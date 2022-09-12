News
Dave Hyde: Mike McDaniel does it his way in Dolphins’ 20-7 win over Patriots
For eight months, you heard Mike McDaniel was smaller and funnier and more optimistic and uses the word, “cool,” more than any NFL coach.
On Sunday, you learned something more defining. For one day, on especially one play, you saw the mindset he’ll bring to help his era succeed.
You saw the kind of offensive aggression missing from the Dolphins in recent years, the kind that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said was, a “surprise,” and receiver Tyreek Hill put in more R-rated terms.
“Mike McDaniel’s gonna need a wheelbarrow for (a certain part of his anatomy) to carry them around,” he said after the Dolphins’ 20-7 win over New England.
The Dolphins defense carried Sunday from beginning to end. So Sunday, in that form, was no different than the previous few years. As McDaniel said he told the team Saturday night, “This is still the defense’s team until proven otherwise.”
Sunday wasn’t otherwise. There were glimmers of something, though, that showed McDaniel’s fingerprints on a team. It started on the first drive, when he had a third-and-1 at midfield. Tagovailoa threw deep to fullback Alec Ingold. Incomplete.
That risky call suggested they were going for it on fourth down, even though Tagovailoa said, “I never thought we would go for it. But Mike told me,’ Stay in there; we’re going for it.’ “
You can see why someone on the inside was surprised. The Dolphins ranked 29th last year among teams going for it on fourth down. Conservatism was their trump card. Now here was McDaniel pushing the accelerator down on the initial fourth down he faced.
“With it being the first drive, it was a little surprise, but really nothing should surprise me with Mike,” Tagovailoa said.
Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis jumped off-sides that play. First down. They got a field goal out of the drive and didn’t have to show their fourth-down play.
It was left to later, then, to really understand the aggression McDaniel brings to a Sunday. This was with 24 seconds left in the half. Fourth-and-7. Ball at New England’s 42-yard line. The Patriots had no time-outs and hadn’t done much on offense, so this was a good situation to play it aggressive.
“You try to prepare yourself so it’s not the first time you’ve thought about that scenario,” McDaniel said.
A field goal was a possibility. But a would-be 59-yarder was at the edge of Jason Sanders’ range. The better call was to go for it.
It was, however, the first time he’s had to decide on this scenario. He went for it, calling for a play that had Jaylen Waddle sprinting down a seam in the Patriots zone.
“It was all on the players at that point,” McDaniel said.
Tagovailoa threw his best ball of the day, a strike that Waddle caught in stride and then proceeded to sprint by three defenders. That was the other theme to Sunday on the Dolphins. The speed of Tyreek Hill coupled with Waddle won against the Patriots.
Waddle, on this play, ran untouched for a touchdown that made it 17-0. That was enough this day.
“That was a cool moment for all of us,” McDaniel said of that touchdown. “You know, just wish we could have continued that momentum in the second half, but beggars can’t be choosers.”
They managed three points in the second half. Tua had nice numbers, completing 23-of-33 passes for 270 yards, but other than that one pass his day was defined by not making a big mistake.
There was some of the clunkiness you expect in a new system, too. The running game, McDaniel’s specialty, only generated 65 yards. There also was some concern with the loss of both tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, to uncertain injury.
But the story of Sunday is McDaniel’s first game brought his first win. A new coach in the league beat the oldest in Bill Belichick. And so his era began.
“Man, I wish all you had to do is one won game, because that would be cool,” McDaniel said. “That’s not the case, so I’m kind of thinking about Week 2.”
That’s in Baltimore. McDaniel, you can expect, will pack some surprise. Maybe he’ll even need a wheelbarrow.
News
West must double down on support as Ukraine pushes back against Russia
Ukraine’s surprise offensives to the east and south are pushing Russian forces into a chaotic retreat, a sign that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s vow to reclaim all of the territory seized by Vladimir Putin’s forces may be more credible than any stranger believed him.
It is still early; some analysts worry that Ukraine’s gains – already greater than anything Russia has managed in the months of fighting since April – may not be sustainable. On the other hand, tens of thousands of Putin’s veteran soldiers may soon have to surrender, a disaster he cannot hide from his citizens.
Even as things stand, Vlad’s professional domestic cheering section has been floored and may soon have no choice but to start using words like “disaster.”
The West’s duty here is clear: to continue to send Ukraine all possible support, be it supplies, money or intelligence. Stand firm against the energy boycott of Russia.
Putin’s invasion was a naked attempt to destroy the West’s will to resist its insane ambitions and win the undying loyalty of the Russian public to its kleptocratic regime. The civilized world needs him to lose on both fronts.
New York Post
News
Three-day nurses strike begins Monday. Here’s the basics
Roughly 15,000 nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports region plan to walk off the job Monday morning for three days for what is expected to be one of the nation’s largest nurses strikes.
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice Sept. 1 for a three-day work stoppage that’s part of their months-long push for a new labor agreement. Hospitals will likely have to call on temporary workers to care for patients during the walk out.
WHY ARE NURSES STRIKING?
Nurses are asking health system leaders for about 31 percent in wage increases over the next three years as well as improved staffing levels, better employee retention and increased safety protections.
Hospital leaders say they cannot afford nurses’ demands and they have already offered wage increases of about 11 percent as well as some other actions to address their concerns.
They note that hospital systems have been financially damaged by the coronavirus pandemic as well as an increase in charity care for those who cannot pay. A Minnesota Hospitals Association survey found hospitals’ operating margins dropped to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 33 hospitals and health systems surveyed are losing money.
Nurses have responded to those claims by criticizing the million-dollar salaries of many health system leaders.
HOW WILL HOSPITALS RESPOND?
Hospital leaders insist the strike will not impact patient care. To continue to provide services hospitals will almost certainly need to call in temporary or replacement workers.
Fill-in workers can be expensive.
Travel nurses who’ve been relied on during the COVID-19 pandemic to fill staffing shortages can earn $50 per hour or more. The average hourly pay for a Minnesota nurse is about $37 per hour, although pay is higher in the Twin Cities metro, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Studies have shown that nursing strikes can have an impact on patient care. A 2010 study for the National Bureau of Economic Research found deaths increased by 19.4 percent and readmission by 6.5 percent for patients admitted during a strike.
WHAT COMES NEXT?
Nurses at most of the affected facilities have been negotiating for new labor agreements since March.
Hospital leaders are pushing nurses to meet with a mediator to settle their differences and work out a labor deal. So far, nurses have rejected that idea, saying the two sides are still too far apart.
Negotiators were expected to meet over the weekend, right before the strike begins. It’s unclear if they will meet during the walk out, but future negotiations are expected after the strike ends and nurses are back at work.
WHICH HOSPITALS ARE AFFECTED?
The 15,000 nurses at those facilities represent roughly two-thirds of the Minnesota Nurses Association’s membership. The union represents nurses in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the metro, hospitals affected by the pending nurses strike are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
In the Twin Ports region, Essentia hospitals in Duluth, Superior, Wis., and Moose Lake are affected as well as St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
News
Snapshot analysis of Ravens’ 24-9 season-opening win over Jets – The Denver Post
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports team had to say immediately following the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Sunday’s season opener at MetLife Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, journalist: The Ravens can’t expect to be passed 110 yards and win in double digits every week. But statistics can lie, and the dashboard never does. The Ravens had a more explosive offense, a more balanced defense and far superior special teams. Lamar Jackson wasn’t at his best, and neither was Greg Roman’s racing game, but there were building blocks everywhere you looked. The Dolphins, who easily handled the Patriots, will be a much tougher test next week. There aren’t many Joe Flaccos starting out in the league.
Childs Walker, journalist: Give credit to Mike Macdonald’s defense for keeping the Jets off the board with solid coverage, relentless pressure on Joe Flacco and timely takeaways. Those were the big plays we didn’t see often enough last year as the Ravens fell to last in the league on pass defense. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen, both looking to make jumps in the third season, have been particularly good. They gave Lamar Jackson time not to be followed, which he eventually did with a trio of touchdowns, two to Devin Duvernay and one to Rashod Bateman. The Ravens got off to an erratic start on offense, with missed blocks and dropped passes derailing several first-half drives. Their running game never increased. The ankle injury of tackle Ja’Wuan James puts them in a scary position with their offensive line depth, which was a major issue last season. Patrick Mekari is a competent replacement, but they need Ronnie Stanley to make the puzzle work.
Mike Preston, columnist: As expected, the Ravens played a sloppy first half, the result of holding off many of their starters throughout the three preseason games. But in the second half, quarterback Lamar Jackson started making plays with his legs, and the Ravens outscored the Jets, 14-0, in the third quarter. By the start of the fourth, they had taken away the desire to win from the Jets as the Ravens were winning quite easily.
Ryan McFadden, Journalist: Sunday’s season opener was a perfect representation of Lamar Jackson’s brilliance. He threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay while aerating the ball to receiver Rashod Bateman for a nice 55-yard score. Jackson chose to bet on himself and not agree to a long-term deal before the season. He got off to a good start by showing that the team should just hand him a blank check.
CJ Doon, editor: If every week is going to be a referendum on Lamar Jackson’s value to the Ravens, he couldn’t have asked for a better start. The star quarterback looks set to make another MVP run, connecting with Devin Duvernay for two touchdowns and throwing a 55-yard bomb to Rashod Bateman. Even though the running game struggled without JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Jackson seemed more than capable of carrying the offense through the air. That’s what he and the Ravens want to see before they agree on a long-term deal.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Much of the Ravens’ offseason focused on their wide receivers and whether they’d be good enough without the tried and tested merchandise of Marquise Brown. It’s still early days – and they played the lowly Jets, after all – but Devin Duvernay caught two touchdown passes, including a nice contested hold in the corner of the end zone, and Rashod Bateman channeled Brown with a score 55 yards. It’s a very good start, and tight end Mark Andrews started in the second half. And don’t be fooled by the Jets beating Baltimore (378 yards to 274) — the Ravens folded but never broke. The Ravens fired Joe Flacco three times and the safety tandem of Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark each forced a turnover. In the end, the Jets looked like the Jets (terrible), and the Ravens looked like the Ravens (elite).
denverpost
News
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James suffers torn Achilles tendon vs. Jets; CB Kyle Fuller to have MRI on knee
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon while cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his knee during Sunday’s 24-9 season-opening win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that James’ injury is different than the Achilles tear the veteran lineman suffered as a member of the Denver Broncos in May 2021. James suffered that injury working out away from the team’s facility.
“It’s off the bone, not the one that’s mid tendon,” Harbaugh said. “He’s determined and said he’s in a way better place than last time.”
Harbaugh said the team will have to wait until Fuller’s MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, but added: “We have some reason for hope there.”
Fuller, a Baltimore native who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in May, twisted his left knee while defending Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was called for offensive pass interference after pushing Fuller in the corner of the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Fuller quickly grabbed his knee and fell to the ground before being checked on by teammates, who immediately waved for help from the Ravens’ sideline. The former Mount Saint Joseph standout was looked at by trainers and eventually helped into the locker room.
James’ injury happened during the final five minutes of the first half when he was driven backward while blocking a Jets defensive lineman. James immediately fell to the ground without putting weight on his left foot.
James lay on the ground while being looked at by trainers before being carted off the field. Patrick Mekari replaced James at left tackle, and the Ravens scored on the next play as Jackson completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:51 left in the first half.
James started at left tackle in place of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out Saturday as he recovers from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the last 30 games.
A 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, James was playing in his first game since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then missed last year due to injury. The Broncos waived James soon after he tore his Achilles tendon in May 2021, and he signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens that offseason.
News
2 firefighters injured in structure fire in Newport Beach
Authorities say two firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm blaze in Newport Beach.
The fire started during a structure fire in the 200 block of Promontory Drive W just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The condition of the firefighters was not known.
Grub5
News
Twins swept by Guardians, fall under .500 for first time since April with 4-1 defeat
After swinging at a Sam Hentges breaking ball and coming up with nothing to strand a pair of baserunners, Gary Sánchez slammed his bat on the ground in frustration. It was that kind of weekend for the Twins, who entered a pivotal series against the Guardians trailing by 1½ games in the American League Central division and leave the series in much worse position.
After a 4-1 loss to the Guardians on Sunday, the Twins now trail Cleveland by 4½ games in the division — the White Sox sit in between the two teams — and with a 69-70 record are are now under .500 for the first time since April 23.
Sure, there’s technically still a chance the Twins could make the playoffs — they have five games remaining against Cleveland, six against Chicago — but things got much, much harder this weekend and their chances look slimmer than ever.
The Twins stumbled to 2-8 in the critical month of September, losing their sixth game of their past seven. They had few opportunities Sunday against Cleveland pitching ace Shane Bieber, who gave up one run on five hits in his 6 1/3 innings.
That one run came on a lucky bounce when a grounder Sánchez hit in the fifth inning bounced off the the top of the third base bag and ricocheted up for an infield hit, allowing Nick Gordon to score. Bieber allowed singles to the first two batters of the seventh inning, putting runners on the corners with no outs, but the Twins’ best opportunity of the day yielded nothing.
Cleveland’s offense didn’t break things open until the ninth inning, but thanks to a pair of solo home runs — Andrés Giménez in the second inning and Steven Kwan in the third — the Guardians held a lead for most of the day. Those were the only two runs that Josh Winder gave up in his return to the big leagues. It was his first start in the majors since July, and he gave up just the two runs on four hits in his start.
