristics that were brilliantly displayed during an adventurous trip to California in 1983.
Her son and successor, King Charles III, shared his mother’s attribute of remaining calm and cool. And the then-prince showed it when he was greeted by “limits era” governor Jerry Brown at the state capitol in 1977.
The queen’s trip certainly did not go as she had planned. And the prince’s visit no doubt surprised him. But both were optimistic in their reserved royal ways and apparently enjoyed the experiments.
The queen fascinated me during this tour in California. She always has, since I was a teenager watching the 27-year-old’s coronation in all its glory and circumstance on our family’s first television, a 16-inch black and white.
Some 30 years later, President Reagan invited the Queen to visit her home state — and specifically her beloved mountaintop ranch just north of Santa Barbara.
She was serenaded by Frank Sinatra and Perry Como during a 20e Century Fox banquet, attended a state dinner hosted by Reagan at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, worshiped in a century-old rustic chapel in Yosemite Valley, and celebrated the 31st wedding anniversary with a private candlelit dinner aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.
“There were toasts and I said, ‘I know I promised Nancy a lot when we got married, but how can I do better?
The queen’s entire 10-day trip had been planned around the president’s desire to show off his 688-acre Rancho del Cielo. The highlight was to be their riding horses around the hilly spread, as they had done on his previous visit to Windsor Castle. Horseback riding was a passion they shared.
But nature intervened. California has been bombarded by one of those decade-long winter storms that turn shallow streams into cascading torrents and wash away roads and bridges.
It had rained 4 inches with high winds at Reagan’s ranch in the previous 24 hours.
I rode in a press pool car behind the president’s four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Suburban on the narrow, winding 7.2-mile road from Refugio State Beach Park on Highway 101 to his 2,400-foot retreat from high. We crossed streams 2-3 feet deep. Rocks rolled in the raging waters. Downed tree branches were everywhere.
I thought that was crazy. But Reagan seemed oblivious.
In his autobiography, Reagan writes: “We waited at the ranch [the queen and Prince Philip] as they struggled for seven miles on a switchback road. In three places, the road was cut by streams and their limousines could not pass. Our people met them with four-wheel drive cars.
It was then that I particularly admired the courage of the queen. Most people – including me – would have said, “Forget it. Just take me back to the beach.
“She’s a real troupe and a good sportswoman…. She didn’t want to disappoint anyone,” said White House deputy chief of staff Mike Deaver, who accompanied the queen to California.
“They climbed the mountain,” Reagan wrote, “but when they got to our house it was so foggy that no one could see more than a few feet. I tried to explain how beautiful the place really was and apologized for the time.
“But the queen said, ‘Yes, if it was just sad, but it’s a adventure.’”
The trails were too muddy to ride safely.
They slipped into the Reagans’ 172-year-old five-room Spanish adobe cottage for a lunch of Mexican fare: enchiladas, chile rellenos, refried beans, tacos, rice and guacamole. And fresh fruit.
Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote that “lunch on a budget” was tantamount to President Franklin D. Roosevelt serving hot dogs and buns to the Queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in 1939.
“She found the trip delicious and terribly exciting,” the Queen’s publicist said.
Three days later, Deaver escorted the Queen to Sacramento to meet for lunch with Governor George Deukmejian and legislative leaders.
Deaver, who had been a top aide when Reagan was governor, told me that he and the queen met in his old Capitol office.
“I could use a gin stain,” the queen said, according to Deaver. He used to keep a small bottle of gin in his desk at the back of a drawer. He reached into the drawer and, surprisingly, it was still there. He found a glass and poured a glass for the grateful queen.
Now it seems made up. But the queen loved her gin. And I never saw Deaver, a college fraternity brother, lie to me.
About five years earlier, Charles had been invited to the Capitol by Brown. The Governor took the Prince from the airport in his aging blue Plymouth. No limo fit for royalty.
The future king was treated to a wineless lunch of charcuterie, sourdough bread, California cheeses, fruits and nuts served with borrowed silverware. They drank ginger ale.
“That’s what I have for lunch anyway,” Brown told me last week.
Afterwards, the governor presented the prince with a brown bag containing a bean sprout sandwich. A widely published news photo showed Charles looking curiously into the bag.
“It was ‘the era of limits,’” recalls Brown.
“The prince was cool. He has a dry English sense of humor. He rolled with the beatings. Took it all in stride. That’s what he does.
Brown, a leader in the fight against climate change, noted that Charles spoke out on global warming.
“He won’t get much of a kingdom if it gets too bad,” Brown said. “There would be very devastating consequences for Britain.”
He would like Charles to “weigh in on environmental issues” as king. “That could be significant.”
But that doesn’t seem likely. As her mother always knew, the way to retain popular support for the monarchy is to keep politics quiet.
FBI Seized Hundreds of Trump’s Privileged Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Last month, FBI agents removed about 500 pages of documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which are likely covered by attorney-client privilege, officials said Monday. lawyers for the 45th president.
Trump’s legal team was responding to the Justice Department’s request for a federal judge in Florida to stay his Sept. 5 order calling for a neutral third party, known as a “special master,” to review the thousands records seized by federal investigators on August 8.
In the 20-page filing, Trump attorney Christopher Kise argued that a delay in the investigation into whether the former president illegally kept government secrets at Mar-a-Lago would not cause undue harm to national security.
“[T]The government’s claims of ‘irreparable harm’ to the government ‘and the public’ seem exaggerated,” Kise wrote, later adding, “This convenient and belated government claim of denying the crime squad access to These documents only arise because the FBI admits that intelligence community scrutiny is actually just another facet of its criminal investigation.
The DOJ filing on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to allow investigators to continue reviewing 105 documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago that are marked “CONFIDENTIAL”, “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET”. . But Kise argued on Monday that “there still remains disagreement as to the classification status of the documents.”
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for victory over New England
The Dolphins opened the season and the Mike McDaniel era in rousing fashion with Sunday’s 20-7 victory over AFC East rival New England at Hard Rock Stadium.
The defense led the way early and late, producing three turnovers, and the offense, although not firing on all cylinders, did its job as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the ball in the hands of his lightning-fast wide receivers and allowed them to go to work.
McDaniel kept his team focused despite the huge expectations, evidenced by the Dolphins selling out their allotment of season tickets.
All in all, it was a strong debut for the first-place Miami Dolphins.
Passing game: B
The highlight was the 42-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 from Tagovailoa (23 for 33, 270 yards, one touchdown, 104.4 passer rating) to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill (eight receptions, 94 yards) was probably the star of the show with his ability to get yards after catch on short and medium routes. Tagovailoa showed accuracy, patience and, for the most part, good decision-making. There were a couple of plays that were questionable, especially while under pressure. Tagovailoa had at least one ill-advised pass attempt while in the hands of a defender. But overall Tagovailoa was strong. The offensive line allowed three sacks, which is troubling, and seven quarterback hits, which is also troubling. New England’s Matthew Judon was a major concern, especially as the game progressed. He ended with five tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits. But considering it’s the first game and the Dolphins’ offensive line had to shuffle as three tackles (Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Greg Little) missed plays due to injuries, it was a good performance overall.
Running game: D
This might have been the only major disappointment of the day. The Dolphins had 65 yards rushing on 23 carries (2.8 yards per carry) as both the offensive line and running backs had trouble getting going. New England threw multiple looks at the Dolphins, and they were effective to a certain extent. Running backs Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 25 yards) and Raheem Mostert (5 carries, 16 yards, including an 11-yard run) didn’t have many holes, and as a result their speed didn’t show much. This remains a work in progress. But remember it’s a new coach and new offense with two new offensive linemen and two new running backs.
Defending the pass: A
Start with the Jevon Holland interception in the end zone in the first quarter after Xavien Howard tipped the pass in the air. It was a huge play. There was also a touchdown by linebacker Melvin Ingram on a strip-sack by Brandon Jones, and Kader Kohou caused a fumble after a reception that was recovered by Jaelan Phillips. Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and two quarterback hits. The Dolphins totaled two sacks, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits as New England quarterback Mac Jones (21 for 30, 213 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 87.2 passer rating) wasn’t able to get much going consistently. By the way, cornerback Nik Needham played 56 snaps (98%), Kohou played 18, cornerback Keion Crossen played 16 with cornerback/safety Elijah Campbell getting four. That experience could come in handy later in the season. Nice work on the front end and the back end.
Defending the run: B+
The Dolphins held New England to 78 yards rushing on 22 carries (3.5 yards per carry), a significant accomplishment considering the Patriots were eighth in rushing last year at 126.5 yards per game and had a 100-yard rusher in both of their losses to Dolphins. The Patriots had three 12-yard carries, but aside from those, they didn’t do much damage. Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis had five tackles apiece to lead the charge. But linebackers Jerome Baker (six tackles) and Elandon Roberts (five tackles) were also there for run support. The Dolphins’ run defense had the 10th-best performance of the week entering the Monday night game.
Special teams: A
Punter Thomas Morstead was the brightest star here with his four punts that averaged 45.8 yards, including a 58-yarder in the third quarter that was downed at the Patriots’ 8-yard line by newly acquired Justin Bethel, whose strength is special teams. It was one of three punts Morstead put inside the New England 20-yard line. Kicker Jason Sanders had field goals of 43 and 49 yards. Holland didn’t return a punt in two attempts, and Mostert had one kickoff return for 16 yards (fullback Alec Ingold returned the other for 12 yards). New England had a 28-yard kickoff return and two punt returns for a total of 12 yards. Good debut.
Coaching: A
McDaniel was prepared, and he had his team prepared. The rookie head coach made one of the gutsiest calls of the day in the NFL when he went for it on fourth-and-7 from the New England 42-yard line, and it resulted in a Tagovailoa to Waddle touchdown. Beyond that, the secondary and offensive line worked well as units despite battling missing personnel. It’s tough to say with certainty McDaniel outcoached New England’s Bill Belichick, but he led his team to a victory and handled the entire situation well, and that’s what counts.
Stock up: Kader Kohou
Kohou, the undrafted rookie cornerback, caused a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Jaelan Phillips in the fourth quarter. Kohou ended with three tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defended and a caused fumble among his 18 defensive plays and one special teams play. His contribution was especially important and promising, considering cornerbacks Byron Jones (leg) and Noah Igbinoghene (inactive) were sidelined.
Stock down: Mike Gesicki
Gesicki was targeted once and ended with one reception for 1 yard. Let’s not go to the extreme and think this trend will continue exactly and Gesicki, whose strength is receiving, will end the season with 17 receptions for 17 yards. But keep an eye on this trend that’s surfaced since training camp. Gesicki played 25 snaps, which is 42%. Fellow tight ends Durham Smythe played 38 snaps (63%) and Hunter Long played 12 snaps (20%). We’ll just say Gesicki had a few opportunities but not a whole lot of opportunities, and watch the situation.
LB Patrick Queen plays all openers against Jets – The Denver Post
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald used Patrick Queen as linebacker on every shot in the team’s season-opening win over the New York Jets. In attack, the Ravens have turned to the Kenyan Drake as their best running back in the absence of JK Dobbins.
Ravens offensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22
Ben Powers G 56
Kevin Zeitler G 56
Morgan Moses T 56
Tyler Linderbaum C 56
Lamar Jackson QB 56
Mark Andrews ET 47
Rashod Bateman WR 37
Patrick Ricard FB 36
Kenyan drake RB 33
Patrick Mekari T 32
Devin Duvernay WR 29
Isaiah Probably TE 25
Demarcus Robinson WR 25
Ja’Wuan James T 24
Josh Oliver TE 19
Justice Hill RB 11
Mike Davis RB 7
Tylan Wallace WR 6
James Close WR 5
Observations: After signaling for most of the preseason that Davis would be their first option at running back if Dobbins couldn’t go, the Ravens went with the more explosive Drake as their clear No. 1 option. Bateman was the No. 1 wide receiver as expected, but played a modest 66% of offensive snaps. He probably played a smaller role than he did in the preseason and didn’t produce as a receiver. Duvernay had a big day and Robinson played the third most snaps at wide receiver, which means Close looks to be on the outside again. James’ season ended after 24 snaps when he restored his Achilles, a brutal blow for a player who hasn’t lasted a full season since 2018.
Ravens defensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22
Chuck Clark SS 84
Marlon Humphrey CB 84
Marcus Williams FS 84
Patrick Queen LB 84
Kyle Fuller CB 80
Odafe Oweh LB 68
Brandon Stephens FS 58
Justin HoustonLB 54
Michael Pierce NT 45
Justin Madubuike DT 43
Kyle HamiltonDB 42
Calais Campbell DT 41
Broderick Washington DT 34
Josh Bynes LB 32
Steven means LB 28
Brent Urban DE 25
Malik Harrison LB 22
Damarion Williams DB 13
Jalyn Armor-Davis DB 3
Observations: New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has shown his faith in Queen by keeping him on the field for every snap, something we didn’t see under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Clark, Williams and Humphrey are going to be mainstays in the secondary, with Marcus Peters presumably taking most of Fuller’s shots when he’s ready to play. Stephens was on the pitch 69% of the time, a sign that his ability to line up at any spot will make him a strong contributor. Hamilton has played exactly half of the defensive snaps, and his role will be something to watch. Despite the outside linebacker’s lack of depth, Macdonald didn’t have to rely too heavily on Houston, and the veteran produced a big day. The Ravens have opted for an even rotation inside, which bodes well for Campbell’s stamina late in the season. Harrison started in the SAM linebacker role traditionally held by Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least the first four weeks. He only played 26% of snaps defensively but finished with five tackles.
