Conservative D.c. Establishment Examiner Publishes Bestselling 'My Son Hunter' Article

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today until 9:30 PM PDT. The Moon is in Aries.

Happy Birthday Monday, September 12, 2022:

You are smart. You are a quick and accurate study when it comes to assessing a situation. You are also hardworking, generous and warm. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you. So take stock, recap, and get ready for a fresh start next year.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

It’s a powerful day for you and a great way to start your week. You might decide to be more discreet and enjoy your own solitude. If you spend time with others, your choice will be to seek out older or more serious people. Someone might have some advice for you today. Tonight: Avoid power struggles.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will seduce you today as you feel the need for peace and quiet. It’s a good day for serious discussions with bosses, parents, and VIPs, especially about future plans and career options. It’s a fun time for you; however, today it is more serious. Tonight: Searching for the truth.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★

You have a lot of energy to give to home and redecoration projects. You could also entertain this week. Today, a conversation with an older or more experienced person could benefit you. Maybe this person has some good advice for you. Tonight: Intense conversation.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

Today you are high visibility, which means people are noticing you more than usual. Fortunately, you will make a strong impression on others because you seem conscientious, conservative, and dependable. People in authority will listen to you (and vice versa). Tonight: Be reasonable.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

It’s a good day to study, finish a writing project or a manuscript. You can also use your excellent powers of concentration to plan a trip, explore legal matters, or anything related to medicine and higher education. Tonight: avoid arguments.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

It’s a good day to tackle issues related to shared property, taxes, debts, and inheritances, as you’re in the right frame of mind to deal with routine and bureaucratic matters. Your powers of concentration are excellent; moreover, you will be patient and persevering. Its good. Tonight: Compulsive behavior.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★

A discussion with a partner or a close friend will be serious today. You will stick to the facts because you are in a sober state of mind. Whatever you do, you will do it with care and thoroughness, which is why today is a good day to work out the details of an agreement. Tonight: Seek peace.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

It is a productive day for you because you are ready to work diligently and persevere in any task until it is completed. You will put duty before pleasure; moreover, you will be frugal and frugal in your decisions. You will be delighted with your achievements! Tonight: Don’t be pushy.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

It’s a good day for teaching young minds. Likewise, it is a good day to train them in sports or any other discipline that requires perfecting a technique. You might also improve your own technique in the arts or sports. You want to do something good. Tonight: listen.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★

A discussion with a parent or older family member will go well today, as all parties seem to be preoccupied with practical outcomes. You will not neglect the details. You will persevere in everything you undertake because you will be thrifty and meticulous. Tonight: Promoting Harmony.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★

It’s a good day to study and learn something because you have the focus to do it. You don’t want to spend time chatting over the proverbial fence. Instead, you want to do something that gives practical results. Tonight: avoid arguments.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

When it comes to financial matters or purchases today, you will be frugal and practical because you are in a conservative frame of mind. This same mindset will help you find solutions on how to handle domestic affairs and problems at home. Tonight: don’t be obsessed.

BORN TODAY

Actress, singer Emmy Rossum (1986), actress, singer Jennifer Hudson (1981), actor Alfie Allen (1986)