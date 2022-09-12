News
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
mini
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
Delhi University on Monday launched the common undergraduate admissions seat allocation system for the 2022-23 academic year, with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is expected to start on November 1.
This marks the long-awaited start of the admission process into the University of Delhi. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
“Today we are launching the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal for undergraduate programs. This is the first time we have accepted admission through CUET,” he said.
The portal will remain open until Oct. 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate program, Singh said. To apply, applicants will need to visit the DU admissions website and register by clicking on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programs.
They will need to fill in all the basic details, upload note sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the entry fee. Admission through CSAS will occur in three phases: CSAS-2022 Application Form Submission, Program Selection and Preference Filling, Place Assignment, and Admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place after the results are announced.
A candidate will have to select the programs in which he wishes to be admitted. They will be required to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG Merit Rating for all selected programs. In the third phase, a merit list will be released by Delhi University and based on this, the seats will be awarded.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
The public have the chance to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
LONDON (AP) — In a first official statement since the Queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unshakeable grace and dignity.”
The personal statement, posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website on Monday, said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
Harry stepped down as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine to meet mourners outside Windsor Castle.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — The first members of the public will have the chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday when the monarch’s coffin lies in repose at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The start of the working week is another day steeped in the historical pageantry and pomp that follows the death of a British sovereign.
King Charles III will start the day by addressing lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland.
Thousands of people lined the streets and roadsides on Sunday as the oak coffin was carried from the late Queen’s beloved summer retreat to Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday, in Edinburgh.
The new King, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin before a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The Queen’s coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to parade and pay their respects. On Tuesday he will be flown to London where the coffin will be displayed in the Palace of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on September 19.
Authorities have already issued rules and guidelines for people wishing to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles is embarking on a tour of the other nations that make up the UK – he visits Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
yahoo
News
Facing the nation: Patta, Markarova, Lumumba
News
right and left neck and neck, breakthrough of the nationalists – RT in French
The final results of the legislative elections will not be known until September 14, the left and right blocs having obtained very close scores. The Democrats of Sweden, an anti-immigration party, became the country’s second strongest force.
Sweden will have to wait three days before the winner of the very tight legislative elections of September 11 is announced. For now, the coalition between the classical right and the radical right is in a position to conquer power. According to the partial results covering nearly 95% of the polling stations, the bloc led by the leader of the conservative party of the Moderates Ulf Kristersson would win an absolute majority on the wire, from 175 to 176 seats, against 173 to 174 seats for the bloc. on the left of outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. If these scores were confirmed, the left would leave power after eight years at the helm.
At the end of an incredible electoral evening, the authority in charge of the polls of the Scandinavian country has indeed warned that the final verdict should wait until September 14. While the exit polls and the first preliminary results suggested, on September 11, a narrow victory for the left in the early evening, the rights went ahead as the counting progressed.
Based on the votes counted until the middle of the night, the right-wing bloc (SD, Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) would win 49.8% of the vote, while the left-wing bloc (Social Democrats, Party of Left, Greens and Center Party) would gather 48.8% of the vote, that is to say a difference of around 60,000 votes only for an electorate of 7.8 million people. The votes of Swedes Abroad and some early votes still need to be counted. However, a reversal of the result remains unlikely.
After several political crises in recent years, the Nordic country finds itself again in a phase of uncertainty to form a government, with a majority that still looks narrow.
A historic score for Sweden’s Democrats
The big winner of the evening is the nationalist anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) party led by Jimmie Akesson. With a provisional score of 20.7%, it sets a new record and becomes both the first right-wing party and the second party in Sweden.
“It says a lot about how far we have come, about the small party that everyone laughed at […] today we are the second party in Sweden”, launched Jimmie Akesson in front of his supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters. “Our ambition is to be in government,” he reaffirmed, even if it is more likely that the party will be content with a supporting role for the new majority in Parliament.
Long pariah, the nationalist and anti-immigration party now finds itself in a position of strength, since it could take the reins of the country alongside the moderate right. This is a major turning point, since the traditional Swedish right had never before considered governing with the direct or indirect support of the SD.
“Swedish democracy must take its course, all votes must be counted and we will await the result,” said outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who hoped to secure a third term for the left in these legislative elections.
Entering the chamber for the first time in 2010, with 5.7% of the vote, the SD have continued to progress since, with 12.9% and a third party place in 2014, then 17.5% in 2018 They now exceed 40% in some municipalities, especially in the south of the country.
Massive immigration and murderous settling of scores between criminal gangs in Swedish suburbs have swelled SD viewership in recent years. These themes, along with soaring fuel and electricity prices, dominated the campaign, leading the Social Democrats to harden their positions on security and immigration.
The SD gradually siphoned off the votes of the conservatives but also of the social democrats, gaining particularly among working-class male voters. “I think that [notre succès] is explained by the fact that people do not find that the other parties take their situation seriously,” Jimmie Akesson told AFP during a campaign meeting organized in Stockholm in August.
Displaying as a slogan “Not like the other parties”, the Democrats of Sweden have however put water in their wine, like other nationalist formations in Europe. Formerly in favor of a “Swexit”, the party thus gave up in 2019 on the idea of leaving the European Union.
Among its major international issues, the next Swedish government must in particular finalize the country’s historic candidacy for NATO, threatened with a Turkish veto. The country will also take over the rotating EU presidency on January 1, 2023.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Conservative D.C. Establishment Examiner Publishes Bestselling ‘My Son Hunter’ Article
The outlet of the anti-Trump conservative establishment Washington Examiner published a successful article on my hunter sondismissing the film as a “missed opportunity” while destroying the film’s performance.
Critic Dominic Green is also doing his best to try to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, arguing dubiously that American voters don’t really care about “Hunter Biden’s previous dealings in that distant country.” [Ukraine] of which we know little.
But a recent Rasmussen poll showed that 63% of likely voters think the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years after the original report by the New York Post. Of the 63% who think the story is always important, 44% say the story is “very important.”
The review plays the defense of the Biden family, ruling out the possibility of Joe Biden’s ties to his son’s shady business deals. “Biden has a small time mentality, and that’s part of his appeal. If he’s a crook, he’s more Donnie Brasco than Don Corleone.
As for the film itself, critics poke fun at Gina Carano’s acting while challenging the film’s plot and execution.
my hunter son is actually two films, each absurd and obscene in its own way. The first half is a ridiculous, snappy, overpowering reconstruction of the material on Hunter’s laptop, delivered to Adam McKay’s ironic, rhythmic mood. The big court and Vice. The second is a painstaking Hallmark Channel redemption fantasy in the style of directors who adopt a pseudonym to pay the rent.
In the first half, Hunter’s depravities are accompanied by dope beats or an eerie circus polka in the key of Larry David because Hunter can’t curb his enthusiasm for sex, drugs and foreign money. In the second half, Grace [the stripper Hunter befriends] is so dismayed by Hunter’s confession that she reconciles with her father and, we deduce, walks out of the game. The piano ballad is so schmaltzy it’s a wonder the pianist’s fingers didn’t slip from the keys.
The characterization also falls apart. During Grace’s first attempt to talk to the media about Hunter, she contacts a Washington Post journalist who, being a journalist in 2019, wears a felt pen inside the house and hits an old metal typewriter. He and Grace meet on a park bench, a place so hackneyed that one might wonder if city officials set up these benches specifically for secret assignments between hacks and their sources. This weak manipulation obscures the message our hack is meant to deliver. America, he explains, is under Trump, the “fascist dictator,” so he won’t lean into a story that hurts Joe Biden’s run for the White House.
Read the full article here.
my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Movie Gosnell, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available NOW for streaming and download at MySonHunter.com.
The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Watch the trailer:
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
FX Majors Weekly Outlook (September 12-16)
EVENTS TO COME :
Tuesday: US CPI
The past week has seen messy and varied price movements in major currency pairs. The USD appreciated at the beginning of the week, to fall again at the end of it. The main events were the US PMI Services ISM and some FedSpeak. The former surprised with an overall good looking report and the price paid component didn’t help much as it remained elevated, while the latter all but sealed a 75bps upside coming in the September meeting with more Fed members leaning towards the bigger move. In fact, the market now sees a 91% probability for a 75 basis point rise. The FOMC has been in blackout since last Saturday.
The only thing that can change that expectation is the US CPI report coming out this week on Tuesday. Nothing else will matter. The CPI M/M figure is expected to show a negative reading at -0.1%, which would be the first M/M decline in two years thanks to cooling energy prices. The Core M/M, however, should show an increase of 0.4%. CPI Y/Y is expected to decelerate to 8.1% and the core reading remains unchanged at 5.9%.
Needless to say, an overshoot should lead to risk aversion in the market with the USD supply, as the Fed may be even less inclined to suspend its tightening cycle early for fear of being wrong. Missing expectations should lead to a rally in risk and the USD under pressure, as the market could advance expectations of an earlier-than-expected break and subsequent cut cycle.
A CPI failure should also reassess market expectations for a 75 basis point rise at the September meeting and bring it to a 50/50 split or even a 50 basis point higher probability. This will make September’s FOMC rate decision very interesting, because if they follow the market consensus again, financial conditions could ease again and probably even faster than they would like, but if they want to show once and for all that they are not “kidding”, they could rise 75 basis points off consensus and trigger a sell-off in risk.
This article was written by Giuseppe Dellamotta.
This article was written by ForexLive at forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Daily horoscope for September 12, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today until 9:30 PM PDT. The Moon is in Aries.
Happy Birthday Monday, September 12, 2022:
You are smart. You are a quick and accurate study when it comes to assessing a situation. You are also hardworking, generous and warm. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you. So take stock, recap, and get ready for a fresh start next year.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
It’s a powerful day for you and a great way to start your week. You might decide to be more discreet and enjoy your own solitude. If you spend time with others, your choice will be to seek out older or more serious people. Someone might have some advice for you today. Tonight: Avoid power struggles.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Solitude in beautiful surroundings will seduce you today as you feel the need for peace and quiet. It’s a good day for serious discussions with bosses, parents, and VIPs, especially about future plans and career options. It’s a fun time for you; however, today it is more serious. Tonight: Searching for the truth.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
You have a lot of energy to give to home and redecoration projects. You could also entertain this week. Today, a conversation with an older or more experienced person could benefit you. Maybe this person has some good advice for you. Tonight: Intense conversation.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today you are high visibility, which means people are noticing you more than usual. Fortunately, you will make a strong impression on others because you seem conscientious, conservative, and dependable. People in authority will listen to you (and vice versa). Tonight: Be reasonable.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a good day to study, finish a writing project or a manuscript. You can also use your excellent powers of concentration to plan a trip, explore legal matters, or anything related to medicine and higher education. Tonight: avoid arguments.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It’s a good day to tackle issues related to shared property, taxes, debts, and inheritances, as you’re in the right frame of mind to deal with routine and bureaucratic matters. Your powers of concentration are excellent; moreover, you will be patient and persevering. Its good. Tonight: Compulsive behavior.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
A discussion with a partner or a close friend will be serious today. You will stick to the facts because you are in a sober state of mind. Whatever you do, you will do it with care and thoroughness, which is why today is a good day to work out the details of an agreement. Tonight: Seek peace.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It is a productive day for you because you are ready to work diligently and persevere in any task until it is completed. You will put duty before pleasure; moreover, you will be frugal and frugal in your decisions. You will be delighted with your achievements! Tonight: Don’t be pushy.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
It’s a good day for teaching young minds. Likewise, it is a good day to train them in sports or any other discipline that requires perfecting a technique. You might also improve your own technique in the arts or sports. You want to do something good. Tonight: listen.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
A discussion with a parent or older family member will go well today, as all parties seem to be preoccupied with practical outcomes. You will not neglect the details. You will persevere in everything you undertake because you will be thrifty and meticulous. Tonight: Promoting Harmony.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
It’s a good day to study and learn something because you have the focus to do it. You don’t want to spend time chatting over the proverbial fence. Instead, you want to do something that gives practical results. Tonight: avoid arguments.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
When it comes to financial matters or purchases today, you will be frugal and practical because you are in a conservative frame of mind. This same mindset will help you find solutions on how to handle domestic affairs and problems at home. Tonight: don’t be obsessed.
BORN TODAY
Actress, singer Emmy Rossum (1986), actress, singer Jennifer Hudson (1981), actor Alfie Allen (1986)
denverpost
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
Interoperability in the Blockchain — What Is It and How Does It Work?
The public have the chance to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
Facing the nation: Patta, Markarova, Lumumba
right and left neck and neck, breakthrough of the nationalists – RT in French
Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting
Conservative D.C. Establishment Examiner Publishes Bestselling ‘My Son Hunter’ Article
FX Majors Weekly Outlook (September 12-16)
NFT Mint Sales on Solana Have Hit an All-Time High
Daily horoscope for September 12, 2022
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed